Real estate transactions for Sunday, March 15, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Gaught, Alisha Z. and Anthony J., to Bishop, David L. and Judy L., 517 E. 8th St., Kewanee; $31,000.
Bailleu, Robert, to Pillen, Betty A., 845 Sunset Dr., Kewanee; $143,000.
Drake, Monte A. and Sandra L., to Alvin, Curtis and Tammy, 100 N. 150 East, Lynn Center; $614,000.
Mills, Paul G. and Lindsey J./Burnett, Lindsey J., to Oelmann, Brandon M. and Jessica L., 1413 6th St. A., Orion; $179,000.
Washington, Ellis, to Vervynck, Mark, 434 E. 7th St., Kewanee and 528 E. 7th St., Kewanee; $1,500.
Badgley, Daniel G., to Goodwin, Todd E. and Rugland, Melissa R., 210 W. Pearl St., Geneseo; $137,500.
Larkins, Brenda S., to Elasasser, Elizabeth, Lot 18 in Robinson's Second Addition to the Village of Orion, situated in the County of Henry and the State of Illinois; $55,000.
JKS Capital Management, to Future Capital, 7 Pine Crest Ct., Colona; $92,000.
Marshall, Carol, to Hixson, Corey A. and Kristi L., 1777 N. 1600 Ave., Orion; $180,000.
Imhoff, Mark and Gloria/Gloran, to Olson, Patrick M., 3632 N. 1700 Ave., Orion; $227,000.
Drake, Monte A. and Sandra L., to Alvin, Gerald and Joanne, 100 N. 150 East, Lynn Center; $315,000.
Wilson, Jay A., to Wied, Elizabeth K. and Edwin M. III, 2750 N. 1500 E. Ave., Annawan; $440,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Metropolitan Life Insurance, Coral Gables, Fla., to Williams, Troy, Moline; 1911 32nd St., Moline; $92,000.
Wood, Henry L., Taylor Ridge, to Edgington Investments, Taylor Ridge; 13409 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $40,000.
Melahn, John, estate, Plainfield, Ill., to Randolph, Richard, Silvis; 1201 15th St., Silvis; $132,900.
Strandgard, Diana, and Raes, Deborah, Moline, to Costello, Adam, Hampton; 503 12th Ave., Hampton; $134,900.
Lubell, Tammy C., Taylor, Texas, to Bowser, Scott, Moline; 4117 15th St., Moline; $5,000.
Romine, Romine M., estate, East Moline, to Marty, Lucas and Grace, East Moline; 2572 9 1/2 St., East Moline; $125,000.
First Midwest Trust Company, Joliet, Ill., to Ohana Capital Investments, Moline; 990 Avenue of the Cities, Suites 2 & 3, East Moline, office building; $131,250.
Anderson, Daniel T., Moline, to JLJP, Moline; 2441 21st Ave., Rock Island; $12,000.
Thorpe, Pamela, Marion, Ill., to Meyer, Robert and Linda, East Moline; 715 39th Ave., East Moline; $107,000.
Moore, Connie L. and Lewis F., Muscatine, to Conklin, Brian C. and Jaenel-Conklin, Tami S., Moline; 1702 30th Ave.; 1712 30th Ave.; 1672 30th Ave., Moline; $200,000.
Ernat, Curtis M. and Debbie L., Robertsdale, Ala., to Prather, William and Laurie, Milan; 5626 27th St. W., Milan; $145,000.
Nieves, Claudia and Juan, East Moline, to Munoz, Jesus and Blanca, East Moline; 1544 11th Ave., East Moline; $75,000.
McDonald, Ryan D., Taylor Ridge, to McKeag, Tyson, Milan; 13824 28th St. W., Milan; $246,500.
Scarsdale, Dorothy M., estate, Grand Mound, Iowa, to Shuart, Stephen, Rock Island; 2727 38th St., Rock Island; $82,500.
Seales, Carol, Barrington, Ill., to Krismanits, Eugene H. and Susan D., Moline; 1067 29th St., Moline; $25,000.
Goode, Richard B. and Dorris Mae, Aledo, to DeKeyrel, Chase W., Taylor Ridge; 16114 162nd Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $100,000.
7th and J.D., Davenport, to Safe Capital Properties, Middleburg, Va.; 4005 7th St., Moline, Starbucks commercial building; $2,016,000.
Gold Room Holdings, Millcreek, Utah, to Varela, Nicolas, Port Byron; 709 N. High St., Port Byron; $102,000.
Kipps, L.W., Williston, Fla., to Tucker, Cynthia, East Moline; 813 36th Ave., East Moline; $115,000.
McKinley Family Trust, Viola, to Kropp, Harrison W., Moline; 905 39th St. Ct., Moline; $80,000.
American Bank & Trust, trustee of Lewis, Morgan M., Davenport, to Abney, Dustin L. and Tess M., Moline; 4901 11th Ave. A., Moline; $147,500.
Mendoza, Ben A. and Deanna, Moline, to Baumunk, Hanna, Moline; 2009 14th St., Moline; $101,000.
Joseph, Sheri Lynn, East Moline, to Cooper, Joseph and Sylvia, Moline; 4820 52nd Ave., Moline; $85,000.
Frits, Donald H. and Carol A., Hillsdale, to Davis, Lance R., Port Byron; 1621 Elm Shore Dr., Port Byron; $175,000.
Bobb, Ryan, Milan, to Turner, Tyler, Rock Island; 4533 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $66,500.
Schmitt, Paul J. and Christine A., St. Louis, Mo., to ICC Realty; 2999 3rd St., Ste 107, Moline; $129,000.
Ziegler, Nathan and Kristine, Bettendorf, to Apke, Clayton, Port Byron; 318 Fairfield Rd., Port Byron; $125,500.
DeSplinter, Devrin, Rock Island, to Maltsburger, Christopher, and Molina, Talia; 1438 34th Ave., Rock Island; $184,500.
Ellis, Corey, Rock Island, to Springfield, Kiarra, Rock Island; 2145 14th St., Rock Island; $88,000.
Mask, Shawn, Bettendorf, to Frank, Victor LeRoy, Moline; 5432 11th Ave. A., Moline; $114,500.
Lowderman, Blake and Brent, Macomb, to Kress, Tyler P., Moline; 1024 18th Ave., Moline; $97,000.
Butter, Keith and Hazel, Moline, to Clearman, Todd and Lisa, Bettendorf; 2903 36th St., Moline; $148,000.
Kolls, Kelly A., Moline, to Dietsche, Janice, Rock Island; 2347 39th St., Rock Island; $122,900.
Lewis, Rita Rozann, estate, Geneseo, to Bawi, Za and Par Ku, Rock Island; 4400 25th Ave., Rock Island; $115,000.
IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, Moline, to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 24 Berkshire Ct., Rock Island; $41,000.
IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, Moline, to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 1703 29 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $21,000.
IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, Moline, to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 1603 44th St., Rock Island; $11,000.
Wiener, Zachary and Katherine, Bluff City, Tenn., to Siegert, Karena K., Rock Island; 2220 20 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $120,000.
Covemaker, Betty L., Silvis, to Swanson, Bryan L., Silvis; 1110 10th St., Silvis; $135,000.
Hepner, Thomas M., Davenport, to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 1601 2nd Ave., Rock Island; $130,000.
Bealer, Conner C. and Carrie C., Bettendorf, to Diao, Jiayi, Silvis; 401 11th Ave. A Ct., Silvis; $151,500.
Zuma Development, Port Byron, to Schulenberg, Cynthia, Orion; 4013 229th St., Circle N., Port Byron; $40,000.
Ascentra Credit Union, Bettendorf, to Hodge, Ben, Rock Island; 2640 16th St., Moline; $25,000.
Sims, David and Tina, Moline, to Bergquist, Alan and Stephanie, Taylor Ridge; 12815 78th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $285,000.
Alward, Kelly L., trust, Minneapolis, to Fuhrman, Robert M., trust, Moline; 2500 11th St., 925 25th Ave., Moline; $500,000.
Knoll, Scott A., Rock Island, to Graham, Shelby, Rock Island; 2733 9th Ave., Rock Island; $75,000.
Surya 4 Corporation, Moline, to Surya Company, Bettendorf; 2201 John Deere Rd., Carbon Cliff, hotel, commercial building; $1,845,000.
Ryckaert, David M. and Timm S., LeMoille, Ill., to Bance, Colin L., Taylor Ridge; 6217 95th Ave. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $90,000.
Ryckaert, Lynne D., LeMoille, Ill., to Bance, Colin L., Taylor Ridge; 6217 95th Ave. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $45,000.
Gilhooly, Dianna L., Rock Island, to DeSmet, Dennis and Margaret, Rock Island; 1337 21st Ave., Unit 10A, Rock Island; $119,000.
Quiet Capital, Davenport, to BMW Investment Group, Las Vegas, Nev.; 4325 9th St., East Moline; $83,000.
Maddox, Lois S., Coal Valley, to Arnold, Richard, Moline; 1167 26th St. A., Moline; $73,000.
Schmidt, Barbara A., Moline, to Johnson, Brian and Cortney, Milan; 10320 35th St. W., Milan; $165,000.
Rivers, Michael, Smithfield, N.C., to Ford, Joshua, Rock Island; 3122 34th St., Rock Island; $209,000.
Challberg, Laura M., Davenport, to McAfee, Stephen B. and Susan L., Moline; 2421 45th St., Moline; $110,000.
Just, David, Clinton, to Edwards, Robert L., Silvis; 928 15th Ave., East Moline, barber shop building; $10,500.
Bayview Loan Servicing, Coral Gables, Fla., to Camarillo, Davis, Silvis; 914 36 1/2 Ave., East Moline; $55,000.
Anderson, Gary J. and Ronda S., Port Byron, to Morris, Rickey, Hampton; 429 State Ave., Hampton; $50,000.
Wust, Jenny K. and David, Huntington, Ind., to Kennelly, Gary P., Rock Island; 1503 21st Ave., Rock Island; $104,900.
Finch, Terri, Coal Valley, to Bonjour, Laurie, Silvis; 2109 10th St., Silvis; $48,800.
Pedersen, Cynthia Ann, Stockton, Iowa, to Eldridge, Cody, Taylor Ridge; 10307 108th W., Taylor Ridge; $248,000.
Voyage Real Estate Investors, Davenport, to Hoffman, Rebekah, Rock Island; 2536 37th Ave., Rock Island; $210,000.
Chen, Erez, Temecula, Calif., to Future Capital, Davenport; 1001-03-05 9th St., Rock Island; $83,000.
Requet, Larry, Custer, Wis., to Kaller, Jamey and Jessica, Taylor Ridge; 12103 98th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $165,000.
TFP Properties, Silvis, to Lopez, Jacob Brian, Silvis; 312 9th St., Silvis; $97,800.
Rule, Angela, Moline, to Clark, Carl E. and Sandra F., Moline; 519 29th Ave., Moline; $72,900.
Case, Eric M., Cordova, to Case, Robert W. and Paige, Cordova; 16700 River Rd. N., Cordova; $88,300.
DeClercq, Joseph R. and Sharon K., East Moline, to Collins Jr., Alphonso P. and Sharon J., East Moline; 2100 18th St., East Moline; $184,900.
Hennings, Cynthia, Lake In The Hills, Ill., to Lawhorn, Joseph, Rock Island; 1111 44th St., Rock Island; $92,500.
IL - Moline - 3003 Park 16th St., Chicago, to Tegna Broadcast Holdings, Tysons; 3003 Park 16th ST., (Site 6), commercial building 1 sty studio site; $346,085.
Jones, William M. and Nicole E., San Antonio, Texas, to Crowe, Rodney H., Waterloo; 1047 19th St., Rock Island; $46,500.
Pedersen, Heidi, Moline, to Karstens, Josh and Kimberly, Moline; 25207 171st Ave. N., Cordova; $79,000.
Drummond, Paul J. and Cynthia J., trust, Erie, to Karstens, Josh and Kimberly, Cordova; 25207 171st Ave. N., Cordova; $79,000.
Jacobs, Matthew Kyle, Geneseo, to Carey, Chelsey and Kelly, Rock Island; 1819 41st St., Rock Island; $88,000.
Holland, Matthew C., Moline, to Rule, Angela L., Moline; 3401 34th Ave., Moline; $157,900.
May, Rickey L. and Susan M., Sherrills Ford, N.C., to Holcomb, Austin T., Cordova; 1108 2nd Ave. N., Cordova; $152,500.
Berthiaume, Neil A., Davenport, to Thompson, Garret, and McDonough, Kathryn, Moline; 2113 14th St., Moline; $128,000.
Kroeger, Benjamin, Silvis, to Marberry, Jessica, East Moline; 3822 4th Ave. B., East Moline; $71,000.
Hinzman, Sheila L., Milan, to Hinzman, Ryan, Milan; 3227 143rd Ave Ct. W., Milan; $250,000.
Clevenger, Ronald D., Silvis, to Vicuna, Candido, and Ines, Vicuna, East Moline; land/lot only; East Moline; $5,500.
The Cage & Properties, Moline, to ACDC Investments, Moline; 645 21st Ave., East Moline; $120,000.
Retzl, Barbara K. and John R., trust, Bettendorf, to Crumbleholme, Laura, Moline; 1540 12th Ave., Moline; $83,000.
Depron, Kenneth C., Rock Island, to DePron, Sandra L., Rock Island; 2017 23rd St., Rock Isalnd; $75,000.
Bassford Construction, Moline, to Bessert, Bailee, Milan; 211 Sunshine Lane, Milan; $78,500.
Bennett, Gary D. and Mary A., Moline, to Herbst, Todd W., Moline; 1137 53rd St., Moline; $52,000.
Youngberg, Norris, Coal Valley, to Wild, Jason C., and Blackwood, Danielle, Rock Island; 10810 9th St., Coal Valley; $75,000.
DeMarlie, Diana, trust, Coal Valley, to Regennitter, Jenifer, Rock Island; 3025 35th Ave., Rock Island; $95,000.
Weir, Betty, Moline, to E & E Estates, Sherrard; 1311 5th St. W., Milan; $86,000.
Czupka, Dwayne A. and Lucretia M., Rock Island, to Bain, Kevin A., Illinois City; 2007 34th St., Rock Island; $35,000.
JP Endeavors, Bettendorf, to Luppen, Sylvia Ann, Moline; 3419 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, restaurant; $265,000.
Luppen, Sylvia, Moline, to D'Lua, Moline; 3419 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; restaurant, $299,000.
Mapes, Sabrina, Panama City Beach, Fla., to Future Capital, Davenport; 1322 - 1322 1/2 Morton Dr., East Moline; $120,000.
Fannie Mae, Dallas, Texas, to Engholm, Patricia, Moline; 2909 27th St. Ct., Moline; $129,900.
Benzon, Kelly J. and Barbara L., Silvis, to Brawdy, Scott Aaron, East Moline; 2920 9th St., East Moline; $169,900.
Blomgren, Robert W. and Judith, Moline, to Reyes, Micaela, Rock Island; 3636 30th St., Rock Island; $139,900.
Devlin, Dan and Debra, Bella Vista, Ariz., to Donaldson Jr., Robert, Moline; 2517 34th St., Moline; $180,000.
Mueller, Edward and Carol, Milan, to Neal, Darin and Kerno, Tammy, Milan; 700 N. Ave., Milan; $130,000.
Ausdal, Monica, trust, Milan, to Quillin, Danielle, East Moline; 3238 12th St., East Moline; $84,900.
Gress, Victoria K., Mount Vernon, Iowa, to Shallert, Nathan, Reynolds; 711 W. Edgington St., Reynolds; $36,500.
Welvaert, Karen E., East Moline, to Lowderman, Blake, Macomb; 1520 21st Ave., Rock Island; $45,000.
Dixon, Ronald E., estate, Moline, to Brown, Jennifer Elaine, Moline; 939 37th St., Moline; $150,000.
Johnson, Shirley, Platville, Wis., to Blomgren, Robert and Judy, Moline; 1313 9th St. Unit A., Moline; $84,000.
Poquet, Bryan; Poquet, Gregory C. and Karen L., Moline; 5335 12th Ave., Moline; $90,000.
Lofgren, Shirley, trust, Silvis, to Budde, Rachel, Rock Island; 4106 26th Ave., Rock Island; $92,500.
Baker, Kenneth and Marilyn, East Moline, to Anderson Global Investments, Rock Island; 826-828 44th St., Rock Island; $50,000.
Brown, Jennifer, Moline, to Fluegel, Heidi, Rock Island; 2040 44th St., Rock Island; $97,500.