Real estate transactions for Sunday, May 3, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Stroud, Sara E. and Brian J. to Hodgson, Rhett C. and Meredith L., 24833 Ridge Road, Colona; $390,000.
Midwest Palms to Diane L. State Survivors Trust, 338 Sullivan Drive, Colona; $158,000.
Celus, Robert and Pat to Hayes, Jennifer and G.T. Jr., 410 S. Main Street, Annawan; $70,000.
Sand, David B. to Weber, Brandan J., rural route, Geneseo; $1,048,500.
Manuel, Flor Evangelista to Lessard, Zachary Lee and Wilson, Taylor Evan Michele, 303 Windmont Road, Kewanee; $127,500.
Anderson, Charles E. and Melody A. to Craig, Lee R. and Steven M., Midland Road, Galva; $208,000.
Clark, Anthony L. and Katy A. to Rodriguez, Nicholas A., 406 6th Street, Andover; $117,000.
Sullivan, James and Lisa to Clark, Anthony L. and Katy A., 11500 E. 250th Street, Lynn Center; $197,000.
James G. Dodge and Joyce M. Dodge Trust to Widener, John A. and Johnson, Hannah N., 412 N. Williams Street, Geneseo; $140,000.
Martin, James M. and Brenda L. and Jones, Caroline M. to Jones, Caroline M., Haars, Randy J. and Terry L., 23387 E. 1200 Street, Geneseo; $480,000.
Martin, James M. and Brenda L. and Jones, Caroline M. to Haars, Kolby J., the south one-half of southeast quarter of Section 1 in Township 17N, Range 2E of the 4th Principal Meridian, situated in the County of Henry and State of Illinois; $480,000.
Goetz, Joel R. and Susan S. to Haars, Randy J. and Terry L., 8631 U.S. Hwy. 6, Geneseo; $200,000.
Haars, Randy J. and Terry L. to Haars, Kolby J., farmland, a tract of land located in a part of the northeast quarter of Section 21, Township 17 N., Range 2E of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois; $173,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
J & K Housing, Moline, to Nicholson, Todd C. and Susanne, Silvis; 2318 13th St., Silvis; $203,900.
Staples, Barrion, Lehigh Acres, Fla., to Hutto, Ian J., Rock Island; 1222 20th St., Rock Island; $106,500.
Curtis, John Charles and John C., Davenport, to Stoner, Tinette, Rock Island; 913-915 22nd St., Rock Island; $85,000.
Cone, Tim and Regan, Le Claire, to Gunneman, Jordan, and Gunneman-Hernandez, Maribel, Silvis; 611 9th Ave., Silvis; $170,000.
Anderson, Karen M., Moline, to Salisman, Eric, Rock Island; 2803 25th Ave., Rock Island; $93,500.
Terrance, Heather, Colona, to Marrs, Brooke, East Moline; 2343 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $93,500.
HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Davila, Jose, Moline; 2225 41st St., Rock Island; $31,065.
Schwenneker, William F., trust, Port Byron, to Wainwright, trust, Hillsdale; 30323 52nd Ave. N., Hillsdale; 375,250.
Schwenneker, Darlene M., trust, Port Byron, to Wainwright, trust, Hillsdale; 30323 52nd Ave. N., Hillsdale; $375,250.
Fox, Jeri Lynn, executor of Fox, Dolores I, estate, Elmhurst, Ill., to Regan's Rentals, Eldridge; 1336 31st St., Rock Island; $82,000.
Nimmers, Darlene, Rock Island, to Good Real Estate, Davenport; 1320 7th Ave., Rock Island; $10,000.
Brown, Carolyn A., Rock Island, to Good Real Estate, Davenport; 1320 7th Ave., Rock Island; $10,000.
GRD 38th Moline, Bettendorf, to FCPT Holdings, Mill Valley, Calif.; 3919, 3921 and 3925 38th St., Moline; shopping center; $2,925,000.
Honeycutt, John and Lois, East Moline, to Saxon, Verletta A., East Moline; 3687 2nd St. Ct., East Moline; $238,000.
Anderson, Yvonne, Altamonte Springs, Fla., to Howlett, Jennifer, Moline; 2811 7th St., Moline; $106,000.
Poelvoorde, Rose M., trust, Geneseo, to Siebke, Rachelle, Moline; 2531 32nd Ave. Ct., Moline; $145,000.
E & E Enterprises, Moline, to Vega, Raul, Moline; 6706 33rd St., Moline; $20,000.
E & E Enterprises, Moline, to Vega, Raul, Moline; 405 2nd Ave. C, Silvis; $20,000.
Quinn, Samual and Traute, Port Byron, to Flat Land Investment, Cordova; 704 Park Lane, Port Byron; $232,000.
QC Family Real Estate, Moline, to Coleman, Tajia, East Moline; 3443 3rd St. B, East Moline; $131,000.
Woodward, Alice P., estate, Moline, to Acree, Kathy A., Moline; 3827 15th St. C., Moline; $112,200.
Juhn, Dongil, East Moline, to Tapia, Jorge, Port Byron; 302 Pearsall Dr., Port Byron; $247,500.
Rioux, Robert A., Silvis, to Hintz, Bill G. and Hope A., Carbon Cliff; 344 Valley View Dr., Carbon Cliff; $150,000.
Schroeder, Edward, Dahinda, Fla., to Reed, Michael and Amber, Rock Island; 2735 30th Ave., Rock Island; $230,000.
Johnson, M. Joanne, Milan, to McAtee, Donna Mae, Rock Island; 2507 26th Ave. Ct., Unit #4; $63,000.
Flag Stick Holdings, Davenport, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1041 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $22,000.
Witherspoon, Jeffrey and Cynthia, Andalusia, to Future Capital Davenport; 524 18th Ave., Rock Island; $32,000.
Mockmore, John, Cordova, to Trujillo, Balentin, Rock Island; 1509 44ath St., Rock Island; $17,000.
Trask, Sue Ann, Naples, Fla., to Justice III, Harlan J., Moline; 423 20th Ave., Moline; $74,900.
Cole, Jesse and Katherine, Erie, to Grup, Gary and Nancy, Milan; 2904 117th Ave. W., Milan; $187,000.
Murphy, Michael R., Eric, to McClellan, Stanley S., Milan; 3526 Prairie Ct., Milan; $275,000.
Adkins, Matthew, Kiowa, Colo., to McGovern, Nickolas, Moline; 5128 27th Ave., Moline; $101,900.
Gawryszczk, Chester and Noreen S., Somers, Conn., to Horton, Jill and Shawn, Milan; 4417 83rd Ave. Ct., Milan; $243,500.
Mohlenbruck, Dwineice E., Rock Island, to Browning, David L., Sherrard; 1432 34th Ave., Rock Island; $71,000.
Westbrook, Charles, estate, Marietta, Ga., to Westbrook-Carpenter, Tara, East Moline; 464 19th St., East Moline; $86,000.
Williams, Julius, Rock Island, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 2714 9th St., Rock Island; $5,000.
Stovall, Cheryl A., Rock Island, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 1820 9th St., Rock Island; $8,540.
Benson, Rebecca L., Rock Island, to Wildermuth, Mark, Rock Island; 1847 32nd St., Rock Island; $59,900.
Bawden, Frederich A. and Stacy C., East Moline, to Petit, Mathew, Port Byron; 3226 214th St. N., Port Byron; $252,500.
Fey, Donald and Janice, Moline, to Bizarri, Brian, Moline; 905 37th St., Moline; $70,000.
Smith, Lee, Rock Island, to Whiteside Hospitality, Rock Island; 3739 14th Ave., Rock Island; $160,000.
421 12th St., LLC, Bettendorf, to West Gateway Partners, Moline; 421 12th St., Moline; $275,000.
Werner, Mary Jo, estate, Davenport, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1602 15th St., Rock Island; $24,000.
Quiet Capital, Davenport, to Singer, Camden, Los Angeles, Calif.; 1022 15th Ave., East Moline; $325,000.
41st St. Moline, Moline, to RTS Orchards, Bakersfield, Calif.; 4031 Avenue of the Cities; Moline, Starbucks; $1,960,000.
Williams, Madelyn, Milan, to Dochterman, Richard, Moline; 2546, 2550, 2552 32nd St., Moline; $80,000.
Linnenkamp, LaVerne, estate, Annapolis, Md., to Amegnenou, Kossi and Della, Silvis; 1409 20th Ave., Silvis; $110,000.
Allison, Kelsey, Moline, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 1808 4th St., Moline; $68,846.
Cotton, Odelia, estate, Davenport, to Samuels, Wilber L. and Rodriguez, Rock Island; 1727 86th Ave. W., Rock Island; $87,000.
Faulkner, Kent M., trust, Rapids City, to Bark Realty, East Moline; vacant land, 8.84 acres, Hampton; $375,000.
Owens, Mollie E., Milan, to River City Investment Group, Eldridge; 508 30th Ave. W., Milan; $52,456.
Fiebig, Diana S., Moline, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 1850 30th St., Moline; $13,006.
Reynolds, John and Nancy, East Moline, to JL Real Estate, Davenport; 905 15th Ave., East Moline; $52,500.
Sauk Valley Bank & Trust, Sterling, to Raya Guillermo, Moline; 4907 49th Ave., Moline; $59,000.
Scudder, Susan M., Milan, to Peppmeyer, Martin, Rock Island; 2017 34th St., Rock Island; $95,000.
Williams, George, Moline, to Roden, Nicholas, Moline; 418 43rd St., Moline; $52,000.
Keeven, James R., trust, Moline, to Irish Ridge Holdings, Moline; land/lost, 2820, 2900, 2930 41st St., Moline; $110,000.
Callender, Alana K., Davenport, to Tew, Pemon ad Joyce, Rock Island; 4430 8th St., Rock Island; $240,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Atlanta, Ga., to E & E Estates, Sherrard; 4018 28th Ave., Rock Island; $100,000.
Gross, Shirley, Moline, to Borst, Alexander, Rock Island; 1854 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $56,250.
Vibrant Credit Union, Moline, to Johnson, Orlan and Sonia, Cordova; 362 21st St., East Moline; $23,500.
Delcourt, Megan, Bettendorf, to Budelier, Daniel and Diane, Rock Island; 3210 25th St., Rock Island; $89,500.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Nudoor Capital Management, Norman, Okla.; 2001 9th St., Rock Island; $105,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Ekstrom, Rodney and Jennifer, Coal Valley; $136,900.
City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Cresthill Preservation Group, Moline; 9.8 acres vacant land, Rock Island; $500.
First Equity Management, Davenport, to Hurd Rock Island, West Des Moines, Iowa; 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island, retail building; $8,800,000.
Rogers, Derek S., Davenport, to Rogers, David, Cordova; 517 3rd Ave. S., Cordova; $100,000.
Cake Group, Milan, to Daly, Scott, Andalusia; vacant land, Highview Dr., Andalusia; $7,500.
Voss, David, Milan, to Blue House Properties, Aledo; 2220 42nd St., Rock Island; $18,000.
Eyre, Mark, Bettendorf, to Gonzalez, Teresita, Moline; 1552 Maple Lane, Moline; $63,500.
Colmer, Adam J. and Christine, Coal Valley, to Acree, Kathy A., Moline; 3837 15th St. A., Moline; $89,900.
Gelande, Jaret M., Silvis, to Dickhut, David A., Hillsdale; 325 15th Ave., Silvis; $23,000.
U.S. Bank National Association, Mount Laurel, N.J., to Carver, Kla, Moline; 2202 Barnard Ct., Moline; $52,500.
Gustafson, Joseph and Lynn, Rock Island, to Hexom, Christopher and Mindy, Rock Island; 4429 46th Ave., Rock Island; $119,900.
Hall, Matthew P. and Aida, Greenwood, Ind., to Harpole, Phillip M. and Carol A., Moline; 5205 37th Ave. Ct., Moline; $305,000.
Nelson, Beverly, estate, East Moline, to Schuldt, Dylan J. and Samantha N. East Moline; 2213 5th St., East Moline; $83,000.
Elston Jr., Glenn J., trust, Rock Island, to Watchtower Real Estate, Rock Island; 1307 39th St., Rock Island; $83,000.
JP Investments, Hiawatha, Iowa, to 3 C Properties, Caseyville, Ill.; 4301 81st Ave. W., Rock Island; $467,500.
Vanquakebeke, Michael P., Geneseo, to VanHyfte, Taylor, Moline; 2430 11th Ave. A., Moline; $127,900.
Arana, Luis and Alma, Moline, to Gray, Matthew, Moline; 2201 43rd St., Moline; $74,500.
LeGrand, Karen J., Bettendorf, to Walker, Sharon, Moline; 1812 33rd St., Moline; $99,000.
Hutchison, Michael R., Danbury, Conn., to Cartus Corporation, Danbury, Conn.; 3657 70th Ct., Moline; $324,455.
Cartus Corporation, Canbury, Conn., to Carlson Jr., Oscar W., and Schmid, Margaret E., trust, Moline; 3657 70th Ct., Moline; $325,000.
Wright, Geoffrey T., San Clemente, Calif., to Future Capital, Davenport; 433 - 435 8th St., Moline; $78,000.
Carlson, Charlotte A., Milan, to Littrel, Tracy E., Moline; 3002 15th St. A., Moline; $110,000.
Lundeen, Fred E., estate, Barstow, to Wells III, Robert E., East Moline; 21216 Barstow Rd., East Moline; $31,000.
Bartels, Michael T. and Sarah A., Coal Valley, to Walton, Thomas, Coal Valley; 1600 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $280,000.
Colman, living trust, LeClaire, to Bartels, Michael and Sarah, Coal Valley; 711 E. 7th St., Coal Valley; $335,000.
Bailey, Dwight L., Davenport, to Bailey, Thomas M., Davenport; 518 20th Ave., Moline; $105,000.
Selby Enterprises, Moline, to Frideres, Noel, Colona; 1169 23rd St., Moline; $70,000.
Selby, Blake, Rock Island, to Fridreres, Noel, Colona; 640 43rd St., Rock Island; $55,000.
Ward, Darlene R., Silvis, to Sorenson, William John, East Moline; 2413 Kingsbury Dr., East Moline; $125,000.
Morissette, Robert and Janet W., trust, Moline, to Gpani, Mandodja, Moline; 1208 53rd St. Dr., Moline; $294,900.
Beckett, Linwood H., Moline, to Musa, Nernat E., and Shoom, Salah A., East Moline; 2954 9th St., East Moline; $172,150.
Evans, Dustin J., Moline, to Clark, Andrew, Silvis; 2205 10th St., Silvis; $105,000.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., to Ralfs, Tyler Allyn, Taylor Ridge; 12009 98th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $185,000.
Walnut Ridge Development, Rock Island, to Commodore Land Holdings, Rock Island; 60 acres farm land, Rock Island; $250,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Meierhoefer, Axel and Adelheld, Escondido, Calif.; 1706 16th Ave., Moline; $80,000.
QCA Holdings, Davenport, to Meierhoefer, Axel and Adelheid, Escondido, Calif.; 2330 46th St. Ct., Rock Island; $140,000.
Mapes, Sabrina, Panama City Beach, Fla., to Future Capital, Davenport; 1617 12th St., Moline; $100,000.
Nelson, Jennifer, Geneseo, to Abdoussi, Youssef and Asmae, East Moline; 3414 3rd St. B., East Moline; $118,000.
Merrill, Bryce D., Maple Grove, Minn., to Evans III, Robert, Moline; 2417 31st St., Moline; $104,900.
Witt, Reva G., trust, Moline, to Mosher, Matthew, Ottawa, Ill.; 4823 48th Ave., Moline; $60,000.
Parchert, Mary Jeanne, Reynolds, to Balmer, Diana L., Reynolds; 102 N. W. St., Reynolds; $185,000.
Garlisch, Marilyn P., Moline, to Dzinakou, Koffi, Moline; 4212 10th Ave., Moline; $86,500.
2019 Castle, White Plains, N.Y., to Crider, Zachary, Rock Island; 2517 5 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $4,735.
Carson, Shelly R., Moline, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 2755 14th Ave., Moline; $14,797.
Scranton, James R., Moline, to Work, Richard L. and Julie K., Milan; 4619 12th Ave., Moline; $230,000.
Sanderson, Richard D. and Heather J., Silvis, to Sanderson, Jacob D., Silvis; 135 14th St., Silvis; $77,000.
Verplaetse, Randall J., Colona, to Wright, Darren E., Barstow; 17 184th St. N., Barstow; $40,000.
Mapes, Christopher M., Panama City Beach, Fla., to Future Capital, Davenport; 730 21st St., East Moline; $62,500.
Mapes, Sabrina, Panama City Beach, Fla., to Future Capital, Davenport; 11611 3rd St., Milan; $140,000.
Kitt, Nathan, Port Byron, to Future Capital, Davenport; 232 5th St. E., Milan; $22,000.
Verhaeghe, Robert L., Colona, to Lodge, Donavan, Andover; 552 29th Ave., East Moline; $55,000.
Laud, Kenneth and Peggy, East Moline, to Rexroat, Michael, Moline; 4820 6th Ave. Dr., Moline; $143,000.
Lundberg, David C., and Frederiksen, Nancy A., and Phillips, Susan M., co-executors of Lundberg, Barbara A., trust, Moline, to Kolls, Phyllis R., Moline; 1029 Arbor Dr., Moline; $180,000.
Kaller, James and Jessica, Taylor Ridge, to Strand, Mark, Andalusia; 7919 115th St. W., Andalusia; $85,000.
Parks, Kyle and Erin, Moscow, Iowa, to Jeffrey, Glenn and Diane, Orion; 8015 148th Ave., Orion; $196,900.
Marshall, Jeffrey James, Illinois City, to Hill, Brad, Muscatine; 17450 336th St. W., Illinois City; $25,000.
Miller Holdings, Silvis, to Miller, Madison A., East Moline; 3714 12th St., East Moline; $62,000.
Vols, Phyllis A., Peotone, Ill., to Spindel, Terry L., Silvis; 136 6th St., Silvis; $79,900.
Clifford, John W., North Port, Fla., kto Hynes, Darrin, and Gillispie, Michelle, Moline; 2936 8th St., Moline; $109,400.
DeSplinter, Michael S., East Moline, to Krout, Marsha, East Moline; 530 33rd Ave., East Moline; $123,600.
PO Properties, Bettendorf, to Dekhead Properties, Davenport; 4121 - 4123 7th Ave., Rock Island; $125,000.
Selby Enterprises, Moline, to Mushy Peas, Chicago; 1208 13th St., East Moline; $155,000.
Beeuwsaert, Roberta A., East Moline, to Tsogbe, Yannick K., Moline; 1824 37th St., Moline; $122,000.
Perez, Antonia T., trust, Silvis, to Garcia, Luis and Martha, Silvis; 147 4th St., Silvis; $103,000.
Lemke, Willis, and Bull, Kristi L., East Moline, to Maligoti, Nusura Y., Moline; 1836 37th St., Moline; $107,000.
1 Mortgage Way, Mount Laurel, N.J., to Calderon, Uvaldo, East Moline; 1005 17th St., East Moline; $30,030.
Bell, Constance J., Milan, to Walton Jr., Kenneth E. and Sara R., Milan; 10207 Knoxville Rd., Milan; $164,900.
Bollaert, Mark, Moline, to Bybee, Judith, Moline; 2997 3rd St., garage space purchase option 3, Moline; $5,000.
Reed, Michael J. and Amber M., Rock Island, and Eagle, Lyndsey M., Rock Island; 3926 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $123,000.
Lassen, Marvin W. and Bertha D., trust, Moline, to Lassen-Ealy, Deborah J., Moline; 1615 53rd St., Moline; $200,000.
Radkiewicz, Robert J. and Marguerite L, Moline, to Schulte, Mark and Maricar, Moline; 7402 37th Ave., Moline; $235,000.
Armstrong, Charles A. and Barbara C., East Moline, to Weinert, Andrew, Silvis; 228 Cliff Ct., Silvis; $135,000.
