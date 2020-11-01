Real estate transactions for Sunday, November 1, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Walters, Skyelur, to Williamson, Kraig, 413 E. First Street, Kewanee; $22,000.
Fleming, Kenneth/Fleming, Ken and Trevella L., to Williamson, Kraig, 531 W. 6th Street, Kewanee; $24,000.
Bancroft, Amy B., to Poulos, Sharmon, 512 10th Avenue, Colona; $121,500.
Osborne, Dorothy M., to Pettie, Libbie, 215 W. First Street, Geneseo; $60,000.
CCC&L Properties/ CCC&L Property, to Hoffmaster, Christina, 403 E. Chestnut Street, Geneseo; $75,000.
Stephenson, Scott A. and Stephanie J., to Barnett, Michael J. and Alicia A., 135 Dragonfly Circle, Geneseo; $270,000.
Sauer, Shelli, to Gustafson, Kurt G. and Carrie R., 320 W. First Street, Kewanee; $87,500.
DeSmith, Betty A./ DeSmith, Elizabeth A., and DeDecker, Karen E., to Lawrence, Julie C. and Donald R. Jr., 311 Richmond Hill Drive, Geneseo; $228,000.
Winders, Luke and Sara, to Ruge, Mason and Dillman, Hannah, 107 S. School Street, Atkinson; $125,000.
Davis, Daniel G. and Justine D., to Hessler, Jodi Lyn, 723 S. Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo; $129,000.
Daniels, Courtney L./Yeater, Courtney L. and Daniels, Jack O. Jr., to Madrigal, Estavan, 544 Green Court, Colona; $89,000.
Barnett, Michael J. and Alicia A., to Collis, Andrew B., 416 W. Palace Row, Geneseo; $174,000.
Moore, Jason M. and Tabatha Lee, to Hagaman, Kari, 205 E. Church Street, Kewanee; $57,000.
Ducoing, Beatrice, to Peterson, Chester A. and Diane K., 257 W. 2nd Avenue, Woodhull; $68,500.
Starkey, Brent J. and Margaret M., to Long, Laurie, 425 E. Pearl Street, Geneseo; $63,000.
McIntyre, Clifford E. and Florence, to Bryant, Rodney A. and Mary A., 428 Payson Street, Kewanee; $45,000.
Nelson, Justin, to Koehler, Annette G. and Timothy W., 105 W. South Street, Cambridge; $120,500.
Vibrant Credit Union, to Fierro, Carlos Salas, and Fierro, Fita, Lot 13 in Block 1 of Tibbett's Second addition, to the City of Kewanee situated in the County of Henry, State of Illinois; $19,000.
Good, Ann, to Martinez, Isidro and Marie Teresa, the east half of the south 67' of Lot 2 of Whiffen's subdivision of Lot 9 of Cook's Heirs' subdivision in the city of Kewanee, Henry County, Illinois; $25,000.
Pickering, Anne M., to BN Morey Happy Places, 213 E. Kellogg Street, Kewanee; $42,000.
Galli, Tricia, and Kuffel, Chandra, to Reed, James Jr., 116 N. Vine Street, Kewanee; $15,000.
Duff, Raymond L. and Delores M., to Johnson, Stanley R. and Tamara L., 621 S. Tremont Street, Kewanee; $35,000.
Dison, Michael and Victor, to Mendoza, Felipe E. Garcia, and Garcia, Sonia, 1218 E. 10th Street, Kewanee; $27,000.
Hermie, Kevin P. and Cathie E., to Slover, Christopher L. and Anna E., 525 Midland Drive, Kewanee; $217,000.
Ballegeer, Joshua and Amy, to Schneider, Matthew and Amber, 3839 U.S. Hwy 6, Colona; $170,000.
Gardner, Travis S., to Bealer, Brandon L., 21 Western Oaks Drive, Orion; $225,000.
Turley, Richard A. and Vicki L., to Weeks, David Jr., 740 Morton Avenue, Kewanee; $120,000.
Curry, Bruce A., to Mitchell, Kyle, 5333 U.S. Hwy. 150, Alpha; $97,000.
Newpoint Advisors Corporation, to RBH Resources, 929 Ash Drive, Colona; $80,000.
Ferris, Judith; Bollman, Connie; Slover, Stephen; Slover, Evelyn L. Estate to Petty, Jaclyn K., 120 W. College, Kewanee; $29,500.
Tucker, Jeff, to Blanks, Sheree and Mary, 234 E. South Street, Kewanee; $52,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Preston, Marion Frank, Illinois City, to Rosmann, Paul S. and Vicki L., Illinois City; 14800 210th St. and farmland; $330,000.
Shewell, John D. and Doree J., Rock Island, to Bell, Michael E. and Deann R., Rock Island; 2446 McMillan Ct., Rock Island; $62,000.
Ochab, Robert, Moline, to Bollaert, Brian, East Moline; 1204 55th Ave., East Moline; $110,000.
Powell, Jordan M. and Allison L., Milan, to Kennedy, Brennan, Rock Island; 2131 22nd St., Rock Island; $127,000.
Ochs, Jr., Paul W., Davenport, to Stephens, Jessica R., Rock Island; 1827 40th St., Rock Island; $98,500.
Scott, Brian Jamie and Jessica Marie, Seminole, Fla., to Rosenmayer, Logan, Rock Island; 110 19th St., Unit 311, Rock Island; $114,000.
Henna, Nicholas and Paige, Silvis, to Rink, John M., Silvis; 122 17th Ave., Silvis; $156,000.
Swanson, Doreen K., Orion, to Lupinski, Hannah, Rock Island; 1817 36th St., Rock Island; $95,000.
Enstrom, Kenneth A. and Charleen, Moline, to Moa, Pilar, Rock Island; 2707 26th Ave., Rock Island; $154,330.
Howell, Thomas D., Central City, Iowa, to Villanueva, Victor, Moline; 2344 32nd St., Moline; $84,900.
Barton, Thomas L., executor of, Shaw, Diane Marie, estate, Garland, Texas, to Borkgren, Lori, Moline; 1207 39th St., Moline; $89,000.
Hageman, Krista Lynn, East Moline, to Klein, Dakota and Ashley, East Moline; 3913 1st St., East Moline; $160,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Goraopolis, Pa., to Lopez Herrera, Manuel De Jesus, East Moline; 126 20th St., East Moline; $16,500.
Gosa Sr., Ned L., estate, Moline, to Sperbel, Elizabeth, Moline; 6610 34th St. Ct., Moline; $67,000.
Ferkel, Randy, Coal Valley, to ARYA, Rock Island; 2103 17th St., Rock Island; $41,000.
AJB Apartments, Moline, to Passini, Daniel J., Davenport; 2104 36th St., Rock Island, 4 unit apartment building; $142,500.
Lassuy, John and Tina, Moline, to Fisher, Tyler and Kathryn, Moline; 6108 34th Ave. A Ct., Moline; $177,000.
Sailer, Margaret F., Bettendorf, to Firth, Michael, Rock Island; 2544 28th Ave. Rock Island; $160,000.
Davis, Bruce L., trust, Bettendorf, to Shook, Samantha R., East Moline; 1103 48th Ave., Unit 2, East Moline; $75,000.
Tague, Steve and Ann, Indian Head Park, Ill., to Larson, Angie and Kenneth, Port Byron; 22125 66th Ave. N., Port Byron; $89,900.
Krone, Francis J. and Sharon A., Rock Island, to Flier, Duane, Rock Island; 2531 37th Ave., Rock Island; $272,500.
Washington, Laronda, Lewisville, Texas, to Westbrook, Dedrick, East Moline; 1331 6th Ave., East Moline; $19,250.
Polios, Nancy L., trust, Moline, to Flaugh, Jason, Coal Valley; 1204-1206 20th St., Rock Island; $86,000.
Bermes Properties, Silvis, to Voelkers, Clark B., Rapids City; 1611 9th Ave., Rapids City; $145,000.
Swanson, Barry, Tammy and Scott, Port Byron, to Vann, Fredrick and Carol, Carbon Cliff; 105 5th St., Carbon Cliff; $95,000.
Friedel, Richard Norbert and Marlene JoAnn, trust, Blue Grass, to Krone, Francis J. and Sharon A., Rock Island; 2225 31st Ave., Rock Island; $255,000.
Fennelly, Michael, Moline, to Duncan, Glenn D., Moline; 2806 25th Ave. A, Moline; $204,000.
Simpson, Richard, trust, Moline, to Lundquist, Trevor, and Arduser, Megan, Silvis; 1803 14th Ave., Moline; $94,000.
Blankenfeld, Phillip K., Bettendorf, to Howat, Arron, Silvis; 1113 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; $160,000.
Wulf, Cindy M. and Leon E., Davenport, to Gruhlke, Harold, Milan; 11920 9th St., Milan; $113,500.
Riggens, Margaret A., trust, Galesburg, to Hoffman, John R., Moline; 1927 36th St., Moline; $97,000.
Helling, Etta L., Blue Grass, to Hennings, Malinda, and Simpson, Brandon A., Rapids City; 502 17th St., Rapids City; $54,000.
Yates, Larry A., trust, Grand Rivers, Ky., to Rivera, Randee, Silvis; 261 5th St., Silvis; $92,000.
Parker, Scott, Silvis, to Crawford, LeVar, East Moline; 1003 11th Ave., Rock Island; $20,000.
Blair, Lynn O., trust, East Moline, to Wilmot, Dave, and Leduc, Lily, Moline; 3420 3rd St. A, East Moline; $121,500.
Thornburg, Phillip L. and Trudy A., trust, Lynn Center, to Zwicker, Deanna L., Davenport; 49.33 acres in Rural Township, farm, Rock Island County; $250,350.
