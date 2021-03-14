Real estate transactions for Sunday, March 14, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Light, Daniel B. and Leah Rae, to Anthony S. VanOpDorp Revocable Trust, vacant property, rural route, Kewanee; $647,000.
L.B. Anderson & Co., to Anthony S. VanOpDorp Revocable Trust, vacant property, rural route, Kewanee; $513,000.
Short, Adam, to Thornburg, Morgan T., 612 E. Prospect Street, Geneseo; $178,000.
502 East South Street LLC, to Hansen, Charles, 502 E. South Street, Geneseo; $177,000.
Papoutis, Savvas J., to Ramos, Jose de Jesus and Ciria, 145 Smith Street, Kewanee; $33,000.
Piggott Properties, to Piggott Holdings, 104 W. North Street, Cambridge; $78,000.
Wayne and Rebecca Roesner Revocable Trust, to Shannahan, Ryan, 25943 Angel Ferry Road, Geneseo; $330,000.
Hendricks, Tina M.; Morrell, David J.; Morrell, Mark A., Morrell, Timothy, to Christiansen, Robert W., 315 S. Chestnut Street, Kewanee; $60,500.
Peterson, Chester A. and Diane K., to Kyser, Dennis J. II and Catherine V., 5339 E. 190th Street, New Windsor; $36,000.
Gunderson, Benjamin L., to Owens, Jennifer A. and John W. III, 107 Sherwood Drive, Andover; $165,000.
Dolieslager, Judith A. to, Silva, Gabriel and Janet L., 731 S. Tremont Street, Kewanee; $158,000.
Rashid, Nathaniel P., to Bailleu, Robert C. and Patricia L., 628 Dwight Street, Kewanee; $220,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Lewis, Adeline Mabel, trust, East Moline, to McKean, Connie S., Moline; 3731 22nd Ave., Moline; $130,000.
G T C Construction, East Moline, to Wooderlich, Susan J., and Bussert, Thomas H., East Moline; 418 38th St., East Moline; $20,000.
Defchinski, Patricia A. and Anthony J., East Moline, to Myers, Gregory J., Rock Island; 2421 28th St., Rock Island; $108,000.
Duffey, Gail A., East Moline, to Womack, Michele M., East Moline; 3921 180th St. N., East Moline; $239,900.
Grumadas, Florentina, East Moline, to Calderon, Uvaldo and Leonor, East Moline; 3012 & 3016 18th St., East Moline; $21,000.
Rock Island Development Group, Milan, to Strunk, Janet, Farmington, Iowa; Lot 70 Holly Hill Estates, vacant land, Milan; $19,900.
Lorenz, Dennis R. and Marion J., Hampton, to Barr, Gary D. and Lon J., East Moline; $75,000.
Schmidt, Samuel and Rebecca, Moline, to Hedgepeth, Lucas, Rock Island; 947 22nd St., Rock Island; $110,500.
Ristau, Ilo D., estate, Moline, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 145 W. 2nd St., Coal Valley; $60,501.
Umbarger, Kent A., Bettendorf, to Schmidt, Samuel and Rebecca, Moline; 1316 29th Ave., Moline; $184,000.
Carter, Mary Jane, estate, Moline, to Petty, Steven W. and Michelle A., Silvis; 600 10th St., Silvis; $137,000.
Ott, Kevin T. and Julie A., Rock Island, to Witt, Daniel D. and Brittany, Moline; 2513 30th Ave. Ct., Moline; $142,000.
Witt, Daniel and Brittany, Moline, to Houkal, Andrew Mark, Moline; 2315 48th St., Moline; $69,500.
Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Mortensen, Joshua, East Moline; 922 33rd Ave., East Moline; $174,700.
Welsh, Christine R., Geneseo, to Jones, Pamela, Coal Valley; 605 E. 13th Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $195,000.
Carlson, Michael, Seminole, Fla., to Senko, Deborah L., Moline; 1133 49th St., Moline; $138,000.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., to Parveda, Madhav, Peru, Ill.; 702 Hillcrest Rd., Milan; $41,000.
McArthur, Barbara S., Bloomington, Ill., to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 3602 36th St., Moline; $100,000.
Horton, Scott L., and Heydeman, Alissa, Rapids City, to Miller Sr., Paul T., Carbon Cliff; 502 S. 2nd Ave., Caron Cliff; $92,500.
Chenoweth, Jeremy and Cerissa, Fenton, Ill., to Frenell, Troy A., East Moline; 23118 1st Ave. N., East Moline; $55,000.
Adams, Michael N., Franklin, Wis., to O'Donnell, Cara N., Port Byron; 469 Ravine St., Port Byron; $210,000.
Stout, Laura J., East Moline, to Butts, Richard and Rae Ann, Silvis; 159 4th St., Silvis; $132,000.
Molina, Jr., Jose L. and Sandy, Milan, to Peel, Linda H., Silvis; 308 14th St., Silvis; $109,900.
Rudsell, Ross, Rock Island, to Newberg, Eric, East Moline; 22416 Barstow Rd., East Moline; $40,000.
Johnson, William R., East Moline, to Boynton, Jacob T., Silvis; 131 3rd St., Silvis; $47,500.
Herd, Kelly A., Orion, to Rummels, Kelvin, Rock Island; 2023 37th St., Rock Island; $164,900.
Tormeno, Joan, estate, Davenport, to Habona, Mahmud and Amira, Moline; 5410 34th Ave., Moline; $204,900.
Daniels, John R., estate, East Moline, to Kraemer, Betty, East Moline; 2144 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $50,000.
Cady, Jane E., trust, Kansas City, Kan., to Clark, Carl E. and Sandra F., Moline; 613 2nd Ave., Hampton; $70,000.
Damm, Ray and Marilyn, Silvis, to Gomassi, Marie A., and Mouhamadou, Mahmoud, Silvis; 420 14th St., Silvis; $114,000.
ICC Realty, Rock Island, to Richardson, Anastasia, Rock Island; 1627 1/2 29th St., Rock Island; $100,000.
QCTC, Moline, to MAD Productions, Moline; 1522 47th Ave., Moline, commercial building, tennis club; $800,000.
Loomis, Eric C., and Paula L., LeClaire, to Porter, Austin L. and Courtney M., Rock Island; 531 19th St., Rock Island; $173,500.
Northwest Bank & Trust Company, Davenport, to NIP, LLC, Rapids City, Ill.; 16326 Route 84, East Moline; $7,000.
Ketner, Jeffrey W. and Shelley L., Silvis, to Boens, Beth Ann, Silvis; 2315 12th St., Silvis; $132,500.
Bussert, Thomas H., and Wonderlich, Susan J., East Moline, to Aranda, Maria, and Flores, Jose, East Moline; vacant land, East Moline; $35,000.
Davis, John P., Reynolds, to Owens, Amber, and Alexander, Jr., Frederick, Rock Island; 2128 15th St., Rock Island; $128,000.
Evertt, Shena R., and Porter, Krystal L., Coal Valley, to Ketner, Jeffrey W. and Shelley L., Silvis; 1817 13th St., Silvis; $188,000.
Saunders, Stephen L., and Youngblood, Deborah, Milan, to Flaugh Investment Properties, Coal Valley; 1 Suburban Heights, Milan; $50,000.
Heatherstone Condos, Bettendorf, to Meyers, Thomas Lee and Patricia Ellen, Mundelein, Ill.; 3407 74th St. Ct., Moline; $30,000.
Hinz, Kevin and Alexandra, Silvis, to Ehlers, Lon, East Moline; 939 37th Ave., East Moline; $103,500.
Smith, Lawrence Le, Coldwater, Miss., to Boyd, James F., Rock Island; 9409 13th St. W., Rock Island; $140,000.
Wise, Sarah J., estate, Rochester, Ill., to Clark, Benjamin, Moline; 1817 24th Ave., Moline; $91,000.
US Bank National Association, Hopkins, Minn., to Stang, Meagan, Silvis; 121 1st St., Carbon Cliff; $48,500.
Standaert, James V. and Donna L., trust, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Longoria, Neftaly, Rock Island; 44 Wildwood Dr., Rock Island; $320,000.
Sowash, Ethel E., estate, Mokena, Ill., to Schwagen, Chase, Andalusia; 7806 101st St. W., Andalusia; $160,000.
Rock, Brandon, Eldridge, to Lakers, David and Jessica, Milan; 632 W. 31st Ave., Milan; $155,000.
Fleming, John A., Jr., Davenport, to Fleming, Nicholas J., Davenport; 814 17th St., Rock Island; $62,000.
Oswald III, Leo Robert and Lynsy E., Coal Valley, to Everett, Shena, and Powers, Krystal, Coal Valley; 304 W. 6th Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $289,000.
Fender, Ethelen A., Norwalk, Iowa, to Jones, Pamela S., Milan; 1624 113th Ave., Milan; $86,000.
Bibee, William C., trust, Rock Island, to K & D Cutting and Coring, Inc., Milan; 711 9th St. W., Milan; $140,000.
Hughes, Charles M., East Moline, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 2828 5 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $12,500.
Kauzlarich, Mollee, Mystic, Iowa, to Nextdoor Investments, Bettendorf; 2529 - 2531 4th St., Moline; $61,500.
Scarff, Harry C., Moline, to Wymore, Paul M. and Ellery, Coal Valley; land/lot only, East Moline; $4,000.