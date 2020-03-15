Real estate transactions for Sunday, March 15, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Gaught, Alisha Z. and Anthony J., to Bishop, David L. and Judy L., 517 E. 8th St., Kewanee; $31,000.

Bailleu, Robert, to Pillen, Betty A., 845 Sunset Dr., Kewanee; $143,000.

Drake, Monte A. and Sandra L., to Alvin, Curtis and Tammy, 100 N. 150 East, Lynn Center; $614,000.

Mills, Paul G. and Lindsey J./Burnett, Lindsey J., to Oelmann, Brandon M. and Jessica L., 1413 6th St. A., Orion; $179,000.

Washington, Ellis, to Vervynck, Mark, 434 E. 7th St., Kewanee and 528 E. 7th St., Kewanee; $1,500.

Badgley, Daniel G., to Goodwin, Todd E. and Rugland, Melissa R., 210 W. Pearl St., Geneseo; $137,500.