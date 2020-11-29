Real estate transactions for Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Starner, Phyllis J.; Larson, Allen D.; Farris, Miriam J.; Provenza, Denise E., to Seabloom, Mark P. and Pamela J., 205 Willard Street, Lynn Center; $10,000.
DeBackere, Michael D. and Beverly A., to Lough, Shannon G. and Kayla M., 15 Deer Run Road, Orion; $285,000.
McKeag, Nathan D., to Welge, Shawn and Tammy, 218 E. Main Street, Geneseo; $100,000.
Robinson, Patrick M. and Tiffany L., to Irby, Kyle M., and Ahlf, Heather J., 322 Sullivan Drive, Colona; $173,000.
Swanson, Terry, to Oney, Elizabeth A. and Wickliffe W., 110 South Street, Lynn Center; $81,000.
Scott, Rhonda R., to Horn, Robert R., 208 E. Williams Street, Atkinson; $142,000.
Pip East, to Ceja, Moises Martinez/ Martinez, Moises Ceja and Martinez, Sherry L. 317 N. Park Street, Kewanee; $14,000.
Pronschinske, Mary Lynn, to Alund, Peggy Marie and Dennis George, 420 E. South Street, Kewanee; $55,000.
Martens, Brook R. and Pamela C., to Cheffer, Robert and Taelor, 100 Clover Drive, Colona; $145,000.
Usrey, James M. and Christine M., to Znamenacek, Flint and Fontaine, Laura V., 118 W. South Street, Geneseo; $212,000.
Curry, Neil R. and Dea M., to Curry Duane A. Trust and Curry, Carol A. Trust, the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 9, Township 14 N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, situated in the County of Henry and State of Illinois; $143,500.
Gibson, Debra J.; Wexell, Christine P.; Doss, Jane; Turnbull, Susan and DeFauw, Nancy J., to Peck, Bradley, 6473 E. 1700 Street, Cambridge; $130,000.
LADY, to Burbridge, Jeremy and Kelly, 420 S. Spring Street, Geneseo; $148,500.
Reynolds, Monica and Jarad, to Lane, Whitney, 614 7th Street, Colona; $119,500.
Equity One Investment Fund, to Longest, Michael J. and Melanie J., 709 Aspen Drive, Colona; $60,000.
JK Mickley Properties/ JK Mickley Properties Series 5, to Carton, Jeanne M., 13.63-acre tract, rural route, Atkinson; $85,500.
Hudson, James W. and Stephanie L., to Ruf, Erika and Robert W., 329 Sullivan Drive, Colona; $162,500.
Copperline Properties QCA, to Sweeney, Edward, 139 Edwards Street, Kewanee; $50,000.
Equity One Investment Fund, to Johnson, Jessica, 318 Southwest Third Street, Galva; $35,000.
Hazelwood Development, to the Vault 687 Revocable Trust, Lot 11 of Stoneview Estates, a replat of Lot 1, Townview Estates 2nd Addition in the southwest quarter of Section 20, Township 17N, Range 3 East, City of Geneseo, Henry County Illinois.
Martin, Steven R. and Janet F., to Deut 15:10 Holding, 101 S. Burr Blvd., Kewanee; $104,000.
Byrd, Tamara R., to Henson, Richard L., 625 and 631 Warren Street, Colona; $55,000.
Darnell, William E., to Wheelock, Steven C. and Christina R., 416 N. Main Street, Cambridge; $100,000.
Brown, Kendra, to Myers, David L. and Marcia K., 712 E. 5th Street, Kewanee; $58,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Hall, Kristy L., Hampton, to Grewe, Rachel, Moline; 1836 33rd St., Moline; $93,000.
McKay, Aaron and Aubrey, Moline, to Savanski, Sara, Milan; 3728 Savanna Circle E., Milan, land/lot only; $2,500.
Sovanski, Sara, Milan, to McKay, Aaron, Moline; 3816 Savanna Circle E., Milan, land/lot only; $2,500.
Wehmhoefer, Louis R., Sheridan, Ill., to Hass, Randy, Eldridge; 318 1st Ave., Hampton; $155,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Kingdom Ground Realty, Moreno Valley, Calif.; 5408 3rd Ave., Moline; $90,500.
Bebensee, Ann M., East Moline, to Schneiderheinze, Michelle, Bettendorf; 626 1st Ave., Hampton; $56,500.
Pancrazio, Patrick M., and VanDeventer, Jennifer, Bettendorf, to Porter, Jason, Port Byron; 4101 208th St. Ct. N., Port Byron; $450,000.
DeCrane, Charmaine, trust, Coal Valley, to Dunham Properties, Davenport; 128 W. 3rd St., Coal Valley; $93,000.
DeCrane, Karen S., trust, Coal Valley, to Dunham Properties, Davenport; 124 W. 3rd St., Coal Valley; $83,000.
Brown, Patricia L., Moline, to Zelnio, Kyle, East Moline; 2828 8th St., East Moline; $95,000.
Lower, Elizabeth, Moline, to Ruiz, Eduardo Tapia, and De Tapia, Christina Montoya, Rock Island; 634 45th St., Rock Island; $25,000.
Huizenga, Robert C., East Moline, to Hough, Sharon L., East Moline; 555 31st Ave., East Moline; $108,750.
Debus, Antonio M. and Kelly L., Milan, to Olson, Ryan T., Milan; 306 W. 31st Ave., Milan; $140,000.
Vasquez, Valerie R., Port Byron, to Bergen, Justin and Laura, Port Byron; 706 N. Main St., Port Byron; $175,000.
McManus, Rebecca S., Port Bryon, to McManus, Joseph M. and Lauren, Taylor Ridge; 12703 Turkey Hollow Rd., Taylor Ridge; $160,000.
Edwards, Christopher and Jennifer, Silvis, to Gulley, John G., Coal Valley; 507 E. 15th Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $289,900.
Ellis, Adam D., and Stone, Cassandra L., LeClaire, to Ibrahim, Ismail, Moline; 5005 44th Ave. Ct., Moline; $160,000.
Finch, Timothy E., Colona, to Stacy, Deivory, Milan; 14920 W. 28th St. W., Milan; $357,000.
Papageorgeou, Georgia, East Moline, to Melendez, Idalis, East Moline; 831 17th Ave., East Moline; $67,500.
Elam, Clayton R., Davenport, to Spiegel, Jr., James R., Moline; 5111 28th Ave., Moline; $83,800.
Tristan, Hijinio D., Davenport, to Kerns, Nathan D., Rock Island; 1607 24 1/2 St., Rock Island; $94,525.
R&B Realty, Ewa Beach, Hawaii, to Zmuda, Mark, East Moline; 411 34th Ave., East Moline; $262,000.
Gilbert, Jr., Charlie T., Maneno, Ill., to Collins, Justine G.; 4412 8th St., Rock Island; $100,000.
Geiger, Carl W.F. and Rebecca A., Port Byron, to Schumpert, Jamie L. and James R., Hillsdale; 29615 94th Ave. N., Hillsdale; $180,000.
Burns, Robert and Julie, Milan, to Clifford, Samuel J., Milan; 234 E. 3rd Ave., Milan; $76,000.
Woods, R. Bruce and Candace L., Moline, to Strauss, Lawrence, Coal Valley; 2216 E. 7th St., Coal Valley; $148,000.
Emery, William and Jenna, Taylor Ridge, to Hostens, Ian, Reynolds; 408 and 410 N. Grant St., Reynolds; $89,900.
Travis, Tamie, Davis, Ill., to Martin, William and Karen, Moline; 2435 29th St., Moline; $172,000.
Forsterling, Joseph and Catherine, East Moline, to Chancellor, Ronnie and Lucille, Rock Island; 2300 39th St., Rock Island; $83,500.
Pauwels, James M., estate, East Moline, to Walker, John D., Rock Island; 8110 7th St. W., Rock Island; $107,000.
Vroman, Roger A., trustee, Rock Island, to Vroman, Zachary B. and Laura Y., Rock Island; 3512 24th St., Rock Island; $115,000.
Warner, Terry R., Fort Meyers, Fla., to Stulir, Zachary, and DeArmond, Michelle, Rock Island; 9012 33rd St. W., Rock Island; $164,900.
Stulir, Zachary, Rock Island, to Estes, Hanna Grace and Phillip Andrew, Moline; 5214 11th Ave., $85,000.
Maere, Richard, Fort Myers, Fla., to Coussens, Michael, Moline; 250 45th St., Moline; $35,000.
Senko, Rose J., estate, Moline, to Wildermuth, Sara A., Moline; 5337 19th Ave. #6, Moline; $174,000.
JPH Rentals, Moline, to Smith, Dillon D., Rock Island; 609 34th St., Rock Island; $65,000.
Hartman, Shane, Bettendorf, to Ortel, Christopher, Rock Island; 2905 31st St., Rock Island; 112,000.
Kistner, Brent S., and Hannah, Lesley L., Hampton, to Ade, Matthew, and Eldridge, Jaime, Hampton; 311 8th Ave., Hampton; $233,000.
Fonseca, Shiella D., Moline, to Nawl, Chan, East Moline; 603 29th Ave., East Moline; $124,000.
Jones, Marian, Woodridge, Va., to Parks, Andrew, Moline; 2920 44ht St., Moline; $74,000.
Ziemer, John W., estate, Golden, Colo., to McReynolds, Dayna, DeWitt; 600 34th Ave. Ct. W., Milan; $35,000.
