Real estate transactions for Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Kearney, Christine R., to DeSutter, James M. and Kimberly J., vacant farmland; $550,000.
Anderson Group Construction, to Barry, Brad D. and Michele K., 605 Stone Bridge Blvd., Colona; $15,000.
Gillespie, Nancy A., to Sauer, Shelli, 136 W. Mill St., Kewanee; $48,500.
Mallery, Richard L. and Debra L., to Murphy, William A., 544 Midland Drive, Kewanee; $200,000.
Schnowske, Everett Jr., and Dawn and Atkinson, Dawn, to Gusman, Steven and Armstrong, Mary, 306 E. Main St., Atkinson; $205,000.
Hogue, James N. and William D., to Falk, Jay C., farm ground, Geneseo; $212,000.
Kern, Adam G. and Hailey L., to Mugrage, Sherry A. and Charlene M., 241 Pin Oak Drive, Geneseo; $242,500.
Blakesmith, Donald G. and Dolan, Denise, to Hughes, Jonathan Robert and Blythe Dominique, 81 U.S. Hwy. 150, Alpha; $149,500.
Hughes, Jonathan R. and Blythe, to Johnson, Candi, 208 East A St., Alpha; $85,000.
Swearingen, Jerry Lee and Jeri Caroline, and Kuffel, Brenda A., to Slusser, Andrew M., 500 W. Prospect St., Kewanee; $55,000.
Anderson, Wendy Mahanna, to Swanson, Josephine E., 412 S.W. 5th Ave., Galva; $112,000.
Ricketts, Robert E. and Theresa J. and Ricketts, Robert and Theresa Revocable Trust, to Bloch, Nathan and Rebecca, 24304 Hazelwood Road, Geneseo; $259.000.
Ford, Russell D. and Debra A., to DeLoose, Bryan A. and Janee V., 105 Rustic Lake Drive, Colona; $270,000.
Nurmi, Barbara J., to Drouin, Jenna Lynn, 403 W. Palace Row, Geneseo; $153,500.
Reed, Bart J. and Sara B., to Haskill, Edgar R. and Nancy S., 13271 2250th Ave., Geneseo; $590,000.
Hartsock, James E. and Jeanne R., to M & A Management, 1459 Gorman Drive, Geneseo; $575,000.
Engels, Eileen H. and Vernon, to O'Connor, Timothy and Robin, 716 N. Lexington Ave., Kewanee; $21,000.
Brotherton, Cari, to Anderson, Esther R., 312 N. Center Ave., Galva; $28,000.
Morey, Kyle A. and Ashley N. / Stern, Ashley N., to Smith, Michael T., and Crider, Ashley L., 417 E. Main St., Geneseo; $192,000.
Meadows, Linnea L.; Brock, Sandra M.; Kuster, Jeanine L.; Cynthia A. Collinson Revocable Living Trust, to Watermark, 7211 Co. Hwy. 5, Kewanee; $1,536,000.
Martinez, Estela, to Paredes, Jose Jesus, 706 E. 4th St., Kewanee; $10,000.
Pereda, Jose and Maria D., to Macias, Ana L., 127 E. Division St., Kewanee; $100,000.
McDonald, Kathleen L., to Dybro, Anna, and Forbes, Noah, 12596 E. 200th St., Orion; $195,000.
Browning, Katrina J., to Kruse, Calvin E., 607 W. Court St., Cambridge; $80,000.
Hixson, Nicholas A. and Stephanie N., to Lobdell, Justin and Crystal, 62 Sunny Hill Drive, Orion; $155,000.
Tyler, Richard E., to Sell Now Iowa, 323 W. Exchange St., Geneseo; $50,000.
Quiet Capital, to Ashok, Bharath, 451 W. 3rd Ave., Woodhull; $89,000.
Elmer, Joshua S. and Kari M., to Schwager Consultants, 644 E. Wells St., Geneseo; $76,000.
Rohrig, Shawn M. and Jennifer A., to Swanson, Shannon, 29 S.W. 9th Ave., Galva; $73,000.
Morck, Benjamin Edward and Kelly Marie and Jennifer Lynn, to JS&KG Inc., 224 E. McClure St., Kewanee; $21,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Reid, John M. and Lisa L., trust, Indianapolis, Ind., to Boswell, John B. and Carol J., Moline; 3720 40th St. Ct., Moline; $312,000.
Kleinsmith, Patricia A., East Moline, to Schwab, Robert Richard, Rock Island; 4408 42nd Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $7,000.
Titterington, Lowell W. and Phyllis A., trust, Taylor Ridge, to Carver, Ralph T. and Ann-Marie, Milan; 10519 120th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $180,000.
Spurgetis, Colette G., trust, Rock Island, to Spurgetis, Jon G., trust, Rock Island; 1617 21st St., Rock Island; $152,400.
Amidon, Jeffry, Rock Island, to Changkachith, Jon, Rock Island; 709-11-13-15 42nd St., Rock Island; $205,000.
Weipert, Lance L., and Ruyle, Kimberly C., Rock Island, to Stoddard, Marcus and Natalie, Milan; 506 32nd Ave. W., Milan; $177,500.
L.R.C. Real Estate, Rock Island, to Trice, Chavaras D. Rock Island; 500 44th St., Rock Island; $12,500.
Contreras, Jaime, Moline, to Compaore, Fatahou, East Moline; 1352 - 1354 18th Ave., East Moline; $25,000.
Willis, Kathleen E. and Billy J., Carlinville, Ill., to Clark, Elizabeth, East Moline; 2345 14th St. Ct., East Moline; $159,000.
Stern, Matthew J., Moline, to Reynolds, Suni Marie, Moline; 1611 7th St., Rock Island; $15,000.
DH Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Oceanside50five, LLC., Moline; 1801 34th St., Rock Island; $60,000.
JL Real Estate Holdings, Davenport, to Mac Homes, Bettendorf; 729 17th Ave., East Moline; $45,000.
Blasdell, Curtis and Olivia, Rock Island, to Bonilla, Amairani, Rock Island; 2362 11th St., Rock Island; $33,500.
Coopman, Rick A. and Kimberly A., Moline, to Menke, Jill, Moline; 1831 12th St., Moline; $109,900.
Stewart, LaGina L., Rock Island, to CJ Capital Partners, Downers Grove, Ill.; 1213 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $40,000.
Matson, Brian and Jennifer, Oakbrook, Ill., to Daniels, Joseph, Silvis; 1901 13th St., Silvis; $254,000.
Sparkman, Benjamin R. and Tracy, Rock Island, to Santiago, Margarita and Emir, Rock Island; 1604 18th Ave., Rock Island; $102,000.
Allensworth, Kevin D. and Mary A., DeWitt, Iowa, to MT Property Investment, Moline; 2714 7th Ave., Rock Island; $18,000.
Ceurvorst, Anthony and Rhonda, Moline, to Ceurvorst, Anthony S., Moline; 614 10th St., Moline; $80,000.
Williams, John and Mary Carol, Andalusia, to McCormick, Markeese, Davenport; vacant land, Andalusia; $10,000.
Corby, David C., Davenport, to Lancour, Talon, Moline; 3213 4th St., Moline; $142,900.
Fluegel, Thomas Francis, estate, Port Byron, to Bickle, Michael R. and Lynn, Taylor Ridge; 14111 106th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $30,500.
Bloome, Helen, and Fluegel, Carol, Port Byron, to Bickle, Michael R. and Lynn, Taylor Ridge; 14111 106th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $30,500.
Maier, Jarret and Arine, Omaha, Nebr., to Furlow, Brian, Hillsdale, Ill.; 29400 34th Ave. N., Hillsdale; $248,000.
Hensley, Thomas and Merline, Deming, N.M., to Gustafson, Andrew and Sarah, East Moline; 1808 27th 1/2 Ave., East Moline; $55,000.
Helms, Micheal and Jodi, LeClaire, to Boardman, Luann J., trust, Moline; 1919 Glenwood Drive, Moline; $360,000.
Saldana, John F., and Hasselroth, Margaret A., Milan, to Raaymakers, AnnMarie, Taylor Ridge; 13610 137th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $74,900.
Cottral, Daniel T. and Sandra K., Savanna, Ill., to Moo, Ywa Hai, Rock Island; 3404 35th Ave., Rock Island; $210,000.
U.S. National Association, Moon Township, Pa., to Graves, Elaine Alexander, Moline; 3904 5th St., Rock Island; $15,450.
Ingleby, Michael A., Davenport, to Stalsberg, Lorri E., Port Byron; 11th St., 35.52 acre vacant lot, Port Byron; $285,000.
Nystrom, Dorothy J. estate, Denver, Colo., to Leonard, Mike and Michele, Moline; 2371 24th St., Moline; $108,000.
Feller, Robert S. and Melissa A., Hampton, to Saelens, James and Elizabeth, Hampton; 33 Villa Drive, Hampton; $246,000.
Coakley, Marsha S., Colona, to G and H Properties, Rock Island; 702 21st St., Rock Island; $130,000.
Lindauer, Derek G., Moline, to Nichol, Sierra and Amaara, Moline; 3202 15th St. C, Moline; $158,900.
DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Ellis Renovations, Silvis; 515 8th Ave., Silvis; $40,000.
Dunne, Barry J. and Katherine L., Danville, Ill., to Swanson, Noah, and Noble, Sasha, Rapids City; 1 Eagle Point Lane, Rapids City; $376,000.
Nehlsen, Connie K., Tallahassee, Fla., to Peffers, Luke T., and Nalls, Ali Mercedes, East Moline; 2156 10th St. Place, East Moline; $205,000.
Bourque, Rita V., Merritt Island, Fla., to McCleary, Mike, and Bowen, April, Moline; 433 44th St., Moline; $115,000.
Sawmill H. Properties and Sawmill W. Properties, trust, Rapids City, Ill., to Coyne, Dayton, Milan; 510 18th St., Rapids City; $105,000.
Milroy, Donald, Knoxville, Ill., to Miller, Michael Dwayne, Moline; 1025 54th St., Moline; $175,000.
Pippert, Cynthia K., Milan, to Hasselrort, Margaret A. and John F., Milan; 217 Hilltop Ct., Milan; $118,000.
McCaw, Janet, Aledo, to Whitney, Lance and Brenda, Illinois; 16622 203rd St. W., Illinois City; $50,000.
Dismer, Jeffrey and Martha, Moline, to Sovey, Anthony and Melissa, Davenport; 3413 S. Shore Drive, Moline; $80,000.
Walker, Lauren E., and Snyder, Donald, Wyoming, Mont., to Hamerlinck, Tyler, Coal Valley; 1813 W. 2nd St., Coal Valley; $110,000.
Mahar, Mary C., trust, Moline, to Layer, Benjamin M. and Kristin A., Moline; 2631 12th St., Moline; $265,500.
Rosenbalm, James A., Cleveland, Ill., to Mejia, Rosa Elena Sierra, Moline; 301 8th St., Silvis; $64,000.
Drish, Nathan T. and Kelly, Milan, to Runkle, Tyler A., and Palet-Cerqueda, Naomi, Milan; 1807 W. 2nd St., Milan; $125,000.
Helfter, Kendra, Davenport, to Tate, Adriaan B., Rock Island; 1315 25th Ave., Rock Island; $130,000.
Matousek, Robert and Noralee, Valley Center, K.S., to Davis, Angela Koryn, Milan; 14101 13th St., Milan; $605,000.
DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Solomon, Susan, Silvis; 610 16th St., Silvis; $69,000.
Illowa Funding, Rock Island, to Giday, Genet, Moline; 1727 9th Ave., Moline; $234,900.
Bradshaw, William O. and Christine R., Port Byron, to Smith, Tyler and Gina, Port Byron; 221 Polk St., Port Byron; $169,450.
Dream Real Estate Investments, Moline, to Ahokpe, Wilfried, and Eddah, Sena D. Akakpe, East Moline; 587 32nd Ave., East Moline; $170,000.
Wyant, Donald A., estate, LeClaire, to Bert, McKenzie L., Moline; 1844 19th Ave., Moline; $148,900.
Parsons, Jerry, Rock Island, to Rogers, Darlene, East Moline; 1180 45th Ave., East Moline; $48,000.
Pierson, Kenneth R., Rock Island, to Hrudka, Pamela, Rock Island; 2110 17th St., Rock Island; $100,000.
Stuhr, Russell R., Port Byron, to Kohrt, Jason, Port Byron; 9.595 acres, land/lot only, Port Byron; $78,679.
Acadian Rentals R Us, LLC., Monroe, La., to Advantage RE Enterprises, Milan; 332-334 E. 2nd Ave., Milan; 340 E. 2nd Ave., Milan; 315 E. 2nd Ave., Milan; 516 E. 2nd Ave., Milan; 522 E. 2nd Ave., Milan; 228 E. 5th St., Milan; 236 E. 4th St., Milan; vacant lot, Milan; 237 E. 4th St., Milan; 240 E. 4th St., Milan; 244 E. 4th St., Milan; 453 E. 6th St., Milan; 468 E. 5th St., Milan; $950,000.
Orr, Joshua and Erica, Hillsdale, to Rubio, Leonel B. an Lisa M., Rapids City; 2 Eagle Pointe Lane, Rapids City; $424,000.
Krambeck, M. Clara, estate, Silvis, to Nunez, Cesar C. and Maria G., Silvis; 1515 11th St., Silvis; $85,000.
Bowyer-Simpson, Cassandra I., trust, Moline, to Russell, J. Scott and Tamra Lee, Rock Island; 4520 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $89,700.
Layer, Benjamin and Kristin, Moline, to Martin, Briana, Moline; 2624 7th St., Moline; $154,500.
Hoyt, Travis and Michelle, Coal Valley, to Gende, Paul and Erin, Coal Valley; 402 W. 2nd St. Ct., Coal Valley; $365,000.
Timber Stone Construction, Moline, to Gende, Paul and Erin, Rock Island; Lot 6, The Ridge of Coal Valley Subdivision, Coal Valley; $25,500.
Hetzler, Jeannette K., Fairfax, Va., to Kaalberg, Derek, East Moline; 3446 3rd St. A, East Moline; $65,000.
Lang, William C., Jr. estate, Rock Island, to Mayfield, Tyson L., Rock Island; 3852 26th Ave., Rock Island; $65,000.
Pool, Melissa, trust, Rock Island, to Hinds, Katherine B., Rock Island; 2223 24th St., Rock Island; $123,000.
Biittner, Kelsey L., Davenport, to Henderson, Gail W., trust, Moline; 2381 32nd St., Moline; $152,000.
The Judicial Sales Corporation, Chicago, to Macke Properties, Bettendorf; 3507 14th Ave., Rock Island; $32,501.
Schmidt, Gregory F. and Rita J., Rock Island, to Shee, Mu Lle and Hser Mu, 701 and 703 25th Ave., Rock Island; $140,000.
McGrath, Thomas, East Moline, to Beciri Brothers, Silvis; 1600 Crosstown Ave., Silvis, restaurant; $280,000.
Moore, Julie, San Antonio, Texas, to Rios Gonzales, Ana, East Moline; 3208 12th St., East Moline; $115,000.
Wagoner, Joseph J. and Maryann J., Rapids City, to Danielson, Lori, Rock Island; 2700 32nd Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $184,000.
Erickson, Troy and Sandra, Moline, to Irvine, Jerry and Marsha, Moline; 2119 44th St., Moline; $50,000.
Flat Land Investments, Cordova, to Sassy Chix, Port Byron; 102 S. Main St., Port Byron; $252,600.
Blair, Neola M., trust, Boise, Idaho, to Agnane, Rachid, and Rasdi, Malika, East Moline; 944 38th Ave., East Moline; $110,000.
Leinonen, Megan, Macon, Mo., to Blair, Elizabeth M., Silvis; 3213 54th St. Ct., Moline; $85,000.
Harned, Austin W., Moline, to Lunsford, Matthew, Rock Island; 2213 42nd St., Rock Island; $79,000.
Bermes Properties, Bettendorf, to Root, Jason, East Moline; 2339 4th St. A, East Moline; $196,000.
Sottos, Stephen James and Natalie, Coal Valley, to Dalmasso, Marc L. and Brook L., Milan; 1501 Jondre Drive, Milan; $365,000.
Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Jordon, Faye, Rock Island; 1520 33rd St., Rock Island; $119,900.
Lassuy, John and Tina, Moline, to Cruz-Arroyo, Guimel, Moline; 2618 14th Ave., Moline; $94,500.
Simpson, Gary and Christine, trust, Port Byron, to Feller, Robert S., Hampton; 126 Eagle View, Hampton; $346,000.
Hilligoss, Charles D. and Sharon K. Moline, to Marquez, Heraclio and Annamaria, Silvis; 1519 14th St., Silvis; $244,000.
Mossage, Kirk M., Rock Island, to Vest, Michael and Karen, East Moline; 942 33rd Ave., East Moline; $108,900.
Michalski Family Trust, Rock Island, to Yeager, Maggie S., Rock Island; 2724 28th Ave., Rock Island; $252,500.
Smith, Tyler N., Port Byron, to Aziati, Yawo, Hampton; 305 5th St., Hampton; $135,000.
Penmatcha Family Trust, Wesley Chapel, Fla. to Leaich, Doug and Amy, Taylor Ridge; 9311 Turkey Hollow Road, Taylor Ridge; $225,000.
Tullberg, Marge and Al, trust, Pearland, Texas, to River Valley Investment, Moline; 5402 3rd Ave., Moline; $120,000.
Rubio, Leonel B. and Lisa M., Port Byron, to Reyes, Guillermo Palacios and Mariana Avila, Moline; 4716 27th Ave., Moline; $164,900.
Dalmasso, Marc J. and Brook L., Milan, to Webo, Wendi and Lisa, Rock Island; 2533 22 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $209,900.