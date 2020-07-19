Real estate transactions for Sunday, July 19, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
DJW, to River Valley Cooperative, 13429 Illinois Hwy. 81, Cambridge and corner E. Upper Street and Holmes Street, Cambridge; $5,948,500.
Michlig Holdings, to River Valley Cooperative, Railroad Street, Cambridge and 220 N. Ridge Street, Cambridge; $63,000.
Longeville, Brett A., to Gudat, Tyler, 334 Perkins Street, Kewanee; $50,000.
Gillespie, Leigh N. and Kathleen R., to Ince, Gunner B., 1043 W. Mill Street, Kewanee; $70,000.
Hog Capital Barbecue, to Jenkins, Ronald and Kathleen, 102 Whitney Avenue, Kewanee; $11,500.
Blakley, Amy A., to Rastetter, Rachael C., 722 S. Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo; $122,000.
Guerrero, Antonio Guerrero; Guerrero, David; Rivas, Irma Lorena Gandarilla, to Rocker, Ryan and Mallery, Cheyenne, 1012 E. 10th Street, Kewanee; $61,000.
Einsele, Lisa M./ Volpe, Lisa M., to Tumbleson, Michael T., 115 Tenney Street, Kewanee; $18,000.
Rivera, Maria J., to Rodriguez, Imelda and Garcia, Jesus Rene, 206 N. Burr Blvd., Kewanee; $8,000.
Quad City Bank and Trust Company, to Seible, Dennis, 334 E. Wells Street, Geneseo; $67,000.
Howell, Mitchel L. and Gina M.; Heinzeroth, Vina K.; Christopher, Jill D.; Aguilar, Rita A., to Dutton, Tina, 609 5th Street, Colona; $69,000.
Gierhart, Aaron R. and Alesha D./ Arndt, Alesha D., to Goat Enterprises, 322 N. Vail Street, Geneseo; $148,000.
O'Hara, Todd M. and Tracey L., to Vroman, Parker Matthew, 115 4th Street, Colona; $75,500.
Mora, Shaye M., to RBH Resources, Lot 6 in Block 10 in Reese Gardens, a subdivision in Sect. 10, Township 17 N., Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, now situated in the city of Green Rock in the county of Henry in the state of Illinois; $35,000.
Moline Holdings, to Martinez, Estela, 704 E. 4th Street, Kewanee; $18,000.
Haglund, Kenneth Jr. and Charlotte R., to Day, Leslie Marie and Shipp, Gregory James, 301 Pin Oak Drive, Geneseo; $187,500.
Groves, Trent D. and Sarah A., to Rosales, Victoria L. and Graham, Mistyann K., 821 Cypress Drive, Colona; $185,000.
Shull, Danielle R., to Murray, Michael Patrick and Haley Lynn, 215 N. Yates Street, Alpha; $103,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Jorgensen, Kori and Erin, Taylor Ridge, to Reed, John, Rock Island; 1206 36th St., Rock Island; $87,000.
Lemonade Properties & Design, Bettendorf, to Yoke, Jacob, Milan; 8400 W. 79th Ave., Milan; $176,500.
Pells, Harry G., Davenport, to Williams, Morgan R., Rock Island; 2501 26th avenue Ct., Unit 1-D, Rock Island; $37,500.
Bustos Casale, Deanna M., estate, East Moline, to Ramos, David, and Skinner, David, Moline; 245 32nd Ave., East Moline; $70,000.
Clements, Carolyn J., trust, Prescott, Ariz., to Roseman, Janet L., Moline; 515 22nd Ave., Moline; $122,570.
Aguirre, David C. and Sandra K., Moline, to The Arc of the Quad Cities Area, Rock Island; 2400 Brittany Lane, Rock Island; $120,000.
George, Nathan D., Moline, to Carrow, Olivia, Moline; 1050 29th St., Moline; $82,400.
DeClerq, Irene J., East Moline, to Ferguson, Maureen A., East Moline; 3802 Friendship Farm Rd., East Moline; $18,278.
Waterman, Belva L., Milan, to Bagatelas, Karen, Moline; 4812 6th Ave. Dr. #7, Moline; $130,000.
Valentine, Janyce L., trust, East Moline, to Mendoza, Annette, East Moline; 1905 4th St. A., East Moline; $127,500.
JBB Enterprises, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Future Capital, Davenport; 1020 18th Ave. A., Moline; $52,500.
Future Capital, Davenport, to LAB Solutions, Telford, Pa.; 1020 18th Ave. A, Moline; $89,000.
JBB HD ONE, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Future Capital, Davenport; 2518 / 1520 7th Ave., Rock Island; $35,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Glass Peak Properties, Fayetteville, N.C.; 2518 - 2520 7th Ave., Rock Island; $105,000.
Anderson, Douglas, Milan, to Kuppili, Venkata, Coal Valley; 1607 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; $275,000.
Goodhart, Stanley J. and Pamela J., Silvis, to Hernandez, Hugo, Silvis; 136 16th St., Silvis; $47,000.
Hunt, Steven C. and Wendy G., Moline, to Moore, Sterling Decraig, and Lashonta Vonshay, Rock Island; 3500 26th St., Rock Island; $145,000.
Sancen, Gerardo, Moline, to Phares, Bailey, Moline; 1637 24th Ave., Moline; $108,000.
Jensen, Virginia M., trust, Rock Island, to Verona, Erin, Rock Island; 3512 29th St. Ct., Rock Island; $218,900.
Mendoza, Annette, East Moline, to Minch, Chad and Colton, East Moline; 2507 3rd St., East Moline; $84,000.
Vega Rocio, Jose A., East Moline, to Great Home Improvement, East Moline; 1531 - 1533 9th Ave., East Moline; $25,000.
Scharer, Judith, Rock Island, to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 2164 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $20,000.
England, Martha, estate, Milan, to Rosas, Miguel A., Rock Island; 3024 42nd St., Rock Island; $66,500.
Davis, Kent B., Polk City, Iowa, to Brondos, Benjamin and Melissa, Port Byron; 2301 Parkway Drive, Port Byron; $309,900.
Maroney, Michael, Dundalk, Md., to Barnett, Kenneth and Jean, East Moline; 1217 20th Ave. Way, East Moline; $195,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 535 15th Ave., Silvis; $46,500.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, Coral Gables, Fla., to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, Okla.; 2807 W. 54th Ave., Milan; $100.
JMR Real Estate, Moline, to Quiet Capital, Davenport; 447 4th Ave., Moline; $82,000.
Sharpe, Stephen, Orion, to Morris, Daniel, Carbon Cliff; 124 1st St., Carbon Cliff; $97,500.
Fluegel, Jason R., Silvis, to Lopez, Tina, Silvis; 318 10th St., Silvis; $84,900.
Jacobs, Richard and Melinda, Silvis, to Scott, Lincoln and Sophia, Coal Valley; 735 10th Ave. Ct., Hampton, land/lot only; $20,000.
Rowe, Thomas L., Bloomington, Ind., to Sattizahn, Kathy L., Coal Valley; 1814 1st Ave., Rapids City; $555,000.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Lewis-Bey, Darrell, East Moline; 1349 6th Ave., East Moline; $27,000.
Campbell, Douglas and Ellen, Rock Island, to Singh, Jaswinder, Moline; 1808 27th St., Rock Island, 9 unit apartment building; $200,000.
Eberts Building & Remodeling, Milan, to Jagers, Kurtiss H. and Lisa A., Milan; vacant lot, Milan; $12,000.
SPP Net Lease Real Estate Fund II, San Francisco, Calif., to Kao, Wayne, Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.; 2955 18th Ave., Rock Island, retail establishment; $4,051,538.
Bobb, Ryan and Michelle, Milan, to Ahrens, Phillip, Carbon Cliff; 16828 10th Ave., Carbon Cliff; $49,000.
Dunn Family, trust, Cordova, to Rosenow, Bransen, Cordova; 201 7th Ave. S, Cordova; $140,000.
Wheatley, Kathy L., Destin, Fla., to Moreno, Nicolas E., Moline; 2651 12th St., Moline; $155,000.
Bergheger, Jeremy J., Milan, to Blaser, Albert D., Coal Valley; 1821 E. 11th St., Coal Valley; $25,000.
Orduna, Andres and Gloria, East Moline, to Rascher, Mike and Andrea, Orion; 111 6th St., Silvis; $40,000.
Ramos, Timothy L. and Lisa, Wahiawa, Hawaii, to Marty, Lucas and Grace, East Moline; 2016 9th St. Ct., East Moline; $70,000.
Ringoen, Elizabeth A., Reynolds, to Riccio, Lance J. and Lisa, Reynolds; 406 N. Williams, Reynolds; $118,500.
Wolf, Greg, Bettendorf, to Wolf, Chelsey M R, East Moline; 3015 2nd St., East Moline; $20,000.
Viviani, Susan D., Rock Island, to Martinez, Melanie Joy and Patrick David, Rock Island; 3237 36 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $193,500.
Kerschner, Jennifer L., Moline, to Luppe, Desiree B., Moline; 2631 13th Ave., Moline; $115,000.
Kerr, Elizabeth A. and James H., Rock Island, to Barbee, James, Rock Island; 4423 Parkview Ct., Rock Island; $76,500.
Foy, Rommel F., Buckeye, Ariz., to Sow, Thierno, Moline; 1532 30th Ave., Moline; $117,000.
LeBlanc, Steven M., Bull Shoals, Ariz., to Whittington, Jennifer, Moline; 5047 48th St. A, Moline; $130,000.
Kloster, Marie, trust, East Moline, to Mueting, Kristine, East Moline; 1221 47th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $137,500.
Vanfleet, Aaron M., Blue Grass, to Hemmen, Adria, Moline; 3226 45th St., Moline; $189,900.
Riner, Jamie, Coal Valley, to Ragsdale, Richard Wayne and Threasa Lynn, Moline; 1177 33rd St., Moline; $120,000.
Lievens, Patricia, estate, Moline, to Lievens, Brian Paul, Moline; 926 54th St., Moline; $137,000.
Ziegler, David, Chicago, to Maring, Donn and Leah, Moline; 1125 39th St., Moline; $18,000.
Dralle, Jay C., estate, East Moline, to Chimal, Norma, East Moline; 755 20th Ave., East Moline; $76,000.
QCA Holdings, Davenport, to Dow, Alexander, Culver City, Calif.; 2947 13th Ave., Rock Island; $99,900.
Roberts, Kathryn L., executor of Short, William O., estate, Coal Valley, to Hamilton, Emmanuel, Rock Island; $99,000.
