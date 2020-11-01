Real estate transactions for Sunday, November 1, 2020

Vibrant Credit Union, to Fierro, Carlos Salas, and Fierro, Fita, Lot 13 in Block 1 of Tibbett's Second addition, to the City of Kewanee situated in the County of Henry, State of Illinois; $19,000.

Good, Ann, to Martinez, Isidro and Marie Teresa, the east half of the south 67' of Lot 2 of Whiffen's subdivision of Lot 9 of Cook's Heirs' subdivision in the city of Kewanee, Henry County, Illinois; $25,000.

Pickering, Anne M., to BN Morey Happy Places, 213 E. Kellogg Street, Kewanee; $42,000.

Galli, Tricia, and Kuffel, Chandra, to Reed, James Jr., 116 N. Vine Street, Kewanee; $15,000.

Duff, Raymond L. and Delores M., to Johnson, Stanley R. and Tamara L., 621 S. Tremont Street, Kewanee; $35,000.

Dison, Michael and Victor, to Mendoza, Felipe E. Garcia, and Garcia, Sonia, 1218 E. 10th Street, Kewanee; $27,000.

Hermie, Kevin P. and Cathie E., to Slover, Christopher L. and Anna E., 525 Midland Drive, Kewanee; $217,000.