Real estate transactions for Sunday, May 24, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Thacker, Thomas L. II, to McGee, Shawn R. and Taunya R., 123 Sherwood Drive, Geneseo; $355,000.
Elgin, Kevin D. and Bran E. and Paxton, Cindy M., to Wells, Devin L. and Tracy L., “Glenn Ouart Farm,” rural route, Kewanee; $284,000.
Setser, Christopher D., to Schwartz, Chandler J., 107 4th Avenue, Colona; $36,500.
Brunswig, Christine L. and Simmons, Shelby L., to Johnson, Cody R., 501 S.W. 4th Avenue, Galva; $61,000.
Koster, Mark A. and Nancy A., to Koster, Jacob A., 24455 E. 1280 Street, Geneseo; $180,000.
Porter, Christopher, to Capps, Kayla, 503 S.E. 4th Street, Galva; $16,000.
Meuwissen, Jennifer L., VanDeVoorde, Robert and Jennifer L., to Anderson, Harold J. and Patricia J., 732 Morton Avenue, Kewanee; $72,000.
Henkins, Tony R., to Roberts, Daniel and Cindy, 1010 N. Simpson Avenue, Kewanee; $132,500.
Sorensen, Peter, to Sorensen, Kristin and GNV, 250 S. Exchange Street, Galva and second parcel; $160,000.
Mitchell, Joyce A., to Bayer, Joanne C., and Strand, Sandra G., 301 Hollis Street, Kewanee; $42,000.
Nelson, Sonny and Allison, to Davis, Marsha, 9920 N. 1500 Avenue, Osco; $150,000.
Dalin, Michael J. and Barbara C., to Damitz, Wendy D., 32 Melody Lane, Geneseo; $185,000.
First Free Baptist Church of Green Rock, to Bystry, Melissa Jane, 103 10th Avenue, Colona; $135,000.
Almquist, William B. and Gretchen D., to Dyer, David L. and Ronda M., 811 N. Center Avenue, Galva; $45,000.
Combs, Blake R. and Jaclyn, to Burk, Ben Russell and Karen Diane, 100 Thornwood Avenue, Colona; $182,000.
Keimig, Kayla, to Knippel, Jade A., 14426 E. Wolf Road, Geneseo; $165,000.
Hutton, Brent M. and Michelle M., to Anderson, Kassandra L. and Friichtenieht, Jacob C., 1404 14th Street, Orion; $159,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Burgman, Vera, trust, Moline, to Ramirez, Melissa, and Sancen Vargas, Gerardo, Moline; 1736 27th St., Moline; $125,000.
Krogman, James K. and Judy D., Rock Island, to Ametepe, Abby, and Sessenoul, Koffi, East Moline; 2316 7th St., East Mollne; $127,000.
Vesey, Jerry and Ayola, Bettendorf, to Htoo Htoo and Kaingze Ze Tin, Rock Island; 1720 7th St., Rock Island; $64,900.
Hughes, Kirby, Moline, to Krogman, James K. and Judy D., Rock Island; 3622 34th Ave., Rock Island; $147,000.
Elston, Jr., Glenn J., trust, Rock Island, to Beam, Richard R., Rock Island; 1566-68 40th St., Rock Island; $79,700.
Derby, Scott, Bennett, Iowa, to Ware, Damon Lamar and Connie Dacoco, Rock Island; 581 20th Ave., Rock Island; $95,000.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, Columbus, Ohio, to RBH Resources, Colona; 2417 11th St., Silvis; $51,075.
Top Notch Real Estate, Davenport, to Future Capital, Davenport; 771 24th Ave., Rock Island; $17,000.
Good Real Estate, Davenport, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1320 7th Ave., Rock Island; $26,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to GH20 Capital, Egan, Minn.; 433-435 8th St., Moline; $103,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Altered Investment Group, Fairfield, Conn.; 11611 3rd St., Milan; $143,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Altered Investment Group, Fairfield, Conn.; 1617 12th St., Moline; $127,000.
Wisdom Corner Estates, Geneseo, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1524 11th Ave., East Moline; $25,000.
Wisdom Corner Estates, Geneseo, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1454 18th St., East Moline; $16,000.
Goderis, Sr., Duane L., Aledo, to Morris, Brennon, East Moline; 626-630 21st Ave., East Moline; $101,500.
Bausch, Janet V. and Douglas L., Bettendorf, to Aguirre, David C. and Sandra K., Moline; 3409 56th St. Pl., Moline; $165,000.
Kennelly, Gary P. and Gwendolyn A., Rock Island, to Gilhooly, Dianna, Rock Island; 1503 21st Ave., Rock Island; $104,900.
Lee, Graham J. and Patricia A., Moline, to Santos, John and Jamie, East Moline; 411 24th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $180,000.
QCA Holdings, Davenport, to Altered Investment Group, Fairfield, Conn.; 430 W. 2nd Ave., Milan; $330,000.
Federal National Mortgage, Dallas, Texas, to Cobb, Latonya Renee, Colleyville, Texas; 1618 7th St., Rock Island; $19,426.
Skylark Investments, Moline, to Argentum Properties, Davenport; 831-829- 15th St., Moline, retail commercial building; $90,000.
Keim, Jerry, Panama City Beach, Fla., to Stella, Louis, Milan; 3050 Sycamore Lane. Milan; $319,000.
Gantt, Bradley C., Bettendorf, to McConnell, Alyssa M., Moline; 2430 14th Ave., Moline;$117,000.
Lodico, Vivian W., East Moline, to Warren, Richard D., Silvis; 812 4th Ave., Silvis; $105,000.
Jungwirth, Carrie Lynn and Joshua, The Woodlands, Texas, to Thompson, Tiffany and Gabriel, Moline; 3507 36th St., Moline; $122,500.
Angelici, Scott G., Port Byron, to Cartus Financial Corporation, Danbury, Conn.; 1810 Turkey Ridge Ct., Port Byron; $310,000.
Cartus Financial Corporation, Danbury, Conn., to Dwyer, Richard, Port Byron; 1810 Turkey Ridge Ct., Port Byron; $310,000.
Butler, Kim, East Moline, to Burrage, Kendrick, Davenport; 1528 6th Ave., East Moline; $47,000.
Schutts, Judy A., Wilton, N.Y., to Friday, Jesse J., Cordova; 310 S. 10th Ave., Cordova; $145,000.
Riexinger, Colin, Moline, to Pekofske, Thomas, Rock Island; 1622 18th Ave., Unit 23, Rock Island; $40,000.
Illowa Funding, Rock Island, to Marquez, Constancio and Leonor, Silvis; 1820 27th Ave., East Moine; $27,000.
FNMA, Plano, Texas, to Sabey, Kristiin, Tarpon Springs, Fla.; 722 5th St., Rock Island; $13,000.
Sutterma, Diane M., Port Saint Lucie, Fla., to Bialobreski, Gregory J and Felecia M., Moline; 1856 53rd St., Moline; $145,000.
Starcevich, Corey B., Hanna City, Ill., to Kitchen Cooked, Hanover, Pa.; 4731 41st St., Moline, warehouse; $295,700.
Starcevich, Corey B., Bushnell, Ill., to Kitchen Cooked, Hanover, Pa.; 4721 41st St., Moline; $81,500.
Smiddy, Larry L., Taylor Ridge, to Orey Beachfront, Taylor Ridge; 609 1st Ave., Silvis; $70,000.
Hernandez, Dallana A., Bettendorf, to VanHerzeele, Susan, East Moline; 805 36th Ave., East Moline; $135,000.
Martin, Charles A. and Whitney M., Orion, to Snyder, Ezekiel Lee and Samantha Paige, Reynolds; 17420 76th St., Reynolds, 10 acre farm; $225,500.
Thomgren, Paul N. and Melinda M., Silvis, to Hahn, Calen, Silvis; 233 13th St., Silvis; $139,900.
The Dedicated Few Christine Church, Rock Island, to Skylark Investments, Moline; 4401 7th Ave., Rock Island; $65,000.
Chrisman, Karen B., LeClaire, to Kilcoin, Sydney, Moline; 2939 16th Ave., Moline; $152,000.
Rasso, Edward R., Davenport, to Rodriguez, Maria R., Moline; 1918 23rd St. A., Moline; $80,000.
Mader, Doris P., estate, North Liberty, to Reed, Greg and Anastasha, Milan; 402 33rd Ave. W., Milan; $95,000.
Boaden, Lucille Ann, Rock Island, to Witkowski, Daniel, Moline; 3909 8th Ave., Rock Island; $45,333.
Rodriguez, Mark L., and Cunningham, Deborah L., Moline, to R & B Realty, Moline; 110 18th Ave., Moline; $48,000.
Britton, Amanda; Hundley, Elizabeth, and Bein, Kathleen, heirs at law of Vandekerckhove, Connie J., estate, Rock Island, to Voyage Real Estate Investors, Davenport; 1816 39th St., Rock Island; $38,000.
Breitbach, Ryan J. and Michelle E., Moline, to Davis, Paul E. and Crystal, Moline; 3610 76th St., Moline; $177,500.
