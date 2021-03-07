Real estate transactions for Sunday, March 7, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Good, Bradley Dale, and Aasha, Singh, to Sallee, Jeffrey C., seven and one-half acres, more or less, in the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Sect. 36, Township 15 North, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian situated in the township of Lynn; $35,000.

Lindstrom, Donald J. and Candice L., /Stranberg, Candice L., to Swearingen, Stephen C. and Holly L., 319 Payson Street, Kewanee; $80,000.

VerHoef, Todd M. and Emily R., to Drish, Colton D. and Teita J., 20467 Glenwood Road, Coal Valley; $253,000.

Smith, Robert A. and Ruth Ann, to Mepham, John W. Jr. and Baraud, Priscilla Marie, 410 N.W. 5th Street, Galva; $90,500.

Welch, Bruce A. and Vivian A., to McClusley, Ryan and Amanda, 312 W. Oak Street, Kewanee; $23,000.