Real estate transactions for Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Brown, Jason J. and Maricela C., to Will, Frederick E. and Earlene G., 542 E. North Street, Geneseo; $90,000.
Woodworth, Teresa L. and Mark G., to Descamps, Adam Colbey, 39 Estate Road, Geneseo; $245,000.
Vroman, Chad E. and Jesi A., to Mendoza, Lexie Marie, 406 W. Front Street, Annawan; $65,000.
First Generation Properties, to Osborn, Jacob and Sara, 616 S. Spring Street, Geneseo; $115,000.
Gandarilla, Cristino Sr. Estate, to Bonilla, Edgar Gurrero/Bonilla, Amairani, 1756 U.S. Hwy. 34, Kewanee; $47,000.
Jamison, William/ Jamison, Bill, to Lescallett, Candice L.; Staley, Lindsay M.; Nichols, Ashtin R., 120 S. Grace Avenue, Kewanee; $31,000.
Rogers, Robert and Kari, to Germo, Rebecca and Dustin, 466 N. 1225th Avenue, Orion; $435,000.
Sloan, Megan J., to Sloan, Patrick K., 409 N.W. 2nd Street, Galva; $113,000.
Bochnak, John A., to Stout, Tyvan Matthew, 735 George Street, Kewanee; $65,000.
Kipp, Jane M., to Anderson, Denelle E., 25019 N. 2120 Avenue, Annawan; $10,000.
Mueller, Stacey W. and Tonda R., to H.W. Rumbold Family Limited Partnership, rural route, Prophetstown; $696,500.
Hall, Charles T. and Deborah, to Konie, Benjamin and Andrea, 28759 E. 2400th Street, Prophetstown; $162,000.
Dobereiner, Jon S. and Sherry Ann, to Wright, Annette C., Lot 5 of Krueger subdivision of the village of Alpha, situated in the County of Henry, in the State of Illinois; $49,000.
Holt, Steven/ Holt, Steven Russell, to Taylor, Jean M., Lot 1, Rokis 3rd Addition, an addition located in the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 1, Township 17N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian situated in the County of Henry, in the State of Illinois; $128,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
White III, Daniel A., Hampton, to Gaona, Ramon V., Moline; 3721 15th Ave., Moline; $93,000.
Giovannelli, Kelly M., Tallmadge, Ohio, to Hileman, Tony, Port Byron; 1814 Fox Point Circle, Port Byron; $255,000.
Johnson Bros Reality, Rock Island, to Honsa, Thomas W. and Sue K., Rock Island; 3020 47th Ave., Rock Island; $275,000.
Oak Pointe Development, Moline, to Plotner, Nicholas B. and Sara M., Hampton; vacant land, Hampton; $8,000.
Walker, Leslie D., Rock Island, to Jo, Daron, Rock Island; 1717 6th St., Rock Island; $73,000.
Herron, Joanne M., Bettendorf, to McKnight, Kirk A. and Anita L., trust, Milan; 9405 11th St. W., Rock Island; $89,500.
BDT, Davenport, to DeVolder Properties, Milan; 520 37th Ave., Rock Island; $85,000.
Lorenz, Adam L. and Kristine A., Silvis, to Cox, Dallas and Gina, Coal Valley; 512 E. 14th Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $255,000.
Aadland, Diana, Roslyn, S.D., to Peterson, Amy J., Rock Island; 4513 27th Ave., Rock Island; $127,000.
Turner, Larry, Sherrard, to Hoster, Bethany Ellen, Coal Valley; 411 E. 19th Ave., Coal Valley; $200,000.
Putman, Gregory E., Davenport, to Schmedt, Jeremy, Moline; 4715 27th Ave., Moline; $136,000.
Vynck, David, Moline, to Gomez, Omar, East Moline; 4337 10th St., East Moline; $67,320.
Swift, Gary L., Savage, Minn., to Hauser, Nathan, Rapids City; 910 16th St., Rapids City; $155,000.
Mueller, Daryl E., estate, Moline, to Widener, Tonya, Moline; 6100 34th Ave. A, Moline; $279,900.
Morrow, Ava L., Geneseo, to Johnson, Menbeth, East Moline; 2948 Archer Drive, Unit 19, East Moline; $79,500.
Allmendinger, Phyllis E., trust, East Moline, to Dittmar, Carl O. and Maureen A., East Moline; vacant lot, East Moline; $10,000.
Reese, Mariann, trust, East Moline, to Smith, Kevin M., and Evans, Lynn, East Moline; 3658 1st St., East Moline; $256,000.
Alicic, Adil, Moline, to Hawthorne-Whitehead, Sharleen M., Moline; 3069 4th St., Unit 6, Moline; $65,500.
Henzen, Derek A., Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Lamoo, Moodoh, Rock Island; 3018 37th Ave., Rock Island; $130,000.
Richardson, Terry L., Bettendorf, to Schultz, James and Victoria, Rock Island; 1226 16th St., Rock Island; $59,950.
UD, Atlanta, Ga., to Neels, Jerry and Rebecca, Silvis; 423 13th Ave., Silvis; $58,000.
Syndicate Group, San Clemente, Calif., to Greuel, Austin and Michelle, East Moline; 3704-3720 35th St., Moline, 6, 16 unit apartment building; $1,035,000.
Rushing, Timothy W. and Denise, Moline, to Sebhat, Margaret, Moline; 2411 11th St., Moline; $156,500.
Mowery, Jerame J. and Faith E., Milan, to Simmons, Rebecca and Steve A., Moline; 3211 69th Ave., Moline; $100,000.
Hudson, James and Debra, Milan, to Newell, Martin and Paula, Rock Island; 9107 Highland Dr., Rock Island; $390,000.
Wiebel, Kenneth, Greenville, S.C., to Allison, Nathaniel, Moline; 2418 13th St., Moline; $253,000.
Frere, Scott W., East Moline, to Sherer, Brad M., East Moline; 351 29th Ave., East Moline; $72,000.
Johnson, Mark, Moline, to Werling, Amanda, Silvis; 1522 18th Ave. Ct., Silvis; $160,000.
Beaird, Walter C., Geneseo, to Watson, Steffanie, Moline; 2108 11th St., Moline; $110,000.
Ellis Renovations, Silvis, to Karn, Jacob, Coal Valley; 108 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $125,000.
Homes, Oliver, Colona, to CRL Living Trust, East Moline; 137 40th Ave., East Moline; $141,800.
Federal National Mortgage, Dallas, Texas, to Hernandez Trujillo, Hortencia, Moline; 1939 11th St., Moline; $55,000.
Hayes, Kathleen, Moline, to Fredenburg, Joshua C., Moline; 2951 15th Ave., Moline; $160,000.
Prenevost, Michael, Rock Island, to Fernas, Gladys M., LeClaire; 2907 30th St., Rock Island; $90,000.
Steelman, Jean M., Moline, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 2001 15th St., Moline; $42,500.
Frederiksen, Martin and Alan, Moline, to Beechamp, Lawrence E., Moline; 202-206 43rd St., Moline, machine shop commercial building; $150,000.
Bradley, Christie Katherine, estate, East Moline, to Garber, Cody Allen, and Kevin Scott, East Moline; 236 30th Ave., East Moline; $110,000.
Gauley, Robert and Pamela, Milan, to Longview Real Estate, Rock Island; 515 W. 2nd St., Milan; $55,000.
Rasso, Alan and Elizabeth, Davenport, to Diaz, Ramses, Moline; 1713 35th St., Moline; $153,000.
Ramos, David, Moline, to Stanley, Devin, Moline; 2407 44th St., Moline; $80,000.
Ramos Family Revocable Trust, East Moline, to Anderson, Jason and Nikky, Moline; 2001 S. Shore Dr., Moline; $185,000.
DeCap, Daniel C. and Kathleen E., Moline, to Burkhardt, Michael V., East Moline; 16322 Route 84, East Moline; $70,000.
Sandoval Living Trust, Silvis, to Steinbaugh, Nicole, and Green, Paul, East Moline; 624 16th Ave., East Moline; $86,000.
Peterson, Alexa R., Aledo, to Bassford Construction, Moline; 5321 31st Ave. Ct., Moline; $150,000.
Everett, Shena, Silvis, to Stiles, Kayla, and Morrow, Michael, Rock Island; 1803 44th St., Rock Island; $113,200.
Henn, David, trust, Moline, to Perez, Edward, Rock Island; 2112 22nd St., Rock Island; $65,000.
Thomas, Sheryl, Moline, to Olive, Teresa, Moline; 1312 49th St., Moline; $70,000.
Martinez, Luz M., Mira Loma, Calif., to Germanceri, John, Port Byron; 1621 Whitetail Drive, Port Byron; $555,000.
Hynd Farms Junto Group, Bettendorf, to Porter Development Group, Bettendorf; vacant land, Silvis; $120,000.
Johnson, John and Dawn, Geneseo, to Webster, Logan, Silvis; 2404 11th St., Silvis; $89,500.
Laleman, Patrick J., trust, East Moline, to Crawford, Jason M. and Ebenroth, Andrea L., Port Byron; 1804 Ridgefield Rd., Port Byron; $345,000.
Mahoney, Steven J., estate, Cedar Rapids, to Barajas, Jr., David M. and Merideth K., Coal Valley; 8028 49th St., Coal Valley; $147,000.
Lewis, Lyle A., Ocala, Fla., to Brown, Matthew E., and Dewitt, Trevor, Chicago; 3531 Prairie Ct., Milan; $290,000.
Jackson, Ross L. and Charra L., Davenport, to Fitzpatrick, Todd, Rock Island; 1002 83rd Ave. W., Rock Island; $147,000.
Comer, Claud, Rock Island, to Bowling, Jason, Rock Island; 1829 28th St., Rock Island; $133,900.
Czubara, Cory and Angela, Andalusia, to Bausman, Colin E. and Megan M. , Andalusia; 1030 11th Ave. E., Andalusia; $382,500.
Carpathian Capital Fund, Minneapolis, Minn., to Itabelo, Ibonge B., Des Moines;i1700 7th Ave., Rock Island; $41,000.
Sullivan, Michele L., Geneseo, to Holt, Kent R. and Julie L., East Moline; 2210 4th St. A, East Moline; $120,000.
Alston, Norman C. and Joyce A., Gulf Shore, Ala., to Nelson, Justin M., Andalusia; 702 5th Ave. W., Andalusia; $189,900.
Olvera, Javon, Goodfield, Ill., to Garrison, Ron and Maria, Moline; 2711 15th St., Moline; $164,000.
Anderson, Dale L, Davenport, to Temple, Dawn R., Moline; 1846 9th St., Moline; $97,500.
Gibson, Steven J., Andalusia, to Balser, Alexander, Moline; 501 30th Ave., Moline; $135,000.
Slender, Stewart T., Blue Grass, to Lawless, Damien, Moline; 2912 36th St., Moline; $244,900.
Contranian Holdings, Chicago, to Rodriquez, Jolene Michele, Moline; 2333 4th St., Moline; $149,900.
JBB Enterprises, Scottsdale, Ariz. to Loveland, Rohan, Carrollton, Texas; 522 31st St., Rock Island; $2,500.
Herbst, Todd W. and Cassandra L., trust, Moline, to VPWW Wilderness, Bettendorf; 711-715 16dth St., Moline; $129,000.
Allman, Daniel C. and Anabel, Longmont, Colo., to Anderson, Shane and Michael, Moline; 2617 47th St., Moline; $98,500.
Harris, Michael J, Colona, to Bogs, Nicholas S., Carbon Cliff; 622 Mansur Ave., Carbon Cliff; $95,000.
Marsden, Timothy and Susan, Cordova, to Mishler, Kevin, trust, Moline; 300 Fairfield Rd., Port Byron; $99,900.
Green, Carl H. and Edna K., Coal Valley, to Van Houtte, Marcus John, Coal Valley; 125 W. 2nd St., Coal Valley; $65,000.
Silva, Carlos Enrique Martin Fernandez, Rowlett, Tex., to Mzalwa, Vwezo, and John, Happiness, Rock Island; 1212 14th 1/2 St., Rock Island; $36,000.
Brooks, Bruce A., Cordova, to Banderas, Santiago Magana, and Magana, Elena, Moline; 2907 36th St., Moline; $161,500.
Jones, Andrew A., Bettendorf, to Davie, Skylar and Cheyenne, Moline; 3743 40th St. Place, Moline; $120,000.
Chancellor, Ronnie and Lucille, Rock Island, to DeCap, Daniel and Kathy, Moline; 3069 4dth St. #2, Moline; $61,500.
Stromberg, Sue, Rock Island, to Young Rental Properties, Rock Island; 4411 10th Ave., Rock Island; $42,000.
Marrari, Rocco, Davenport, to Marquez, Jesus, Rock Island; 913 8th Ave., Rock Island; $14,000.
Kennedy, Kurtis K. and Peggie A., trust, Manoon, Iowa, to Eckert, Robert and Diana, Silvis; 2011 13th St., Silvis; $166,400.
Zepeda, Herminio and Anna, Moline, to Blaylock, Richard, Moline; 2415 7th Ave., Moline; $83,000.
Spriet, Eric, and Fleming, Brianna, Bettendorf, to Carr, Andrew R., Rock Island; 2225 44th St., Rock Island; $98,000.
Beswick, Anna and Andrew, Sterling, to Mayorga, Sandra, Coal Valley; 506 E. 15th Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $242,500.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Carrollton, Tex., to Plunkett, Richard P. and Julie E., Rock Island; 1337 21st Ave., #3C, Rock Island; $42,000.