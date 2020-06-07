Real estate transactions for Sunday, June 7, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Barnes, Jeffrey A. and Judy L., to Chemin, Brian A. and Jill M., 411 Meadow Brook Lane, Geneseo; $267,000.

Meeker, Tyler J., to Courson, Brian, 405 3rd Street, Colona; $68,500.

Main, H. James and Theresa L., to Main, Ryan J. and Kelsey, 1858 E. 1180th Street, Woodhull; $150,000.

Steffes, Jacob C., to Klatt, Eric M., 718 S. Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo; $132,000.

Murphy, Michael and Jenna E., to Martinez, Alfredo and Yecenia, 1408 Kings Court, Colona; $150,000.

Reclaimed Salvage, to All Steamed Up Coffee, 104 N. East Street, Cambridge; $37,000.

Franck, Hope M./ Nimrick, Hope M. and Nimrick, Daniel Joe, to Swanson, Terry L., 216 S. Prospect Street, Cambridge; $68,000.