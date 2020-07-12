Real estate transactions for Sunday, July 12, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Veloz, Eric and Jill, to Deaner, Dawn and Joshua M., 601 Rock Point Road, Colona; $230,000.

Douglas, Brian L. and Tracie, to Ackert, Nathan C. and Greenfield, Lauren M., 609 Rock Point Road, Colona; $185,000.

Veloz, Jason G. and Jessica S., to Nimrick, Crystal and Ragsdale, Angela; 210 N. Main Street, Cambridge; $141,000.

Brell, to Reed, James L. Jr., 1600 N. East Street, Kewanee; $35,000.

Rollins, Kenneth L. and Nancy E., to Wirth, John P. and Traci L., 216 S.E. 4th Avenue, Galva; $10,000.

Rivera, Maria J., to Rodriguez, Imelda and Garcia, Jesus Rene, 206 N. Burr Blvd., Kewanee; $8,000.