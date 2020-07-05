Real estate transactions for Sunday, July 5, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Wells Fargo Bank, to RBH Resources, 538 Greenview Avenue, Colona; $68,000.

TSA Rentals 1, to Meza, Martin and Esther, 716 Pine Street, Kewanee; $17,000.

Lack, John M., to Smith, Michael R. and Rhonda, 726-728 9th Street, Colona; $98,000.

Turner, Patricia R., to Rust, Darrell D. and Melinda, 104 New Street, Cambridge; $120,000.

Addis, John M. and Vanessa R., to Heitzler, Brent J. and Dawn, 508 Baker Street, Annawan; $320,000.

VanDusen, Dale, to Uraski, Sherry, 520 W. Fifth Street, Kewanee; $19,000.

Tuttle, Charles R., to Nelson, Daryl and Kristin, Lots 15 and 16 in Block 23 of Lloyd, Higgins and Trego's Addition to the Village of Orion, situated in the county of Henry in the state of Illinois; $133,000.