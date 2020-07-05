Real estate transactions for Sunday, July 5, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Wells Fargo Bank, to RBH Resources, 538 Greenview Avenue, Colona; $68,000.
TSA Rentals 1, to Meza, Martin and Esther, 716 Pine Street, Kewanee; $17,000.
Lack, John M., to Smith, Michael R. and Rhonda, 726-728 9th Street, Colona; $98,000.
Turner, Patricia R., to Rust, Darrell D. and Melinda, 104 New Street, Cambridge; $120,000.
Addis, John M. and Vanessa R., to Heitzler, Brent J. and Dawn, 508 Baker Street, Annawan; $320,000.
VanDusen, Dale, to Uraski, Sherry, 520 W. Fifth Street, Kewanee; $19,000.
Tuttle, Charles R., to Nelson, Daryl and Kristin, Lots 15 and 16 in Block 23 of Lloyd, Higgins and Trego's Addition to the Village of Orion, situated in the county of Henry in the state of Illinois; $133,000.
Klotz, Olivia/Olivia J., to Rusk, Spencer Lawrence, 25310 Ridge Road, Colona; $128,000.
Panoushek, Dale W., to Leech, Jeffrey D. and Rachel I., 907 12th Street, Orion; $180,500.
Gierach, Lucas M. and Nicole M., to Colburn, Ryan/ Ryan P. and Alissa/ Alissa R., 197 Southeast 3rd Street, Woodhull; $136,000.
Jones, Michele A., to Costenson, Margaret L., 328 McKinley Avenue, Kewanee; $88,500.
Bergren, Taunya R./Watson, Taunya R., to Grice, Jason S. and Dede J., 627 E. 5th Street, Kewanee; $47,000.
VanWassenhove, Sally J., to Nevarez, Jessica, 417 E. Division Street Kewanee; $69,500.
Kewanee Partners, to Kewanee C.U.S.D. 229, 1119 Lake Street, Kewanee; $7,500.
Hager, Barry J. and Leslee S., to Heberer, Matthew Ryan and Karyssa Lynne, 5769 N. 1900th Avenue, Coal Valley; $655,000.
Spivey, Jerry E. and Cheryle L., to Doss, Todd C. and Pebble S., 11614 E. 250th Street, Lynn Center; $375,000.
Herd, Kenneth R. and Kelly A., to Burchfield, Jeff and Lynn, 4 Pinehurst Court, Coal Valley; $377,000.
Stickle, Samuel C.; Johnson, Mikayla A.; Stickle, Donald M. Jr.; Stickle, Teresa A., to Hancock, Nicholas, 1206 12th Avenue Orion; $140,000.
Passini, Linda S., to Cocquit, Joshua S., 507 E. Orange, Geneseo; $145,000.
Vigor, Bryon and Martha A., to Thorson, Nancy, 27659 N. 570 Avenue, Kewanee; $40,000.
Ramsey, John L. and Sherry L., to Nimrick, Jared Lee, 25247 Mallinson Road, Geneseo; $142,000.
Lutrell, Tex R. and Barbara J., to Streeter, Howard L., 570 Colleen Street, Woodhull; $130,000.
Bealer, Michael S. and Mercedes, to Adams, Brad F. and Seei, Curtis R., 22487 Grange Road, Geneseo; $200,000.
Ole, John Andrew, to Donoho, Ryan M., 516 Prospect Street, Geneseo; $130,000.
Pace, Scott A. and Amy L., to Simpson, Nicholas R. and McBee, Kimberly K., 201 N. Anna Street, Atkinson; $163,500.
JV Enterprises of Illinois, to STNLR 20, 1049 S. Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo; $700,500.
JV Enterprises of Illinois, to STNLR 20, 449 Tenney Street, Kewanee; $1,704,500.
Minnaert, Peter P., to Blakley, Amy, 207 S. Stewart Street, Geneseo; $84,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Siekbe, Donald H. and Deborah L., Rock Island, to Kabunze, Kasaika, and Sinadungu, Maombi, Rock Island; 1024 & 1206 14th Ave., Rock Island; $20,000.
O'Connor, Shiloh and Brandy, Moline, to Jupic, Safet and Ajsa, Moline; 1502 44th St., Moline; $30,000.
Kolman, Jacqueline, Bettendorf, to Firth, Ronnie and Paula, Moline; 709 Crosstown Ave., #101, Silvis; $48,000.
Hlady, Mary Grace, Kihei, Hawaii, to Vaterland Vertrausen, Das, trust, Moline; 940 22nd St., Moline; $377,500.
Fritz, Mikayla D., Essex, Ill., to Pearce, Alexis, Rock Island; 2333 41st St., Rock Island; $99,000.
Doty, D.W., trust, Milan, to Dawson, Julia N., Milan; 917 32nd Ave. E., Milan; $155,000.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Fitzpatrick, Tyler, East Moline; 3517 12th St., East Moline; $31,025.
U.S., Bank National, Owensboro, Ky., to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, Okla.; 1206 22nd St., Rock Island; $100.
Miller, Cheryl A., Taylor Ridge, to CAKE, Andalusia; 8829 98th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $330,000.
Carrington Mortgage Services, Anaheim, Calif., to Roberts, Troy A., Reynolds, Ill.; 409 W. Edgington St., Reynolds, Ill.; $58,650.
Ramos, David, and Skinner, David, Milan, to Knobloch, Mitchell, East Moline; 2645 6th St., East Moline; $123,000.
Henzen, Derek, Rock Island, to Barman, Alex J., Rock Island; 1851 32nd St., Rock Island; $98,000.
Waldbusser, Timothy L. and Lori S., East Moline, to Estes, Roshell, Moline; 4829 47th Ave., Moline; $165,000.
Pankey, Ashley and Ryan, Moline, to Pancrazio, Cory and Jennifer, Rock Island; 4212 35th Ave., Moline; $175,000.
Van Hoe, Tammy L., trust, East Moline, to Leonard, Jessica, Moline; 1829 32nd St., Moline; $73,000.
Wells Fargo Bank, Frederick, Md., to Ellis Renovations, Silvis; 4720 48th St. A., Moline; $88,350.
The Judicial Sales Corporation, Chicago, to E & E Estates, Sherrard; 18710 81st St., Sherrard; $57,485.
First Midwest Bank Trust, trust division as independent executor of, Flynn, Dan, Moline, to Modern Woodman of America, Rock Island; 115 16th St., Rock Island, air conditioning business; $107,500.
Quad City Bank and Trust, independent executor of, Flynn, Margaret P., Moline, to Modern Woodman of America, Rock Island; 115 16th St., Rock Island, air conditioning business; $107,500.
Heatherstone Condos, Bettendorf, to Dave Prochaska Construction, Bettendorf; 7304 35th Ave., Moline, new construction; $30,000.
Saki & Sons Properties, East Moline, to Passini, Daniel Jack and Ann Maria, Davenport; 1406 - 1408 11th St., Silvis; $117,000.
Korchyk, Ashley, and Wahlig, Taylor, Salt Lake City, Utah, to Kovar, Richard and Kathy, Goodyear, Ariz.; 1812 17th St., #14, Rock Island; $26,500.
Edgerson, Curtis F., estate, Rock Island, to Herbert, Sarah C., and DeLoose, Lisa, Rock Island; $140,125.
Klarkowski, Alice, Rock Island, to Kaple, Judith Elaine, and McKamey, Jeffery, Moline; 2639 13th St., Moline; $115,000.
West Wind Corners, Sherrard, to Rock, Richard, Coal Valley; 15602 13th St., Milan; $35,000.
Stevens, Ronald A., trust, South Elgin, Ill., to Wendt, Alan and Melissa, Rock Island; 1705 W. 88th Ave., Rock Island; $137,000.
Graf, James, East Moline, to Hei, Ram, East Moline; 3008 9th St., East Moline; $129,900.
Lear Investment Corp., Bettendorf, to Peugh Family Limited Partnership, Rock Falls; 2101 Hospital Rd., Silvis, gas station; $1,000,000.
Chenoweth, Rondell L. and Denise K., Port Byron, to Bukowsky, Michael C. and Rebecca A., Rapids City; 5 acres vacant lot, Moline; $35,000.
Pauley, Lori, Fulton, to Bunch, Cherokee, Milan; 3202 6th St. W., Milan; $137,000.
McIntosh, Willard O. and Donna, Silvis, to Sproul, Viola Janice and Kenneth E., East Moline; 2530 Merry Oaks Ct., East Moline; $159,000.
Pond, Gary L. and Deborah S., Milan, to Qualls, Cody, Milan; 225 E. 14th Ave., Milan; $96,000.
Clifton, Justin, Milan, to Bennett, Victoria J., Milan; 445 5th St. E., Milan; $92,000.
Scott, Daniel and Amanda Lynn, Blue Grass, to Peters, Meghann, Rock Island; 4060 25th Ave., Rock Island; $199,900.
Schaver, Michael, Coal Valley, to Benjamin, Mindi, Milan; 5014 109t Ave., Milan; $285,000.
Kerno, Tammy L., trust, Milan, to Purvis, Michael, and Stoykova, Lyndxila, Rock Island; 3507 41st Ave., Rock Island; $138,000.
Hampton, Gary and Laura Ann, New Boston, to Frieden, Jordan, Illinois City; 13409 311th St. W., Illinois City; $275,000.
Castro, Laura E., Moline, to Higgins, Joanne, Moline; 427 21st Ave., Moline; $125,500.
Basala, Nick and Rachel, Moline, to Smith, Heath A., Milan; 606 30th Ave. W., Milan; $120,000.
Mahieu, Jeffrey A., Moline, to Mendoza, Jose, Moline; 1802 15th St., Moline; $81,500.
Hubert, Marcus J., Independence, Ohio, to Goetz, Joseph W., Rock Island; 2303 35th Ave., Rock Island; $175,000.
Sallee, Jeffrey L., and Drovesky, Steven E., co-executors of Doris J., estate, Lynn Center, to Johnson, Debbie J., Rock Island; 1811 - 1813 6th St., Rock Island; $60,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Altered Investment Group, Fairfield, Conn.; 943 22nd St., Rock Island; $107,000.
Kelly III, Joseph P. and Donna, Rock Island, to Sathyamurthy, Gopikrishna, Rock Island; 10 Woodley Rd., Rock Island; $240,000.
Milan Leased Housing, Plymouth, Minn., to 2195 N. Highway 83 Suite, Franktown, Colo.; 300 W. 20th Ave., Milan, 96-unit apartment building; $8,721,653.
Blair, John, Davenport, to McCoy, Moline; 1411 27th Ave., Moline; $89,900.
Baldwin, Jr., Timothy P., Port Byron, to Kessler, Cody A. and Karissa E., Rapids City; 215 12th St., Rapids City; $126,906.
Devilder, Steve and Dawn, Moline, to Hahn, Anna, East Moline; 864 38th Ave., East Moline; $125,000.
Wild, Brenda and Benny, Rock Island, to Wild, Abby, Rock Island; 3225 24 1/2 St. Ct., Rock Island; $90,000.
Bailey, Claudia Lynn, estate, Crystal Lake, Ill., to Vanmelkebeke, Julie A. and Rodney; 1712 85th Ave W., Rock Island; $137,000.
Schoonmaker, Kevin T. and Margaret, Moline, to Shatek, Luke and Alexis, Moline; 2012 44th St., Moline; $230,000.
Vanmelkebeke, Rodney and Julie, Reynolds, to Etzel, Jacob and Brianne, Reynolds; 309 W. Edgington St., Reynolds; $134,900.
Piehl, Robert J., Vermillion, Ohio, to McLaughlin, Marcia A., Rock Island; 1603 33rd Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $307,000.
Miller, Jerri Ann, Davenport, to Taylor, Carolyn, Rock Island; 1337 21st Ave., Unit 8A, Rock Island; $87,000.
McAtee, Donna Mae, Rock Island, to Slavish, John and Carolyn, Rock Island; 214 W. 13th Ave., Coal Valley; $123,500.
Taylor, Carolyn K., Rock Island, to Evans, Miriam and Tyler, Moline; 3413 34th Ave., Moline; $158,650.
Knobloch, Michael J., Port Byron, to Lorenz, Colin Lee, and Patch, Allision Katherine, East Moline; 1117 38th Ave., East Moline; $157,500.
Mann, Jeffery and Randi, and Mann, Steven, Silvis, to Ceu, Tuan, Silvis; 1621 13th St., Silvis; $106,000.
Calvert, Charles N., Illinois City, to Bieri, Samuel M. trust, Illinois City; 140.3 acres land, Illinois City; $900,000.
Irwin, Keith J., estate, Illinois City, to TLC Farms, Illinois City; 12905 294th W., Illinois City, 240.50 acre farm; $1,720,000.
First Midwest Bank, guardian of Verkruysse, Kenneth P., estate, Moline to Bos, Joseph A., Hillsdale; 104 2nd St., Hillsdale; $10,000.
Edmondson, Steven C., Coal Valley, to Petkar, Tushar, Moline; 3714 77th St. Ct., Moline; $225,000.
Bragg, Marcus A., Chicago, to McFarland, Joshua D., Bettendorf; 1544 11th Ave., Moline; $96,000.
Ferguson, Maureen, East Moline, to Davis, Michael W. and Susan M., East Moline; 1002 36th Ave., East Moline; $96,000.
Slonecker, Francis K. and Cathy J., Cape Coral, Fla., to Peel, Jonathan A. and Amanda C., Hampton; 607 10th Ave., Hampton; $189,000.
Robertson, Shirley A., trust, Blue Grass, to Galvin, Pamela, Rock Island; 32 Brittany Lane, Rock Island; $132,000.
Lambrecht, George C., trust, East Moline, to Dowsett, Lori T., East Moline; 923 23rd Ave., East Moline; $132,000.
Parent, Michael J., Independence, Ohio, to Wahl, Phillip R., Port Byron; 409 S. High St., Port Byron; $383,500.
Senne Property Investments, Davenport, to Rice, Keith, Rock Island; 1216 - 1218 25th St., Rock Island; $67,000.
Kumar, Tarikere L. P., trust, Bettendorf, to Klugger, Laurie, Moline; #3 Deer Run, Moline; $310,000.
Bouchareb, Rachid and Therese, Rock Island, to Stroud, Brian J.. and Sara E., Colona; #3 Timberline Ct., Rock Island; $310,000.
Zabala, Catalina R., Marengo, Ill., to Jimenez, Elizabeth, Silvis; 2101 11th St., Silvis; $115,000.
Clark, Dwayne L., Hillsdale, to Handel, Dayton Z. and Korynn A., Hillsdale; 215 265th St. N., Hillsdale; $173,000.
Dominguez, April and Miguel, Coal Valley, to Dewitte, Brandon, and Grijalva, Patrick, Rock Island; 725 18th Ave., Moline; $86,500.
Humphrey, William H. and Mary R., East Moline, to Wilson, Megan Lee Ann, Milan; 217 W. 17th Ave., Milan; $118,000.
Eganhouse, Duane, Davenport, to Clark, Dwayne, Hillsdale; 301 Warren Ave., Hillsdale; $80,000.
Carlson, Mike and Alba, Moline, to Nichols, Scott, Moline; 764 25th St., Moline; $72,000.
Feliksiak, Andrew J. and Heather E., Rock Island, to Browning, David L., Sherrard; 4305 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $75,000.
Browning, David L., Sherrard, to Feliksiak, Andrew J. and Heather E., Rock Island; 1432 34th Ave., Rock Island; $115,000.
Whiting, Joshua L. and Annaka M., Moline, to Silvermax Properties, Moline; 2542 - 2544 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $117,000.
16th St. Ali Corp., Muscatine, to The Jiany Family, Moline; 1582 - 1584 37th Ave., Moline; $100,000.
Hunter, Todd A. and Linda M., Silvis, to Leuschen, William L., Silvis; 735 Allen St., Carbon Cliff; $90,000.
Schickel, Jim and Terri, O'Fallon, Mo., to Peterson, Orrin and Chantelle, Taylor Ridge; 8100 149th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $357,500.
Meers, Bruce, Moline, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 2825 16th St., Moline; $65,000.
Obsidian Enterprises, Elk River, to Mainian, ChaGu, Rock Island; 931 24th Ave., Rock Island; $50,000.
