Real estate transactions for Sunday, May 3, 2020

James G. Dodge and Joyce M. Dodge Trust to Widener, John A. and Johnson, Hannah N., 412 N. Williams Street, Geneseo; $140,000.

Martin, James M. and Brenda L. and Jones, Caroline M. to Jones, Caroline M., Haars, Randy J. and Terry L., 23387 E. 1200 Street, Geneseo; $480,000.

Martin, James M. and Brenda L. and Jones, Caroline M. to Haars, Kolby J., the south one-half of southeast quarter of Section 1 in Township 17N, Range 2E of the 4th Principal Meridian, situated in the County of Henry and State of Illinois; $480,000.

Goetz, Joel R. and Susan S. to Haars, Randy J. and Terry L., 8631 U.S. Hwy. 6, Geneseo; $200,000.

Haars, Randy J. and Terry L. to Haars, Kolby J., farmland, a tract of land located in a part of the northeast quarter of Section 21, Township 17 N., Range 2E of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois; $173,500.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS