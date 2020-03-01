Real estate transactions for Sunday, March 1, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Schaefer, Robert E. and Mary Ellen, to Stamm, William T. and Norma J., 506 W. Williams St., Atkinson; $195,000.
Gernant, Charles D. and Tamara S., to Carmen, Bruce L. and Baumgardner, Amanda S., 434 Oakwood Place, Geneseo; $245,000.
Hardy, Gary L. and Kathleen L., to Courtright, Parker S. and Eliza K., 8144 N. 1935th Ave., Geneseo; $212,000.
Wurslin, Thomas M. and Jessica, to Dhabalt, Kristin L., 524 E. Pearl St., Geneseo; $117,000.
Welch, Scott and Kathryn, to Pinkston, Nicholas, 60 Crestview Circle, Geneseo; $150,000.
Underwood, Grady and Lavon, to Moskowitz, Andrew and Amy, 101 S. 2nd St., Cambridge; $105,000.
Hayes, Ray E. Jr. and Penny M., to Uraski, Sherry L., 505 Pleasant St., Kewanee, 714 E. 8th St., Kewanee, 912 N. Tremont St., Kewanee; $35,000.
Stoner, Doyle, to VanDamme, Rena and Karau, Kevin E., 722 Gilbert St., Kewanee; $49,000.
McConaghy, Daniel R. and Alyce A., to McCune, Brandon Michael and Marisa Lanier, 16 White Oak Drive, Coal Valley; $420,000.
Wilson, Amy J., to Ackerson, Michael L., 100 Main St., Ophiem; $20,000.
Courtright, Kendall S. and Kimberly J., to Courtright, Parker S., Lot 4 of Mallinson's Addition, a re-plat of Lot 3 of Holmes Small Farms Addition located in the northeast quarter of Sect. 34, Township 18 N, Range 2 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois; $120,000.
Courtright, Parker S. and Eliza, to Suhr, Carl and Dawn, 4 Chrisop Ct., Colona; $208,000.
Oertel, Linda S., to Lievens, Linda L., 502 N. State St., Geneseo; $132,000.
Hartman, Brandon J., to Janssens, Kurt P. and Jenna L., 1504 8th St. Ct., Orion; $177,000.
Shirley, Julie, to Cernovich, John S. and Nicole L., 100-102 W. 3rd St., Kewanee; $60,000.
Land Associates, to Gernant, Charles D. and Tamara S., 19065 Bluff Rd., Geneseo; $243,000.
Foss, JoAnn L., to Kuetzer, Sarah K., 304 Wilshire Drive, Colona; $128,000.
U.S. Bank Trust, to Harper, Timothy David, 257 W. Second Ave., Woodhull; $7,500.
Hazelwood Development, to Hager, Barry J. Revocable Trust, Lot 1 of the final plat of H.D.I. First Addition, a part of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Sect. 8, Township 12 North, Range 3 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, situated in Henry County in the state of Illinois.
Hazelwood Development, to Barry J. Hager Revocable Trust, Lot 1 of the final plat of H.D.I. First Addition, a part of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Sect. 8, Township 17 N, Range 3 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, situated in Henry County, in the state of Illinois; $56,000.
Tingleaf, Dan and Deborah, to Morse, Larry W and Chad W. and Ericson, Julie A. and Nathan Z., 17597 N. 350th Ave., Galva; $42,500.
Bell, Julie and Jeffery L., to Edmund, Michelle S., a part of Lot 21 in Railroad. Grounds First Addition to the village of Woodhull, and a part of Lot 6 and a part of the east 91.5 feet of Outlot B in Bergstrom and Bell's Addition to the village of Woodhull as recorded in Henry County in the state of Illinois; $1,000.
Gruszeczka, Karen S., to Delgado, Ofelia, 830 Rollins St., Kewanee; $20,000.
DeMay, Adam M. and Caitlyn, to Welch, Jordan P., 221 N. Depot St., Annawan; $87,500.
Peach, Sara K., to McFarland, Daniel J and Jennifer C., 125 and 127 W. Kellogg Ave., Kewanee; $54,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Sierra, Paul; Sierra, Pete, and Houtekier, Veronica, Moline, to Near, Carol J., East Moline; 3711 Hazelcrest Dr. Ct., East Moline; $60,000.
Ochoa, Selfia, East Moline, to Jackson, Sam, East Moline; 1917 2nd Ave., East Moline, industrial building; $4,000.
Blackhawk Bank and Trust Land Trust, Milan, to Jackson, Joseph D. and Catherine D., Moline; 4 Orchard Hill Blvd., Moline; $780,000.
Wells, Brian A. and Kerri K., Silvis, to Bassford Construction, Silvis; 1922 13th St., Silvis; $156,000.
Gladkin, Kelsey J., Milan, to Fite, Justin, Coal Valley; 1813 E. 3rd St., Coal Valley; $145,000.
Nance, Amie N., Taylor Ridge, to Gellerstedt, Jacob E., Coal Valley; 136 W. 3rd St., Coal Valley; $115,900.
Campos, Miguel, and Guevara, Kendy Y., Rock Island, to Hoyt, Jeramie D. and Aimee L., East Moline; 535 16th Ave., East Moline; $67,000.
Brown, Terrence R. and Peggy N., Coal Valley, to Young, Leonard H. and Sonia M., Coal Valley; 804 E. 7th St., Coal Valley; $258,000.
Manfred, David J. and Jamie L., Coal Valley, to Mann, Mitchell E. and Kimberly D., Moline; 900 51st St., Moline; $139,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund, Minneapolis, to Catour, Emily, Richardson, Texas; 1841 27th St., Moline; $76,455.
Rowe, Samuel L., Davenport, to Larson, Randall and Mary, Silvis; 1010 16th St. Ct., Silvis; $195,000.
Starks, Kurt, Rock Island, to Price, Stephen, Rock Island; 2020 35th St., Rock Island; $83,000.
Osborne, James D. and Carla M., Shawano, Wis., to Mueller, Kevin and Julie, East Moline; 15808 Rt. 84 N., East Moline; $240,000.
Nichols, Terry L., East Moline, to Murray, Jordan, Rock Island; 2713 Karlburg Ct., Rock Island; $65,000.
Donner, Alberta, Leesburg, Fla., to Pike, Louis and Tammy, Milan; 918 E. 1st Ave., Milan; $106,500.
Garman, Charles, Moline, to Cruz, Jesus, Moline; 1302 25th Ave., Moline; $200,000.
Cox, Kevin W., Illinois City, to Buffalo Prairie Community Fire Protection District, Buffalo Prairie; 18410 206th St. W., Buffalo Prairie; $160,000.
Moran, Rolando and Nicole, Moline, to Future Capital, Davenport; 2015 38th St., Rock Island; $40,000.
Myers, Deloris, Rock Island, to G & H Properties, Rock Island; 2532, 2534 & 2536 5th Ave., Rock Island, commercial building, bar; $30,000.
Winterbottom, John R., and Nipper, Patricia, Rock Island, to Loveless, Kristi, Moline; 1814 7th St., Moline; $95,000.
Hollenback, Arlene, Viola, to Potter, Bonnie, Moline; 920 17th St., Unit 31, Moline; $52,000.
Depoorter, Todd R. and Kent J., trustees, Depoorter, Robert L., Moline; 1183 22nd St., 1166 19th St. and 1174 19th St., Moline; $126,325.
Barr, Gary D. and Lori, East Moline, to Barr, Marshall L., East Moline; 200 Summit St., East Moline; $64,000.
Barr, Gary D. and Lori, East Moline, to Barr, Marshall L., East Moline; 921 35th Ave., East Moline; $66,000.
L & M Steel Services, Geneseo, to Morton Drive Partners, Silvis; 3660 Morton Dr., East Moline; $175,000.
Earl, Rodney and Sharon, East Moline, to Mullin, Rita, Moline; 7317 35th Ave. Ct., Moline; $268,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to DeLeon Jr., Francisco, Chicago; 2716 9th St., Rock Island; $108,000.
D & K Properties of Illinois, Davenport, to Knot Bros, Milan; 2332 NE 14th St., Milan, commercial building, retail/wholesale; $600,000..
Future Capital, Davenport, to And1 Investment Group, Verona, Wis.; 922 5th Ave., Moline; $108,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to And1 Investment Group, Verona, Wis.; 841 18th Ave. A., Moline; $107,500.
Jones, Dale, Milan, to Stedman, Lance, and Fowler, Stephanie, Milan; 321 20th Ave. W., Milan; $99,950.
Begyn, Dennis, Taylor Ridge, to Garr, Larry T., Andalusia; 602 5th Ave. Dr. W., Andalusia; $195,000.
Mitchell, Geraldine, Coal Valley, to Aunan, Amanda, Rock Island; 3409 21st St., Rock Island; $137,500.
Drescher, Regina, trust, Davenport, to McGaughy, John and Debra, Moline; 336 29th Ave., Moline; $156,000.
VanOpdorp, Adam and Michelle, Coal Valley, to Mueller, Gary and Karla, Andalusia; 727 Bambi Ct., Andalusia; $211,000.
Strader, Mary Ann, estate, Colona, to Wells, Jacqueline T., Coal Valley; 1705 E. 3rd St., Coal Valley; $90,000.
Wells, James Joseph, Rock Island, to Hay, Sydney, and Angusich, Vicki, Rock Island; 8324 10th St. W., Rock Island; $70,000.
Daugherty Jr., Don, East Moline, to Ross, Michael, Milan; 500 14th Ave. W., Milan; $125,000.
Mosher, Scott and Kristy, Davenport, to Thompson, Andrew and Clare, Port Byron; 22514 66th Ave. N., Port Byron; $300,000.
Midwest Placing, Rock Island, to KJWW Properties, Rock Island; 536 25th Ave., Rock Island; $142,500.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, Coral Gables, Fla., to Dunn, John Joseph, Chicago; 1120 22nd St., Moline; $11,000.
First State Bank Shannon-Polo, Shannon, to O'Hara, Todd and Tracey, Coal Valley; 207 E. 23rd Ave., Coal Valley; $42,000.
Granell, Marilyn, and Rosenthal, Carolyn, trust, Silvis, to Cong Dang, Thich, Rock Island; 1629 30th St., Rock Island; $20,000.
Rursch, Nancy L., Taylor Ridge, to Rursch, David R., Reynolds; 14837 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $319,950.
Rursch, Nancy L., Taylor Ridge, to Rursch, David R., Reynolds; 10558 148th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $460,175.
CRC of Iowa, Bettendorf, to Versypt, Janet L., East Moline; 318 31st Ave., East Moline; $183,645.
Herman, Steven D. and Kathryn E., Raymond, Miss., to Burkhead, Timothy, Moline; 3613 S. Shore Dr., Moline; $270,000.
Quad City Bank and Trust, Davenport, to Ramos, David, and Skinner, David, Milan; 2645 6th St., East Moline; $66,000.
DeDecker, Douglas and Jean, Jacksonville, Fla., to Vyncke, David and Cheryl, trust, Moline; 1132 37th Ave., East Moline; $61,000.
Quad City Homes, Patchogue, N.Y., to Future Capital, Davenport; 4325 9th St., East Moline; $75,000.
Meyer, Chad and Karli, Rock Island, to Cin Hau, Lian, Rock Island; 2245 31st St., Rock Island; $138,000.
Finch, Christian A., Scottsdale, Ariz., to Leiby, Cameron T., Moline; 5311 19th Ave., Moline; $61,500.
Graham, Teresa J., trust, New Boston, to Faffoon, Brandon L. and Amanda N., Taylor Ridge; 15700 198th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $224,900.
Canfield, Brian P., Moline, to Kadriu, Nuredin and Selime, Silvis; 2401 69th Ave., Moline; $240,000.
Romeo, Edward E., Sun City, Ariz., to Sides, Devyn, Moline; 1063 29th St., Moline; $83,000.
Kasbohm, John and Colleen, Savanna, to Timm, Jessica, Moline; 3717 35th St. #3, Moline; $87,900.
Heber, Julie A., Rock Island, to Hartman, Allana J., Rock Island; 2102 23rd St., Rock Island; $98,000.
Houdyshell, Samantha, Aurora, Colo., to Thaw, Tha, Rock Island; 1002 21st Ave., Rock Island; $87,000.
Hemm, Erin and Nicholas A., Hillsdale, to Mecham-Ainsworth, Angela, Cordova; 509 N. High St., Port Byron; $51,000.
Burney, Jonathan and Andrea, Machesney Park, Ill., to Kulhavy, Jeremy, East Moline; 1104 35th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $126,000.
Lee, Patricia S., Salem, Wis., to Timber Stone Construction, Moline; 1812 36th St., Moline; $41,000.
Cake Group, Andalusia, to Hall, Kevin and Nicole, Andalusia; vacant land, Andalusia; $11,250.
Beasley, Charles, Portland, Tenn., to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 3935 4th St., East Moline; $30,000.
Bayers, Gloria N., estate, Matherville, to Gray Line Holdings, Bettendorf; 9920 77th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $77,900.
Elliott, Sally R., Rock Island, to Lofgren, Kathleen, East Moline; 3637 Kennedy Dr., East Moline; $187,000.
Galvin, Patrick J. and Katherine A., Coal Valley, to Siebben, Kyle M. and Susan K., Moline; $135,000.
Schumacher, Elizabeth P., Silvis, to Wells, Luke, and Stout, Nathan, Annawan; 1941 23rd St. A., Moline; $68,000.
Landrum, Susan L., Cedar Rapids, to Oliva, Jose, trust, Moline; 1215 N. High St., Port Byron; $340,000.
Bartenhagen & Rogers Investment Properties, Muscatine, to Future Capital, Davenport; 2903 - 2903 1/2 6th Ave., Rock Island; $36,000.
Aunan, Brock G. and Amanda G., Davenport, to North, Alexander and Kathleen, Rock Island; 3510 15th St., Rock Island; $219,500.
McClean, Florence M., East Moline, to Stevens, Katie Nicole, Moline; 2420 4th St., Moline; $35,000.
Metropolitan Life Insurance, Coral Gables, Fla., to Williams, Troy, Moline; 1911 32nd St., Moline; $92,000.
Wood, Henry L., Taylor Ridge, to Edgington Investments, Taylor Ridge; 13409 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $40,000.
Melahn, John, estate, Plainfield, Ill., to Randolph, Richard, Silvis; 1201 15th St., Silvis; $132,900.
Strandgard, Diana, and Raes, Deborah, Moline, to Costello, Adam, Hampton; 503 12th Ave., Hampton; $134,900.
Lubell, Tammy C., Taylor, Texas, to Bowser, Scott, Moline; 4117 15th St., Moline; $5,000.
Romine, Romine M., estate, East Moline, to Marty, Lucas and Grace, East Moline; 2572 9 1/2 St., East Moline; $125,000.
First Midwest Trust Company, Joliet, Ill., to Ohana Capital Investments, Moline; 990 Avenue of the Cities, Suites 2 & 3, East Moline, office building; $131,250.
Anderson, Daniel T., Moline, to JLJP, Moline; 2441 21st Ave., Rock Island; $12,000.
Thorpe, Pamela, Marion, Ill., to Meyer, Robert and Linda, East Moline; 715 39th Ave., East Moline; $107,000.
Moore, Connie L. and Lewis F., Muscatine, to Conklin, Brian C. and Jaenel-Conklin, Tami S., Moline; 1702 30th Ave.; 1712 30th Ave.; 1672 30th Ave., Moline; $200,000.
Ernat, Curtis M. and Debbie L., Robertsdale, Ala., to Prather, William and Laurie, Milan; 5626 27th St. W., Milan; $145,000.
Nieves, Claudia and Juan, East Moline, to Munoz, Jesus and Blanca, East Moline; 1544 11th Ave., East Moline; $75,000.
McDonald, Ryan D., Taylor Ridge, to McKeag, Tyson, Milan; 13824 28th St. W., Milan; $246,500.
Scarsdale, Dorothy M., estate, Grand Mound, Iowa, to Shuart, Stephen, Rock Island; 2727 38th St., Rock Island; $82,500.
Seales, Carol, Barrington, Ill., to Krismanits, Eugene H. and Susan D., Moline; 1067 29th St., Moline; $25,000.
Goode, Richard B. and Dorris Mae, Aledo, to DeKeyrel, Chase W., Taylor Ridge; 16114 162nd Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $100,000.
7th and J.D., Davenport, to Safe Capital Properties, Middleburg, Va.; 4005 7th St., Moline, Starbucks commercial building; $2,016,000.
Gold Room Holdings, Millcreek, Utah, to Varela, Nicolas, Port Byron; 709 N. High St., Port Byron; $102,000.
Kipps, L.W., Williston, Fla., to Tucker, Cynthia, East Moline; 813 36th Ave., East Moline; $115,000.
McKinley Family Trust, Viola, to Kropp, Harrison W., Moline; 905 39th St. Ct., Moline; $80,000.
American Bank & Trust, trustee of Lewis, Morgan M., Davenport, to Abney, Dustin L. and Tess M., Moline; 4901 11th Ave. A., Moline; $147,500.
Mendoza, Ben A. and Deanna, Moline, to Baumunk, Hanna, Moline; 2009 14th St., Moline; $101,000.
Joseph, Sheri Lynn, East Moline, to Cooper, Joseph and Sylvia, Moline; 4820 52nd Ave., Moline; $85,000.
Frits, Donald H. and Carol A., Hillsdale, to Davis, Lance R., Port Byron; 1621 Elm Shore Dr., Port Byron; $175,000.
Bobb, Ryan, Milan, to Turner, Tyler, Rock Island; 4533 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $66,500.
Schmitt, Paul J. and Christine A., St. Louis, Mo., to ICC Realty; 2999 3rd St., Ste 107, Moline; $129,000.
Ziegler, Nathan and Kristine, Bettendorf, to Apke, Clayton, Port Byron; 318 Fairfield Rd., Port Byron; $125,500.
DeSplinter, Devrin, Rock Island, to Maltsburger, Christopher, and Molina, Talia; 1438 34th Ave., Rock Island; $184,500.
Ellis, Corey, Rock Island, to Springfield, Kiarra, Rock Island; 2145 14th St., Rock Island; $88,000.
Mask, Shawn, Bettendorf, to Frank, Victor LeRoy, Moline; 5432 11th Ave. A., Moline; $114,500.
Lowderman, Blake and Brent, Macomb, to Kress, Tyler P., Moline; 1024 18th Ave., Moline; $97,000.
Butter, Keith and Hazel, Moline, to Clearman, Todd and Lisa, Bettendorf; 2903 36th St., Moline; $148,000.
Kolls, Kelly A., Moline, to Dietsche, Janice, Rock Island; 2347 39th St., Rock Island; $122,900.
Lewis, Rita Rozann, estate, Geneseo, to Bawi, Za and Par Ku, Rock Island; 4400 25th Ave., Rock Island; $115,000.
IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, Moline, to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 24 Berkshire Ct., Rock Island; $41,000.
IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, Moline, to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 1703 29 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $21,000.
IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, Moline, to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 1603 44th St., Rock Island; $11,000.
Wiener, Zachary and Katherine, Bluff City, Tenn., to Siegert, Karena K., Rock Island; 2220 20 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $120,000.
Covemaker, Betty L., Silvis, to Swanson, Bryan L., Silvis; 1110 10th St., Silvis; $135,000.
Hepner, Thomas M., Daveport, to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 1601 2nd Ave., Rock Island; $130,000.
Bealer, Conner C. and Carrie C., Bettendorf, to Diao, Jiayi, Silvis; 401 11th Ave. A Ct., Silvis; $151,500.
Zuma Development, Port Byron, to Schulenberg, Cynthia, Orion; 4013 229th St., Circle N., Port Byron; $40,000.
Ascentra Credit Union, Bettendorf, to Hodge, Ben, Rock Island; 2640 16th St., Moline; $25,000.
Sims, David and Tina, Moline, to Bergquist, Alan and Stephanie, Taylor Ridge; 12815 78th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $285,000.
Alward, Kelly L., trust, Minneapolis, to Fuhrman, Robert M., trust, Moline; 2500 11th St., 925 25th Ave., Moline; $500,000.
Knoll, Scott A., Rock Island, to Graham, Shelby, Rock Island; 2733 9th Ave., Rock Island; $75,000.
Surya 4 Corporation, Moline, to Surya Company, Bettendorf; 2201 John Deere Rd., Carbon Cliff, hotel, commercial building; $1,845,000.
Ryckaert, David M. and Timm S., LeMoille, Ill., to Bance, Colin L., Taylor Ridge; 6217 95th Ave. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $90,000.
Ryckaert, Lynne D., LeMoille, Ill., to Bance, Colin L., Taylor Ridge; 6217 95th Ave. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $45,000.
Gilhooly, Dianna L., Rock Island, to DeSmet, Dennis and Margaret, Rock Island; 1337 21st Ave., Unit 10A, Rock Island; $119,000.
Quiet Capital, Davenport, to BMW Investment Group, Las Vegas, Nev.; 4325 9th St., East Moline; $83,000.
Maddox, Lois S., Coal Valley, to Arnold, Richard, Moline; 1167 26th St. A., Moline; $73,000.
Schmidt, Barbara A., Moline, to Johnson, Brian and Cortney, Milan; 10320 35th St. W., Milan; $165,000.
Rivers, Michael, Smithfield, N.C., to Ford, Joshua, Rock Island; 3122 34th St., Rock Island; $209,000.
Challberg, Laura M., Davenport, to McAfee, Stephen B. and Susan L., Moline; 2421 45th St., Moline; $110,000.