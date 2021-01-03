Real estate transactions for Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Wilson, Billy R. Jr. and Stacy J., to Dahlquist, Darrell A. and Marietta F., 337 E. 4th Avenue, Woodhull; $55,000.
Klendworth, Mary Jane, to Ball, Hasani, 217 E. Kellogg Avenue, Kewanee; $65,000.
GEMAX, to Bryant Climate Solutions, 142 W. Garfield, Kewanee; $26,.000.
Morse, Larry L. and Patricia H., to Waldbusser, Bryan and Bobby Jo, 22 Lake Lynwood, Lynn Center; $200,000.
Piester, Shawn W. and Jennifer L., to Ingle, Alex M., 520 S.W. 4th Street, Galva; $55,000.
Coble, Lance M., to Heitzler, Tyler, 206 N. State Street, Atkinson; $80,000.
Minella, Keena L. and Lawrence F., to Rouse, Karen and Jacqueline, 521 W. Central Boulevard, Kewanee; $84,000.
Westefer, Gerald Edward Jr. and Angela Ann, to Spencer, Joy Yvonne and Weston L., 305 Whitney Avenue, Kewanee; $72,000.
Vincent, Rick B., to Bukowsky, Michael and Rebecca, Lot 12 of Riverside Acres, Geneseo; $15,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Cervantes, Christine, Moline, to Nordeen, Stewart and Kathryn, Moline; 2366 29th St., Moline; $73,000.
Sacco, Benjamin P., East Moline, to Gustafson, Joseph R. and Lynn, Rock Island; 1542 29th St., Rock Island; $103,000.
Johnson, Anne L., trust, North Venice, Fla., to Rosenmayer, Logan Joseph, Rock Island; 110 19th St., Unit 308, Rock Island; $175,500.
Johnson, Mark L., Sherrard, to Spindler, Daniel D., East Moline; 251 29th Ave., East Moline; $34,500.
Zandoval, Luis E. Felix, Orland, Fla., to Adja-Fiagan, Josiane E. Moline; 3034 7th St., Moline; $128,000.
Parr, Allen P., Taylor Ridge, to Alonzo, Bryceson Michael, Moline; 2358 33rd St., Moline; $79,900.
Hurst, Zachary A. and Brenda, Moline, to Perkins, Jeremy L., Moline; 1429 11th St. A., Moline; $95,000.
Minor, Zachary C., Vacaville, Calif., to Ejjrefi, Khalid, Moline; 1194 23rd St., Moline; $30,000.
Johnson, Chad M. and Sarah L., Moline, to Schafer, Steven, Moline; 3424 45th St., Moline; $215,000.
Gnatovich, Mark, Moline, to Stevens, Michael and Kimberly S., Rock Island; 2617 25th Ave., Rock Island; $205,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Anaheim, Calif., to Big River Investments, Port Byron; 2128 3rd St., Moline; $33,500.
Naylor, Gwendolyn R., Eau Claire, Wis., to Aquino, Merly, Moline; 1913 23rd St. A., Moline; $89,000.
Reed, Jr., Walter K., Urbandale, Iowa, to Bahi, Said El, Moline; 3715 15th Ave., Moline; $63,000.
Gochee, Jon, Sherrard, to Wedekind, Joseph S. and Lori L., Illinois City; 311th St. W., Illinois City; $345,280.
Maranda, Kenneth S., estate, Moline, to Fredrick, Justin, Moline; 2105 4th St., Moline; $100,000.
Greenwood, Chelsea Anne, Milan, to Hann, Christian, Rock Island; 1508 39th St., Rock Island; $83,000.
Haarman, Edith M., estate, East Moline, to Nodeen, Christopher A., East Moline; 3652 7th St., East Moline; $99,200.
Wheatley, Kendra, Rock Island, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 316 14th Ave., Moline; $33,500.
Keresting, Thomas E., and Koupal, Kenneth R., Bettendorf, to Huntley Larry, Rapids City; 15 Eagle Pointe Pass, Rapids City; $465,000.
Lohman, Jonathan, Moline, to Larson, Richard and Katie, Rock Island; 2507 26th Ave. Ct., Unit 8, Rock Island; $62,000.
Perkins, Deborah L., Rock Island, to Westmorland, Edward P., Rock Island; 932 33rd Ave., Rock Island; $71,000.
Macke, Dirk M. and Kathleen, Andalusia, to Strong, Angela, Illinois City; 11503 178th St. Ct. W., Illinois City; $213,000.
Shupp, Brandon C., Colorado Springs, Colo., to Cooney, Chad D., Moline; 820 20th Ave., Moline; $136,000.
Dickinson, Glenn D., estate, Rock Island, to Ramirez, Perry A., Rock Island; 2706 16th Ave., Rock Island; $86,050.
Michel, Larry J., Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Parker, David, Rock Island; 2102 24th St., Rock Island; $165,900.
Kadwe, Prashant S. and Pallavi, Moline, to Johnson, Lucas and Collette, Coal Valley; 1506 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; $225,700.
Welch, Derek, Moline, to Ontiveros, Christopher G., Moline; 3810 49th Ave., Moline; $90,000.
Johnson, Susan E., Rock Island, to Wiggins, Ryan C., and Ringberg, Cierra R., Port Byron; 810 233rd St. N., Port Byron; $150,000.
Paup, Julie A., Moline, to Newton, Hope Marie, Coal Valley; 403 E. 20th Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $209,900.
Harris, Danielle J. and Francis S., Moline, to Stahl, Harry and Janet, Moline; 2505 30th Ave. Ct., Moline; $149,900.
Toland, Tessa, Colona, to Jones, Michael A., Moline; 6109 34th Ave. A Ct., Moline; $261,500.
Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley, to Tyler, Rhonda, Moline; 3045 4th St. #12, Moline; $62,000.
Bayfield Capital Partners, Bettendorf, to Atlas Real Estate, Bettendorf; 1213 14th Ave., Moline; $67,601.
Bayfield Capital Partners, Bettendorf, to Atlas Real Estate, Bettendorf; 522 15th Ave., Moline; $55,243.
Francescon, Margaret, trust, Moline, to Francescon, Daniel A. and Lisa A., Coal Valley; 13 Cestview Drive, Coal Valley; $176,500.
Freeborn, Rita K, East Moline, to Future Capital, Davenport; 613 5th St., Silvis; $25,000.
Feller, Jenna M., Colona, to Veasey, Carla, Silvis; 1414 7th Ave., Silvis; $117,000.
Urban Rehab, Davenport, to Perez Cebreros, Jorge, East Moline; 3906 4th St., East Moline; $125,000.
Ttoo, Paw The, Rock Island, to Ttoo, Lan, Rock Island; 1432 13th Ave., Rock Island; $68,000.
Smith, Herman A. and Sheila, Eldridge, to Templeton, Tara R., Rock Island; 4216 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $110,900.
Drew, Katherine M., East Moline, to Mann, Seth R., East Moline; 2106 9th St., East Moline; $168,500.
Gonzalez, Agustin, Rock Island, to Kennedy, Joel, Rock Island; 2553 20th Ave., Rock Island; $130,000.
Stombaugh, Dawn, Silvis, to Sneath, Larry, and Rexdale, Elaine, Rock Island; 35 Woodley Rd., Rock Island; $155,000.
Serres, Ruth M., estate, Milan, to Taylor, Susan L., Rock Island; 2405 31st St., Rock Island; $92,000.
Olson, Seth, Milan, to Skiles, Shane, Rock Island; 4009 27th Ave., Rock Island; $150,900.
Cook, Todd T. and Brianne F., Gulf Breeze, Fla., to Herrlein, Daniel, and McLaughlin, Samantha, East Moline; 6116 80th St. N., East Moline; $162,500.
Sullivan, Sharon, Geneseo, to Garcia Morales, Juan, East Moline; 545-554 Bolster Ct., East Moline, land/lot only; $6,000.
Carlson, Michael, Moline, to Hodge, Molly, Moline; 1631 24th St., Moline; $97,660.
JOJ Investments, Davenport, to Davila, Giovanna, Silvis; 410-412 30th Ave., Moline; $132,500.
Ramos, Jessica L D, Coal Valley, to Hodshire, Tara M. and Tristan M., Moline; 3624 15th Ave. Ct., Moline; $100,000.
Hughes, Charles M., East Moline, to Marquez, Joel, Silvis; 660 17th Ave., East Moline; $115,000.
Marsoun, Milton, estate, Rock Island, to Sehmann, Christopher, Carbon Cliff; 129 3rd St., Carbon Cliff; $64,900.
Boyd, Shawn, Aurora, Ill., to Jones, Charles A., Rock Island; 944 22nd St., Rock Island; $94,000.
Satterthwaite, Steven R. and Leanne M., Bettendorf, to Cousineau, Jason and Michelle, Coal Valley; 1003 E. 7th St., Coal Valley; $312,500.
Mendoza Family Trust, Davenport, to Williams, Rebecca, East Moline; 4723 11th St., East Moline; $129,000.
Keppy, Dale, Coal Valley, to Womer, Keith and Jennifer, Coal Valley; 635 W. 7th Ave. Point, Coal Valley; $134,000.
McMahon, Craig and Twink, Madison, Wis., to Ward, David A., trust, Moline; 3412 15th St., A., Moline; $148,500.
Taskman Capital, Lakeside, Calif., to Cheek, James A., Moline; 3916 15th St. C., Moline; $89,900.
Kornetti, Jr., Robert, and Stickel, Cherish, Hampton, to Kistner, Brent and Lesley, Hampton; 123 8th Ave., Hampton; $327,000.
Montgomery, Bradley, Dixon, Mo., to Leech, Robert, Andalusia; 9721 115th St. W., Andalusia; $370,000.
Stevenson, Marion, Moline, to Alvarez, Alexander, Silvis; 507 8th Ave., Silvis; $43,000.
Grass, Dominic, Aberdeen, Miss., to Lacle, Acoh Agnitevi Guy, East Moline; 919 28th Ave., East Moline; $140,000.
Moorehead, Trenton P. and Kassi N., Bettendorf, to Taber, Joseph M., Moline; 4114 7th Ave., Moline; $172,500.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Differenced Living, East Moline; 1808 27th Ave., East Moline; $42,500.
Madden, Todd E., Silvis, to Whitehair, Michael, Moline; 2919 12th Ave., Moline; $80,000.
Ellis Renovations, Silvis, to Raymond, Isaac N., Moline; 2006 2nd St., Moline; $124,900.
Becker, Eric P., Port Byron, to Snyder, Mary, Moline; 4709 48th St. A., Moline; $137,000.
Helms, Gaylord H. and Betty J., Andover, to Becker, Eric P. and Charity H., Port Byron; 3310 214th St. N., Port Bryon; $298,500.
Huether, Robert J., trust, Silvis, to Munday, Jeremy, and Martinez, Joanna, Moline; 2626 4th St., Moline; $121,000.
Moline Holdings, Moline, to Siam, Brittney, and Richard, Jr., Moline; 744 43rd Ave. Dr., Moline; $52,000.
Osborne, Nicholas M., Moline, to Elder, Jordyn, Moline; 1407 53rd St., Moline; $151,000.
Cloninger, Christine, Harrison, Ariz., to Reyes, Adela, Rock Island; 15 Waverly Dr., Rock Island; $90,000.
Bartz, Dustin, Daytona Beach, Fla., to Ristau, Timothy, Rock Island; 3626 38th St. Unit 4, Rock Island; $55,000.
Carver, John, Rock Island, to Niemi, Daniel, Hampton; 720 10th Ave. Ct., Hampton; $252,000.
Lundgren, Eric and Charla, Lenoir City, Tenn., to Gasiorowski, Melissa, Rock Island; 3550 30th St., Rock Island; $550,000.
Tedell, Jeannette A., trust, St. Petersburg, Fla., to Abel, Steve R. and Amber C., Moline; 2511 26th Ave. B., Moline; $173,900.