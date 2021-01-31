Real estate transactions for Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021

Sloan, Megan J., to Sloan, Patrick K., 409 N.W. 2nd Street, Galva; $113,000.

Bochnak, John A., to Stout, Tyvan Matthew, 735 George Street, Kewanee; $65,000.

Kipp, Jane M., to Anderson, Denelle E., 25019 N. 2120 Avenue, Annawan; $10,000.

Mueller, Stacey W. and Tonda R., to H.W. Rumbold Family Limited Partnership, rural route, Prophetstown; $696,500.

Hall, Charles T. and Deborah, to Konie, Benjamin and Andrea, 28759 E. 2400th Street, Prophetstown; $162,000.

Dobereiner, Jon S. and Sherry Ann, to Wright, Annette C., Lot 5 of Krueger subdivision of the village of Alpha, situated in the County of Henry, in the State of Illinois; $49,000.

Holt, Steven/ Holt, Steven Russell, to Taylor, Jean M., Lot 1, Rokis 3rd Addition, an addition located in the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 1, Township 17N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian situated in the County of Henry, in the State of Illinois; $128,000.