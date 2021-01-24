Real estate transactions for Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Currier, Carissa L./ Gjermo, Carissa L. and Currier, Reuben P., to Howard, Johnathan and Kiersten, 2014 Midland Road, Galva; $150,000.
DePorter, Jeffrey D. and Stacy A., to White, Marshal K. and Brittany L., 421 Main Street, Osco; $303,500.
PIP East, to Herrera, Ruben Gutierrez, 117 S. Grace Avenue, Kewanee; $15,000.
VanDeSande, Jeroen A. and Diane M., to Chevalier, Tyler Wade, 4482 Hwy. 9, Woodhull; $122,000.
Keith, Gregory L. and Tammy E., to Briggs, Hannah Christine and Timothy D., 601 2nd Street Colona; $72,000.
McDaniel, Denise M. / Downard, Denise M., to Weber, Kathleen A., 100 S. Burr Blvd., Kewanee; $66,000.
Preston, Ryan L., to Crabtree, Tyler and Anne, 1310 W. Division Street, Kewanee; $18,000.
Raymond G. Tiedeman Self-Directed IRA, to Brown, Erik M., 618 E. North Street, Geneseo; $138,000.
Turley, Jack M. and A. Lynn, to Ahlgrim, Carolyn J., 726 Gilbert Street, Kewanee; $40,000.
Gessel, James M. and Helen M., to Boros, Joseph and Patricia, 13 Oak Grove Road, Geneseo; $215,000.
Underwood, Grady A. and Lavon, to Calhoun, Shane and Brittany 221 S. First Street, Cambridge; $225,000.
Hansen, Mary E./ Junior, Mary E., to Bennett, Jacob L., 105 W. Good Street, Cambridge; $96,500.
Croegaert, Brian C. and Amy M., to Derr, Michael D. and Mary J., 229 Hart Drive, Geneseo; $190,000.
Carlson, Lanette and James A., to Strader, Denver W. and Cindy J., 719 and 723 S. Spring Street, Geneseo; $205,000.
Rux, Daniel J. and Rhonda K., to Schnepple, Mathew J. and Alicia B., 511 N.W. 2nd Street, Galva; $176,000.
Stevenson, Edwin J. and Joy B., to Gayer, Bradley S., and Blaauwen, Megan C. Den/Den, Megan C. Blaauwen, 214 N. Holmes, Cambridge; $146,000.
Caulkins, Nichole Marie/Wakefield, Nichole Marie, and Wakefield, Daniel A., to Sanders, Chad M. and Dawn M., 112 W. 4th Avenue, Woodhull; $34,000.
Spindler, Chad H. and Jeniffer A., to Pierce, Christopher N., 7136 Wolf Road, Colona; $162,500.
Finch, Corey W. and Courtney A., to Dobbels, Jacob, 11607 E. 1700 Street, Cambridge; $95,000.
AHAC, and Haarklau, Andy, to Miller Real Estate Holdings, 109 Walnut Lane, Colona; $140,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Buck, Thomas and Judith, Leesburg, Fla., to Kham, Tial, and Bawi, Nu, Rock Island; 2809 21 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $140,000.
Parker, Diana M.; Amann, Kim M., and Lonergan, Kelly L., Cordova, to Lonergan, Kyle W. and Brittney L., Hillsdale; 30619 Route 2 N., Hillsdale; $220,000.
Iseman, Amy L., South Vienna, Ohio, to Bermes Properties, Silvis; 2306 4th St. A., East Moline; $56,000.
Selby Enterprises, Moline, to Spaulding, James T. and Dena, Moline; 723 23rd St., Moline; $10,500.
Freedom Mortgage, Mount Laurel, N.J., to Longview Real Estate, Rock Island; 3402 15th Ave., Rock Island; $30,000.
Lavery, Adam, Milan, to Holstrom, Megan, Milan; 3711 Flora Dr., Milan; $291,000.
Aldridge, Shayne, Pleasant Plains, Ill., to Morrow, Ryan, Moline; 2113 12th St., Moline; $146,000.
McCarthy, Shawn P. and Kelly N., Bettendorf, to Medina, Jr., Rolando, Moline; 3512 39th St., Moline; $187,000.
Teichman, Dwayne W., Illinois City, to Gomez Bautista, Maria M., East Moline; 531 16th Ave., East Moline; $86,500.
Coyne, Lisa A., Milan, to Tharp, Michael, Milan; 406 Blackhawk Ave., Milan; $188,500.
Johnston, David R. and Christie H., Surprise, Ariz., to Allen, Reginald D. and Bridgett T., Moline; 1019 23rd Ave., Moline; $199,950.
Shierling, Elizabeth A., Davenport, to Mueller, Melanie A., Rock Island; 2804 24th St., Unit 1, Rock Island; $98,000.
Bollengier, Duane M. and Melinda R., Moline, to Quality Control Restoration, Bettendorf; 1923 31st St., Moline; $75,000.
Leech, Mary Susan, Rock Island, to Independent Machine, Milan; 1519 1st Ave. E., Milan, industrial building; $200,000.
Jones, Andrea L., Moline, to Drake, Tammy R., Moline; 532 17th Ave., Moline; $80,000.
Schipper, Kenneth G., estate, Cordova, to Marsden, Timothy J. and Susan M., Cordova; River Road North, Cordova, land/lot only; $47,500.
Cornish, George Kent and Nancy Margaret, Bettendorf, to Htoo, Eh Dog and Sein, Htoo, Rock Island; 2105 19th Ave., Rock Island; $218,000.
Hamilton, Marlanne, Moline, to Rodriguez, Samuel and Tammy, Moline; 1810 38th St., Moline; $146,000.
Brown, Thomas Steven and Karen L., Bettendorf, to Polfliet, Gary D. and Joan F., Rapids City; 1415 1st Ave., Rapids City; $45,000.
Polfliet, Gary D. and Joan F., trust, Bettendorf, to Kehl, Daniel J., trust, Riverside, Iowa; 1415 1st Ave., Rapids City; $400,000.
Thompson, Jennifer B., Moline, to Thompson, Jason A., and Schmacht, Angela, East Moline; 3919 4th Ave. A., East Moline; $70,000.
Young, Justin, Davenport, to The Jackson Group, Rock Island; 2122 5th Ave., Rock Island; $33,250.
Corcoran, Lisa K., trust, Walcott, to Bejarano, Mario A., Moline; 3407 50th St., Moline; $176,900.
Reeder, Cynthia L. Moline, to Day, Jacob, Moline; 2314 5th St., Moline; $71,000.
Loudon, Sheila T., Rock Island, to Carranza, Pedro, and Eggerichs, Jamie L., Moline; 316 16th Ave., Moline; $109,000.
Ellis, Ryan and Andrea, Silvis, to Cowan, Zachary, Rock Island; 3022 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $78,400.
Noack, Michael B., Woodhull, to Haan, Maddison, Moline; 5025 44th Ave., Moline; $96,000.
Stern, Matthew J., Rock Island, to Launtzson, Deborah, Moline; 3124 4th St. #2, Moline; $69,750.
Herrick, Clifford L. and Judith M., Moline, to Moo, Oh, and Soe, Moonay, Rock Island; 1418 33rd St., Rock Island; $127,000.
Bassford Construction, Moline, to Rediske Norling, Lisa, Moline; 2022 15th St., Moline; $104,900.
Dau, Michael E., Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Barnes, Terry Edgar Curtis, Hampton; 1104 5th St., Hampton; $137,800.
Hendnckx, Steven and Lindsey, Moline, to Puga, Marleny, Moline; 516 17th Ave., Moline; $69,500.
Wolf, Gregory A., Bonita Springs, Fla., to Sisco, Zachary, Rock Island; 2512 35th Ave., Rock Island; $184,900.
Hernandez, Rose Marie, Silvis, to Terronez, Jr., Alvino, Rock Island; 142 5th St., Silvis; $10,000.
Gasiorowski, Mark, Rock Island, to Hallstorm, James, Moline; 722 24th Ave. Ct., Moline; $250,000.
Federal National Mortgage, Plano, Texas, to Matson, Craig, Moline; 1935 23rd St. A., Moline; $82,000.
Maze, Christopher C., Hampton, to Harvey, Katia, Rock Island; 1001 16th Ave., Rock Island; $70,000.
Baugh, Timothy, DeKalb, Ill., to Severns, Cynthia, Rock Island; 8012 8 1/2 St. W., Rock Island; $135,960.
Nugent, Caron L. and Donald D. Hillsburg, Ala., to Rouw, Kevin L. and Miranda E., Moline; 714 24th Ave. Ct., Moline; $235,000.
Button, Harry, estate, Simi Valley, Calif., to Vandygriff, Teresa and Jeffrey, Rock Island; 1337 21st Ave., Unit 4C, Rock Island; $66,500.
Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Marin-Alvarez, Alejandra Y., East Moline; 2164 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $91,000.
Lindberg, Martha Diane, by guardian, Whitehall, Larry, Milan, to Lonergan, Lisa, Rock Island; 1919 16th St., Rock Island; $95,000.
Vyncke Realty, Moline, to Logsdon, Steven A., East Moline; 15307 River Rd., East Moline; $69,000.
BMW Props, Chicago, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1306 4th Ave., Rock Island; $20,000.
BMW Props, Chicago, to Future Capital, Davenport; 3905 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $30,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Johnson, Sharon, Davenport; 1306 4th Ave., Rock Island; $24,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Bassford Construction, Moline; 3905 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $37,000.
Heatherstone Condos, Bettendorf, to Sawe, Swapnil and Ananya, East Moline; 7314 35th Ave., Moline; $30,000.
Burrus, Deborah M., and Pagett, Rebecca J., Moline, to Kotecki, David M. and Laurie A., Rock Island; 4609 37th Ave., Rock Island; $275,000.
Criddle, Rachael M., Milan, to Koppes, Elizabeth A. and Ronald C., Rock Island; 1809 35th St., Rock Island; $90,000.
Dahl, Cristine L., trust, Bettendorf, to Reed, Todd and Tarrah, Coal Valley; undeveloped land, Coal Valley; $215,000.
Hungate, Zachery, Moline, to Vantieghem, Ariana, Moline; 810 53rd St., Moline; $85,000
Barker, Jr., Bobby, Colona, to Thompson, Christopher, East Moline; 1355 11th Ave., East Moline; $25,000.
Vols, Carla C. and Gary L., Colona, to Houedou, Abel, Moline; 2401 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $85,000.
K & L Properties, Moline, to Vazquez, Jose, Moline; 721 18th Ave., Moline; $89,000.
Penry, Ruth, estate, Taylor Ridge, to DeConte, Claire, and Karstens, Nick, Rock Island; 1213 95th Ave. W., Rock Island; $120,000.
Canus, John K. and Pamela S., Milan, to Plant, Joshua and Aubree, Moline; 4030 36th Ave. Ct., Moline; $185,000.
Nebula Cloud, Inc., East Moline, to Seyller, David F., East Moline; 9.27 acres vacant land, East Moline; $45,000.
McCollum, Sean K., Moline, to McCollum, Joel, Moline; 1710 9th St., Moline; $80,000.
Maple Ridge Affordable, San Francisco, Calif., to Maple Ridge MF, Atlanta, Calif.; 3700 5th St., Rock Island, 162 unit apartment building, $7,000,000.
Birmont, Matthew, Coal Valley, to Heald, Blake R., Moline; 3807 15th St. D, Moline; $152,000.
Robb, Lani E., East Moline, to Bermes Properties, Silvis; 1006 12th St., Silvis; $65,000.
Hennessey, JoAnn, trust, Fishers, Ind., to Keenon, Tracy, Moline; 2908 13th Ave., Moline; $162,500.
Weiss, Byrl, estate, Coal Valley, to Robinson, Sean, East Moline; 544 Island Ave., East Moline; $75,000.
Fulton, Elmer, Moline, to Lohman, Pierce, Bettendorf; 4201 12th St., Moline; $20,000.
Resch, Richard and Rebecca, Rock Island, to Richardson, Jr., James, Rock Island; 2130-2132 16th St., Rock Island; $140,000.
Gay, Dennis L. and Elma L., Andover, to Cooley, Charles Luke and Meghan, Rock Island; 3819 13th Ave. and 1154 39th St., Rock Island; $115,000.
JBB Enterprises, Scottsdale, Ariz., to KVA Properties, Clinton; 1508-1510 23rd Ave., Moline; $69,000.
Handel, Korynn, Hillsdale, to Martinez, Pedro, Hampton; 620 4th Ave. A., Hampton; $117,000.
Kendall, Laura M.N., trust, Bettendorf, to Perisho, Theresa, Springfield; 2501 26th Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $55,500.
Walker, Darci Y., Rock Island, to Skelton, William, Andalusia; 423 2nd St. W., Andalusia; $123,850.
Burd, Judith E., estate, Milan, to Agan, Andy Edward, East Moline; 345 21st St., East Moline; $28,000.
Comer Lehne, Margaret, Carol Stream, Ill., to Stegemann, Allen and Doris, East Moline; 647 31st Ave., East Moline; $139,900.
Balser, Aleya G., Moline, to Etzel, Roy, Moline; 430 18th Ave. A, Moline; $87,900.
Adams, Taylor and Cody, Coal Valley, to Jackson, Lacey, Moline; 4300 17th Ave., Moline; $105,000.
The Heirs at Law and/or devisees of Taylor, Gerda K., Moline, to Bouhafid, Mohamed, Moline; 1018 41st St., Moline; $50,000.