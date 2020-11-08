Real estate transactions for Sunday, November 8, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Willemkens, Charles J. and Moneta M., to Gibbons, James and Marisa, 509 W. Exchange Street, Geneseo; $169,500.
Femali, Joseph V. Jr. and Mandy E., to Balunis, Natalie I., 324 Whitney Avenue, Kewanee; $43,000.
Fally, Jerry D.; Hayes, Autumn M., and Hayes, Eileen C., to Bartman, Ann M., 129 W. McClure Street, Kewanee; $40,000.
Stoedter, Shae A. and Rebecca, to Marsiglio, Anthony J., 311 5th Street, Colona; $126,000.
Kosek, Anthony and Jill N., to Hostens, Glen Kenneth and Michelle Larrie, 712 Chestnut Drive, Colona; $200,000.
Tucker, Jeff, to Blanks, Sheree and Mary, 234 E. South Street, Kewanee; $52,000.
Herring, Raelyn, to Smith, Ian M., 609 N. First Street, Alpha; $78,000.
Miller, Adam G. and Karen M./ Chandler, Karen M., to Nelson, Makenzie K., 6520 U.S. Hwy. 150, Alpha; $110,000.
Kaufman, Julie, to VanDeVelde, Markie, 518 N.W. First Avenue, Galva; $110,000.
Bowman, Dwaine D. and Tamara J., to Colo, Patrick L. and Robin M., Unit 9 and G-9 in Church Place Condominiums, in the city of Geneseo, Henry County, Illinois; $171,000.
Tiedeman, Raymond and Cynthia L., to Bowman, Dwaine D. and Tamara J., 803 Hickory Street, Geneseo; $155,000.
Thorne, Tracy/ Peterson, Tracy and Peterson, Tyler, to DeShane, Heather and Jason, 202 East D Street, Alpha; $125,000.
Gochee, Jon R., and Zimmerman, Clinton R., to Francis, Jason M. and Megan M., Lot 3, Glennwood Acres, Coal Valley; $70,000.
Schobert, Sarah E., to Boarman, Diana F., 511 N.W. 8th Street, Galva; $57,500.
McCormick, Adam G. and Ashlee M./ Ward, Ashlee M., to Scott, Zachary, 126 E. 6th Avenue, Colona; $145,000.
Langdon, Dennis L. and Catherine A., to Sager, Ryan and Maria, 218 Hilltop Street, Colona; $155,000.
Kelley, Barbara J., to Graham, Brenton and Reanna, Lot 31-33, N. Thompson Street, Colona; $15,000.
Keleher, Tinamarie Ann and Mark, to Verbeke, Kyle, 1303 6th Street A, Orion; $138,500.
Troutwine, William J,. to DePaepe, Scott William Paul/ DePaepe, Scott, 121 3rd Street, Colona; $63,000.
WCKJJ, to Fillman, Dale K., 618 Rock Point Road, Colona; $35,000.
Kaja Holdings 2, to Kincaid, John C., 415 S. Chestnut Street, Kewanee; $19,000.
Sedam, Bryan K., to Hudson, James William and Stephanie Lynn, 1123 Oak Drive, Colona; $170,000.
Tyne, Maureen A., to JS and KG Incorporated, 139 Hollis Street, Kewanee; $27,500.
Rexroat, Merwin K. and Kathleen A., to HD Capital, 104 4th Street, Colona; $290,000.
Wilson, Christina and Shawn, to Minks, William O. and Penny S., 217 S.E. 3rd Avenue, Galva; $50,000.
Hall, Melody A., to Helling, Fred and Diana, 24253 N. High Street, Colona; $124,000.
Saigh, Regina, to Miles, Vincent A., 518 E. McClure Street, Kewanee; $121,500.
Baker, Tyrone L. and Paula J., to Esquer, Phillip and Brooke, 134 E. Church Street, Kewanee; $92,000/
Gilbert, Lyman F. Jr. and Pamela A., to Stanton, Tammala, 516 E. 9th Street, Kewanee; $42,000.
Stanton, Tammala, to Martinez, Ausencia, 516 E. 9th Street, Kewanee; $12,000.
Kidd, Leslie A./Snyder, Leslie A., to Lee, Andrew M. and Melissa A., 102 West F Street, Alpha; $77,000.
Strode, Ryan M. and Aimee G., to Stockwell, Kaitlin C., 406 E. 2nd Street, Atkinson; $119,000.
Lough, Shannon G. and Kayla M., to Ruthaivilavan, Martin M. and Nicole N., 1403 14th Avenue A, Orion; $295,000.
Brown, Dolly M., to Urquiza Enterprises, 113 N. Ward Street, Geneseo; $40,000.
Duncan, Lisa A., to Anderson, Jennifer, tract #1 of Provorse Survey, being part of the south one-half of the southwest quarter of Section 35 in Township 18N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, situated in the County of Henry, in the State of Illinois; $179,000.
Barton, Diane L., to Searle, Bruce G. and Carolyn A., 34 Deer Court, Geneseo; $181,500.
Minnaert, Shawn P. and Christina L., to Wilford, Joel, 114 S. Spring Street, Geneseo; $113,000.
Burks, Marilyn J., to Brown, Donald W., 216 E. College Street, Kewanee; $55,000.
Martin, John V. and Dawn A., to Kaga, Hessou We, and Keleleng, Essodjolo, 206 10th Avenue, Colona; $168,000.
Hunt, Richard L. and Erica M., to Adams, Dakota, 310 N. 1st Street, Alpha; $40,000.
Hunt, Shelina R., to Adams, Dakota, 310 N. 1st Street, Alpha; $40,000.
DeSplinter, Chelsey D., to Atkisson, Bonnie S., 811 S. Center Street, Geneseo; $108,000.
Richardson, Lynette M., to Blackburn, Daniel, 1111 Rose Street, Kewanee; $12,500.
Kilstrom, Gary L. and Carol M., to Tyus, Julius and Kendra, 426 E. Church Street, Kewanee; $78,000.
R and L Curry Trust, to Workheiser, Lee and Debra, 1413 Mary Drive, Kewanee; $138,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Premier Choice Properties, Colona, to Dunn, Collin, Coal Valley; 1807 1st St., Coal Valley; $122,900.
Klein, Dakota, East Moline, to McCombs, Bryan, Moline; 501 29th Ave., Moline; $106,000.
Cordingley, Cheryl, trust, Sherrard, to Scott, Ruth M., Moline; 2604 38th St., Moline; $142,000.
Schotz, Paul and Amanda, LeClaire, to Barr, Jeremy and Rebecca, Moline; 4733 19th Ave., Moline; $162,000.
City of Rock Island, a Municipal Corporation, Rock Island, to Smith, Dana, Rock Island; vacant lot, Rock Island; $858.
Bopes, Wanda C., Milan, to Randall, Richard, Andalusia; 208 1st St., Andalusia; $20,000.
Bopes, Wands C., Milan, to McKay, Daniel and Barbara, Taylor Ridge; 9304 141st St. W, Taylor Ridge; $180,000.
Taylor, Jody K., Fort Myers, Fla., to Hubbard, Michelle, Milan; 203 2nd Ave. E, Milan; $92,600.
Gulley, James W., Moline, to Gonzalez, Tara and Daisy, Moline; 3831 10th Ave. Place, Moline; $100,900.
Trowbridge, Michael and Elizabeth, Blue Grass, to Dixon, Robert, Coal Valley; 14 Forest View Dr., Coal Valley; $220,000.
Weinberg, Greg J., Alexis, to Jaquez, Jaqueline, Silvis; 412 15th Ave., Silvis; $84,900.
Richard, Debra, East Moline, to Hannan, Michael J. and Tracy K., East Moline; 212 - 214 Mississippi Ct., East Moline, land/lot only; $8,000.
Fannie Mae, Dallas, Texas, to Hicks, Dixie, Silvis; 626 17th St., Silvis; $97,400.
Hugaert, Renee, East Moline, to Verbeke, Rachel, Moline; 2337 32nd St., Moline; $125,000.
Winters, April L., Blue Grass, to Winters, Lacey L., Hampton; 201 8th St. and vacant lot, Hampton; $100,000.
Reeves, Michael and Anelle, Bettendorf, to Arensdorf, Haley N., Rock Island; 2713 25th Ave., Rock Island; $103,000.
Davis Family, trust, Rock Island, to Hoffeditz, Michael, Rock Island; 1537 26th Ave., Rock Island; $199,000.
Dream Real Estate Investments, Moline, to Stoefen, Janell L., Rock Island; 2513 32nd Ave., Rock Island; $115,000.
Laemans, John E., Port Byron, to Clenney, Brittany A., and Parr, Chad M., Milan; 620 W. 31st Ave., Milan; $80,000.
Jensen, Christian, Bettendorf, to Ekblad, Lindsey Autumn, Rock Island; 2226 16th St., Rock Island; $127,000.
Wilson, Ulla M., trust, Rodeo, N.M., to Fauser, Richard P. and Sylvia J., Silvis; 412 9th Ave., Silvis; $70,000.
Maynard Jr., James A., Rock Island, to Scalf-Smiley, Gregory J., Rock Island; 3300 91st Ave. W., Rock Island; $206,000.
Miner, Jamie and Adam, Rock Island, to Wakefield, Daniel, Rock Island; 2431 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $96,000.
