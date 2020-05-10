Real estate transactions for Sunday, May 10, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Peach, John C. and Sandra L., to Sisco, Frank, 809 David Street, Kewanee; $140,000.
Shrum, Robert G. and Rachel J., to Heene, Joseph A. and Jessica, 338 Willard Street, Kewanee; $59,500.
Edmund, Diane L., to Edmund, Thomas L. and Edmund, Carolyn M. Revocable Trust, vacant farmland at the west one-half of the southwest quarter of Section 16 in Township 14 N, Range 1E of the 4th Principal Meridian situated in the county of Henry and State of Illinois; $66,500.
Budde, James J. and Kim M., to Gluck, Mario and Jennifer, 515 N. Russell Avenue, Geneseo; $98,000.
Carlson, James and Lanette, to Herd, Kenneth, 1208 10th Street, Orion; $122,500.
Pender, Brenda, to Karenke, Gary L., Carole L., Chad A., 5054 W. Washington Street, Colona; $31,000.
Gleason, Rose Marie, to Passini, Linda, 711 Dragonfly Lane, Geneseo; $202,500.
Rumbold, Timothy, to AICP Properties, 401-403 S. Chestnut Street, Kewanee; $170,000.
Greenhagen, Jeffrey Martin and Donna, to Faulkner, Alex, 822 Lake Street, Kewanee; $65,000.
Davis, Jeffrey L./Jeffery L., to Lukens, Darrel and Sharon, Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8 in Block 12 of Green River Heights, a subdivision of a part of the northeast quarter of Sect., 15, Township 17N, Range 1E of the 4th Principal Meridian lying north of the center of Green River, now situated in the city of Green Rock in accordance with the recorded plat of said subdivision situated in the County of Henry and State of Illinois.
Express Lane, to Bodsham, 111 N.W. 5th Street, Woodhull; $225,000.
Pauley, Guy T., to Beneke, Rhonda M., 1045 Hickory Street, Geneseo; $182,000.
Green, Robert E., to Ehnle, Paul R., Cheryl A., Robert P., farmland, Galva; $322,500.
Ropp, Alexander/Alexander T, Raymond/Raymond L., to Barnes, Eric Dean, 102 Carroll Street, Colona; $157,500.
Angus, Robert H., to Vroman, Ronald P. Trust, Vroman, Susan B. Trust, 158 acres more or less in Section 30 and 31, Atkinson Township, Henry County, Illinois; $420,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Verplaetse, Randall J., Colona, to Wright, Darren E., Barstow; 17 184th St. N., Barstow; $40,000.
Mapes, Christopher M., Panama City Beach, Fla., to Future Capital, Davenport; 730 21st St., East Moline; $62,500.
Mapes, Sabrina, Panama City Beach, Fla., to Future Capital, Davenport; 11611 3rd St., Milan; $140,000.
Kitt, Nathan, Port Byron, to Future Capital, Davenport; 232 5th St. E., Milan; $22,000.
Verhaeghe, Robert L., Colona, to Lodge, Donavan, Andover; 552 29th Ave., East Moline; $55,000.
Laud, Kenneth and Peggy, East Moline, to Rexroat, Michael, Moline; 4820 6th Ave. Dr., Moline; $143,000.
Lundberg, David C., and Frederiksen, Nancy A., and Phillips, Susan M., co-executors of Lundberg, Barbara A., trust, Moline, to Kolls, Phyllis R., Moline; 1029 Arbor Dr., Moline; $180,000.
Kaller, James and Jessica, Taylor Ridge, to Strand, Mark, Andalusia; 7919 115th St. W., Andalusia; $85,000.
Parks, Kyle and Erin, Moscow, Iowa, to Jeffrey, Glenn and Diane, Orion; 8015 148th Ave., Orion; $196,900.
Marshall, Jeffrey James, Illinois City, to Hill, Brad, Muscatine; 17450 336th St. W., Illinois City; $25,000.
Miller Holdings, Silvis, to Miller, Madison A., East Moline; 3714 12th St., East Moline; $62,000.
Vols, Phyllis A., Peotone, Ill., to Spindel, Terry L., Silvis; 136 6th St., Silvis; $79,900.
Clifford, John W., North Port, Fla., kto Hynes, Darrin, and Gillispie, Michelle, Moline; 2936 8th St., Moline; $109,400.
DeSplinter, Michael S., East Moline, to Krout, Marsha, East Moline; 530 33rd Ave., East Moline; $123,600.
PO Properties, Bettendorf, to Dekhead Properties, Davenport; 4121 - 4123 7th Ave., Rock Island; $125,000.
Selby Enterprises, Moline, to Mushy Peas, Chicago; 1208 13th St., East Moline; $155,000.
Beeuwsaert, Roberta A., East Moline, to Tsogbe, Yannick K., Moline; 1824 37th St., Moline; $122,000.
Perez, Antonia T., trust, Silvis, to Garcia, Luis and Martha, Silvis; 147 4th St., Silvis; $103,000.
Lemke, Willis, and Bull, Kristi L., East Moline, to Maligoti, Nusura Y., Moline; 1836 37th St., Moline; $107,000.
1 Mortgage Way, Mount Laurel, N.J., to Calderon, Uvaldo, East Moline; 1005 17th St., East Moline; $30,030.
Bell, Constance J., Milan, to Walton Jr., Kenneth E. and Sara R., Milan; 10207 Knoxville Rd., Milan; $164,900.
Bollaert, Mark, Moline, to Bybee, Judith, Moline; 2997 3rd St., garage space purchase option 3, Moline; $5,000.
Reed, Michael J. and Amber M., Rock Island, and Eagle, Lyndsey M., Rock Island; 3926 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $123,000.
Lassen, Marvin W. and Bertha D., trust, Moline, to Lassen-Ealy, Deborah J., Moline; 1615 53rd St., Moline; $200,000.
Radkiewicz, Robert J. and Marguerite L, Moline, to Schulte, Mark and Maricar, Moline; 7402 37th Ave., Moline; $235,000.
Armstrong, Charles A. and Barbara C., East Moline, to Weinert, Andrew, Silvis; 228 Cliff Ct., Silvis; $135,000.
Twin Bridges Redevelopment, Bettendorf, to Awalt, Kaleb, Rock Island; 2342 24 1/2 St., Rock Island; $110,000.
Evans, Martin L., estate, Centennial, Colo., to Blaine, Jill, Rock Island; 1511 37th St., Rock Island; $102,500.
Guy, Lachelle, Rock Island, to Hallam, Annette, Rock Island; 1317 43rd St., Rock Island; $112,895.
Zingre, Kathryn G., Moline, to Bejarano, Miriam, Rock Island; 1221 24th Ave., Rock Island; $47,500.
Martin, Kianna K., Moline, to Morgan, Justin and Elizabeth, Rock Island; 14 Hillcrest Ct., Rock Island; $145,000.
Wilmington, trust, Coppell, Tex., to Mossage, Kirk M., trust, Moline; 942 33rd Ave., East Moline; $45,500.
Shelangouski, David M. and Janice L., East Moline, to Ellis, Jared A., LeClaire; 2220 9th St., Silvis; $60,000.
Shelangouski, David M. and Janice L., East Moline, to Ellis, Jared A., LeClaire; 2156 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $59,500.
Peschang, Nicholas J., Port Byron, to Miller, Terry A. East Moline; 4039 4th Ave., East Moline; $112,500.
Sepeda, Jaime, Moline, to Moreno, Jr., Adrian M., Moline; 4605 11th Ave. C., Moline; $165,000.
Brinkman, Scot E. and Kelly S., trust, Moline, to Lechner, Eric, Rock Island; 4531 25th Ave., Rock Island; $138,500.
Burdick, trust, Moline, to Catour, Jr., Joel, Moline; 1630 32nd St., Moline; $95,000.
Parent, Benjamin J., Katy, Tex., to Olson, Todd, Moline; 1132 48th St., Moline; $80,000.
Miller, Scott, East Moline, to Leppo, Jr., Joseph, East Moline; 721 28th Ave., East Moline; $179,000.
Sauk Valley Bank & Trust, Sterling, Ill., to Kinzley Rockette, Rock Island; 1114 41st Ave., Rock Island; $22,000.
First Central State Bank, DeWitt, to Elma, Erol, East Moline; 4550 11th St., East Moline; $72,500.
Noppe, Jr., Rene J. and Mary Ann, Bloomington, Ill., to Bassford Construction, Davenport; 8905 Highland Ct., Rock Island; $227,200.
First Midwest Bank, trustee Hanson, Patricia K., trust, Moline, to Thune, Michael, Moline; 2200 29th Ave. Ct. Drive and vacant lot, Moline; $320,000.
Garrand, Kevin and Doris, Estero, Fla., to Tagtmeier, Judith, Moline; 5313 36th Ave. Ct., Moline; $250,000.
Sullivan, Sharon, Geneseo, to Spellerberg, Todd, East Moline; 418 W. Dr., East Moline; $7,500.
Schlichter, Fred C., Geneseo, to Carr, Linnea, and Shaw, Aaron, Hillsdale; 9926 303rd St. N., Hillsdale; $317,500.
Halsall, Helen L., Rock Island, to Nache, Chaise, Rock Island; 2901 30th St., Rock Island; $104,000.
McMeans, Catherine M., Rock Island, to Miller, Michele, Rock Island; 2009 31st St., Rock Island; $71,000.
Willemarck, Bruce, East Moline, to Vyncke, David M. and Kirby L., Moline; 5504 19th Ave., Moline; $202,000.
Warner, Kelly Luanne, and King, Russell A., Champaign, Ill., to Derbyshore, Andrew, Silvis; 610 4th St., S., Cordova; $70,000.
Holmes, Joan D., trust, East Moline, to Biswas, Priya and Pratibha, trust, Moline; 7311 34th Ave., Moline; $155,000.
Tuttle, Deborah K., Decatur, Ga., to Pokrajac, George and Bonnie, Moline; 2009 30th St., Rock Island; $80,000.
Blackhawk Bank & Trust, Milan, to Top Notch Real Estate, Davenport; 771 24th Ave., Rock Island; $3,000.
E & E Estates, Sherrard, to Webb, Gregory, Milan; 1311 5th St. W., Milan; $110,000.
Talbot, Joshua and Michelle, Moline, to Lotspeich, Michael and Ellin, Moline; 5 Vale Ct., Moline; $225,000.
Basala, Joshua D. and Tiffany H., Moline, to Demeyer, Terran, Moline; 2521 13th Ave., Moline; $109,900.
Kauzlarich, Stephanie, and Macke, Cory, Rock Island, to Elliot, Chad and Julie, Moline; 3417 28th Ave. Ct., Moline; $240,000.
Sorensen, Chelsea R., trust, Rock Island, to Kennedy, Lance and Leah, Moline; 2915 55th St. Ct., Moline; $185,000.
Miller, Mark and Aleska, Moline, to Rowe, Leanne, Moline; 3201 25th Ave., Moline; $122,000.
CCF 2, Minneapolis, Minn., to Dream Real Estate Investments, Moline; 933 34th Ave., East Moline; $60,000.
Bostwick, Daniel L. and Laura L., Miami, Fla., to Johnson, Daniel R. and Erica J., Moline; 4724 50th St. Ct., Moline; $144,900.
Galella, John, estate, Moline, to McCance, Tammy, Moline; 2509 33rd St., Moline; $110,000.
Raya, Nazario and Guadalupe, East Moline, to Guadalupe Garcia, Maria, and Flores, Meleni and Joseluis, Rock Island; 334 Railroad Ave., Moline; $35,000.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., to HM Real Estate Investments, Coal Valley; 147 E. 4th St., Coal Valley; $67,000.
Wakeland, Robert and Kelly, Mt. Vernon, Ill., to Fry, Moriah, Moline; 1727 13th St., Moline; $72,500.
Williams, George, estate, Moline, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 2222 38th St., Rock Island; $50,000.
Taylor, Donna M., estate, Illinois City, to Pena, Frank J., Buckeye, Ariz.; 17118 78th Ave. W., Illinois City; $20,000.
The Bank of New York Mellon, Greenville, S.C., to Nicholas Byron York, Rock Island; 1315 25th St., Rock Island; $49,833.
Federal National Mortgage Association, Dallas, Tex., to Garvey, Sheila A., Silvis; 214 Hero St., Silvis; $26,000.
Shaffer, Susan, trust, Moline, to Walker, Leslie D., Rock Island; 1845 15th St., Moline; $25,000.
Suntrust Bank, successor by merger to Suntrust Mortgage, Richmond, Va.; 1826 17th St., Rock Island; $100.
Converse, Katherine L., Ewa Beach, Hawaii, to Moreno, Michael, East Moline; 3516 5th St., East Moline; $272,000.
Murphy, William L., and King, Shirley A., Delavan, Ill., to Shelton, Nick, Silvis; 512 7th Ave., Silvis; $42,000.
Banwick Poelstra, Clinton, to Illinois Postal Holdings, Cedarhurst, N.Y.; 6928 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $89,491.
Larson, Ward A., Bettendorf, to Carey, Matthew J., and Pinner-Curry, Karla A., East Moline; 1207 47th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $215,000.
Keppy, Dale, Coal Valley, to Rose, Lester, trust, Moline; 104 W. 7th Ave. Point, Coal Valley; $144,000.
Hiner Co., Aledo, to T & P Assets, #2 Southlake, Tex.; 3008 7th Ave., Rock Island; $280,000.
Jones, Tena M., Mount Herman, La., to Fisher, Jeffrey, Rock Island; 2750 47th St. Ct., Rock Island; $159,000.
Federal National Mortgage, Dallas, Tex., to Werner Investment Properties, Geneseo; 441 E. 4th St. Milan; $50,490.
Birmont, Fred F., Coal Valley, to Barkau, Raymond M. and Annie M., Coal Valley; 5615 120th Ave., Coal Valley; $162,000.
U.S. Bank National Association, trust, Irine, Calif., to Phillips, Bruce and Sharon, Reynolds; 206 and 208 Edgington St., Reynolds; $53,000.
Votroubek, Robert M., Rock Island, to Kline, Jerry, Rock Island; 1436 40th St., Rock Island; $140,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Sky High Capital, Closter, N.J.; 4307 10th St., East Moline; $79,000.
Dougherty, Dorothy A., Davenport, to Zalks, Blue Grass; 226 34th St., Moline; $62,500.
Wilson, Timothy C., Estero, Fla., to Miller, Mark, Moline; 3614 74th St., Moline; $241,000.
Parr, Donna, Milan, to E & E Estates, Sherrard; 7915 8 1/2 St. W., Rock Island; $66,000.
Terrill, Elaine F., New Boston, to Whiting, Ann, Ocean Shores, Wash.; 1800 7th St., Unit 10 E., East Moline; $54,000.
Ford, Joyce K., trust, Upland, Calif., to Slaikeu, Denise M., Coal Valley; 15.4 acres vacant land, Coal Valley; $102,000.
Dobbelare, William D. and Nicole, Moline, to Francisco Ramos, Juan, Moline; 2317 18th Ave.. A., Moline; $115,000.
Cunningham, Patrick, Carmel, Ind., to Schulte, Jason, Rock Island; 2706 29th Ave., Rock Island; $220,000.
Nelson, Steven L. and Regina K., Moline, to Kinney, Lauren, and Dokolas, Spiro, Moline; 3424 54th St., Moline; $255,000.
Johnson, Anthony I., and O'Bryan-Johnson, Sheryl A., Mooresville, N.C., to McClean, Jr., John and Jane, Rock Island; 10 College Hill Ct., Rock Island; $360,000.
Carr, Dennis, Moline, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 1904 N. Shore Dr., Moline; $17,450.
Washburn, Ronald F., Rock Island, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 4216 14th Ave., Rock Island; $11,176.
Davis, Victoria M., and Shaw, Walter D., Rock Island, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 1924 11th St., Rock Island; $10,612.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, Coral Gables, Fla., to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, Okla.; 808 27th St., Rock Island; $100.
Midfirst Bank, Oklahoma City, Okla., to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, Okla.; 1015 12th Ave., Rock Island; $50,772.
Elsasser, Elizabeth A., Milan, to Hanke, Colton, Rock Island; 1411 32nd St., Rock Island; $94,000.
Boone, Dennis E., Aledo, to Cross, Tamara T., and Bureson, Kayleb A., Moline; 2624 18th St. A., Moline; $67,500.
Boone, Dan, Moline, to Burleson, Kayleb A., and Cross, Tamara T., Moline; 2624 18th St. A, Moline; $67,500.
Black, Jonathan A. and Elizabeth K., Port Huron, Mich., to Dowd, Greg L. and Becky F., Rock Island; 208 E. 4th St., Milan; $45,000.
Munson, Brett L., Sherrard, to Springsteen, Howard E., Taylor Ridge; 1419 113th Ave., Milan; $128,500.
U.S. Bank National Association, Owensboro, Ky., to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, Ok.; 632 31st Ave. W., Milan; $100.
Sullivan, Brian E., East Moline, to Nelson, Byron J., Moline; 2737 17th Ave. Ct., Moline; $249,900.
Champion Partnership, Rock Island, to WSS, Rock Island; 423 17th St., Rock Island; $350,000.
Hansen, Dale F., East Moline, to Find A Place Now, Colona; 3619 12th St., East Moline; $57,500.
Swift, Melissa, Port Byron, to Goss, Brett W., Port Byron; 21113 52nd Ave. N., Rapids City; $272,000.
Sheal Properties, Bolingbrook, Ill., to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 912 13th Ave., Rock Island; $38,000.
Ruggles, Jacqueline M., trust, Bettendorf, to Hass, Gregory G. and Melinda, Rock Island; 3 Orchard Hill Blvd., Moline; $750,000.
Cryer, Jeffrey D., Annawan, to Porubcin, Chan Hee, Coal Valley; 2507 26th Ave. Ct., Unit 12, Rock Island; $54,000.
Massa, Kathleen A., trust, Hampton, to Miller, Gordon E. and Nancy H.., Hampton; 19 Villa Dr., Hampton; $390,000.
Hemm, Mary Ann, independent administrator, of Inman, Lorraine D., estate, Coal Valley, to NIP LLC Series 20, Rapids City; 1411 5th Ave., Rock Island; $15,000.
Hemm, Mary Ann, independent administrator, of Inman, Lorraine D., estate, Coal Valley, to NIP LLC Series 21, Rapids City; 1415 5th Ave., Rock Island; $25,000.
Balmer, Diana L., Taylor Ridge, to Dennis, Corry, Taylor Ridge; 6904 133rd Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $155,900.
Pearl Real Estate, Milan, to Hiner Co., Aledo; 432 1st Ave., W., Milan; $122,500.
Nino, Andressa, East Moline, to Nino, Alexander H., Moline; 4600 River Dr., Moline; $120,000.
Sedam, Bryan K., Silvis, to Gnatovich, John, Coal Valley; 1518 15th St., 1522 15th St., Moline, retail establishment; $125,000.
Vibrant Credit Union, Moline, to Drumm, Donald and Connie, Coal Valley; 136 1st St., Coal Valley; $63,150.
Parmentier, Robert, Blue Grass, to Swinehart, Jade, Moline; 5123 8th Ave., Moline; $103,000.
Oelmann, Brandon M., Orion, to Johnson, Jenna Ann, Coal Valley; 1706 W. 5th St., Coal Valley $150,000.
Harper, Gloria M., estate, Davenport, to Nemeth, Michael, Moline; 2905 13th Ave., Moline; $110,000.
Kester, Reid and Edith, Ranson, Kans., to DeSplinter, Michael and Ashley, East Moline; 931 28th Ave., East Moline; $155,000.
Woodburn, Colleen, and Curry, Constance, Port Byron, to Riewerts, John and Alesha, Hillsdale; 42.427 acres bare farm ground at County Rd. S., Port Byron;$381,843.
Vyncke, David M. and Cheryl L., trust, Moline, to Vyncke, Nicholas, East Moline; 1422 - 1424 20th Ave., Silvis, apartment building; $120,000.
Nemeth, Michael P. and Melanie R., Moline, to Verbeke, Haley, Moline; 4721 19th Ave., Moline; $155,000.
Burgman, Vera, trust, Moline, to Ramirez, Melissa, and Sancen Vargas, Gerardo, Moline; 1736 27th St., Moline; $125,000.
Krogman, James K. and Judy D., Rock Island, to Ametepe, Abby, and Sessenoul, Koffi, East Moline; 2316 7th St., East Mollne; $127,000.
Vesey, Jerry and Ayola, Bettendorf, to Htoo Htoo and Kaingze Ze Tin, Rock Island; 1720 7th St., Rock Island; $64,900.
Hughes, Kirby, Moline, to Krogman, James K. and Judy D., Rock Island; 3622 34th Ave., Rock Island; $147,000.
Elston, Jr., Glenn J., trust, Rock Island, to Beam, Richard R., Rock Island; 1566-68 40th St., Rock Island; $79,700.
Derby, Scott, Bennett, Iowa, to Ware, Damon Lamar and Connie Dacoco, Rock Island; 581 20th Ave., Rock Island; $95,000.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, Columbus, Ohio, to RBH Resources, Colona; 2417 11th St., Silvis; $51,075.
Top Notch Real Estate, Davenport, to Future Capital, Davenport; 771 24th Ave., Rock Island; $17,000.
Good Real Estate, Davenport, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1320 7th Ave., Rock Island; $26,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to GH20 Capital, Egan, Minn.; 433-435 8th St., Moline; $103,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Altered Investment Group, Fairfield, Conn.; 11611 3rd St., Milan; $143,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Altered Investment Group, Fairfield, Conn.; 1617 12th St., Moline; $127,000.
Wisdom Corner Estates, Geneseo, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1524 11th Ave., East Moline; $25,000.
Wisdom Corner Estates, Geneseo, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1454 18th St., East Moline; $16,000.
Goderis, Sr., Duane L., Aledo, to Morris, Brennon, East Moline; 626-630 21st Ave., East Moline; $101,500.
Bausch, Janet V. and Douglas L., Bettendorf, to Aguirre, David C. and Sandra K., Moline; 3409 56th St. Pl., Moline; $165,000.
Kennelly, Gary P. and Gwendolyn A., Rock Island, to Gilhooly, Dianna, Rock Island; 1503 21st Ave., Rock Island; $104,900.
Lee, Graham J. and Patricia A., Moline, to Santos, John and Jamie, East Moline; 411 24th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $180,000.
QCA Holdings, Davenport, to Altered Investment Group, Fairfield, Conn.; 430 W. 2nd Ave., Milan; $330,000.
Federal National Mortgage, Dallas, Tex., to Cobb, Latonya Renee, Colleyville, Tex.; 1618 7th St., Rock Island; $19,426.
Skylark Investments, Moline, to Argentum Properties, Davenport; 831-829- 15th St., Moline, retail commercial building; $90,000.
Keim, Jerry, Panama City Beach, Fla., to Stella, Louis, Milan; 3050 Sycamore Lane. Milan; $319,000.
Gantt, Bradley C., Bettendorf, to McConnell, Alyssa M., Moline; 2430 14th Ave., Moline;$117,000.
Lodico, Vivian W., East Moline, to Warren, Richard D., Silvis; 812 4th Ave., Silvis; $105,000.
