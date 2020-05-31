Real estate transactions for Sunday, May 31, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Gochee, Jon R. and Zimmerman, Clinton R., to Campbell, Bryan L. and Kimberly L., Lot 4, Glenwood Road, Coal Valley; $79,500.

Verplaetse, Drucilla L. and Randall J., to Murphy, Michael C. and Jenna E., 113 Rustic Lake Drive, Colona; $245,000.

Wexell, Kimberly, to Millender, Barry D. and Heidi, 708 N.W. 7th Avenue, Galva; $117,000.

Castaneda, Moises, to Corral, Luis Uriel, 306 Rice Street, Kewanee; $32,000.

Unknown, Queen, Charles J. and Donna K., to Jackson, Lacy C., 304 Dwight Street, Kewanee; $43,000.

Lopez, Mary E., to Hermie, Kevin P. and Cathie E., 20 Edgewood Drive, Kewanee; $119,000.

Fitzgerrel, Paul and Jeanette, to Welgat, Andrew E. 906 N. Elm Street, Kewanee; $39,500.