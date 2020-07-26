Real estate transactions for Sunday, July 26, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Lauritzson, Warren L. and Deborah L., to Koning, Zachariah J., 26500 Jinx Road, Geneseo; $215,000.
McCarty, Ralph, to Lutrell, Barbara J., 1019 15th Avenue, Orion; $169,000.
Central Bank IL, to Osborn, Jacob and Sara, 637-639 W. Wells Street, Geneseo; $135,000.
Plumb, James A. and Mable A., to Croegaert, Charles E. and Kassandra J., Lot 1 Riverside Acres, Geneseo; $45,000.
Cawthon, Joshua D. and Alaina L., to Retherford, Brent A. and Tammera P., 202 W. North Avenue, Annawan; $145,000.
DeFauw, Robert E. and Amy E./Katschnig, Amy E., to Knoll, David Richard, 423 N. State Street, Geneseo; $180,000.
Leathers, Joan M., to Jones, Codey L. and Cart, Brittney L., 727 S. Tremont Street, Kewanee; $50,000.
Janysek, Michael J., to Langman Construction, rural route, Geneseo; $1,233,500.
Summy, John W. and Autumn P., to Gerard, Shawn M., 1470 N. East Street, Kewanee; $130,000.
Murray, Michael N. and Linda J., to Sauer, Shelli and Carson, 1108 Holiday Lane, Kewanee; $35,000.
VanAcker, Wendy M./ Anderson, Wendy M., to Emerick, Troy C., 613 E. Exchange Street, Geneseo; $30,000.
Wendt, Alan D. and Melissa, to Slocum, John R. and Laloni L., 308 N. Yates Street, Alpha; $68,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Dave Prochaska Construction, Bettendorf, to Cain, William and Linda, Rapids City; 1001 14th St., Rapids City; $311,900.
Hemmen, John P. and Adria L., Moline, to Heisler, Mitchell G. and Elizabeth S., Coal Valley; 307 W. 6th Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $300,000.
Peacock, Shawn C., Heyworth, Ill., to Copperline Properties, Eldridge; 5434 10th Ave., Moline; $50,000.
Hanley, Sean and Carlee, Moline, to Meyer, Robert, Moline; 702 25th Ave. Ct., Moline; $124,900.
Peters, Kyle R. and Bridget R., Geneseo, to Ortiz, Corey, Rock Island; 5516 30th Ave., Moline; $150,000.
Carlson, Cynthia M., Rock Island, to Mindrup, Kristi S. and Mindy Diaz, Rock Island; 14 College Hill Circle, Rock Island; $280,000.
Marrari, Rocco, Davenport, to Hlah Thun, East Moline; 1409 18th Ave., East Moline; $51,500.
Schnitzler, Debbora A., trustee of Kolwey, Virginia, trust, Golden Valley, Ariz., to Bik, Bawi, East Moline; $125,000.
John, Brendan P., Moline, to John, Patricia A., Moline; 3106 26th Ave. Ct., Moline; $200,000.
Markin, Shane M., Moline, to Rasche, Adam J., Moline; 1832 37th St., Moline; $99,000.
Vibrant Credit Union, Moline, to Scheckloth, Estela, Rock Island; 2103 18th Ave., Rock Island; $50,000.
Wagner, Sharon, Dixon, to JPTP, Moline; 2523 41st St., Moline; $70,000.
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., to Polhill, Lynn, East Moline; 256 16th Ave., East Moline; $65,000.
Mitchell, Lisa, Franklin, Wis., to Vanherzeele, Janet, Moline; 1531 44th St., Moline; $83,000.
Kalhor, Sepehr and Brittany, Rock Island, to Peh, Tah, Rock Island; 3316 12th St., Rock Island; $74,500.
Arsenal Properties, Chicago, to Hay-Grumadas, Nicole, East Moline; 1167 46th Ave., East Moline; $97,000.
Voyage Real Estate Investors, Davenport, to Mason, Christopher, Rock Island; 1816 39th St., Rock Island; $82,750.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Little Big House Investment Group, Hammond, Ind.; 1602 15th St., Rock Island; $110,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Langford, Thomas, Marshall, N.C.; 1229 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $125,000.
OHP 5, Davenport, to Hurtado, Gabriella, and Cervantes, Patrick, East Moline; 1532 10th Ave., East Moline; $44,500.
Hebbeln R., Angela R., trust, Coal Valley, to Burkle, Teresa, Silvis; 526 15th Ave., Silvis; $69,000.
Stoehr, Thomas and Peggy, Bettendorf, to Hoppe, Dennis L., Coal Valley; 501 E. 14th Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $235,000.
Johnson, Michale P., executor, of Johnson, Rita J., estate, Hillsdale, to Alba, Roberto, Moline; $59,500.
Duhm, Kenneth, Moline, to Sullivan, Kristy, Moline; 3401 11th Ave., Moline; $225,000.
Cord, Theodore H., East Moline, to Petrick, Sharon L., Rock Island; 2004 32nd St., Rock Island; $102,000.
Barhm, Kenneth and Jacqueline M., trust, Moline, to Rumph, Sandra K. and Robert Steven, Moline; 4305 18th Ave., Moline; $84,134.
Laird, Susan L., Moline, to Matherly, Kurt T., and Cirivello, Jill A., Milan; 3614 Avian Ct., Milan; $40,000.
First Midwest Bank, estate of, Verkruysse, Kenneth P., Moline, to McCunn, Jeffrey C., Cordova; 1320 2nd St. S., Cordova; $123,000.
Cousino, Kenneth and Teresa, Eldridge, to Singh, Jaswinder, Moline; 1408 8th St. and 1410 8th St., Rock Island; $125,000.
Lancial, Scott T., Coal Valley, to Serykh, Dmitriy, Taylor Ridge; 16311 84th Ave. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $175,000.
Riexinger, Colin, Rock Island, to Deminsky, Argyri, Rock Island; 1624 18th Ave. #20, Rock Island; $30,000.
Green, Michele L., LeClaire, to Pinger, Gary and Kathleen, Moline; 2718 18th Ave. Ct., Moline; $127,000.
Mangelsdorf, Margaret Ann, by Morse, Katherine M., attorney, Fort Wayne, Ind., to Etzel, Gregory and Laurel, West Peoria; 3717 40th St. Pl., Moline; $75,000.
Brown, Gregory B. and M. Connie, Decatur, Ill., to Davis, Darin R., Silvis; 1345 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; $204,000.
DeBaillie Trust, Donald E., Cordova, to DeBaillie Farms, Cordova; farm ground, Cordova; $465,000.
Priest, George Wayne, Silvis, to JPTP, Moline; 1539 11th Ave., East Moline; $40,000.
Robinson, Travis L. and Emily, Cedar Rapids, to Brokaw, Kurt, Rock Island; 3404 9th St., Rock Island; $67,000.
Eifler, Lynn Marie, estate, Rock Island, to Cheshier, Eric, Coal Valley; 10810 95th St., Coal Valley; $127,000.
Espejo, Joaquin and Rose, Milan, to Hoskins, Dan and Lisa, Coal Valley; 3700 Blackhawk Rd., Rock Island; $200,000.
Dragolovich, Elizabeth K. and Jerry L., Silvis, to Dragolovcih, Spencer, Silvis; 1275 33rd Ave Circle, Silvis; $150,000.
Gosa, Ned L., Moline, to Gengler, Daniel E. and Jeanie M., Coal Valley; Lot 2 River View Acres First Addition, vacant land, Coal Valley; $5,000.
Georgetown Investments, Moline, to Cashen, Logan, Rock Island; 1626 15th St. Rock Island; $63,500.
Dowd, Greg and Rebecca, Rock Island, to McNesby, Monique, Milan; 208 E. 4th St., Milan; $78,900.
Reistroffer, James E. and Irene, Davenport, to Young, Rory, Port Byron; 215 N. High St., Port Byron; $139,900.
McDermott, Peter, Moline, to Sims, John and Brigitte, Moline; 1121 33rd Ave., Moline; $163,000.
Willemarck, Bruce W., trust, East Moline, to Hlah Thun, East Moline; 749 - 751 18th Ave., East Moline; $72,500.
Vercautren, Jennifer B., trustee of Baily, Robert and Theresa, trust, Silvis, to Roberts, Kenneth and Victoria, East Moline; $172,900.
Skinner, Shawn and Kristine, Burlington, to Natarelli, Lee Annette, Rock Island; 1608 29th St., Rock Island; $79,900.
Macke, Dirk and Kathleen, Illinois City, to Oceanside50Five, Moline; 823 W. 10th St., Milan; $50,000.
Waterman, Milton J., Milan, to Waterman, Belva L., Milan; 1619 116th Ave., Milan; $75,000.
Eiting, Patchouli B. and Brant, Rock Island, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 1621 14 1/2 St., Rock Island, $12,000.
Sundvall, Jerry A. and Toni L., Silvis, to Heady Properties, Port Byron; 24802 94th Ave. N., Port Byron; $220,000.
Horton, Shawn, Milan, to Kaecker, Brittnee, Moline; 3529 36th St., Moline; $166,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Carrollton, Texas, to Rhoads, Ricky L., Rock Island; 3923 14th St., Moline; $20,150.
