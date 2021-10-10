Real estate transactions for Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Robison, Charles E. Jr. and Marsha L., to Davis, Terry and Tonya, 207 N. 2nd Ave., Colona; $279,500.
Shepard, Justin M. and Angela C., to Huston, Gregory, 300 E. Court St., Cambridge; $107,500.
Cechowicz, Jeffrey R. and Alexandra, to Eaton, Tre M. and Lindsey, 503 W. 1st St., Geneseo; $100,000.
Brandau, Jason A. and Meghan M., to DeClerck, Joshua A., 412 S. Oakwood Ave., Geneseo; $145,000.
Munson, Donna M., to Bochmann, Ervin E. and Courtney L., 209 S. 3rd St., Cambridge; $125,000.
Hamerlinck, Paula J., and Bagby, Brian, to Vosberg, Aaron and Melanie, 16 Oakmont Drive, Coal Valley; $390,000.
Drish, Jason J. and Christine, to Vera, Javier, 1302 5th St., Orion; $197,000.
Harms, Danya and Joshua, to Howard, Jeffrey J., 302 Henry Court, Orion; $205,000.
Johnson, Kirsten Ida, to McDonald, Clifford L., 213 S.E. 1st Ave., Galva; $5,500.
Knudtson, Darwin E; Moller, Paula R.; Knudtson, Julie A.; Peugh, Sandra J., to Knudtson Family Farms, farmland, Henry County; $2,343,000.
McGowin, Connie L., to Ash, Nathan J., Lot 5 and the east 14-1/2 feet of Lot 6, all in the subdivision of Lot 2 of Block 1 of William T. Allan's Addition to the city of Geneseo; $190,000.
Amery Rntals, to Cassens, Todd B., and VanDamme, Charity L., 312 W. Main St., Hooppole; $41,000.
Kehl, Michael G. and Cassandra, to Anderson, Robert O., and Robert O. Anderson Trust, Lot 17 of Shady Beach subdivision No. 2, a subdivision located in the west half of the fractional northwest quarter of Sect. 19, Township 18 N, Range 3E of the 4th Principal Meridian; $85,000.
Barnes, Ronald D., to Decker, Thomas and Amber, 104 N. 1st Ave., Colona; $140,000.
Rylander, Gregory L. and Pamela J., to Gutierrez, Marco A. and Heidi J., 809 N.W. 5th Ave., Galva; $38,000.
Kyser, Dennis J. II and Catherine, to Calmer, Marion K., 3902 E. 390th St., Alpha; $450,000.
Thompson, Dylan M., to Nimrick, Jeffrey L., 517 W. 6th St., Kewanee; $15,000.
ROCK ISLAND WARRANTY DEEDS
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Ledford, Andrew, Rock Island; 2731 27th St. Rock Island; $122,500.
Nunez, Nicholas, Moline, to Clark, Chad, Moline; 1519 30th Ave., Moline; $144,100.
Peterson, Jody, Davenport, to Gauthreaux II, David, Moline; 1507 36th Ave., Moline; $221,000.
Darnell, Beth A., Bettendorf, to Gavert, Melissa, Rock Island; 2543 37th Ave., Rock Island; $247,000.
Tillberg, Daniel and Mary, Moline, to Kiel, Natasha, Rock Island; 1511 33rd St., Rock Island; $85,000.
Howard, James A., Milan, to Mamdou, Mohamed, and Mama, Mery, East Moline; 2626 6th St., East Moline; $182,700.
Thang, Ram T., and Zi, Cer, Haltom City, Texas, to Cain, Benjamin, Moline; 1559 39th Ave., Moline; $139,900.
Castro, Manuel G., Davenport, to Rosales Perez, Maria A., Moline; 241 52nd St., Moline; $40,000.
Quade, Steven A., Port Byron, to Goke, Steven L., and Bedford, Elizabeth, Port Byron; vacant land, Port Byron; $2,500.
Taber, Nancy A., trust, Rock Island, to Bennett, Kyle M. and Jessica L., Rock Island; 3615 14th St., Rock Island; $297,000.
Akers, Roger W., and Linda A., trust, Marion, Iowa, to Terry, Vaneice S., East Moline; 701 51st Ave., East Moline; $165,000.
LaMere, Samuel, and Cook, Nicole, Rock Island, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 1240 42nd Ave., Rock Island; $135,500.
Adamski, John P., trust, Bettendorf, to Diop, Ngone, East Moline; 2957 10th St., East Moline; $174,000.
Hughes, Vicki R., trust, Moline, to Propps, Jerry and Barbara, Moline; 5125 8th Ave., Moline; $102,500.
Williams, Fredrick, trustee, of Williams, Leo F. and Edith M., trust, Taylor Ridge; 105 W. 2nd St., Coal Valley; $40,000.
Bassford Construction, Moline, to Steward, Jeronnie, East Moline; 2610 2nd St. Ct., East Moline; $80,900.
Gende, Paul and Erin, Rock Island, to ICC Realty, Rock Island; 3204 4th St., Moline; $99,500.
Smith, Amy L., Moline, to Cox, Autelei Melinda, Moline; 1503 45th St., Moline; $223,000.
Miller, Steven Robert and Kimberly A., Heartland, Texas, to Klauer, David A., Rock Island; 1805 65th Ave. W., Rock Island; $90,000.
Ramos, David, and Skinner, David, Moline, to Leal, Alexjandra, Moline; 3710 9th Ave., Moline; $215,000.
Kirkland, Mary E., Geneseo, to Smith, Kelsi K., Silvis; 1116 8th Ave., Silvis; $150,000.
Taube, Zachary, and Taube, Melissa, San Tan Valley, Ariz., to Stotts, Caitlin Marie, Rock Island; 2131 32nd St., Rock Island; $98,000.
Edens, Tracey, representative of Leedfy, Dora Maxine, estate, Waukesha, Wis., to Awity, Komlan, East Moline; 2259 Kingsbury Drive, East Moline; $215,000.
Simpson, Edward and Barbara, Port Byron, to Brand, Marcus, Port Byron; 12421 228th St. N., Port Byron; $268,000.
Smith, Cynthia, Johnston, Iowa, to Gray Line Holdings, Bettendorf; 215 6th St. Ct. W., Andalusia; $52,000.
Barry, David L., trust, Ramona, Calif., to Mindset Re, LLC, Westerville, Ohio; 1111 Coyne Center Rd., Oak Grove, Ill., retail establishment; $1,300,000.
Nusbaum, Jeffrey C., Moline, to Lu, Paw, Rock Island; 1036 24th Ave., Rock Island; $70,000.
Elliott, Janet M., Bettendorf, to Selestan-Jackson, Mark A., Milan; 7627 24th St., Milan; $158,000.
Thornton, Cordale L., Rock Island, to Hankins, Samantha, Rock Island; 2136 11th St., Rock Island; $59,000.
Bjustrom, Ronald D. and Angela J., Bettendorf, to Red Hill Lava Products, Milan; 5 acres vacant land, Milan; $60,000.
Red Hill Lava Products, Milan, to Fout, Robert C. and Barbara A., trust, Milan; 5 acres vacant land, Milan; $60,000.
Massa, James E., trust, Hampton, to JR Real Estate Management, Silvis; 1.54 acres vacant land, Silvis; $56,250.
Krutsinger, Susan M., trust, Coal Valley, to JR Real Estate Management, Silvis; 1.54 acres vacant land, Silvis; $56,250.
Poelvoorde, Michael A., Geneseo, to JR Real Estate Management, Silvis; 1.54 acres vacant land, Silvis; $37,500.
Curless, Amanda A. and Douglas J., Coal Valley, to Marquez, Gilberto and Mychaela, East Moline; 420 35th Ave., East Moline; $349,000.
Evans, Jacob and Amy, Bettendorf, to Evans, David and Karen, Bettendorf; 2613 13th Ave., Rock Island; $63,000.
Bizarri, Darren K., Dixon, Mo., to Hitchcock, Kayla M. and Justin R., Taylor Ridge; 6816 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $248,300.
Wilson, Joseph M. and Lindsey, Rock Island, to Graff, Jonathan P., Rock Island; 4019 7th Ave., Rock Island; $68,900.
Moyer, Delmer E., Apache Junction, Ariz., to Spicer, Tanya, Cordova; 412 4th Ave. S., Cordova; $165,000.
Holmes, Benjamin M. and Maureen K., Rock Island, to DeCap, Joseph, Rock Island; 3802 32nd St., Rock Island; $140,000.
Hilburn, Kandy K., estate, Silvis, to Weeks, Jeremy, Port Byron; 5529 254th St. N., Port Byron; $385,000.
McGonigle, Jean E., Bettendorf, to Rafay, Abdul, and Fatima, Mahvish, Moline; 3411 74th St. Ct., Moline; $343,000.
McMaster, Terri and John, Myrtle Beach, N.C., to Allen, William and Donna, Rock Island; 3232 36th 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $214,900.
Engstrom, Kiel A., Milan, to Spence, Bryan, Rock Island; 2443 28th St., Rock Island; $135,000.
Zmuda, Mark A., Moline, to Mason, Rodney and Jennifer, Coal Valley; land/lot only, 2 acres, Rock Island County 120th Ave., Coal Valley; $12,000.
Askill, Kami S., Rock Island, to Schneck, Christopher and Erin, Coal Valley; 600 E. 14th Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $275,000.
Reed, Todd, Coal Valley, to Miekush, Gerald Keith, Moline; 3069 4th St., Unit 11, Moline; $63,000.
Gottcent, Stephen J. and Meagan M., Rock Island, to Jarvis, Meghan, Rock Island; 1311 45th Ave., Rock Island; $107,000.
Williams, Scott S., Rock Island, to Strom, Diana and Jake, Moline; 2335 11th St., Moline; $147,500.
Bebber, Douglas Alan, Rock Island, to Koberstein, David and Molly, Rock Island; 3316 34th St., Rock Island; $160,000.
Temple, Joshua A. and Dawn A., Port Byron, to Wilkerson, Joshua and Allison, Port Byron; 3910 214th St. N., Port Byron; $284,500.
Harms, Donald W., Kimberling City, Mo., to Mire, Jr., Harold J. and Cindy V., Port Byron; 5 Eagle Pointe Circle, Rapids City; $315,000.
Life and Property Solutions, LeClaire, to Havens, Ben and Tia, Hillsdale; 128 Butzer St., Hillsdale; $130,000.
Wright, David J., Grayslake, Ill., to Bracke, Kathryn, Port Byron; 618 Cherry St. Ct., Port Byron; $170,000.
Ng, Pai Wah, Austin, Texas, to Singh, Jasjot, East Moline; 426 38th Ave., East Moline; $255,000.
Luxmore, Deborah L.; Gonzalez, Belinda J., and Jones, Alan F., legatees and heirs, of Jones, Jr., John Wesley, estate, Sugar Grove, Ill., to Minyard, John, Milan; 222 5th Ave. W., Milan; $45,000.
Ingalls, Kara M., Atkinson, to Lofgren, Mark A. and Alina M., East Moline; 17221 40th Ave. Ct. N., East Moline; $176,000.
Iglehart, Annette, Rock Island, to Matute, Francis, Rock Island; 2401 47th St., Rock Island; $140,000.
Zimmer, Adam and Susan, Taylor Ridge, to Griffin, Savannah, Silvis; 1613 12th St., Silvis; $116,000.
Aitken, Cheryl, trust, Woodruff, Wis., to Young, Brandon J., Moline; 1408 29th Ave., Moline; $115,000.
Wright, Jacob T., Clinton, to Ryan, Kelly, East Moline; 3944 4th Ave., East Moline; $65,000.
Premier Properties Group, Phoenix, Ariz., to Fortynine/Fiftyone, LLC, Camas, Wash.; 8828 86th Ave. and 8822 86th Ave., Coal Valley; $75,000.
Oliver, Adam and Jann D., Bettendorf, to Pinckney, Tevien, Coal Valley; 1005 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; $280,000.
Fraser, LeRu, estate, Viola, to Mensah, Sewa and Blandine, Moline; 2611 37th Ave., Moline; $115,000.
Sawyers, Judith A., Rock Island, to Davis, Jr., William R., Moline; 3808 25th St., Rock Island; $82,000.
Bird, Sarah and Daniel W., Illinois City, to Swanson, Tammy, Illinois City; 26717 124th W., Illinois City; $191,000.
Douglas, Jillene Yvonne, estate, Gaithersburg, Md., to Bui, Steven, Moline; 2828 16th St., Moline; $78,000.
Agan, Jonathan and Olen, East Moline, to Timler Properties, Bloomington, Ill.; 714 13th St., East Moline; $56,000.
Agan, Jonathan O. and Olen E., East Moline, to Timler Properties, Bloomington, Ill.; 720 13th St., East Moline; $92,500.
Schipp, Joshua, Rock Island, to Montoya, Roberto, Rock Island; 4500 5th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $8,000.
Choate, Gregory A., Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Hasenour, Anthony M., Port Byron; vacant lot, 3.71 acres, Port Byron; $50,000.
Peterson, Doris E., Moline, to City of Moline, Moline; 3218 41st St., Moline; $230,000.
Rock Island Development Group, Milan, to Power, Tyler and Jackie, Moline; vacant lot, 1.030 acres, Milan; $23,000.
Hammes, Peggy L. and Michael G., Henderson, Nev., to Roberts, Jon and Kathleen, Stuart, Fla.; 2109 26th St., Rock Island; $92,750.
Hardesty, Donald D., Milan, to Goosens, David Lee, Moline; 3842 15th St., Moline; $105,000.
Rosmann, Jr., Paul S., Taylor Ridge, to Wistedt, Andrew A., Taylor Ridge; 16625 168th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $90,000.
Cullison, Tami K., Port Byron, to Green, Tyler, Moline; 4005 26th St. A, Moline; $99,000.
Keel, Joshua and Trisha, Rock Island, to Seidel, Andrew, and Rush, Margaret, Rock Island; 1216 95th Ave. W., Rock Island; $136,000.
Hall, Shawn, Reynolds, to Chandler, Alexandria, Reynolds; 501 W. Lincoln St., Reynolds; $80,000.
Thomson, Kelsi and Travis, Orion, to Wixon, Richard, Milan; 7921 Knoxville Rd., Milan; $122,000.
DePuy, Robert and Susan, Fort Myers, Fla., to Gottcent, Stephen and Meagan, Rock Island; 3510 37th Ave., Rock Island; $200,000.
First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Burnham, Damon L., Moline; 1532 15th Ave., Moline; $75,649.
Scavuzzo, Marlena Ann, estate, Rock Island, to Ringier, Linda, Moline; 4516 11th Ave. C, Moline; $200,000.
Swanson, II, Edwin Harold, estate, Berlin, Wis., to Barrera, Daniela, Rock Island; 2519 29th Ave., Rock Island; $137,600.
Preston, Henry R. and Diana M., trust, Joy, Ill., to Franks, Joseph A. and Jolee L., Reynolds; 40 acres vacant farmland, Taylor Ridge; $255,000.
Marquez, Gilberto, East Moline, to Aguilera, Sergio Tellez, and Vargas, Veronica, East Moline; 345 15th Ave., East Moline; $125,000.
Werner Investment Properties, Geneseo, to Stritchfield, Daniel, Rock Island; 2552 20th Ave., Rock Island; $145,000.
Contreras, Maritza, and Ingleby, Michael, Davenport, to Alvarez, Ayla, Moline; 1818 10th St., Moline; $75,400.
Prochaska, David J., and Rathje, James M., Bettendorf, to Fetes, Maureen C., Moline; 7442 35th Ave., Moline; $299,000.
Kleinlein, Kurt L. and Deborah, Davenport, to Poremba, Ryan and Tash, East Moline; 523 Forest Rd., East Moline; $185,000.
Hughes, Jordan, Moline, to Pauwels, Brock W., Moline; 1219 12th Ave., Moline; $93,000.
Tanghe, Jessica, East Moline, to Pudlas, Kelsey, and Sealey, Kyle, Moline; 551 28th Ave., Moline; $162,000.
Serra, Luke C. and Jenni M., Orion, to Silvermax Properties, Moline; 1031 14th Ave., Moline; $136,250.
Kerr, Roland and Brittany, Rock Island, to Livengood, Dustin D., Rock Island; 4007 29th Ave., Rock Island; $6,000.
Dwyer, David W. and Judith L., Rock Island, to Greuel, Austin, East Moline; 9020 13th St. W., Rock Island; $295,000.
Arsenal Properties, Chesterton, Ind., to Sovich, Ekaterina, Gaithersburg, Md.; 1611 34th St., Moline; $102,900.
Arivett, Crayton and Maegan, Gardendale, Ala., to Katz, Lorne M. and Bonnie J., Huntley, Ill.; 2056 46th St., Rock Island; $95,000.
Atkins, Cora M., Rock Island, to Dolby, Rachel R., Irwin, Iowa, and Gott, Kailee E., Rock Island; 528 18th 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $37,000.
First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Stern, Sean Brian, Moline; 3902 4th Ave., Moline; $52,990.
Royal Neighbors of America, Rock Island, to GRT QC Property, Davenport; 3501 69th Ave., Moline, warehouse; $2,473,018.
Lofgren, Mark A. and Alina M., East Moline, to Allan, Andrew and Taelor, Port Byron; 21625 N. 42nd Ave., Port Byron; $558,000.
Southwest Stage Funding, Chandler, Ariz., to Clark, Glenda, Moline; 2215 7th St., Moline; $80,000.
JBB Enterprises, Scottsdale, Ariz., to McCowan, Milo, Rock Island; 3603 9th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $3,500.
Schaack, Susan R., Belvidere, Ill., to Belser, Chris and Lisa, Cordova; 18520 River Road N., Cordova; $372,500.
DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Nextdoor Investments, Bettendorf; 397 25th St., Moline; $50,000.
Prime Shield Capital, Portmouth, Va., to Sanderson, Shana, Moline; 3917 26th Ave., Moline; $71,900.
Schwieder, Robert C. and V. Ann., East Moline, to Loken, Craig, and Perez, Bryana, Moline; 1709 56th St. Ct., Moline; $490,000.
Buenting, Todd W., Wheaton, Ill., to National Residential Nominee Services, Wheaton, Ill.; 5 Timberwood Ct., Moline; $240,000.
National Residential Nominee Services, Wheaton, Ill., to Photiades, Scott, Moline; 5 Timberwood Ct., Moline; $240,000.
Fogerson, William G., Holman, Wis., to Clevenger, Devin and Alyssa, Moline; 3445 52nd St., Moline; $290,000.
Oliver, Marilyn L., Oregon, Wis., to Pete, Corinne, Moline; 2405 1st St. Ct., Moline; $215,000.
Russell Rosenboom, trust, Clifton, Ill., to Golden, Brandon and Jennifer, Hughes Springs, Texas; 3901 307th St. N., Hillsdale; $250,082.