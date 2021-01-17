 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Real estate transactions for Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
topical

Real estate transactions for Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Korthals, William C. Estate/Korthals, William C. Jr. Estate, and Nelson, Beverly L., to B.M. Bagby, 23341 E. 880 Street, Geneseo; $452,000.

Kuykendall, Walter, to Goodman, Michela, 916 Terry Avenue, Kewanee; $65,000.

Senne Property Investments, to Johnson, Jerry A. and Carol A. Living Trust, Lot 16 of Olive Court subdivision of Block 10 of J.T. Pierce's Addition to the city of Geneseo; situated in the County of Henry and State of Illinois; $169,000.

Murphy, Michael S. and Tracy L., to Nelson, Michael R., 418 E. Exchange Street, Geneseo; $131,000.

Schmooke, Gary and Sherry, to Eagle Property Holdings, 712-714 2nd Street, Colona; $247,000.

Shannon, Sean, to Good, Bronson T.L. and Allison C., 112 S. College Avenue, Geneseo; $160,000.

Lange, Nathan D. to Murphy, Michael S. and Tracy L., 35 Hickory Hills, Geneseo; $180,000.

Find N Homes to Gordon, Kenneth R. and Courtney Alice, 504 5th Street, Colona; $89,500.

Konie, Benjamin B. and Andrea K., to Farris, Christopher and Kaitlin, 117 E. Court Street, Cambridge; $76,000.

McNamara, Robert J. and Kathleen J., to Johnson, Michael L. and Shannon L.E., 3 Sawgrass Drive, Coal Valley; $387,000.

Osmani, Dzelil, to Lara, Gloria, 217 E. 7th Street, Kewanee; $26,000.

Johnson, Michael L. and Shannon L.E., to Herd, Kelly A. and Kenneth R., 484 Oakwood Circle, Coal Valley; $185,000.

Ceurvorst, William R. and Debra E., to Ceurvorst, Lucas and Jennifer, 510 W. Center Street, Cambridge; $87,500.

Piester, Shawn W. and Jennifer L., to Ingle, Alex M., 520 S.W. 4th Street, Galva; $55,000.

Big River Investments LLC Series 1, to Weber, Scott, 212 5th Street, Colona; $150,000.

Hixson, Nicholas A. and Stephanie, to Sorrells, Dillan M., 306 Oak Street, Andover; $107,500.

Felske, Ryan J., to Werner Investment Properties, 231 N. State Street, Geneseo; $125,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Haskins, Thomas J. and Margaret Mary, Moline, to Kakac, Benjamin R., Coal Valley; 8510 50th St., Rt. 1, Coal Valley; $172,000.

Nixon, David and Desirae, Davenport, to Walker, Jacob, Rock Island; 1511 34th St., Rock Island; $85,000.

Donald R. Bealer Family Limited Partnership, Coal Valley, to Bush, John Coal Valley; 112 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $190,000.

Hallstrom, James W., Moline, to Cruz, Jose, and Paola L., Moline; 3612 32nd Ave., Moline; $165,000.

Churchill, Craig and Ann, Port Byron, to Berhenke, Branden, East Moline; 541 Oaklawn Ave., East Moline; $142,500.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Stilies, Craig, and Malito, Gina, Bettendorf; 2404 18th Ave., Moline; $62,000.

Lohman, Gregory and Suzanne, Erie, to Bishop, Jason, Port Byron; 1711 Parkway Drive, Port Byron; $306,000.

Roberts, Kathryn, Moline, to Palmer, Mayra, Coal Valley; 114 W. 23rd Ave., Coal Valley; $133,000.

Bergen, Justin, Port Byron, to Stubblefield, Nicholas, East Moline; 922 20th Ave., East Moline; $175,000.

Kleinau, Helen M., Moline, to Schneider, Donald R. and Patricia J., East Moline; 1113 48th Ave., East Moline; $87,000.

Brown, Milton L., trust, Andover, to Howard, James A. and Gayla M., Milan; 2139 10th St., East Moline; $77,000.

Raschke, Bren R. and Amanda, Geneseo, to Lynch III, Paul L., Moline; 5115 27th Ave., Moline; $130,000.

McDaniel, Tamara J., Modesto, Calif., to Bennett, Mary, East Moline; 306 7th St., East Moline; $90,000.

Van Puyvelde, Joseph, trust, East Moline, to Philips, Joshua A., East Moline; 421 19th Ave., East Moline; $178,000.

Vanzyle, Helen, Englewood, Fla., to Abbey Meta, Rock Island; 1819 9 1/2 St., Rock Island; $55,500.

Gassmann, Gavin, Davenport, to Carter, Tionn Fambro, Moline; 2913 28th Ave. A, Moline; $285,000.

Keppy, Dale, Coal Valley, to Womack, Jeremy R. and Lindsey K., Coal Valley; 600 W. 6th St. Ct., Coal Valley; $135,000. 

Buffalo Prairie Community Fire Protection District, Buffalo Prairie, Ill., to BP Fire House, Hollywood, Fla.; 18518 206th St., W., Buffalo Prairie; Ill., storage commercial building, fire station; $47,000.

Blackmon, Herman Lee, Moline, to Owens, Luke, Rock Island; 3109 15th St., Rock Island; $80,000.

City of Rock Island, Rock Island, Ill., to Dewith, Monica, Rock Island; 1417 11 1/2 St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $842.

Miller, John C., Bettendorf, to Kerres, Adam E., Taylor Ridge; 5900 93rd Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $170,500.

Laud, Bridget C., trust, Moline, to Adams, Jack C. and Patricia J., trust, Lampe, Mo.; 21510 River Rd. N., Cordova; $465,000.

Davis, Tony L. and Shannon C., Cordova, to Hunter, Justin, Moline; 4816 11th Ave. A., Moline; $165,000.

Petersen, Taylor A. and Alexandra, Rock Island, to McClure, Amber, Andalusia; 519 6th St., W., Andalusia; $125,000.

Rutledge, Allen L. and Michele L., Sherrard, to Johnson, Cole A., and Smith, Emiley, Moline; 1821 25th Ave, Moline; $92,000.

Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Torres, Virginia, Moline; 2363 6th St. C, East Moline; $54,500.

Gavaghan, Patrick and Marcy, Sun City, Ariz., to Hengst, Gretel E., Moline; 3145 4th St., Moline; $72,000.

Streit, Anthony and Samantha, Andalusia, to Humphrey, Rebekah T., Silvis; 415 15th Ave., Silvis; $64,000.

DeMeyer, Ronald A. and Carol A., Rock Island, to Walker, Darci, Rock Island; 1337 21st Ave., Unit 5A, Rock Island; $80,000.

Short Hills Country Club, East Moline, to City of East Moline; 2500 11th St., East Moline, land/lot only; $3,200.

Parer, Virginia F., trust, East Moline, to City of East Moline, East Moline; 815 21st Ave. A., East Moline, land/lot only; $495.

Parer, Virginia F., trust, East Moline, to City of East Moline, East Moline; 815 21st Ave. A., East Moline, land/lot only; $3,410. 

Furever Family Real Estate, Davenport, to City of East Moline; 1771 30th Ave., East Moline, land/lot only; $300.

Finn, Adam T., East Moline, to City of East Moline; 3109 Archer Dr., East Moline, land/lot only; $300.  

Meier, Lesley, East Moline, to City of East Moline; 1303 30th Ave., East Moline, land/lot only; $300.

Burns, Larry and Karen, East Moline, to City of East Moline; 1451 30th Ave., East Moline, land/lot only; $3,900.

Armstrong, Keasha L., East Moline, to City of East Moline; 2106 8th St., East Moline, land/lot only; $300.

Apex Carwashes, Bettendorf, to City of East Moline; 1881 30th Ave., East Moline, land/lot only; $2,300.

Find N Homes, Bettendorf, to City of East Moline; 3135 Archer Dr., East Moline, land/lot only; $300.

Jennings, Dean, East Moline, to City of East Moline, East Moline; 835 21st Ave. A, East Moline, land/lot only; $860.

Jennings, Dean, East Moline, to City of East Moline, East Moline; 835 21st Ave. A, East Moline, land/lot only; $300.

Murphy, Christine L., Milan, to Sausedo, Sasha Ann, Silvis; 1905 13th St., Silvis; $165,000.

Wilkinson, Marlys J., Moline, to Ebeling, Frederick J. and Donna K., University Park, Fla.; 7106 36th Ave. Ct., Moline; $302,000.

First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Denton, Edward, Rockledge, Fla.; 224 W. 13th Ave., Coal Valley; $110,999.

Denton, Edward, Rockledge, Fla., to Mangano, Island L., Coal Valley; 224 W. 13th Ave., Coal Valley; $123,000.

Midfirst Bank, Oklahoma City, Okla., to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, Okla; 3511 Friendship Farm Rd., East Moline; $27,740.

Plant, Joshua and Aubree, Moline, to Gonzalez, Rebecca D., Moline; 3527 36th St., Moline; $166,000.

Cheek, Krystal D., Milan, to McBride, Deanne Rae, East Moline; 149 40th Ave., East Moline; $140,000.

Kelso, Calvin and Bridget, Rock Island, to Smith, Joseph and Sara, Rock Island; 1535 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $110,000.

Fidlar, Patsy, Cordova, to Fidlar, Stacie, Rock Island; 306 4th St. S., Cordova; $15,000.

Krantz, Essie D., Arroyo Grande, Calif., to Davis, Jalin, East Moline; 1309 30th Ave., East Moline; $67,500.

Johnson, Janet O., Brookfield, Wis., to Kelso, Calvin E. and Bridget J., Moline; 2508 31st Ave. Ct., Moline; $179,000.

Steen, Francis E., estate, Oregon, Wis., to Crosby, Robin S., Rock Island; 2210 22 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $130,000.

Johnson, Lucas D., Coal Valley, to Green, Ramon and Jennifer, Rock Island; 2102 15th St., Rock Island; $136,000.

Tank, Brian and Terresa, Milan, to Reese, Russell and Jacey, East Moline; 746 21st Ave., East Moline; $122,500.

Albers, Julie, Moline, to Ross, David, Moline; 2702 32nd St., Moline; $222,500.

Turner, Tarece, Moline, to Frazier, Aaron, Moline; 1865 22nd Ave., Moline; $124,000.

Dhakal, Padma D.; Dhakal, Raju, and Dhakal, Krishna, Davenport, to Asani, Nuredin, Silvis; 1801 12th St., Silvis; $154,000.

Global Investors III, Rock Island, to M & W Properties, Coralville, Iowa; 4101 John Deere Rd., Moline, land/lot only; $410,000.

BCS Paws Memorial Trust, Moline, to Hamblen, Brent, Hampton; 610 10th Ave., Hampton; $212,000.

Mowry, Craig L., and Trewick, Barbara J., trust, Moline, to Ellis, Aaron and Jane, Milan; 3811 Savanna Circle E., Milan; $355,000.

Rexroat, Merwin K. an Kathleen A., Colona, to McCaulley, Grant O., Bettendorf; 1000 78th Ave. W., Rock Island, storage units commercial building; $92,900.

Kerres, Adam and Johnna, Taylor Ridge, to Palar, Nicole, Rock Island; 1711 65th Ave. W., Rock Island; $112,000.

Calzada, Leticia, Omaha, Neb., to Future Capital, Davenport; 118 Hero St., Silvis; $42,000.

Jiang, Hui P., Moline, to Ryman, Sarah B., Moline; 2415 15th St., Moline; $126,000.

Decock, John, Moline, to Decock, Moline; 3214 4th St., Moline; $153,500.

Sausedo, Sasha A., Silvis, to Hernandez, Courtney, Rock Island; 3213 25th St., Rock Island; $87,000.

Heimerman, Mary, Bettendorf, to DeMeyer, Ronald A. and Carol, Moline; 3901 15th Ave., Moline; $118,000.

Oney, Shane, Dacula, Ga., to Myers, Chase, Silvis; 1108 14th St., Silvis; $123,500.

Klass, David, trust, Calabasas, Calif., to Lee, Brett, Aledo; 111 - 113 19th St. and 1900 1st Ave., Rock Island, office; $60,000.

McGlone, Stephen A. and Sally A., trust, Ludington, Mich., to DeRoo, Brandon, and Briggs, Jena, Milan; 2527th 113th Ave. Ct. W., Milan; $195,500.

Wilson, Nicholas A., East Moline, to Johnson, Larry, East Moline; 402 W Dr., East Moline; $55,000.

Portrey, Richard W.; Portrey, Michael J. and Shirley J., trust, Port Byron, to Devrieze, Shane, Hillsdale; 617 Main St., Hillsdale; $82,000.

Automotive Experts, Gottilla, John J., Rock Island, to Gallerdo, Jr., Gerardo, Moline; 541 22nd St., Rock Island; $54,000.

0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MARK-TO-MARKET: COVID-19 surge hits labor market
Business & Economy

MARK-TO-MARKET: COVID-19 surge hits labor market

  • Updated

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Volunteers make the Quad-Cities Stronger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News