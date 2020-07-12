Real estate transactions for Sunday, July 12, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Veloz, Eric and Jill, to Deaner, Dawn and Joshua M., 601 Rock Point Road, Colona; $230,000.
Douglas, Brian L. and Tracie, to Ackert, Nathan C. and Greenfield, Lauren M., 609 Rock Point Road, Colona; $185,000.
Veloz, Jason G. and Jessica S., to Nimrick, Crystal and Ragsdale, Angela; 210 N. Main Street, Cambridge; $141,000.
Brell, to Reed, James L. Jr., 1600 N. East Street, Kewanee; $35,000.
Rollins, Kenneth L. and Nancy E., to Wirth, John P. and Traci L., 216 S.E. 4th Avenue, Galva; $10,000.
Rivera, Maria J., to Rodriguez, Imelda and Garcia, Jesus Rene, 206 N. Burr Blvd., Kewanee; $8,000.
Murphy, Sandra J. and Joe; Schintler, Michele; VanDenDooren, Denise, to Sullivan, Patrick J. and Eileen F., 810 Sunset Drive, Kewanee; $144,500.
Puckett, Tanya L. and Shawn E., to Heene, Daniel A., 310 Otley Avenue, Kewanee; $67,500.
Weiler, Mary I., to Gephart, Jarred W., 111 W. North Street, Geneseo; $117,500.
Heisler, Mitchell G. and Elizabeth S., to Addis, John M. and Vanessa R., 509 W. Patey Street, Annawan; $139,500.
Rivera, Elvin and Kim, to Stice, Jacob Michael and Jessica Marie, 336 Pin Oak Drive, Geneseo; $215,000.
Balsar, Carol A., to Douglas, Brian Mark, 100 Spruce Drive, Colona; $260,000.
Northpark Investments, to Triana, Genaro and Cristina, 824 Junior Avenue, Kewanee; $25,000.
Clark, Colleen M., to Enyeart, Preston, and Rahn, Allishia, 12517 E. 2520 Street, Kewanee; $158,000.
Griffin, Cory L., Flagel, Rebecca L., Griffin, Rebecca L., to Nuding, Dalton, 510 N. Grove Street, Kewanee; $97,500.
Wright, Donald E. and LouAnn E., to Stiner, Barry M. and Peggy L., rural route, Cambridge; $260,000.
Kroener, John G. and Rosemary A., to Fobert, Thomas J., 613 Mineral Creek Drive, Colona; $186,500.
Girten, T. Ray and Sally S., to Minnaert, Shawn P. and Christina L., 24600 E. 1280 Street, Geneseo; $120,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Killian, Joshua and Jami, Moline, to Lewis, Curtis Moline; 405 32nd Ave., Moline; $145,000.
Minard, Robert, Urbandale, Iowa, to Overmire, Tina, and Thek, Suzi, East Moline; 4034 10th St., East Moline; $72,680.
Holman, Dustin R., Muscatine, to DePorter, Nathan, Silvis; 414 11th Ave. A Ct., Silvis; $162,500.
Becht, Kevin, Tinley Park, Ill., to Anderson, Zachary, Moline; 620 32nd Ave., Moline; $94,000.
Girton, Rickey F., Milan, to Marchant, Jason, Davenport; 1424 2nd St. E., Milan; $1,000.
Hall, Jordan D. and Tabitha J., Bettendorf, to Moore, Nicholas and Tanya, Port Byron; 804 N. High St., Port Byron; $216,000.
Ripperger, Mary Ann, Eldridge, to Collin, Ryan, Silvis; 2317 10th St., Silvis; $83,000.
Fancher, Austin and Charee, Moline, to Sheehan, Makayla, Coal Valley; 113 W. 4th St., Coal Valley; $85,000.
DuPrey Jr., Andrew J., and DuPrey, Lory J., East Moline, to Guzman, Ezequiel, Rock Island; 1719 172nd St. N., East Moline; $35,000.
Carlson, Daniel E. and Lili M., Livingston, Tex., to Peterson, Amber L., and Arnold, Shannon L., Port Byron; $187,000.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Rock, Brandon, Eldridge; 632 W. 31st Ave., Milan; $60,000.
Sullivan, Sharon, Geneseo, to Hildebrandt, Briton, East Moline; 22226 Barstow Rd., East Moline; $98,000.
Whitesides, Kelli, Bettendorf, to Hancks, Murray, Coal Valley; 506 E. 14th Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $269,500.
Krause, Bryan and Nancy, Moses Lakes, Wash., to Graf, James and Amy, East Moline; 14919 Coaltown Rd., East Moline; $239,900.
Ruark, Ashley, Cordova, to Goke, Steven, Port Byron; 606 S. High St., Port Byron; $104,000.
Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Sagers, Donald A. and Susan M., Rock Island; 1225 25th Ave., Rock Island; $65,000.
Matt, Robert and Donna, Rock Island, to Hanson, Aaron, Rock Island; 1110 40th St., Rock Island; $62,900.
Schmooke, Mike and Dora, Sherrard, to Fraikes, Kyle, Milan; 512 31st Ave. W., Milan; $116,500.
Noonan, Kieran, La Grange, Ill., to Kais Properties, Moline; 3101 11th St., Rock Island; $195,000.
Kiser, Aaron R., Taylor Ridge, to Crews, Charles R., Andalusia; 140 Woodland Dr., Andalusia; $310,000.
Federal National Mortgage, Plano, Tex., to Rotz, Kelsi Raeann, Silvis; 818 10th St., Silvis; $94,000.
Schuldt, Pamela J., Moline, to Cruz, Jorge, Bettendorf; 2016 44th St., Moline, land/lot only; $23,000.
Fry, Bethany Ann, Hampton, to Cooper, Andrew M., Rock Island; 2037 45th St., Rock Island; $128,000.
Ward, Amanda C., Mesa, Ariz., to Neirynck, Eric, Moline; 1822 36th St., Moline; $106,000.
Young, Matthew G. and Stephanie L., New London, Conn., to Sager, Angela N., East Moline; 1692 34th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $154,900.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Carrollton, Tex., to Jackson, Johnathon, Rock Island; 920 8th Ave., Rock Island; $18,000.
Van Acker, Evelyn M., trust, Port Byron, to Atkinson-Niemeier, Bailey, Rock Island; 2002 42nd St., Rock Island; $92,000.
Dave Prochaska Construction, Bettendorf, to Cian, William and Linda, Rapids City; 1001 14th St., Rapids City; $311,900.
Harvy, James Marlin, trust, East Moline, to Fillman, Dale K., Silvis; 322 16th Ave., Silvis; $79,000.
Alexander, Kermit D., estate, East Moline, to Wright, Jacob, 902 10th St., Silvis; $84,000.
Martinez, Patrick and Melanie, Rock Island, to Hampton, Shaina, Rock Island; 2034 29th St., Rock Island; $95,000.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Pyle, Linnea, Moline; 507 17th Ave., Moline; $22,500.
Norris, Michael S. and Lisa R., Taylor Ridge, to Stegmiller, Todd W. and Lauren M., Rock Island; 9010 & 9016 Turkey Hollow Rd., Milan, land/lot; $100,000.
Foster, Milburn H., Silvis, to Slocum, Sharon, Silvis; 118 7th St., Silvis; $50,000.
Reamy, Larry and Suzanne, Hampton, to Hill, Jordan and Amber, Moline; 715 22nd St. A., Moline; $68,000.
Schmerse, David D., trust, Appleton, Wis., to Perrine, Kevin and Rachel, Coal Valley; 803 E. 4th St., Coal Valley; $100,000.
Schmerse, Linda K., trust, Appleton, Wis., to Perrine, Kevin and Rachel, Coal Valley; 803 E. 4th St., Coal Valley; $100,000.
Luppen, Scott, Andalusia, to Elherz, Lyazid and Karen, Moline; 3005 44th St., Moline; $143,000.
Duy, Kathryn E., trust, Marco Island, Fla., to Moncuse, Jason and Courtney, Moline; 1401 34th Ave. B Ct., Moline; $334,900.
Boyd, Robert L., East Moline, to Kershaw, Lee A., Oswego, Ill., farmland, Hampton; $303,663.
Austin, Jamie, Coal Valley, to O'Malley, Joel and Jillian, Moline; 3442 50th St., Moline; $233,000.
Gillis, Mamna R. and Ronald G., East Moline, to Mboka, Eca, and Milami, Abiba, Moline; 4911 49th Ave., Moline; $119,900.
Layer, Steven and Christy, East Moline, to Ross, David and Pam, Milan; Lot 6 Coyote Run, vacant land, Milan; $25,000.
Pearson, Delanie and Krystin, Colona, to Smith, Gabriela, Rock Island; 3237 25th St., Rock Island; $95,000.
Robbins, James, estate, Andalusia, to Magana Melendez, Oscar, Silvis; 814 8th Ave., Silvis; $96,000.
Fiscus, Daryl V., Moline, to Lagerstam, Dylan Thomas, Moline; 3511 44th St., Moline; $150,000.
Ptacek, Marge, Jacksonville, Fla., to Dream Real Estate Investments, Moline; 2513 32nd Ave., Rock Island; $50,000.
Sauser, Edwin, trust, Monticella, Iowa, to Anderson, Ruth Y., Moline; 1118 2nd St., Moline; $125,100.
Cantrell, Florence A., Carbon Cliff, to Henry, Robert L., and Dickson-Henry, Carol F., Port Byron; 215 N. 2nd Ave., Carbon Cliff; $125,000.
Goble, Tasha R., Davenport, to Cousins, James A. and Lisa K., trust, Moline; 1221 37th St. Ct., Moline; $89,000.
Ortiz, Sofia, Moline, to Datu, Eric and Virginia, Silvis; 1223 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; $154,000.
DeLaCruz, Erasmo and Margarita, Milan, to Tantine, Nyamutarutwa, East Moline; 720 26th St., East Moline; $125,000.
Moffitt, Duane A., Milan, to Kirgan, Douglas and Lisa, Milan; 15115 56th St. W., Milan, 47.39 acre land/lot only; $165,830.
First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Holgorsen III, William C. and Marsha, Moline; 5306 30th Ave., Moline; $155,130.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Ellis Renovations, Silvis; 2006 2nd St., Moline; $60,100.
Ilene Sideways LLC Series 2, Moline, to Saucedo, Luke, Moline; 2903 24th Ave. A., Moline; $149,000.
