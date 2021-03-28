Real estate transactions for Sunday, March 28, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Dream Real Estate Investments, to Schrup, Nicholas and Sara M., 203 Longview Drive, Geneseo; $203,500.
Wurslin, Henry and Janet, to Rogers, Ashley, 846 S. Center Street, Geneseo; $111,000.
Weir, Jeffrey E. Sr., to Ainley, Brandon A., Lot 19 in Block 2 of Tibbett's Addition to the city of Kewanee, situated in the County of Henry; $14,000.
GEMAX, to JTCS Towing and Recovery, 414 Hollis Street, Kewanee; $27,500.
Reclaimed Salvage, to Herrick, Adam W. and Stacy L., 119 N. Prospect Street, Cambridge; $30,000.
Perez, Alejandrina, to Maravillo, Isaias, 812 N. Tremont Street, Kewanee; $15,000.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation, to Frankowski, James, 621 E. Locust Street, Geneseo; $85,000.
Vandemark, William D., to Cramer, John; Cramer, Agnes and Cramer, Patricia L., 820 N. Main Street, Kewanee; $33,000.
Newton, Vincent M., to Gramling, Brennon L. and Marley R., 845 Pluto Street, Geneseo; $180,000.
DeLeon, Linda, to Ochoa, Araceli, 402 W. Oak Street, Kewanee; $30,500.
Christian, Robin G., to Weber, Brian, Lot 15 & 16 Shady Beach, Geneseo; $42,000.
Maas, Jason, and Fleener, Vicki L., to Clarke, Tina M. Landsiedel/ Landsiedel, Tina M. Clarke, 407 E. Chestnut Street, Geneseo; $84,500.
Baldock, Colleen and James and Matthew, to Dornfeld, Barbara J., 29343 Dutch Bottom Road, Geneseo; $49,000.
Elgin, Rebecca N., to Hultman, Ethan, 105 N. State Street, Atkinson; $65,000.
Richardson, Oscar Jack; Richardson, Jack, to Rogers, Chad Allen, 109 2nd Street, Colona; $100,000.
Axion Holding, to Greenman Ridge, 115 4th Street, Andover; $89,500.
Kinney, Adam S., to Bautista, Elena and Wells, Mario, 23577 N. High Street, Colona; $150,000.
Brockett, Nicole M., to Fox, Jolene and Christopher M., 212 N. Scandia, Alpha; $87,000.
Osborn, Jacob and Sara, to Fuller, Kristen and Mary, 109 Sherwood Drive, Geneseo; $319,000.
McCallum Real Estate, to Big River Investments LLC Series 1, 336 E. Ogden Avenue, Geneseo; $43,000.
Gerard, Robert, James and Dan; Ray, Carol; Corlett, Gayle; Moore, Greg, to Aman, Michelle, 807 Beach Street, Kewanee; $59,000.
Matthews, Jeffrey L. and Dawn L., to Kreps, Michael Robert and Sara, 957 Snowbird Court, Geneseo; $279,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Goldstein, Carol A., trust, Sarasota, Fla., to Mississippi Edge, East Moline; 1106 8th St. Ct., Silvis, 6 unit apartment building; $270,000.
Hoegner, Paul W., trust, Moline, to Depoorter, Joe, Moline; 551 20th Ave., Moline, land/lot only; $4,000.
Baele, Paul M., Blue Grass, to MCAT Properties, East Moline; 1452 44th St., Rock Island; $84,000.
Harris, Lynn A., and Sebastian M., East Moline, to Fuller, Staci and Scott, Rock Island; 1700 26th St., Rock Island; $116,500.
Murphy, Margaret F., trust, Rock Island, to Dyal, Matthew and Haley, Moline; 3415 50th St., Moline; $189,900.
R & D Retherford Living Trust, Milan, to Kerr, Lawrence D. and Renee, Moline; farm ground, Taylor Ridge; $123,000.
Erschnig, Laura D., Appleton, Wis., to Stanley, Luke D., Hampton; 918 5th St. A, Hampton; $156,800.
Spainhower, Craig A. and Michele L., Lakeland, Fla., to Mason and Scott PC, Moline; 1708 3rd St. W., Milan; $144,000.
Grevas, Katherine P., Bettendorf, to Riggen, Alex and Allison, Moline; 2627 12th St., Moline; $420,000.
Dadisman, Kyle, Davenport, to Berglund, Rebecca C., Rock Island; 1130 45th St., Rock Island; $125,000.
Medrano, Salvador and Sara, Rock Island, to Pizano Holdings, Rock Island; 734 24th St., Rock Island; $1,250.
Thorngren, Daniel L. and Melissa J., Hampton, to Kooken, Russell J. and Leslie A., Moline; 5010 34th Ave., Moline; $275,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Angel, Tonisha, Milan; 230 W. 28th Ave., Milan; $80,600.
Fairlawn Properties, Coal Valley, to Taylor, Keith, Platte City, Mo.; 519 3rd St., Moline; $69,000.
Miller, Floyd T.. and Barbara A., trust, Hillsdale, to Young, Johnnie and Ann, East Moline; 1759 28 1/2 Ave. East Moline; $136,000.
Ellis, Evan J., Rock Island, to Ulloa, Roberto, Rock Island; 3815 27th Ave., Rock Island; $162,500.
Haas, Gregory L., Blue Grass, to Bartruff, Joshua D., Milan; 603 W. 34th Ave. Ct., Milan; $190,000.
2019 Castle LLC, White Plains, N.Y., to AMC Realtor Group, Laurel, M.D.; 832 21st St., Rock Island; $800.
Burney, Bobby G., and Deborah M., trust, Sun City, Ariz., to Franks, Donald and M. Bridget; 8114 49th St. Ct., Coal Valley; $217,500.
Hardin, Carol, Silvis, to Meegan, Amanda, Moline; 3630 15th Ave. Ct., Moline; $120,000.
DeSmet, Daniel J. and Candace D., Illinois City, to Ray, Dylan S., Reynolds; 309 W. Main St., Reynolds; $93,000.
Gaines, Melvin Jr., Baltimore, Ohio, to Logsdon, Andrew, Moline; 880 7th St. Ct., Moline; $270,000.
Aguilar, Vincent P. and Betty S., Leander, Texas, to Maring, Joshua Cole, Milan; 600 154th Ave. and vacant lot, Milan; $190,000.
Riccio, Dennis and Janet, Rapids City, Ill., to Riccio, Neil Anthony, Rock Island; 2611 8 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $81,500.
Hoof, Lois A., estate, Sherrard, to Durbin, Matthew and Jill, Milan; 16516 2nd St., Milan; $220,500.
Langenberg, Diane, Dubuque, to QC General, Rock Island; 2014 29th St., Rock Island; $60,000.
Oberg, Joshua and Jennifer, Moline, to Gerich, Amanda, Moline; 2385 28th St., Moline; $159,000.
Ziemer, Luella A., estate, Reynolds, to DeKeyrel, Dillon and Erin, Reynolds; 16327 70th St. W., Reynolds; $431,250.
DeKeyrel, Dillon and Erin, Reynolds, to Brown, Ronald and Jean, trust, Milan; 16417 28th St. W., Milan; $190,000.
Swanson, Marilyn M., trust, Coal Valley, to Flynn, John P., trust, Coal Valley; 10727 95th St., Coal Valley; $260,000.
JICTB, Champaign, Ill., to Barrea-Lopez, Julio, Moline; 2506 5 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $17,500.
Newton, Chad J., and Southwick-Newton, Cameron L., Port Byron, to McAdams, Driesst, East Moline; 2403 3rd St., East Moline; $138,000.
Muirhead, Susanne J., trust, Erie, to Kelly, Brad, Cordova; 2nd St., Cordova, land/lot only; $100,000.
Henning, Brent W., Cordova, to Laermans, Corinna, Rock Island; 3911 34th St., Rock Island; $95,000.
Jesiolowski, Scott W., Davenport, to Jimenez, Juan R., Moline; 3606 37th St., Moline; $135,000.
Rollins, Kyle S., Geneseo, to Stogdell, Janna, Moline; 1911 46th St., Moline; $164,650.
Garrett, John B., LeClaire, to Wynes, James F. and Sara Z., Port Byron; vacant lot, Port Byron; $8,000.
D'Angelo, Albert and Lena, trust, Port Byron, to Lavery, Brian J., Hampton; 511 12th Ave., Hampton; $165,000.
HMV, Rock Island, to Klag, Michael and Molly, Rock Island; 6 Chippiannock Trail, Rock Island, land/lot only; $8,000.
Kingan, David C. and Geraldine A., Davenport, to Verbeke, Robert and Lakkenn, Moline; 2929 25th Ave. A., Moline; $195,000.
Donaway, Earnest Jr., estate, Rock Island, to Sebly Enterprises, Davenport; 2318 25th St., Rock Island; $30,000.
Dwyer, Richard D., and Swift, Melissa L., Silvis, to Klavon, Daltin Lee and Murphy A., Port Byron; 1810 Turkey Ridge Ct., Port Byron; $320,000.
Lawson, Jean, Moline, to Hall, Deborah L., East Moline; 4128 15th St., Moline; $5,000.
MacDonald, Patricia M., Milan, to MacDonald, Mark L., Milan; 828 W. 11th St., Milan; $25,000.
Herbst, Todd W. and Cassandra L., trust, Las Vegas, Nev., to Lidwell, Keagan, Moline; 5207 8th Ave., Moline; $148,000.
Hullon, Jasbir and Kundip, Moline, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 815 - 817 20th Ave., Moline; $64,000.
Kaiser, Beverly, McKinney, Texas, to Hills, Madison, Andalusia; 323 2nd St. E., Andalusia; $120,000.
VanHoe, Daniel J., East Moline, to Haddon, Richard and Julia, East Moline; 2214 10th St., East Moline; $154,000.
Foster, James R., and Marie M., East Moline, to Elliff, Joseph H., East Moline; 576 Forest Road, East Moline; $169,000.
Bierman, Timothy, Moline, to 15th Avenue Rock Island LLC, Vancouver, Wash.; 1408 - 1410 15th Ave., Rock Island; $49,000.
Ramsdale, Nicholas P., Hillsdale, to Gluck, Kristina K., Rock Island; 2053 46th St., Rock Island; $78,500.
Lane, Skyler D., Rapids City, to Stover, Kyle C., Silvis; 335 14th St., Silvis; $71,000.
Anderson, Mary Ann, trust, Estero, Fla., to Versluys, Jilliane, East Moline; 2368 5th St., East Moline; $230,000.
Galvin, Trevor G., Moline, to Shoyaka, Rabbi, East Moline; 4209 8 1/2 St., East Moline; $170,000.
Zamudio-Gomez, Carlos, and Gomez, Rosario, Taylor Ridge, to Berhenke, Brittany J., Moline; 1417 28th Ave., Moline; $106,500.
Wise-Heldebrand, Judith A., Davenport, to Johnson, James H., East Moline; 731 51st Ave, Unit 30, East Moline; $100,000.
Church, Peter W. and Denise L., Milan, to Acosta, Nickolas, and Paxton-Acosta, Elizabeth, Milan; 767 US Highway 67, Milan; $300,000.