Real estate transactions for Sunday, June 28, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Cranbrook Farms, to Dietz Brothers Concrete, 21758 IL Hwy 78, Annawan; $456,000.
Kaiser, Charlene S., to Wapelhorst, Kevin J., 19 S.E. 1st Avenue, Galva; $30,000.
Milliken, Donald, to Sall, Jeremiah W., 220 S.W. 7th Street, Galva; $33,000.
Bowling, Gary and Amy, to National Residential Nominee Services, 1412 6th Street, Orion; $229,500.
National Residential Nominee Services, to Peer, Aaron and Megan, 1412 6th Street, Orion; $229,500.
Stutzman, Donald L., and Dryoel, Michael, to Eastburn, Eric A. and Stacia A., farmland, Geneseo; $65,000.
Vandemore, Paul and Scott M., to Fitzgerald, Daniel and Marjorie, 238 E. 1st Street, Geneseo; $77,000.
Barnes, Jolene L., to Paulsen, Alexander and Waterkotte, Molly, 320 Acorn Street South, Kewanee;$118,000.
Quad City Bank and Trust Company, to Brown, Justin R. and Carlie M., 555 E. Orange Street, Geneseo; $40,000.
Smith, Timothy E., to Parsons, David A. and Alexandra E., 103 S. College Avenue, Geneseo; $176,500.
Fillman, Keith R., to Murray, Lane P. and Amy L., 404 Rock Point Court, Colona; $288,000.
Flowers, Jacob A. and Megan M., to Zurek, Jonathan A., 117 N.W. 4th Avenue, Galva; $118,000.
Pettifer, Linda M. and Reed, Carol A., to Kahley, Zachary and Hopwood, Hollie S., 238 Cedar, Andover; $125,000.
Kipp, Gregg N. and Tyler N. and Kelli R., to Anderson, Andy J. and Denelle E., 505 S. East Street, Annawan; $413,000.
Nance, Jeffrey L., to Hammons, Christopher D. and Lisa, 322 Hollis Street, Kewanee; $3,500.
Wagoner, Joseph and Mary Ann, to Steinert, William L., 905 Cypress Drive, Colona; $196,000.
Webber, Regina L./Sharp, Regina L., to Knippel, Jade, vacant land; $7,500.
Hartman, Thomas, to DePauw, Oscar J. and Kari K., 900 S.E. 2nd Street, Galva; $80,000.
Webster, Marc, to Warner, Andrew, and Love, Jennifer, 4144 Smith Road, Colona; $155,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Rohrback, John H. and Eloise S., trust, Moline, to Terry, John L. and Marilyn J., Moline; 2408 1st St. Ct., Unit 8, Moline; $195,000.
Wahlberg, Christopher, Rock Island, to Herman, Michael R., Rock Island; 1208 39th St., Rock Island; $78,000.
Stern, Terry L. and Susan G., Silvis, to Coffman, James and Karen, Silvis; 604 12th St., Silvis; $133,000.
Sauk Valley Bank & Trust, Sterling, to Ellis Renovations, Silvis; 108 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $50,000.
Day, Leslie an Kirsten, Rock Island, to Newell, Ian M., Rock Island; 4510 9th Ave., Rock Island; $114,000.
Bileddo, Carolyn R., Davenport, to Thomas, Tim, Rock Island; 1426 34th Ave., Rock Island; $135,000.
Anders, Boyd C., estate, by Anders, Steven W., Colona, to Future Capital, Davenport; 340 28th Ave., East Moline; $40,000.
Reed, Bobby, Silvis, to McCool, Kenneth and Sandra, Cordova; 503 3rd St. S., Cordova; $87,500.
U.S. Bank Trust, Santa Ana, Calif., to JPTP, Moline; 2434 17th Ave., Rock Island; $47,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Tregoning, David C., Okaloosa Island, Fla.; 340 28th Ave., East Moline; $59,900.
Milas, Anna, Bettendorf, to Falk, Teresa, Rock Island; 1850 24th Ave. Ct., Moline; $105,000.
Carlough, William G., Blue Grass, to O'Connor, Shiloh S. and Brandy, Moline; 4224 16th Ave., Moline; $146,000.
Hroma Jr., Joseph, Chesterton, Ind., to Bishop, Alexander, Rock Island; 3303 91st Ave. W., Rock Island; $153,000.
Hatlett, Richard M. and Marjorie Ann, Rock Island, to Beckman, Vincent, Rock Island; 2625 31st St. Ct., Rock Island; $72,500.
Seamus49, Moline, to Sierra-Lee, Edward T., Moline; 2428 45th St., Moline; $130,000.
Leatherman, Glen and Karen, New Windsor, to Ochoa, Leah, Moline; 3231 Park 16th St., Moline; $110,000.
Johnson, Anthony L. and Shannon R., Eldridge, to Fortino, James A., Port Byron; 301 Bluff St., Port Byron; $197,900.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to McKeag, Adam, Milan; 1505 113th Ave., Milan; $87,000.
Hardacre, Marsha R., trust, Davenport, to Lawson, Brandon, Rock Island; 937 43rd St., Rock Island; $85,000.
Keener, Elizabeth, Milan, to Padilla, Zachary, Moline; 4917 5th Ave., Moline; $45,000.
Hanger, Gregory S., Eldridge, Iowa, to Dreifurst, Lawrence E. and Denise R., East Moline; 468 26th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $170,000.
Irwin, Stephen, Tipton, to Horton, Kyle, Moline; 4010 26th St., Moline; $72,000.
Sutton, Robert, Silvis, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1143 18th Ave., East Moline; $13,896.
Smith, Michael and Stephanie, Moline, to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 424 E. 4th St., Milan; $28,000.
HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Voss, Tomina, Moline; 2426 14th Ave., Moline; $30,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Atlanta, Ga., to Pucel, Nathan, Davenport; 1808 3rd St., East Moline; $43,300.
Hudson, Karen, Milan, to Future Capital, Davenport; 619 13th Ave., Rock Island; $42,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Ready, Set, Go! Investing, Knoxville, Tenn.; 619 13th Ave., Rock Island; $89,000.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, Coral Gables, Fla., to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, Okla.; 2328 47th St., Moline; $100.
Shaw, Abigail M.; Woods, Marguerite K., and Downing, Jack P., Rock Island, to Downing, Jack P., Rock Island; 2526 33rd Ave., Rock Island; $45,000.
Akin, Edna J., Rock Island, to Henzen, Christina K. and Derek, Rock Island; 3018 37th Ave., Rock Island; $119,000.
Martin, Randall S., Silvis, to VanSpeyBroeck, Ashleigh N. and Kevin D., Milan; 2520 117th Ave. W., Milan; $164,900.
Tahja, Heather Marie and Matthew James, Moline, to Hanley, Sean, Moline; 4512 11th Ave. C., Moline; $182,000.
Oelmann, David and Deborah, Coal Valley, to Wynn, Shawn and Sara, Moline; 7.1 acres vacant land, Milan; $152,000.
Lage, Christine A., Hampton, to Yuknis, Matthew, East Moline; 400 1st Ave., Hampton; $48,000.
Seibert, Richard and Janice, Moline, to Campbell, Dylan and Kayla, Moline; 4705 11th Ave. C., Moline; $177,000.
Kotter, Lisa A., Pleasant Valley, to Tahja, Matthew and Heather, Moline; 1702 54th St. Ct., Moline; $204,500.
Schultz, Betty, trust, East Moline, to Ramirez, Angelica, Silvis; 1205 8th Ave., Silvis; $120,000.
Schwartzkopf, Kevin D. and Kendra M., trust, Woodhull, to Mosher, James and Maria, East Moline; 4016 1st St., East Moline; $144,270.
King, Harlan, Rock Island, to DB Management, Bettendorf; 5318 5320 7th Ave., Moline; $93,000.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., to JPTP, Moline; 261 23rd St., East Moline; $26,500.
Dream Real Estate, Moline, to Mariah Snelling, Moline; 2535 5th St., Moline; $88,000.
Porter's Hampton Building Corp., Hampton, to 2016 Flydaw, Port Byron; 617 State St., Hampton; $720,000.
Clavel, Minerva, East Moline, to Songer, Mitchell, Moline; 5125 7th Ave., Moline; $139,500.
Rogers, Frank, Moline, to Kerr, Brian, Moline; 4613 11th Ave. C., Moline; $121,000.
Goderis, Heather S., Sherrard, to Alvarado Cervantes, Karina, Moline; 1719 18th St. A., Moline; $77,000.
Parkinson, Mark and Tamara, Moline, to Drey, Sarah, Rock Island; 3930 38th St., Unit D., Rock Island; $123,000.
Hitchcock, Kenneth M. and Karen K., Andalusia, to Edmonds, Case B. and Michael S., Rock Island; 1220 25th Ave., Rock Island; $119,000.
Anderson, David J., estate, Moline, to Knapp, Eric, Moline; 2412 31st St. A., Moline; $56,500.
Crosby, Charlene D., trust, Long Grove, to Hinrichs, Adam P., Taylor Ridge; 8115 149th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $375,000.
Regions Bank Trust, Peoria, to Fisher, Calvin, Moline; 1701 28th Ave., Moline; $500.
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Atlanta, Ga., to JPTP, Moline; 1630 25th Ave., Moline; $29,100.
Anderson II, Charles E., Colona, to Weeks, Jessica V., Rapids City; 904 18th St., Rapids City; $69,900.
Hallowell, Jeffrey A., Silvis, to Roelens, Michael, Moline; 1913 25th St., Moline; $63,500.
Colbrese, Daniel, Moline, to Avena, Stephanie, Moline; 714 51st St., Moline; $89,000.
Ramos, David, Moline, to Pongshaum, Wirat, Moline; 395 25th St., Moline; $58,200.
We Buy Houses, Davenport, to Morgan, Kristin, Rock Island; 2218 15 1/2 St., Rock Island; $128,000.
Cramm, Stassi D., trust of Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Independence, Mo., to Commodore Land Holdings, Rock Island; 4.3 acres land/lot, Rock Island; $17,200.
Mosenfelder, Sharon L., Moline, to Stowe, Curtis, Moline; 1020 N. Shore Dr., Moline; $77,900.
DDH Holdings, Port Byron, to Boo, West Liberty; 413 - 415 12th St., Rock Island; $117,000.
Jones, Darla, Moline, to Smith, Tanner and Alexa, Rock Island; 918 45th St., Rock Island; $113,000.
Smith, Dillon and Mary, Rock Island, to Young, Nickole and Larry, Moline; 148 15th Ave., Moline; $89,000.
Beam, James and James C., Milan, to Semotan, Carl W., Tehachapi, Calif.; 1124 18 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $62,000.
Heaton, Roger, Moline, to Amyette, Jeanne M., East Moline; 1615 25th St., Moline; $120,000.
Sullivan, Clinton, Konosha, Wis., to Larson, Bob and Ellie, Coal Valley; 210 E. 3rd St., Coal Valley; $168,000.
Peterson, Carolyn, trustee, Masengarb, Margaret, trust, Rapids City, to Johnson, Aaron and Anna, Moline; 236 40th St., Moline; $65,000.
Williams, Ricky D. and Cheryl L., Nobleville, Ind., to Curry, Steen W. and Brenda K., Milan; 11521 6th St., Milan; $194,000.
Bergheger, Jerry and Agnieszka, Rock Island, to E. Clark Investments, Rock Island; 2900 Blackhawk Rd., Rock Island; $25,000.
Puckett, Vivian E., trust, East Moline, to Bravos, Rock Island; 150 12th St., Silvis; $120,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Davenport, to Carlson, Michael, Moline; 1631 24th St., Moline; $41,200.
Pearl Home Investors, Coal Valley, to Ler, Kay, Rock Island; 943 24th Ave., Rock Island; $70,000.
Ybarra, Katherine A., East Moline, to Ybarra, Mary Ann, Silvis; 529 15th Ave., Silvis; $60,000.
Garbett, Raymon E. and Kaye E., Citra, Fla., to Friedrichsen, Friedrich W., East Moline; 4722 9th St., East Moline; $151,500.
We Buy Houses, Davenport, to Marxen, Kyle, Rock Island; 3211 38th Ave., Rock Island; $145,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage, McLean, Va., to Moritz, Jr., Richard G. and Reya J., Milan; 1512 Coyne Center Rd., Milan; $35,000.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Guerrero, Fidel; Guerrero, Monica, and Guerrero, Christian, Moline; 925 45th St., Rock Island; $34,000.
Estate Property Liquidations, Bettendorf, to Ceballos, Veronica, Moline; 4903 52nd Ave., Moline; $99,900.
Hutchins, Gary R., and Gilland, Janet A., Rock Island, to Future Capital, Davenport; 4513 15th Ave., Rock Island; $32,435.
Cohen, Alexander and Emlyn, Potsdam, N.Y., to Sepulveda, John, Rock Island; 1304 42nd Ave., Rock Island; $184,900.
Dream Real Estate, Moline, to Furniss, Evan, East Moline; 933 34th Ave., East Moline; $94,500.
Moline Missionary Church, Moline, to Mack, Ashley, Moline; 3911 13th St., Moline; $110,500.
Walton, Barbara, Rock Island, to Circello, Adam, Rock Island; 4041 25th Ave., Rock Island; $139,900.
Phelps, Donald M., executor, Phelps, Donald B., estate, Moline, to Saesee, Nuttawadee, and Fohnakaew, Suriyan, Moline; 3104 12th Ave., Moline; $90,465.
U.S. Bank National Association, Owensboro, N.Y., to Peterson, Matthew Todd, Andover; 1312 W. 101th Ave., Rock Island; $53,511.
Bailey, Randy G., Princeton, Iowa, to Bailey, Randy M., East Moline; 3821 & 3813 4th Ave. B., East Moline; $63,000.
Home Investment Fund, Baton Rouge, La., to Anderson, Aron J., East Moline; 4114 5th Ave., East Moline; $62,000.
Benjamin, Zak and Mindi, Milan, to Batzkiel, Amber, Milan; 315 119th Ave., Milan; $180,000.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Atlanta, Ga., to E&E Estates, Sherrard; 1106 2nd St., Moline; $92,000.
McCaulley, Dale E. and Donna E., Wendell, N.C., to McLaughlin, Tyler and Stefanie, East Moline; 3918 172nd St. N., East Moline; $213,000.
Granado Sr., Emeterio, Rock Island, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1207 8th St., Rock Island; $23,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to PSLA Capital, Duluth, Ga.; 1206 14th St., Rock Island; $98,000.
Gabbert, Bradley, and Hackler, Kelli, Rockford, Ill., to Harrop, Robin, Moline; $154,500.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Kingdom Ground Realty, Moreno Valley, Calif.; 1207 8th St., Rock Island; $71,000.
Bull, Joshua and Dawn, Lynn Center, to Basala, Nick and Rachel, Milan; 1123 149th Ave., Milan; $320,000.
Bisby, Nicholas and Shenae, Milan, to Sims, Zachary, Rock Island; 905 80th Ave. W., Rock Island; $116,300.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Nache, Elizabeth, Moline; 233 45th St., Moline; $70,000.
Koster, Donald and Candis, Rock Island, to Nation, Jeremiah J., Moline; 3608 19th Ave., Moline; $108,000.
VanDeVoorde, Joshua and Kristyn, Silvis, to Bumpus, Terrance, East Moline; 3502 8th St., East Moline; $144,000.
Sodeman, Steve, Davenport, to Gay, Ronald, Rock Island; 1403 13th Ave., Rock Island; $1,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Atlanta, Ga., to Martinez, Titus, East Moline; 421 48th St., Moline; $28,500.
Peak Odell I, Denver, Colo., to Equity and Help Inc., trustee, 100SEV201 trust, Clearwater, Fla.; 1005 17th Ave., Rock Island; $12,000.
