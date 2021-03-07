Real estate transactions for Sunday, March 7, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Good, Bradley Dale, and Aasha, Singh, to Sallee, Jeffrey C., seven and one-half acres, more or less, in the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Sect. 36, Township 15 North, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian situated in the township of Lynn; $35,000.
Lindstrom, Donald J. and Candice L., /Stranberg, Candice L., to Swearingen, Stephen C. and Holly L., 319 Payson Street, Kewanee; $80,000.
VerHoef, Todd M. and Emily R., to Drish, Colton D. and Teita J., 20467 Glenwood Road, Coal Valley; $253,000.
Smith, Robert A. and Ruth Ann, to Mepham, John W. Jr. and Baraud, Priscilla Marie, 410 N.W. 5th Street, Galva; $90,500.
Welch, Bruce A. and Vivian A., to McClusley, Ryan and Amanda, 312 W. Oak Street, Kewanee; $23,000.
Stanley, Melvin L. and Kristin Ann, to Sallach, Ericka, 432 E. Pearl Street, Geneseo; $95,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Bassford Construction, Moline, to Whitt, Sherry L. and Courtney E., East Moline; 529 15th Ave., East Moline; $66,500.
Verscha, Daniel J., Rock Island, to Angel, Audra, Coal Valley; 143 E. 4th St., Coal Valley; $120,277.
Truist Bank Successor by Merger, to Suntrust Bank, Successor by Merger, to Suntrust Mortgage, Richmond, Va., to Dunbar, Georgina Marie, Stone Mountain, Ga.; 1 Knoll Ct., Rock Island; $50,371.
Phipps, Billy J., Milan, to Carey, Gene, Rock Island; 1539 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $30,000.
Butter, Keith and Hazel, Moline, to Newberg, Blake, Moline; 4218 28th Ave., Moline; $138,000.
McCollum, R. Douglas and Dolores A., trust, Rock Island, to Morgan, Robert and Tamara, Rock Island; 3428 20th St. Ct., Rock Island; $230,000.
Quiet Capital, Davenport, to Chow, Wilson Ho-Yueng, San Jose, Calif.; 4341 11th St., Rock Island; $79,000.
Durnal-Corso, Deborah, Andalusia, to Bachelder, Matthew and Brittany, Andalusia; vacant lot, Andalusia; $22,500.
Specht, Scott C. and Cheryl S., East Moline, to Lugo, Stephanie S. and Jesus F., Port Byron; 307 Apple Ct., Port Byron; $290,000.
Myers, Gregory J. and Brianne Berbgan, Rock Island, to Rumbug, Michele, Rock Island; 2938 31st St., Rock Island; $149,500.
Harvey, Shaelle L., Davenport, to Park, Benjamin and Kathleen, Palatine, Ill.; 3020 4th St. #10, Moline; $58,000.
Evans, Robert and Jayne, Eau Claire, Wis., to Jones, Jason, Rock Island; 1209 26th Ave., Rock Island; $124,900.
Corder, Richard L., Coal Valley, to McDermott, Peter, Moline; 4601 24th Ave. Ct., Moline; $18,000.
Heirs and Legatees of Runyon, Rhonda A., Moline, to Case, Paige A. and Robert W., Cordova; 2603 12th Ave., Moline; $52,500.
Lindsay, Timothy S. and Laura L., Kewanee, to Gellerstedt, Perry, Moline; 139 Jay St., Carbon Cliff; $65,000.
Steinmetz, Dennis D. and Jacqueline M., Sugar Grove, Ill., to Crowe, Scott L., East Moline; 2945 9 1/2 St., East Moline; $185,000.
Rowen, Curtis and Melonie, Moline, to Cortez, Douglas and Amber, East Moline; 2123 Lincolnwood Dr., East Moline; $208,000.
Castandeda, Lucio, and Montoya, Mireya, Bettendorf, to City of Rock Island, Rock Island; 721 14th St., Rock Island; $53,466.
Atwater, Ellis, Rock Island, to Spann, Jr., Thomas L., Davenport; 1109 4th Ave. and 319 11th St., Rock Island; $15,000.
McKean, Connie S., Moline, to Hayes, Aaron and Nina, Silvis; 601 14th St., Silvis; $165,000.
Wood, Roberta L., Moline, to Berogan Myers, Brianne L., Rock Island; 2306 24 1/2 St., Rock Island; 115,000.
Thompson, David A., Prophetstown, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 545 24th Ave., Rock Island; $17,000.
Timm, Hattie; Crummy, Harold, and Crummy, Teresa, Rock Island, to Vize, John and Marie, Rock Island; 325 41nd Ave., Rock Island; $70,000.
Martinez, Ana K., Moline, to Cumberworth, Tim, Rock Island; 1431 35th St., Rock Island; $79,999.
Chapman, Gary D. and Shelly L., Bettendorf, to Hartvigsen, Lee., Milan; 613 W. 31st Ave., Milan; $146,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to The Jackson Group, Rock Island; 2128 5th Ave., Rock Island; $39,000.
Rushford, Matthew and Mindy R., Aledo, to Killingsworth, Joshua E. and Caitlin M., Taylor Ridge; 6109 94th Ave. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $297,500.
Hunter, Scott, Administrator of Hunter, Flora L., estate, East Moline, to Peters, Hayley J., and Millage, Bradley L., East Moline; 714 23rd St., East Moline; $23,850.
Hunter, Scott, East Moline, to Peters, Hayley J., and Millage, Bradley L., East Moline; 714 23rd St., East Moline; $23,850.
McVietty, Mark D. and Tiffany, East Moline, to Hahn, Tyler, Moline; 972 40th St., Moline; $92,900.
Ebenroth, Andrea, Port Byron, to Solomon, Carman, Rapids City; 326 13th St., Rapids City; $169,000.
Grchan, Theresa L., estate, Colona, to Bey-Buie and Sons, Bettendorf; 3712 33rd St., Moline; $47,000.
Sweeney, William D. and Donna M., Davenport, to Zera, Stephen J. and Darcy F., Milan; 4724 116th Ave., Milan; $280,000.
Koester, Larry K. and Brittney M., Taylor Ridge, to Scudder, Travis, Rock Island; 1527 25th St., Rock Island; $70,000.
Padgett, David M. and Aimee R., Colona, to Sigala, Adriana, Moline; 1501 29th Ave., Moline; $98,950.
Bowen, Steven M., Crossville, Tenn., to Duffey, Donavan, Rock Island; 1732 36th St., Rock Island; $144,000.
Killingsworth, Joshua E. and Caitlin M., Taylor Ridge, to Norris, Michael and Darcee, Taylor Ridge; 5821 93rd Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $189,500.
Wolf, Robert John, trust, Goodyear, Ariz., to Lewis, Michelle, and Williams, Scott, Rock Island; 46 Wildwood Dr., Rock Island; $405,000.
Perkins, Steven D. and Susan L., Olive, Iowa, to Specht, Scott, C. and Cheryl S., East Moline; 872 47th Ave., East Moline; $182,500.
Arnold, Patricia, Moline, to Kane, Stephen P., Milan; 400 W. 4th St., Milan; $75,000.
Stark, Kempy C. and Nancy D., trust, Naples, Fla., to Schabilion, Steven G., Cordova; 16322 River Rd. N., Cordova; $523,000.
Donkersloot, Ryan, Toddville, Iowa, to Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO, Luckey, Tim, IRA, Rock Island; 2414 28th Ave., Rock Island; $71,960.
Chandler, Nancy, Moline, to Coomer, Kristen, Moline; 1126 23rd St., Moline; $77,900.
Bickle, Michael, Milan, to Whitmire, Jason, Milan; 1605 110th Ave., Milan; $178,000.
Young, Paricha, Moline, to Sales, James A.M., and Devera-Sales, Amelia V., Moline; 14 Thornwood Ct., Moline; $200,000.
Cleaveland, Martha F. and Benjamin F., Rock Island, to Hedeen, Tyler H., Rock Island; 56 Hawthorne Rd., Rock Island; $125,000.
Johnson, Nicholas J., LeClaire, to Horton, Scott, and Heydeman, Alissa, Rapids City; 1001 15th St., Rapids City; $137,000.
Sloat, Alexander D., Orlando, Fla., to Oltman, Karen S., Moline; 3908 10th Ave., Moline; $76,500.
Orlowski, David C., trust, Tomahawk, Wis., to Coe, Jon D., Davenport; vacant lot, Rock Island; $13,750.
Countryman, James C., Dixon, to Pratt, James M., Moline; 1231 29th Ave. Ct., Moline; $40,000.
Schipper, Kenneth G. and Virginia E., Fulton, Ill., to Coers, Lance M. and Maureen J., Cordova; 19923 268th St. N., Cordova; $325,000.
Kelley, Richard A., and Stacey, Sherrard, to Parker, Marcella P. and Michael K., Rock Island; #43 Woodley Rd., Rock Island; $233,000.
Hazelwood Homes, Inc., Geneseo, to Bratcher, Keith E. and Susan M., Moline; 4201 33rd Ae., Moline; $282,000.
Bratcher, Keith and Susan, trust, Moline, to Sawe, Swapnil, Moline; 3418 76th St., Moline; $320,000.
Cortez, Douglas J., and Revels, Amber M., East Moline, to Clemon, Patricia, East Moline; 2207 4th St. A, East Moline; $109,900.
Petty, Steven and Michelle, Silvis, to Yerena, Gregorio, and Martinez, Virginia, East Moline; 2943 9th St., East Moline; $135,000.
Selby Enterprises, Davenport, to Motta, Aaron G., Rock Island; 1725 6th St., Rock Island; $9,500.
Motta, Aaron G., Rock Island, to Harris, Cortez, and Davis, Howard, East Moline; 1725 6th St., Rock Island; $14,000.
Allison, Jarred R., East Moline, to Selby Enterprises, Davenport; 1708 10th Ave., East Moline; $4,360.
Danay, Laurence J., Rock Island, to Selby Enterprises, Davenport; 3936 12th St., Rock Island; $20,666.