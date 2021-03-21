Real estate transactions for Sunday, March 21, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
A Segura LLC, to MTI Tires LLC, 200, 202, 204 & 206 N. Chestnut Street, Kewanee; $15,000.
Kewanee Partners, to Mitro, Nicholas, 1001 W. 6th Street, Kewanee; $2,500.
GEMAX, to Stumphy, David L. and Jennifer L., 112 W. Garfield, Kewanee;; $39,000.
Dilenbeck, Christopher, to 4 Auto Partners, 625 W. Main Street, Geneseo; $130,000.
Bryner, Breanna R./ Busboom, Breanna R., to Spencer, Tawana L., 817 N. Elm Street, Kewanee; $51,000.
Betts, Bryan D. and Tamara S., to IL Legacy Farm, a part of the northeast quarter of Section 36 and also a part of the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 36, all in Township 16 North, Range 5 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois; $810,000.
Davis, Marsha A., to Jackson, Delena L., 1631 Lake Street, Kewanee; $136,000.
Ham, Amanda M./Verway, Amanda M., to Johnston, Duane C., 420 Rice Street, Kewanee; $37,000.
JDM Management, to Miller, Russell L. and Diane L., 507 S. Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo; $147,500.
Lappin, Sharon L., to Imes, John E., 705 E. 6th Street, Kewanee; $19,000.
Boyce, Meryll Annie C./Price, Meryll Annie C., to Santana, Jose M. Pena, 621 N. Jackson Street, Kewanee; $20,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Flagstar Bank, Chicago, to E & E Estates, Sherrard; 3312 36th St., Rock Island; $75,000.
M & N Investments of the QC, and Bollaert, Mark A., a partnership, Coal Valley; 1217 35th St., Rock Island; $75,000.
Poquet Family Trust, Moline, to Alaniz, Opal and Jose, Moline; 1821 43rd St., Moline; $72,500.
Wiebel, Larry, Moline, to Specht, Trevor, Geneseo; 1725 12th St., Moline; $112,500.
Sancen, Jose A., Coal Valley, to Ayena, Komivi, East Moline; 3504 4th St., East Moline; $128,000.
Helmers, Ryan M., Bettendorf, to Moo, Kaw Gay, and Sou, Eh, Rock Island; 2531 27th St., Rock Island; $92,700.
First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Tarkington, Joshua M., Rock Island; 2045 39th St., Rock Island; $95,849.
Franks, Bridget and Donald, Moline, to Wilson, Casey, Moline; 1855 31st St., Moline; $119,000.
Marshang, Brett, Bettendorf, to Rauwolf, Andrew J., Jr., Moline; 3117 4th St., Moline; $77,500.
Wilson, Casey M., Moline, to Glenney, Morgan, Moline; 1841 33rd St., Moline; $73,000.
Bishop, Russell J. and Tammy J., Moline, to Barnes, Mickey and Diedra, Moline; 4526 11th Ave. B, Moline; $65,000.
Hodgerson, Edward O. and Judith K., Moline, to Hemphill, Bethann and Steven, Moline; 2920 28th Ave. A, Moline; $245,000.
Doyle, Al Randy and Gabriele M., Andalusia, to Rosas, Miguel A., Moline; 111 19th Ave., Moline, retail commercial building; $121,800.
Kalhor, Alireza, and Kakhi, Zahra, Jacksonville, Fla., to Ngay, Ah, Rock Island; 3320 12th St., Rock Island; $88,000.
Hoffman, Marian, Rock Island, to Forsberg, Jenna, Milan; 209 Hilltop Ct., Milan; $125,000.
Kincaid, Barbara J., Geneseo, to Wilson, Maggie, Hillsdale; 452 Docia St., Hillsdale; $73,000.
Neppl, James L. and Diane S., Rock Island, to Sottos, Stephen J. and Natalie N., Milan; 1501 Jondre Drive, Milan; $314,000.
Naco, Orion, Lake Bluff, Ill., to Fisher, Kelvin, Rock Island; 3626 38th St., Rock Island; $55,000.
Swanson, Michael J. and Mary B., LeClaire, to Molina, Jose, Jr., Milan; 10422 58th St. W., Milan; $250,000.
Congdon, Joyce G., Cape Coral, Fla., to DeWitte, Brandon and Patrick, Milan; 13719 13th St., Milan; $310,000.
Rainbold, Jeana K., trustee, of Diaz, Anita Louise, estate, Springfield, to Begyn, Christopher, and Roberts, Kari, Taylor Ridge; 317 7th Ave. E., Andalusia; $115,000.
Gotthardt, Doris I., estate, Michigan City, Ind., to Yodo, Meheiana, East Moline; 1143 46th Ave., East Moline; $93,000.
Goff, Donald and Kari, Brookings, S.D., to Rocha, Martin, and Noe, Anna, Moline; 2616 10th St. Place, Moline; $240,000.
Schaefer, Richard and Koann, Davenport, to O'Neal, Charles S., Moline; 721 43rd St., Moline; $259,900.
DDH Holdings, Port Byron, to Sanchez, Magdalene G., East Moline; 718 20th St., East Moline; $27,500.
Carpathian Capital Fund, Minneapolis, Minn., to Linz, Jacob Reuben, Davenport; 4420 - 4422 13th St., Rock Island; $97,500.
Edgington Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Taylor Ridge, to Lyon, Garrett, and Skinner, India, Taylor Ridge; 13715 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $162,000.
Fannie Mae, Dallas, Texas, to Villalpando, Cesar, Silvis; 1215 11th St., Silvis; $36,000.
Parchert, Karen K., Bettendorf, to Tipsword, Bradley and Beth, Rock Island; 2044 37th St., Rock Island; $124,000.
Wells Fargo Bank, Des Moines, to Oliver, John Ralph, Moline; 1909 35th St., Moline; $72,190.
GMH Properties Series I, Moline, to Kongkousonh, Say and Elizabeth; Rock Island; 49 Wildwood Drive, Rock Island; $435,000.
Whitmire, Jason J., Milan, to Hart, Shad A., Andalusia; 412 W. 3rd Ave., Andalusia; $122,500.
Salgado, Jr., Marco, Rock Island, to Gould, Kim, Moline; 2308 18th Ave., Moline; $70,000.
Gould, Kimberly J., Sun City West, Ariz., to Salgado, Jr., Marco A., and Painter, Becky, Rock Island; 2413 28th Ave., Rock Island; $135,000.
Shuck, Luke M. and Amber K M, East Moline, to Currell, Thomas, Moline; 1313 13th St., Moline; $101,000.
Lingafelter, Jr., Lyle E. and Nancy J., Sherrard, to Smith-Naprstek, Beth A., and Bleuer, Keith, Milan; 1204 Coyne Center Rd., Milan; $158,000.
Leatherman, Robert L., Ft. Smith, Ariz., to Stern, Terry L., and Stern, Susan G. and Stern, Mary E., Rock Island; 2443 47th St., Rock Island; $95,000.
QC Wash II, Milan, to Kandel, Sandip, Davenport; 228 6th Ave. E, land/lot only, Andalusia; $80,000.
Michael, Robert, and Mockmore, Trudy, Sherrard, to Mashimango, Janette, Rock Island; 1406 9th Ave., Rock Island; $16,000.
Rock Island Development Group, Milan, to Holtzinger, Robert D. and Claire Y., Moline; land/lot only, Milan; $19,000.
Fannie Mae, Plano, Texas, to Hansen, Eric and Angelina, Long Grove, Iowa, 3807 12th St., Moline; $29,000.
Temple, Richard E., and Vera A., Inverness, Fla., to Kiesele Meyer, Evan, Moline; 2501 29th Ave. Ct., Moline; $162,500.
Walgreen Co., Deerfield, Ill., to WBA Portfolio Owner NLP Galaxy, Chicago; 440 10th Ave. W., Milan, retail establishment; $4,940,000.
Schaecher, Stephen, Davenport, to Alonso Rangel, Ulises, Rock Island; 1521 39th St., Rock Island; $110,000.
HMV, Rock Island, to Spangler, Lorraine E., trust, Rock Island; 6 Chippiannock Trail, Rock Island, land/lot only; $8,000.
Sweeney, Ryan William and Melissa Ann, East Moline, to Trumbo, Randy M., Silvis; 1018 12th St., Silvis; $150,000.
Pieres, Patrick R., Camanche, Iowa, to Waller, Aaron, Moline; 1229 35th Ave., Moline; $235,000.
Begyn, Sandra, Illinois City, to Tucker, Chad W., Taylor Ridge; 9306 143rd St. W., Taylor Ridge; $258,000.
Almquist, Isaac A., and Carrie J., Nevada, Mo., to Priest, Austin and Kristin, Silvis; 1009 29th Ave., Silvis; $225,000.
3D Visionz, Inc., Davenport, to Hernandez, Claudia A., Moline; 519 4th St., Moline; $98,500.
Sedam, Mike and Jessica, Taylor Ridge, to Dye, Edward, Jr. and Stephanie K., Reynolds; 228 W. Main St., Reynolds; $45,000.
Fry, Bethany Ann, Hampton, to Stickler, John W. Jr., East Moline; 4110 6th Ave., East Moline; $122,900.
Reinbold, Jeana K., trustee, of Daggett, Robert and Betty, estate, Springfield, to Palmer, Sydney J., Moline; 3141 4th St., Moline; $74,000.
Quin, Mary Ann, estate, Silvis, to Linville, Jean S., Silvis; 1221 7th Ave. Ct., Silvis; $125,000.