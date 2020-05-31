Real estate transactions for Sunday, May 31, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Gochee, Jon R. and Zimmerman, Clinton R., to Campbell, Bryan L. and Kimberly L., Lot 4, Glenwood Road, Coal Valley; $79,500.
Verplaetse, Drucilla L. and Randall J., to Murphy, Michael C. and Jenna E., 113 Rustic Lake Drive, Colona; $245,000.
Wexell, Kimberly, to Millender, Barry D. and Heidi, 708 N.W. 7th Avenue, Galva; $117,000.
Castaneda, Moises, to Corral, Luis Uriel, 306 Rice Street, Kewanee; $32,000.
Unknown, Queen, Charles J. and Donna K., to Jackson, Lacy C., 304 Dwight Street, Kewanee; $43,000.
Lopez, Mary E., to Hermie, Kevin P. and Cathie E., 20 Edgewood Drive, Kewanee; $119,000.
Fitzgerrel, Paul and Jeanette, to Welgat, Andrew E. 906 N. Elm Street, Kewanee; $39,500.
Moehring, Bradley J. and Nicole M./Wager, Nicole M., to Hallberg, William H. and Kerry A., 1014 N. Grace Avenue, Kewanee; $64,000.
Scott, Dennis, to McKee, Lavone Marie, and Tracy, Reba, the south 36' of Lot 6 of Block 1 of Neville's Addition to the village, now city of Kewanee; $15,000.
Stout, Nathan, and Wells, Luke, to Wexell, Kimberly S., 520 N. Florence Street, Geneseo; $165,000.
Virden Broadcasting, to Sutton & Associates Realty, 133 E. Division Street, Kewanee and 139 E. Division Street, Kewanee; $60,000.
Gochee, Jon R. and Zimmerman, Clinton R., to Sedlock, Jason and Carmen, 8.7 acres of land in Coal Valley; $65,000.
Jeffrey, Glenn J. and Diane M., to Heckenkamp, Mitchell, 16 Deer Hollow Drive, Coal Valley; $260,000.
Olson, Ross A. and Jennifer L. /Johnson, Jennifer, to DeFauw, Robert E. and Amy E., 1501 Crimson King Court, Geneseo; $415,000.
Boston, Dwren E. and Dawn, to Hardy, Zachary J. and Holly N., 203 N.E. 8th Avenue, Galva; $89,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Martin, Charles A. and Whitney M., Orion, to Snyder, Ezekiel Lee and Samantha Paige, Reynolds; 17420 76th St., Reynolds, 10-acre farm; $225,500.
Thomgren, Paul N. and Melinda M., Silvis, to Hahn, Calen, Silvis; 233 13th St., Silvis; $139,900.
The Dedicated Few Christine Church, Rock Island, to Skylark Investments, Moline; 4401 7th Ave., Rock Island; $65,000.
Chrisman, Karen B., LeClaire, to Kilcoin, Sydney, Moline; 2939 16th Ave., Moline; $152,000.
Rasso, Edward R., Davenport, to Rodriguez, Maria R., Moline; 1918 23rd St. A., Moline; $80,000.
Mader, Doris P., estate, North Liberty, to Reed, Greg and Anastasha, Milan; 402 33rd Ave. W., Milan; $95,000.
Boaden, Lucille Ann, Rock Island, to Witkowski, Daniel, Moline; 3909 8th Ave., Rock Island; $45,333.
Rodriguez, Mark L., and Cunningham, Deborah L., Moline, to R & B Realty, Moline; 110 18th Ave., Moline; $48,000.
Britton, Amanda; Hundley, Elizabeth, and Bein, Kathleen, heirs at law of Vandekerckhove, Connie J., estate, Rock Island, to Voyage Real Estate Investors, Davenport; 1816 39th St., Rock Island; $38,000.
Breitbach, Ryan J. and Michelle E., Moline, to Davis, Paul E. and Crystal, Moline; 3610 76th St., Moline; $177,500.
Bialobreski, Gregory J. and Felecia M., Moline, to Killian, Edward J. and Erica L., East Moline; 207 38th Ave., East Moline; $190,000.
Ellis, Ryan L., Silvis, to Nemeth, Melanie, Moline; 2030 52nd St., Moline; $113,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Arcos, Rolando, East Moline; 501 16th St., Silvis; $36,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Pestana, Sandro, Aliso Viejo, Calif.; 1007 29th St., Moline; $112,500.
Boostrom, Roger L. and Bonnie J., Moline, to Riecke, Cindy, Rock Island; 4529 13th Ave., Rock Island; $157,000.
Stenzel, Sharon D., Cambridge, to Find A Place Now, Colona; 2221 8th St., Silvis; $57,000.
Coleman, Justin B. and Callie M., Silvis, to Selby, Nathan and Elizabeth, Silvis; 251 7th St., Silvis; $69,660.
Schneider, Valerie D. and Duffy L., East Moline, to Coleman, Justin B. and Callie M., Silvis; 322 5th St. Ct., Silvis; $127,900.
Ricke, Jessica J., Colona, to Larson, Brittnie N., East Moline; 2364 14th St., East Moline; $130,500.
Ramos, Jr., Jose G. and Guadalupe O., Moline, to Turla, Christopher, Moline; 3256 North Shore Drive, Moline; $20,000.
Whitcomb, Mark A., executor of Whitcomb, Shirley Anne, estate, Rock Island, to Nightingale, David N., Rock Island; 630 41st St., Rock Island; $55,000.
Ponce, Umberto, Silvis, to Weber Auto Group, Silvis; 307 1st Ave., Silvis, restaurant; $111,200.
Green, Megan, and Haynes, Aaron, Reynolds, to Bain, Kevin, Illinois City; 13529 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $62,000.
Welch, Michael T. and Meghan D., Moline, to Wright, Jeffrey D. and Allison K., Milan; 3610 Meadow Circle West, Milan; $392,500.
Sadler, Andrew J., trust, Ankeny, Iowa, to John, Brendan and Jennifer, Moline; 7310 37th Ave., Moline; $380,000.
Anderson, Bruce D. and Angela S., Orion, to Riewerts, Marvin L. and Laura B., Hillsdale; 50.22 acres farmland, Rock Island; $305,000.
Weir, James H., Estero, Fla., to Willits, Kathryn, Moline; 5805 36th Ave. Ct. #26, Moline; $100,000.
Quad City Homes, Patchogue, N.Y., to Future Capital, Davenport; 622 W. 3rd Ave., Milan; $67,000.
Haar, Kelly A., Scarborough, Maine, to Future Capital, Davenport; 2824 8th Ave., Rock Island; $80,000.
Vibrant Credit Union, Moline, to Bashangwa, Charlotte, and Kasium, Mapendo, Rock Island; 1310 15th St., Rock Island; $27,500.
Kusztos, Horace Arthur, Ada, Mich., to NV New Horizons Capital, Lovettsville, Va.; 1118 15th St., Moline; $77,500.
Future Capital, Davenport, to NV New Horizons Investments, Lovettsville, Virginia; 622 3rd Ave. W., Milan; $73,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to NV New Horizons Capital, Lovettsville, Va.; 2824 8th Ave., Rock Island; $111,000.
Penny, Foley Cady, Milan, to Taylor, Charles R., Rock Island; 1203 2nd Ave., Rock Island; $52,000.
Applegate, Fred and Hortencia, Rock Island, to Jorgensen, Mikel and Kimberly, Rock Island; 1546 43rd St., Rock Island; $69,000.
SPA 2 LLC, Tampa, Fla., to Fuentes, Daniel, Davenport; 1511 7th St., Rock Island; $3,000.
Anderson, Mary J., East Moline, to Woods, Thomas A., Moline; 321 18th Ave., Moline; $65,000.
Sauk Valley Bank & Trust, Sterling, Ill., to Renovations, Ellis, Silvis; 3692 8th St. Ct., East Moline; $70,000.
Blackert, Scott, Coal Valley, to Faulkner, Sean and Samantha, Rock Island; 2011 46th St., Rock Island; $143,500.
Woodin, Judith and Darwin, Taylor Ridge, to Holland, Caitlin, Taylor Ridge; 7115 134th Ave., Taylor Ridge; $84,000.
Fox, Dwayne B., East Moline, to Ames, Gary, Moline; 4305 10th Ave., Moline; $203,000.
Steckman, Timothy R., Ocala, Fla., to Laursen, Lance T., Taylor Ridge; 6919 92nd Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $120,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Rumburg, Josey, Silvis; 219 8th St., Silvis; $58,000.
Tennant, Jeanne L., trust, Orion, to Soppe, Joan, Moline; 2428 27th ST., Moline; $146,500.
Kurylo, Peter J., Bettendorf, to Anderson, Ashley M., Rock Island; 2225 31st St., Rock Island; $112,000.
Deere Employees Credit Union, to Brill, Cindy Elizabeth, Silvis; 601 10th St., Silvis; $82,900.
McDowell, James L., estate, Erie, to Bruce III, Robert A., Moline; 913 5th ST., A., Hampton; $30,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund, Minneapolis, Minn., to Kennedy, Brandon M. and Nicole, Colona; 2500 9th St., Rock Island; $48,000.
Coyne, Jacob, Milan, to McMeen, Jeremy, Milan; 1519 116th Ave., Milan; $134,000.
Curtis Investment Firm, Davenport, to RK Development L.C.; Clinton; 1204 - 1206 11st St., Silvis; $85,500.
Dare, Mavis M., Moline, to Bey-Buie and Sons, Bettendorf; 1006 4th Ave.; 1012 4th Ave. and 534 12th St., Rock Island; $24,000.
Cox, John B., estate, Rock Island, to Suits, Jessica, and Moeller, Kathy, Silvis; 1203 11th St., Silvis; $58,500.
Addicted 2 Rehab, Bettendorf, to Harl, Chance, Hampton; 916 6th St., Hampton; $159,900.
Thomson, Paul, East Moline, to Defrieze, Susan, Rock Island; 2900 36th St., Rock Island; $131,000.
Besse, Brenda, Erie, to Shattuck, Matthew and Heather, Moline; 22.33 acres vacant land, Hillsdale; $185,000.
Chicago Title Land Trust Company, Skokie, Ill., to Branched Investments, Moline; 2623 45th St., 4602 28th Ave., 3001 47th St., and vacant lot, Moline, tree farm; $200,000.
Serandos, William and Mary, Orion, to Blackert, Scott, Coal Valley; 505 E. 14th Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $237,500.
Wirtz, Thomas J., Appling, Ga., to Carlough, Tiah E., Moline; 3411 78th St. Ct., Moline; $279,900.
Godwin Construction Company, Rock Island, to A B Storage, Dunlap, Ill.; 4212 Kennedy Dr., East Moline, storage units; $1,200,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Nudoor Capital Management, Norman, Okla.; 730 21st St., East Moline; $67,000.
McLaughlin Body, Moline, to Green Tree Holdings, East Moline; 1400 3rd St., East Moline, industrial building; $50,000.
Swanson, Emilee A., East Moline, to Gellerstedt, Cory and Jon, East Moline; 1001 16th Ave., East Moline; $90,000.
Foster, Lloyd D. and Marilyn J., Geneseo, to Youngs, Mark C., Hillsdale; 555 Stiner Ave., Hillsdale, rental; $8,500.
Foster, Lloyd D. and Marilyn J., Geneseo, to Youngs, Mark C., Hillsdale; 557 Stiner Ave., Hillsdale, rental; $8,500.
JRG Group, Urbandale, Iowa, to Fletcher, John K. and Rossetta Ann, Zearing, Iowa; 201 20th St. N., East Moline; $235,000.
JRG Group, Urbandale, Iowa, to Fletcher, John K. and Rossetta Ann, Zearing, Iowa; 1520 - 1522 8th Ave., East Moline; $120,000.
Kelty, Lester J., trust, Claremore, Okla., to Waldbusser, Timothy L and Lori S., East Moline; 3505 5th St. A., East Moline; $235,000.
Johnson Bros Realty, Rock Island, to ViPond, Richard B. and Pamela S., Rock Island; 2501 47th Ave., Rock Island; $15,000.
US Bank, Hopkins, Minn., to Hylton, Angela Christine, Moline; 3310 67th Ave., Moline; $34,010.
Zmuda, Steven J., Taylor Ridge, to Rosales, Rogelio Madrigal, East Moline; 907 26th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $143,000.
Reig, Debra L., trust, Panama City Beach, Fla., to Smeltzly, Michael W. and Maria J., and Smeltzly, Daniel A. and Sara J., family trust, East Moline; 40 acres farmland, Port Byron; $155,000.
Wassell, David R., estate, Rock Island, to Smeltzly, Sara J., East Moline; farmland, Port Byron; $155,000
Schutts, Jill R., Port Byron, to Smeltzly, Michael W. and Maria J., and Smeltzly, Daniel A. and Sara J., family trust, East Moline; 40 acres farmland, Port Byron; $155,000.
Earnest, Deena Ruth, and James Brian, trust, Fort Mill, S.C., to Smeltzly, Sara J., East Moline; 40 acres farmland, Port Byron; $155,000.
Smith, Dixie A., East Moline, to Markham, Jeanette, Bettendorf; 3721 8th Ave., Moline; $119,900.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., to Ducoing, Beatrice, East Moline; 2221 6th Ave., Moline; $43,000.
Welsh, Nancy R., trust, Kerrville, Tex., to Dickersoin, Frances, Moline; 903 23rd Ave., Moline; $142,000.
Dohogne, Julie A., Rock Island, to Randall, Megan A., Rock Island; 2112 35th St., Unit #3, Rock Island; $92,000.
Carrington Mortgage Services, Anaheim, Calif., to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, Okla.; 922 33rd Ave., East Moline; $61,993.
Laffoon, Brandon, Taylor Ridge, to Shook, Kenneth, Milan; 10322 Knoxville Rd., Milan; $112,000.
Viking Investments, LeClaire, to Satterly, Taylor, Moline; 1104 35th St. Ct., Moline; $185,000.
Dokolas, Spiro John D., Moline, to Rico-Ornelas, Jose Luis, Moline; 2323 18th Ave., Moline; $115,000.
Camp Nelson, Davenport, to Briggs, Paul J. and Patricia J., Rock Island; 2117 - 2119 23rd St., Rock Island; $130,000.
Ellis, Corey, Rock Island, to Ahlers-Brown, Veronica, Rock Island; 1712 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $85,000.
Camp Nelson, Davenport, to Briggs, Paul J. and Patricia J., Rock Island; 2113 - 2115 23rd St., Rock Island; $130,000.
Vibrant Credit Union, Moline, to Arya, Rock Island; 1670 30th Ave., Moline; $42,450.
Schubert, Helen, Moline, to Williams, Scott S., Moline; 2434 27th St., Moline; $127,000.
Barajas, Dolores, and McIlvain, Herlinda East Moline; 608 & 610 45th St., Rock Island; $275,000.
Waggoner, Thomas and Ann, Peoria, to Olsen, Leslie, Port Byron; 2202 Lakespur Circle, Port Byron; $265,000.
Cable, Gregory S. and B. Kay, Spanish Fort, Ala., to Graves, Victoria, Moline; 1421 34th Ave. B. Ct., Moline; $420,000.
Lundquist, Mitchell, Milan, to Carroll, Nicole, Moline; 2948 8th St., Moline; $196,000.
Caswell, James B. and Barbara W., Moline, to Schwab, Richard S. and Ivy M., Moline; 2804 36th St., Moline; $164,900.
Daggett, Verlon, estate, Forest City, Iowa, to Riley, JoAnn and Todd, Moline; 720 13th St., Moline; $10,400.
Van, James D., East Moline, to Pieratt, Blake, Moline; 3313 9th St. A, Moline; $160,000.
Magnuson, Carol E., trust, Moline, to Smith, Roylondo, Moline; 3717 16th Ave., Moline; $190,000.
Linn, Patricia A., estate, Silvis, to Harris, Bessie M., Silvis; 804 11th Ave. B. Ct., Silvis; $154,000.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Contrarian Holdings, Chicago; 2333 4th St., Moline; $55,000.
Headpin Real Estate, Rock Island, to Hazen, Myron, East Moline; part of Lot 2 in Abjasco Subdivision, East Moline, land/lot; $67,500.
Dasso, Thomas L., estate, Orange City, Fla., to Garcia Manzo, Jose, Rock Island; 3814 26th Ave., Rock Island; $127,000.
Georgetown Investments, Moline, to Dunham Properties, Davenport; 144 W. 4th St., Coal Valley; $50,000.
Keim, Jerry and Donna, Panama City Beach, Fla., to Mogul Holdings, Davenport; 4661 44th St., Rock Island, retail building; $183,333.
Tyrrell, Julianne, tr4ust, Panama City Beach, Fla., to Mogul Holdings, Davenport; 4653, 4657, 4659 44th St., Rock Island, retail/restaurant commercial building; $366,667.
McDaniel, Danny, independent administrator, Breeden, Ronald, estate, Colona, to Harrington, Lisa, Cordova; 310 4th Ave. S., Cordova; $50,000.
Castaneda, Rafael and Beatriz, Rock Island, to Harris, Tanisha, Rock Island; 1309 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $112,000.
Leadley, Suzette, Chillicothe, Ill., to Aldana, Miguel, Rock Island; 4115 6th St., Rock Island; $69,000.
Matson, Kenneth, Cape Coral, Fla., to Misbah, Abdelilah, Moline; 4711 47th St., Moline; $96,000.
Leffler, Donna, estate, Milan, to Kettering, Thomas F. and Kimberley A., Milan; 836 10th St. W., Milan; $42,500.
