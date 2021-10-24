Real estate transactions for Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Maher, Michael J., to Midgley, Stephanie A., and Ruhl, Cammie G., 113 Hillcrest Drive, Geneseo; $230,000.
STNLR 20, to Margaret Adele Realty Group, parcels A & B and also a part of parcel C of Moss' subdivision in the city of Geneseo; $895,000.
Walline, Travis J., to Dzekunskas, Amy, 1059 Oak Drive, Colona; $140,000.
Price, Hunter, to Estes, Phillip and Hanna, 1 Willow Court, Andover; $115,000.
Patton, Terry M. and Kelli K., to Figueroa, Jose Luis, and Aguirre, Rosa, 206 Causemaker Drive, Atkinson; $174,000.
Lewis, Dawn C.; Dralle, Darin R.; Coughlin, Darsa A.; Dralle, Dane A., to Klotz, William G. and Ruth A., Lot 4 of Gernant's subdivision of part of Lot 4 of Outlot 1 of J.T. Pierce's addition to the city of Geneseo; $110,000.
Bishop Hill Arts Council, to Sutton, Nancy J., and Currier, Valerie L., 207 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill; $50,000.
Segobiano, Benjamin M. and Brittany H., to Fluck, Adam C., 316 E. South St., Geneseo; $234,000.
Funk, Mark A., to Cazares, Gabriela Solano, 443 S. Grove St., Kewanee; $58,000.
Anderson, Donovan C. and Bessie I., to Mark A. and Debra M. Blackert Living Trust, 102 Circle Drive, Cambridge; $192,000.
VanDuyne, Dennis W. and Rebecca L., and VanDuyne Family Trust, to Meiresonne, Daniel and Christine, 1416 6th St., Orion; $259,000.
Schaefer, Brad A. and Kelly J., to Little, Danielle Galle, and Little, Jeffery, 102 N. Pleasant St., Cambridge; $210,000.
Williams, Lloyd T. and Laureen, to Luxmore, Steven T. and Christina L., Lot 30 in Ponderosa Hills 2nd Addition, a subdivision located in the northwest quarter of Section 34, Township 18 N, Range 2 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, situated in Henry County; $300,000.
Berggren, Jeffrey and Jessie, to Tyron, Cady, 11209 N. 200th Ave., Woodhull; $228,000.
Campbell, Bryan L. and Kimberly L., to Fischer, William, Lot 4 of Glenwood Acres, a subdivision plat, part of the northwest quarter of Section 20, Township 17N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, village of Coal Valley; $70,000.
Fleming, Robert C., to DeKeyser, Gregory R. and Jill A., 307 S. Chestnut St., Kewanee; $127,500.
Rohrig, Cheryl, to Cepeda, Juan Manuel, 608 Willow St., Kewanee; $53,000.
Janey, Joey L. and Autumn L., to Giesenhagen, Jennifer and Janey, Justin, 507 5th Ave., Kewanee; $18,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Blue House Properties, Aledo, to Sanche, Karen, Rock Island; 2220 42nd St., Rock Island; $139,000.
O'Melia, Larry S. and Susan, Rock Island, to Sawyers, Judith A., Rock Island; 2535 35th Ave., Rock Island; $210,000.
Barkan, Stephen Y., trust, Wellington, Fla., to Quintana, Julian and Midia, Rock Island; 3410 26th Ave., Rock Island; $180,000.
Oestmann, Stephen A. and Wendie L., Noblesville, Ind., to Phelps, Darren and Jackie, Coal Valley; 604 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $255,000.
Carlson Family Revocable Trust, Bettendorf, to Fisher, Michael S. and Holly J., East Moline; 4040 4th St. A, East Moline; $262,500.
Haney, Steven, Moline, to Kern, Stephanie and John, Moline; 2411 34th St., Unit 2, Moline; $118,500.
Martin, Michael G., Wilmington, N.C., to Johnson, Wendy M., and Mizner, Paul M., Moline; 1194 22nd St., Moline; $124,000.
Phelps, Darren M. and Jackie M., Coal Valley, to Whitcher, Steven D. and Allison L., East Moline; 420 39th Ave., East Moline; $170,000.
Trone, Adam J., East Moline, to Lashbrook, Donald L., Carbon Cliff; 215 Orchard Ct., Carbon Cliff; $178,000.
Clevenger, Devin S. and Alyssa, Moline, to Walljasper, Kelsey M. and Myka L., Moline; 3408 56th St. Place, Moline; $215,000.
Poremba, Chester J., trust, Moline, to Morris, Billy and Alma, East Moline; 2508 - 2510 Kennedy Drive, East Moline; $170,000.
Cratty, Nicole, University Heights, Ohio, to Johnson, Darrell, Rock Island; 1711 21st St., Rock Island; $190,000.
Brandner, Beth, Rock Island, to Christophe, Estella, Rock Island; 827 44th St., Rock Island; $95,000.
Rogers, Consuela, Apo AP (Armed Forces Pacific), to Wyatt, Marcelious, Rock Island; 2508 37th Ave., Rock Island; $270,000.
Dozal, Gladys R. and Elias, East Moline, to Aguirre, Adriana Corral, Moline; 1539 26th Ave., Moline; $86,000.
Shellberg, Michael, estate, Rock Island, to Morris Holding, LLC., Davenport; 135 16th St., #2, Rock Island; $90,000.
U.S. Bank National Association, Hopkins, Minn., to Rubix Homes, Chicago; 2612 11th St., Rock Island; $29,000.
Jensen II, Glenn, Illinois City, to Fowler, Zachary, Illinois City; 31029 120th Ave. W., Illinois City; $325,000.
Blomquist, Chad Alan, Naples, Fla., to Williams, Brian and Erica, Rock Island; 2052 3rd Ave., Unit B, Rock Island; $159,000.
Fitzsimmons, Steven R., Rock Island, to Davis, Nicole, Rock Island; 2507 26th Ave. Ct., Unit #6, Rock Island; $62,500.
Brimberg, Donald and Angleque, Rock Island, to Roe, Larry, Moline; 1847 16th Ave., Moline; $120,000.
Heogner, Paul W., trust, Moline, to Haskins, Polly, Port Byron; 2372 S. High St., Port Byron; $122,035.
Hughes, Karen M., trust, Milan, to Kale, Thomas L., Jr. and Baretta J., Moline; 2372 S. High St., Port Byron, office building and land; $500,000.
O'Leary, James E. and Jacqualyn A., Aledo, to Frenell, Kole and Ashlynn, Aledo; 5315 and 5051 - 190th Ave. W., Reynolds, farm; $400,000.
Courson, Brittany, and Welvaert, Justin, Moline, to Hanley, Timothy K. and Robin R., Moline; vacant strip of land, Moline; $15,000.
Howard, Jeffrey J., Moline, to Lee, Edwin, Petersburg, Va.; 1724 13th Ave., Moline; $169,000.
Simmer, Rodney, Rock Island, to Gomez, Ezequiel, Rock Island; 2916 28th Ave., Rock Island; $125,000.
Arnold, Cory, Riverview, Fla., to Hernandez, Mario and Teresa, Moline; 4601 50th Ave., Moline; $185,000.
Mizner, Daniel and Karen, Moline, to Batterson, Michelle and Deren, Moline; 1842 4th St., Moline; $97,000.
Keleher, Daniel Brad, Orion, to Taets, Michael A., Coal Valley; 5010 81st Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $195,000.
Duncan, Alexander M. and Chelsey, Davenport, to Stephenson, Nolan F L, Moline; 1515 34th St., Moline; $100,000.
Castro, Manuel G., Davenport, to Rosales Perez, Maria A., Moline; 241 52nd St., Moline; $40,000.
Matson, Michael and Valerie, Sherrard, to DeJonghe, Jimmy and Kim, Rock Island; 4520 27th Ave., Rock Island; $249,000.
Henry, Donald and Sharon, Geneseo, to Moskowitz, Andrew and Amy, Moline; 3709 72nd St. Ct., Moline; $325,000.
Verbeke, Craig A., estate, Moline, to Mac Homes, LLC., Bettendorf; 1405 13th St., Moline; $38,000.
Snowstar Corp., West Burlington, Iowa, to Harper's Outdoor Fun, Andalusia; 500 126th St. W., Andalusia, 78.45 acres, ski resort; $400,000.
Lawson, James D. and Susan K., Lawrence, Kans., to Phillips, Brian S., East Moline; 3524 12th St., East Moline; $130,000.
Coleman, Lindsey, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Bergmeier, Jason and Autumn, Rock Island; 4240 14th St., Rock Island; $215,000.
Johnson, Elaine S., trustee, of Miller, Susan L., trust, Bettendorf, to Miller, Jacob, East Moline; 17215 Hubbard Rd., East Moline; $125,000.
Howard, James A. and Gayla M., Milan, to Munson, Joseph M., Rock Island; 1000 16th Ave., Rock Island; $109,900.
Cook, Bryan Grant, Rock Island, to Fisher, Johnny and Jennifer, Rock Island; 1923 21st St., Rock Island; $300,000.
Lomon, M. Joann, trust, Milan, to Shreeves, Justin A., Milan; 509 W. 2nd Ave., Milan; $93,500.
Taets, Michael and Cherie, Coal Valley, to Diaz Castaneda, Edith, Moline; 1185 25th St., Moline; $180,000.
Galati, Judith A., trust, Lemont, Ill., to PRKD, LLC, Geneseo; 1220 18th St., Moline; $22,500.
Galati, Judith A., trust, Lemont, Ill., to PRKD, LLC, Geneseo; 1121 18th Ave., East Moline; $15,000.
Thomas, Marlene D., Snellville, Ga., to Mendoza, Alma D. Sanchez, East Moline; 725 27th St., East Moline; $125,000.
Guindy, Arslan El, and Mizener, Deborah, Miami Beach, Fla., to Palmer, Shelly L., Moline; 5410 20th Ave. Ct., Moline; $285,000.
Southard Enterprises, Galesburg, to MVP Rentals, Milan; 1730 W. 2st St., Milan, car wash; $172,000.
Hannah, Martha Sue, Las Vegas, Nev., to Schomer, Katelynn L., Rock Island; 1309 10th St., Rock Island; $47,975.
Goldstone, Erica T. and Linwood, Moline, to Hantz, Sr., Robert R., East Moline; 491 33rd Ave., East Moline; $134,900.
Hirst, Joshua M. and Breann, Albany, Ill., to Angelos, Nicholas J., Moline; 1536 13th Ave., Moline; $107,000.
Esterdahl, Monica A., trust, East Moline, to Livermore, Danielle, Moline; 5316 6th Ave., Moline; $105,000.
Wake-Bowman, Joanne C., trust, Brookfield, Ill., to Karenke, Blake, East Moline; 2124 Woodlawn Ave., East Moline; $109,000.
Karenke, Blake and Caitlyn, Andover, to Dozal, Gladys and Elias Alberto, East Moline; 2124 Woodlawn Ave., East Moline; $153,500.
Rogers, Scott B. and Holly M., Cordova, to Rogers, Mitchell, Cordova; 501 3rd St.. S., Cordova; $140,000.
Buysee, James D. and Rebecca M., Coal Valley, to Donald R. Bealer Family Limited Partnership, Coal Valley; 1019 E. 1st Ave., Coal Valley, storage facility; $420,000.
Reedy, Mary, trust, Orion, to Dumolien, William J., trust, Rock Island; 2501 26th Ave., Ct., Unit 1-K, Rock Island; $55,000.
Munson, Charles R., and Jonni, Port Byron, to Sharp, Cade M. and Charlie R., Port Byron; 1602 N. High St., Port Byron; $84,500.
Moon, Steven A. and Nancy J., Indianapolis, Ind., to Link, Benjamin, East Moline; 2578 9th St., East Moline; $177,000.
Hicks, Shawn R., Milan, to Ndabishuriya, Simon, and Stire, Adam, Rock Island; 3136 11th St., 3142 11th St., Rock Island; $56,000.
Bloome, Helen, and Fluegel, Carol, Port Byron, to Verschoore, Justin D. and Alena M., East Moline; 57.11 acres farmland, Andalusia; $118,503.25.
Fluegel, Thomas Francis, estate, Port Byron, (Bloome, Helen, executor), to Verschoore, Justin D. and Alena M., East Moline; 57.11 acres farmland, Andalusia; $118,503.25.
Versluys, Betty Jane, trust, Moline, to Dopler, Mary M., East Moline; 628 Mansur Ave., East Moline; $65,000.
Buckwalter, Rodger, Jr. and Rachelle, Moline, to Davenport, Kathryn and Kenneth, Loesburg, Va.; 1206 29th St., Moline; $108,578.
Dyke, Justin, Sebula, Iowa, to Ohanion, Tanya, East Moline; 708 36th Ave., East Moline; $185,000.
Wright, Margo E, Hillsdale, to Whitehouse, Richard Alexander, East Moline; 637 29th Ave., East Moline; $145,000.
Ireland, Nancy M., trustee of Huse, Lyman, trust, Rock Island, to Miller, Kaitlyn, and Helgason, Noah H., Rock Island; 2038 39th St., Rock Island; $94,000.
Corvelli, Michael and Melinda, Clear Lake, Iowa, to Wilsens, Michael and Katie, Coal Valley; 513 W. 15th Ave., Coal Valley; $279,000.
Nolan, Joyce M., Rock Island, to Gonzales, Luciano and April, Milan; 1337 Hilltop Drive, Milan; $183,154.
Franks, Bob and Kathleen, Geneseo, to Salazar, Victor J., East Moline; 2951 12th Ave., Moline; $104,900.
Timm, Corbin, Moline, to Kilroy, Levi, Rock Island; 1513 34th St., Rock Island; $175,000.
Zvonik, Ronald L, Moline, to Kharisma Property, Coal Valley; 3209, 3213, 3213 1/2, 3215, 3215 1/2 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, commercial building; $210,000.
Tolmie, Will R., and Bush, Brittany R., Moline, to Banfield, Brett, Moline; 1545 13th Ave., Moline; $128,000.
Lardner, Burke M., Milan, to Lardner, Stephen Macewan, Milan; 9929 27th St., Milan; $290,000.
Johnson, Jerraco, East Moline, to Johnson, Jerald, and Henderson-Johnson, Valencia, East Moline; 720 24th St., East Moline; $62,000.
Ralph, Charles E., estate, Colona, to Yodts, Heather M. and Kevin, Moline; 3005 54th St., Moline; $170,000.
Dum, Sang, and Khen, Kil, Moline, to Kawagana, Wemigaba, Moline; 538 33rd Ave., East Moline; $129,900.
Graves, Patricia J., Cordova, to Esterdahl, Monica A., trust, East Moline; 1800 7th St., Unit 5C, East Moline; $80,500.
Filbert Family Trust, Mesa, Ariz., to Smeltzly, Trent G., Hillsdale; 30509 94th Ave. N., Hillsdale; $165,000.
Chien, Joshua and Jenny, Fremont, Calif., to Sedam, Frannie, East Moline; 558 34th Ave., East Moline; $133,000.
Lambrecht, Linda, Tucson, Ariz., to Slininger, Steven J. and Diana M., Carbon Cliff; 2040 Villa Pines Circle, Carbon Cliff; $165,000.
Gosa, J.C. and Jana M., Hampton, to Schulte, James and Benita, Port Byron; 1716 Parkway Drive, Port Byron; $352,000.
Youngblood, James B., East Moline, to Youngblood, Michael and Teresa, Cherry Valley, Ill.; 3702 Hazelcrest Drive Ct., East Moline; $130,000.
Steines, Timothy L. and Elizabeth A., Geneseo, to Vana, John V. and Gloria S., East Moline; 559 35th Ave., East Moline; $360,000.
US Bank National, Hopkins, Minn., to Future Iservice, LLC, Flushing N.Y.; 3305 68th Ave., Moline; $6,000.
Scott, John C., Davenport, to Gates, Darren and Brandi, Milan; 236 E. 3rd Ave., Milan; $127,000.
Kiefer, Patrice A., Bettendorf, to Davis, William Steve, Rock Island; 2345 41st St., Rock Island; $55,500.
JL Real Estate Holdings, Bettendorf, to Senne, Jason, Davenport; 3800 29th St., Moline; $335,000.
Brotman, Rona S., estate, Colona, to Morton, Jessica, Milan; 622 1/2 3rd Ave. W., Milan; $70,000.
Ames, Scott R. and Margaret M., Huntsvilla, Ala., to Sheppard, Alex and Emily, Taylor Ridge; 8429 149th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $335,000.
Logli, Gary, Colorado Spring, Colo., to Romero, Jay, Rock Island; 38 Berkshire Dr., Rock Island; $30,000.
Launius, Liliane G., estate, Coal Valley, to Maynard, Jonah, Moline; 954 40th St. Ct., Moline; $65,000.
Tingley, Robert, Rock Island, to Quad City Senior Care, Inc., Moline; 2810 41st St., Moline; $110,000.
Zimmerman, Christopher, co-administrator of Rodgers, Paul Q, estate, Moline, to Jost, Garrin and Carolyn, Moline; 4411 7th Ave., Moline; $97,024.
Hodge, Benjamin and Amanda, Taylor Ridge, to Cato, Dennis, Moline; 2206 35th St. Ct., Moline; $120,000.
Usrey, James M. and Christine M., Port Byron, to Mueller, Rebecca, Hampton; 815 1st Ave., Hampton; $135,000.
Heriford, Joan E., trust, Rock Island, to Grimmett, Meghan, Rock Island; 8504 Ridgewood Rd., Unit 102, Rock Island; $98,000.
Longnecker, Linda L., trust, Colona, to Reeves, Ryan, East Moline; 534 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline; $115,500.
Amundsen, Craig R., and Julie K., Moline, to Trice, Chavaras and Krystall, Rock Island; 1321 39th St., Rock Island; $118,000.
Tapia, Dolores, Moline, to Fitzpatrick, Tabitha T. and Frank N., Rock Island; 801 44th St., Rock Island; $107,000.
Albany Banchshares, Inc., Bettendorf, to Kahley, Chad, Hillsdale; 306 Oney Ave., Hillsdale; $153,000.
B.M. Bagby, Inc., East Moline, to Victor, Salvador, Andalusia; 930 13th St. E., Andalusia; $416,647.
Stone, Larry, Sherrard, to Ruggles, Jason and Kelly, Andalusia; Lot 69, Andalusia, land/lot only; $4,500.
Quad Cities Enterprises of Moline, LLC, Chicago, to National Retail Properties, Orlando, Fla.; 4506 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, car wash, $4,600,000.
Eckhardt, Sarah A., trust, Fallbrook, Calif., to Mount Rose Incorporated, Illinois City; rural route Buffalo Prairie, Ill., 80 acre farm; $1,169,607.
VanDerWoude Properties, Rock Island, to Tealco, Milan; 1421 11th St. W. and 1001 15th Ave. Ct., Milan, industrial building; $1,400,000.
Johnston, Janice M., Moline, to Buckwalter, Rodger L., Jr. and Rachelle, M., Moline; 3537 33rd St. Ct., Moline; $239,000.
Kerofsky, Michael, trustee for Kerofsky, Charles, trust, Moline, to Rosas, Maria, Moline; 4004 26th St. A, Moline; $40,000.
Thomson, Bill A., and Juehring-Thomson, Debbie, Bettendorf, to Thompson, Mark and Diane L., Moline; 3807 10th Ave. Place, Moline; $102,000.
Kieffer, Ida Delores, estate, Silvis, to Kieffer, Arnold L, Hampton; 215 2nd Ave., Hampton; $42,153.
SWA, an Illinois Partnership, Rock Island, to MidAmerican Energy Company, Des Moines, Iowa; vacant land, Village of Milan, Blackhawk Township; $140,000.
Bucks, LeClaire, to Auctioneers Realty, LeClaire; 4606, 4612 and 4720 69th Ave., Milan; $265,000.
Wilkens, Patricia A., Cordova, to Rogers, Scott and Holly, Cordova; 16321 266th St. N., Cordova; $245,000.
1824, LLC, LeClaire, to Chandler, Kristin L., East Moline; 1824 28th Ave., East Moline; $75,000.
Michl, Mark and Renee, Milan, to Davis, Joshua and Anna-Lena, Milan; 14725 13th St., Milan; $205,000.
MKM Investments, Rock Island, to Nicola, Timothy, Davenport; 903 17th St., Rock Island; $28,000.
Zimmerman, Christopher T., co-administrator of Rodgers, Paul Q., estate, Moline, to Zimmerman, Christopher T. and Juliann K., Moline; 631 - 45th St., part of an area known as 4411 7th Ave., Moline, land/lot only; $11,500.
Zimmerman, Christopher T., co-administrator of Rodgers, Paul Q., estate, Moline, to Thomas, Lee, Moline; 3918 12th St., Moline, land/lot only; $4,500.
Stupka, Beverly Michelle, Coal Valley, to Trejo, Deanna C., Rock Island; 2036 40th St., Rock Island; $119,900.
Moore, Teresa A., Rock Island, to Villarreal, Stephen, Rock Island; 2211 46th St., Rock Island; $180,000.
Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Alfaro, Juan, Moline; 1518 17th St., Moline; $138,000.
JP2 Properties, Moline, to Mitola, Kevin, Rock Island; 2712 38th St., Rock Island; $160,000.
Schaubroeck, Patricia A., Rock Island, to Jordan, Tanner, Rock Island; 2700 35th Ave., Rock Island; $115,000.
Zmuda, Thomas G., trustee of Zmuda, Jeannine M., trust, East Moline, to Efflandt, David and Sarah, East Moline; 2344 15th St. Ct., East Moline; $182,500.