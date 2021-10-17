Real estate transactions for Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Allen, Levi C.; West, Callie M. Allen; Allen, Callie M. West, to Frehill, Adam, 125 Sherwood Drive, Geneseo; $295,000.
Baze, Gary K. and Joye L., to Heald, Tyco, 401 E. Division St., Kewanee; $184,000.
Titlow, Carol M., to Endress, Keith A., 139 W. Garfield St., Kewanee; $85,000.
Sauer, Shelli J., to Coronel, Luis Rosales, 512 William St., Kewanee; $115,500.
Gochee, Jon R., and Zimmerman, Clinton R., to Weaver, Kevin E., Lot 9 Glenwood Road, Coal Valley; $100,000.
Hemphill, Barry M., to Drish, Colton D., Lot 3 & 4 in Block 12 in Green River Heights Addition situated in the city of Green River; $22,000.
Thor, Stephen H. and Charlene L., to Sajovec, Brandon, and Zurcher, Alexis, 1476 N. 1500th Ave., Orion; $225,000.
Round, Andrew J. and Elizabeth A., to Berges, Darlene, 559 E. Orange St., Geneseo; $115,000.
Murray, James E. and Tracy L., to Gonzalez, Heriberto, and Christian, Miriam, 1520 N. East St., Kewanee; $154,500.
Rosebeck, Tracey and Victoria, to Pollock, Rock M. and Shawna M., 348 E. Garfield St., Kewanee; $40,000.
Coulter, Jeremy A. and Brenda J., to Norberg, Nicholas, 1412 7th St., Orion; $125,000.
Gibson, Justine; Ince, Justine; Ince, Joshua L.; Gibson, Lisa A., to Morado, Jose F. Morales; Alfaro, Maria I. Marado; Morales, Jose F. Morado; Marado, Maria I. Alfaro, 1022 Terry Ave., Kewanee; $147,000.
True Properties, to BDR Properties, 603 N. Prospect St., Cambridge and 509 10th Ave., Orion; $1,500,000.
Brose, Ashley N., to Draminski, Andrew, 1000 E. Prospect St., Kewanee; $92,000.
Burge, Jeremy and Michelle, to Fox, Amber D. and Tanner J., 1011 14th Ave. B, Orion; $238,000.
Cook, James L. and Carol S., to Brose, Ashley N., 1212 and 1214 Pine St., Kewanee; $95,000.
Briseno, Clarissa; Macias, Adrian; Deleon, Araceli; Macias Benito Estate, to Macias, Adrian, Lot 5 of Block 2 of Carter's Addition to the city of Kewanee, situated in the township of Kewanee; $6,000.
Zakula, Autumn D., to Hasselroth, Danielle and Colin R., 100 S. 2nd St., Cambridge; $162,000.
Nelson, Daryl L., to DeSutter, James M. and Kimberly J., vacant farm land; $700,000.
Schneider, Deake J. and Kelly E./ Jewell, Kelly E., to Hoover, Joshua A. and Sarah K., 247 Briargate Drive, Colona; $187,000.
Rogers, Robert and Kari, to Reiner, Christina, 1206 6th St., Orion; $103,000.
E & E. Estates and Slattery, Eric M., to Ebenroth, Cole, 69 Sunny Hill Drive, Orion; $170,000.
Little, Danielle B. and Jeffery M., to Hamilton, Cody, 120 N. West St., Cambridge; $138,000.
Cuypers, Kyle M. and Brittany C./ Grieger, Brittany C., to Troester, Savannah R., 214 Wilshire Drive, Colona; $178,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Keel, Joshua and Trisha, Rock Island, to Seidel, Andrew, and Rush, Margaret, Rock Island; 1216 95th Ave. W., Rock Island; $136,000.
Hall, Shawn, Reynolds, to Chandler, Alexandria, Reynolds; 501 W. Lincoln St., Reynolds; $80,000.
Thomson, Kelsi and Travis, Orion, to Wixon, Richard, Milan; 7921 Knoxville Rd., Milan; $122,000.
DePuy, Robert and Susan, Fort Myers, Fla., to Gottcent, Stephen and Meagan, Rock Island; 3510 37th Ave., Rock Island; $200,000.
First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Burnham, Damon L., Moline; 1532 15th Ave., Moline; $75,649.
Scavuzzo, Marlena Ann, estate, Rock Island, to Ringier, Linda, Moline; 4516 11th Ave. C, Moline; $200,000.
Swanson, II, Edwin Harold, estate, Berlin, Wis., to Barrera, Daniela, Rock Island; 2519 29th Ave., Rock Island; $137,600.
Preston, Henry R. and Diana M., trust, Joy, Ill., to Franks, Joseph A. and Jolee L., Reynolds; 40 acres vacant farmland, Taylor Ridge; $255,000.
Marquez, Gilberto, East Moline, to Aguilera, Sergio Tellez, and Vargas, Veronica, East Moline; 345 15th Ave., East Moline; $125,000.
Werner Investment Properties, Geneseo, to Stritchfield, Daniel, Rock Island; 2552 20th Ave., Rock Island; $145,000.
Contreras, Maritza, and Ingleby, Michael, Davenport, to Alvarez, Ayla, Moline; 1818 10th St., Moline; $75,400.
Prochaska, David J., and Rathje, James M., Bettendorf, to Fetes, Maureen C., Moline; 7442 35th Ave., Moline; $299,000.
Kleinlein, Kurt L. and Deborah, Davenport, to Poremba, Ryan and Tash, East Moline; 523 Forest Rd., East Moline; $185,000.
Hughes, Jordan, Moline, to Pauwels, Brock W., Moline; 1219 12th Ave., Moline; $93,000.
Tanghe, Jessica, East Moline, to Pudlas, Kelsey, and Sealey, Kyle, Moline; 551 28th Ave., Moline; $162,000.
Serra, Luke C. and Jenni M., Orion, to Silvermax Properties, Moline; 1031 14th Ave., Moline; $136,250.
Kerr, Roland and Brittany, Rock Island, to Livengood, Dustin D., Rock Island; 4007 29th Ave., Rock Island; $6,000.
Dwyer, David W. and Judith L., Rock Island, to Greuel, Austin, East Moline; 9020 13th St. W., Rock Island; $295,000.
Arsenal Properties, Chesterton, Ind., to Sovich, Ekaterina, Gaithersburg, Md.; 1611 34th St., Moline; $102,900.
Arivett, Crayton and Maegan, Gardendale, Ala., to Katz, Lorne M. and Bonnie J., Huntley, Ill.; 2056 46th St., Rock Island; $95,000.
Atkins, Cora M., Rock Island, to Dolby, Rachel R., Irwin, Iowa, and Gott, Kailee E., Rock Island; 528 18th 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $37,000.
First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Stern, Sean Brian, Moline; 3902 4th Ave., Moline; $52,990.
Royal Neighbors of America, Rock Island, to GRT QC Property, Davenport; 3501 69th Ave., Moline, warehouse; $2,473,018.
Lofgren, Mark A. and Alina M., East Moline, to Allan, Andrew and Taelor, Port Byron; 21625 N. 42nd Ave., Port Byron; $558,000.
Southwest Stage Funding, Chandler, Ariz., to Clark, Glenda, Moline; 2215 7th St., Moline; $80,000.
JBB Enterprises, Scottsdale, Ariz., to McCowan, Milo, Rock Island; 3603 9th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $3,500.
Schaack, Susan R., Belvidere, Ill., to Belser, Chris and Lisa, Cordova; 18520 River Road N., Cordova; $372,500.
DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Nextdoor Investments, Bettendorf; 397 25th St., Moline; $50,000.
Prime Shield Capital, Portmouth, Va., to Sanderson, Shana, Moline; 3917 26th Ave., Moline; $71,900.
Schwieder, Robert C. and V. Ann., East Moline, to Loken, Craig, and Perez, Bryana, Moline; 1709 56th St. Ct., Moline; $490,000.
Buenting, Todd W., Wheaton, Ill., to National Residential Nominee Services, Wheaton, Ill.; 5 Timberwood Ct., Moline; $240,000.
National Residential Nominee Services, Wheaton, Ill., to Photiades, Scott, Moline; 5 Timberwood Ct., Moline; $240,000.
Fogerson, William G., Holman, Wis., to Clevenger, Devin and Alyssa, Moline; 3445 52nd St., Moline; $290,000.
Oliver, Marilyn L., Oregon, Wis., to Pete, Corinne, Moline; 2405 1st St. Ct., Moline; $215,000.
Russell Rosenboom, trust, Clifton, Ill., to Golden, Brandon and Jennifer, Hughes Springs, Texas; 3901 307th St. N., Hillsdale; $250,082.
Bassford Construction, Moline, to Hoggard, Stewart Alan, Moline; 2331 30th St., Moline; $90,000.
Souders, Sonja, Lake Villa, Ill., to Akakpo, Yaogah Obouibe Liberte, East Moline; 2809 7 1/2 St., East Moline; $153,000.
Lewis, Donald L. and Janice A., trust, Highland, Ill., to DeJonge, Dylan and Alexis, Port Byron; 308 4th Ave. Ct., Port Byron; $380,000.
Dean, Kathleen A., Springfield, Ill., to Costello, John, Moline; 1011 41st St., Moline; $100,000.
White, Ricky Jr. and Kathleen L., trust, Rock Island, to Sout, Me The, Rock Island; 1341 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $140,000.
Walljasper, Myka L. and Kelsey M., Moline, to Gluck, Christopher, and Martinez, Claudia, Moline; 2340 28th St., Moline; $127,000.
Perea, Patricia, East Moline, to Eastwood, Andrew J., East Moline; 2514 7th 1/2 St., East Moline; $99,900.
Schroder, Steven and Jolie, trust, Rock Island, to Gonzalez, Noe, Rock Island; 3301 26th Ave., Rock Island; $149,900.
Obermiller, Jeffrey and Jana, trust, Silvis, to Dible, Benjamin, East Moline; 17211 Cedar Rd., East Moline; $227,000.
Blue House Properties, Aledo, to Sanche, Karen, Rock Island; 2220 42nd St., Rock Island; $139,000.
O'Melia, Larry S. and Susan, Rock Island, to Sawyers, Judith A., Rock Island; 2535 35th Ave., Rock Island; $210,000.
Barkan, Stephen Y., trust, Wellington, Fla., to Quintana, Julian and Midia, Rock Island; 3410 26th Ave., Rock Island; $180,000.
Oestmann, Stephen A. and Wendie L., Noblesville, Ind., to Phelps, Darren and Jackie, Coal Valley; 604 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $255,000.
Carlson Family Revocable Trust, Bettendorf, to Fisher, Michael S. and Holly J., East Moline; 4040 4th St. A, East Moline; $262,500.
Haney, Steven, Moline, to Kern, Stephanie and John, Moline; 2411 34th St., Unit 2, Moline; $118,500.
Martin, Michael G., Wilmington, N.C., to Johnson, Wendy M., and Mizner, Paul M., Moline; 1194 22nd St., Moline; $124,000.
Phelps, Darren M. and Jackie M., Coal Valley, to Whitcher, Steven D. and Allison L., East Moline; 420 39th Ave., East Moline; $170,000.
Trone, Adam J., East Moline, to Lashbrook, Donald L., Carbon Cliff; 215 Orchard Ct., Carbon Cliff; $178,000.
Clevenger, Devin S. and Alyssa, Moline, to Walljasper, Kelsey M. and Myka L., Moline; 3408 56th St. Place, Moline; $215,000.
Poremba, Chester J., trust, Moline, to Morris, Billy and Alma, East Moline; 2508 - 2510 Kennedy Drive, East Moline; $170,000.
Cratty, Nicole, University Heights, Ohio, to Johnson, Darrell, Rock Island; 1711 21st St., Rock Island; $190,000.
Brandner, Beth, Rock Island, to Christophe, Estella, Rock Island; 827 44th St., Rock Island; $95,000.
Rogers, Consuela, Apo AP (Armed Forces Pacific), to Wyatt, Marcelious, Rock Island; 2508 37th Ave., Rock Island; $270,000.
Dozal, Gladys R. and Elias, East Moline, to Aguirre, Adriana Corral, Moline; 1539 26th Ave., Moline; $86,000.
Shellberg, Michael, estate, Rock Island, to Morris Holding, LLC., Davenport; 135 16th St., #2, Rock Island; $90,000.
U.S. Bank National Association, Hopkins, Minn., to Rubix Homes, Chicago; 2612 11th St., Rock Island; $29,000.
Jensen II, Glenn, Illinois City, to Fowler, Zachary, Illinois City; 31029 120th Ave. W., Illinois City; $325,000.
Blomquist, Chad Alan, Naples, Fla., to Williams, Brian and Erica, Rock Island; 2052 3rd Ave., Unit B, Rock Island; $159,000.
Fitzsimmons, Steven R., Rock Island, to Davis, Nicole, Rock Island; 2507 26th Ave. Ct., Unit #6, Rock Island; $62,500.
Brimberg, Donald and Angleque, Rock Island, to Roe, Larry, Moline; 1847 16th Ave., Moline; $120,000.
Heogner, Paul W., trust, Moline, to Haskins, Polly, Port Byron; 2372 S. High St., Port Byron; $122,035.
Hughes, Karen M., trust, Milan, to Kale, Thomas L., Jr. and Baretta J., Moline; 2372 S. High St., Port Byron, office building and land; $500,000.
O'Leary, James E. and Jacqualyn A., Aledo, to Frenell, Kole and Ashlynn, Aledo; 5315 and 5051 - 190th Ave. W., Reynolds, farm; $400,000.
Courson, Brittany, and Welvaert, Justin, Moline, to Hanley, Timothy K. and Robin R., Moline; vacant strip of land, Moline; $15,000.
Howard, Jeffrey J., Moline, to Lee, Edwin, Petersburg, Va.; 1724 13th Ave., Moline; $169,000.
Simmer, Rodney, Rock Island, to Gomez, Ezequiel, Rock Island; 2916 28th Ave., Rock Island; $125,000.
Arnold, Cory, Riverview, Fla., to Hernandez, Mario and Teresa, Moline; 4601 50th Ave., Moline; $185,000.
Mizner, Daniel and Karen, Moline, to Batterson, Michelle and Deren, Moline; 1842 4th St., Moline; $97,000.
Keleher, Daniel Brad, Orion, to Taets, Michael A., Coal Valley; 5010 81st Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $195,000.
Duncan, Alexander M. and Chelsey, Davenport, to Stephenson, Nolan F L, Moline; 1515 34th St., Moline; $100,000.
Castro, Manuel G., Davenport, to Rosales Perez, Maria A., Moline; 241 52nd St., Moline; $40,000.
Matson, Michael and Valerie, Sherrard, to DeJonghe, Jimmy and Kim, Rock Island; 4520 27th Ave., Rock Island; $249,000.
Henry, Donald and Sharon, Geneseo, to Moskowitz, Andrew and Amy, Moline; 3709 72nd St. Ct., Moline; $325,000.
Verbeke, Craig A., estate, Moline, to Mac Homes, LLC., Bettendorf; 1405 13th St., Moline; $38,000.
Snowstar Corp., West Burlington, Iowa, to Harper's Outdoor Fun, Andalusia; 500 126th St. W., Andalusia, 78.45 acres, ski resort; $400,000.
Lawson, James D. and Susan K., Lawrence, Kans., to Phillips, Brian S., East Moline; 3524 12th St., East Moline; $130,000.
Coleman, Lindsey, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Bergmeier, Jason and Autumn, Rock Island; 4240 14th St., Rock Island; $215,000.
Johnson, Elaine S., trustee, of Miller, Susan L., trust, Bettendorf, to Miller, Jacob, East Moline; 17215 Hubbard Rd., East Moline; $125,000.
Howard, James A. and Gayla M., Milan, to Munson, Joseph M., Rock Island; 1000 16th Ave., Rock Island; $109,900.
Cook, Bryan Grant, Rock Island, to Fisher, Johnny and Jennifer, Rock Island; 1923 21st St., Rock Island; $300,000.
Lomon, M. Joann, trust, Milan, to Shreeves, Justin A., Milan; 509 W. 2nd Ave., Milan; $93,500.
Taets, Michael and Cherie, Coal Valley, to Diaz Castaneda, Edith, Moline; 1185 25th St., Moline; $180,000.
Galati, Judith A., trust, Lemont, Ill., to PRKD, LLC, Geneseo; 1220 18th St., Moline; $22,500.
Galati, Judith A., trust, Lemont, Ill., to PRKD, LLC, Geneseo; 1121 18th Ave., East Moline; $15,000.
Thomas, Marlene D., Snellville, Ga., to Mendoza, Alma D. Sanchez, East Moline; 725 27th St., East Moline; $125,000.
Guindy, Arslan El, and Mizener, Deborah, Miami Beach, Fla., to Palmer, Shelly L., Moline; 5410 20th Ave. Ct., Moline; $285,000.
Southard Enterprises, Galesburg, to MVP Rentals, Milan; 1730 W. 2st St., Milan, car wash; $172,000.
Hannah, Martha Sue, Las Vegas, Nev., to Schomer, Katelynn L., Rock Island; 1309 10th St., Rock Island; $47,975.
Goldstone, Erica T. and Linwood, Moline, to Hantz, Sr., Robert R., East Moline; 491 33rd Ave., East Moline; $134,900.
Hirst, Joshua M. and Breann, Albany, Ill., to Angelos, Nicholas J., Moline; 1536 13th Ave., Moline; $107,000.
Esterdahl, Monica A., trust, East Moline, to Livermore, Danielle, Moline; 5316 6th Ave., Moline; $105,000.
Wake-Bowman, Joanne C., trust, Brookfield, Ill., to Karenke, Blake, East Moline; 2124 Woodlawn Ave., East Moline; $109,000.
Karenke, Blake and Caitlyn, Andover, to Dozal, Gladys and Elias Alberto, East Moline; 2124 Woodlawn Ave., East Moline; $153,500.
Rogers, Scott B. and Holly M., Cordova, to Rogers, Mitchell, Cordova; 501 3rd St.. S., Cordova; $140,000.
Buysee, James D. and Rebecca M., Coal Valley, to Donald R. Bealer Family Limited Partnership, Coal Valley; 1019 E. 1st Ave., Coal Valley, storage facility; $420,000.
Reedy, Mary, trust, Orion, to Dumolien, William J., trust, Rock Island; 2501 26th Ave., Ct., Unit 1-K, Rock Island; $55,000.
Munson, Charles R., and Jonni, Port Byron, to Sharp, Cade M. and Charlie R., Port Byron; 1602 N. High St., Port Byron; $84,500.
Moon, Steven A. and Nancy J., Indianapolis, Ind., to Link, Benjamin, East Moline; 2578 9th St., East Moline; $177,000.
Hicks, Shawn R., Milan, to Ndabishuriya, Simon, and Stire, Adam, Rock Island; 3136 11th St., 3142 11th St., Rock Island; $56,000.
Bloome, Helen, and Fluegel, Carol, Port Byron, to Verschoore, Justin D. and Alena M., East Moline; 57.11 acres farmland, Andalusia; $118,503.25.
Fluegel, Thomas Francis, estate, Port Byron, (Bloome, Helen, executor), to Verschoore, Justin D. and Alena M., East Moline; 57.11 acres farmland, Andalusia; $118,503.25.
Versluys, Betty Jane, trust, Moline, to Dopler, Mary M., East Moline; 628 Mansur Ave., East Moline; $65,000.
Buckwalter, Rodger, Jr. and Rachelle, Moline, to Davenport, Kathryn and Kenneth, Loesburg, Va.; 1206 29th St., Moline; $108,578.
Dyke, Justin, Sebula, Iowa, to Ohanion, Tanya, East Moline; 708 36th Ave., East Moline; $185,000.
Wright, Margo E, Hillsdale, to Whitehouse, Richard Alexander, East Moline; 637 29th Ave., East Moline; $145,000.
Ireland, Nancy M., trustee of Huse, Lyman, trust, Rock Island, to Miller, Kaitlyn, and Helgason, Noah H., Rock Island; 2038 39th St., Rock Island; $94,000.
Corvelli, Michael and Melinda, Clear Lake, Iowa, to Wilsens, Michael and Katie, Coal Valley; 513 W. 15th Ave., Coal Valley; $279,000.
Nolan, Joyce M., Rock Island, to Gonzales, Luciano and April, Milan; 1337 Hilltop Drive, Milan; $183,154.
Franks, Bob and Kathleen, Geneseo, to Salazar, Victor J., East Moline; 2951 12th Ave., Moline; $104,900.
Timm, Corbin, Moline, to Kilroy, Levi, Rock Island; 1513 34th St., Rock Island; $175,000.
Zvonik, Ronald L, Moline, to Kharisma Property, Coal Valley; 3209, 3213, 3213 1/2, 3215, 3215 1/2 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, commercial building; $210,000.
Tolmie, Will R., and Bush, Brittany R., Moline, to Banfield, Brett, Moline; 1545 13th Ave., Moline; $128,000.
Lardner, Burke M., Milan, to Lardner, Stephen Macewan, Milan; 9929 27th St., Milan; $290,000.
Johnson, Jerraco, East Moline, to Johnson, Jerald, and Henderson-Johnson, Valencia, East Moline; 720 24th St., East Moline; $62,000.