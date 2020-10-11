Real estate transactions for Sunday, October 11, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Holden, Samantha R., to Rudd, Cecil A.. and Margaret G., 2 Chrisop Court, Colona; $170,000.
MSC Retail, to ZCF Colona DG, 901 First Street, Colona; $795,000.
Noble, Rebecca F., to Stenzel, Adam and Rayhill, Bridgett, 408 S. Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo; $166,000.
VanOpdorp, Matthew S. and Samantha L., to Holtzen, Amanda J., 215 N. Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo; $141,000.
York, Martin R. and Jody L., to Beck, Jacob Stuart and Amanda, 235 S. Division St., Woodhull; $75,000.
Deleon, Andrea A. Cortright, to Delean, Patricia A., 23255 E. 750th Street, Colona; $11,000.
Colburn, Ryan P. and Alissa R., to Ewig, Thomas R., 348 W. 2nd Ave., Woodhull; $124,500.
Breidenstein, Gerald Michael and Ann Marie, to Seams, Sara and Devin, 405 Oak Drive, Geneseo; $230,500.
Stinar, Russell K. and Carolyn J., to Silva, Gabriel and Janet, 834 S. Washington Street, Kewanee; $25,000.
Rishel, Donna M/ Dirck, Donna M., to Thompson, Chris A. and Tobi M., 401 W. Court Street, Cambridge; $50,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Fisher, Pamela K., Moline, to Robinson, Christopher and Monica, Milan; 8626 Knoxville Rd., Milan; $212,500.
Kindelsperger, Aron D. and Laycee E., Cordova, to Mongreig, Dirk and Sarah, Port Byron; 9114 217th St. N., Port Byron; $305,000.
Leemans, Lisa A., Sheffield Village, Ohio, to Dare, Steven J., Moline; 2806 18th St. C, Moline; $215,000.
Pingora Loan Servicing, Ewing, N.J., to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, Okla.; 1811 27th Ave., East Moline; $51,100.
Gisi Jr., Terry R., Davenport, to Ericson, David D., Rock Island; 3900 28th St., Rock Island; $149,900.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Horton, Vincent, Olympia, Wash.; 2903 - 2903 1/2 6th Ave., Rock Island; $100,000.
Ayers, Christopher T., Rock Island, to Caudillo-Torres, Edgar, Rock Island; 2616 31st St. Ct., Rock Island; $129,900.
Pence, David and Jonna, Quincy, to Bebber, Samantha, Rock Island; 8118 9th St. W., Rock Island; $133,000.
Martin, Sherri M., Lomax, Ill., to Clark, John E., Moline; 414 51st St., Moline; $81,000.
Mattecheck, Roger and Darcie, Moline, to Rosas, Antonio, Silvis; 3402 - 3404 60th St., Moline; $143,500.
Wright, John and Bonnie, Davenport, to Sherman, Jessica, Davenport; 1020 24th Ave., Rock Island; $48,000.
Lee, Ray and Tricia, Rock Island, to Griffin, Sara, East Moline; 124 15th Ave., East Moline; $81,000.
Oliva, Jose, trust, Port Byron, to Zeitler, Michael and Suzanne, East Moline; 4412 River Drive #203, Moline; $225,000.
Schulte, Mark, Moline, to Rodriguez, Rodolfo, and Sieria, Clara, Moline; 4416 51st Ave., Moline; $131,000.
Orlowski, David C., trust, Tomahawk, Wis., to Henniges, Brian and Melissa, Milan; 38.025 acres farmland, Milan; $228,150.
Blumhoff, Wayne and Betty, Milan, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 722 W. 9th St., Milan; $27,000.
DJB Properties, Catawba, N.C., to Leveraged Holdings, Davenport; 4703-4707 and 4711-4715 St. A., Moline, office/warehouse; $1,835,000.
Gray Line Holdings, Bettendorf, to Lund, Logan, Taylor Ridge; 9920 W. 77th St., Taylor Ridge; $159,900.
Herbst, Sherrie Helen, trust, Rock Island, to Meleski, Jodean R., Rock Island; 2856 11 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $50,000.
Wisdom Corner, trust, Geneseo, to Chennoufi, Alae, East Moline; 2033 3X Ave., East Moline; $17,000.
Brown, Matthew S., Andalusia, to Emery, William III and Jenna, Taylor Ridge; 11325 140th St. W, Taylor Ridge; $278,000.
HMV, Rock Island, to Gary Hodge, Moline; 8909 Highland Ct., Rock Island; $41,360.
Gary Hodge, Moline, to Hofer, Judy M., trust, Rock Island; 8909 Highland Ct., Rock Island; $397,304.
Sandoval, Harry M., trust, Davenport, to Rosenthal, Katelyn, Silvis; 329 5th St. Ct., Silvis; $90,000.
Miller, Julius E. and Melissa A., Bettendorf, to Kindelsperger, Aron D. and Laycee E., Cordova; 13711 228th St. N., Cordova; $420,000.
Van Baale, Thomas S., Blue Grass, to 42 Doors, Waukesha, Wis.; 3902 25th St., Moline; 4002 25th St., Moline; 4004 25th St., Moline, 4006 25th St., Moline; 2424 40th Ave., Moline; 729 11th Ave. B Ct., Silvis; apartment buildings; $1,900,000.
Uhlig, Norma J., Omaha, Neb., to Beyer, Jake Dale, Cordova; 405 Main Ave., Cordova; $225,000.
Macomber, Guy D., Taylor Ridge, to Wooten, Laura A., Rock Island; 4414 10th Ave., Rock Island; $55,000.
Turner, Bonnie and Jeremy, Sherrard, to SKV Holdings, Moline; 624 10th St., Moline; $70,000.
Vasquez, Denise and Hector, Milan, to Omari, Andjelani, Rock Island; 2419 9th St., Rock Island; $56,000.
Bledsoe, David, Coal Valley, to Ecker, Daryl, and Dawson Ecker, Dawn; 1711 18th St. C, Moline; $85,000.
Caudillo, Mauricio and Azucena Marques, Silvis, to Villa, Blanca Yohen Garcia, and Montoya, Francisco Javier Conejo, Waterloo; 709 21st St., East Moline; $20,000.
Hoffeditz, Paul A. and Beth A., Englewood, Fla, to Bachelder, Matthew E. and Brittany R., Andalusia; 612 3rd St. W, Andalusia; $125,000.
Wells Fargo Bank, Des Moines, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 4718 11th St., East Moline; $70,000.
Stoltz, Tanya A., Rock Island, to Selby Enterprises, Davenport; 1324 12th Ave., East Moline; $3,500.
Swanson, Brett J. and Melissa R., Colona, to McCune, Taylor M. and Noah R., Moline; 2441 19th St., Moline; $115,000.
Sels, Gloria E., Silvis, to Partridge, Eldon C. and Pamela S., Silvis; 3405 Hunter Dr., Silvis; $310,000.
Nadeau, Timothy and Frances, North Port, Fla., to Schmook, Christopher, and Wade, Brittany; 513 30th Ave. W, Milan; $890,900.
Blondell Family, trust, Moline, to Sheldon, Dean, Milan; 1150 36th Ave., Moline; $139,000.
Uhlig, Norma J., estate, Omaha, Neb., to Beyer, Jake Dale, Cordova; 405 Main Ave., Cordova; $225,000.
Erickson, Mitchell, Moline, to Watson, Nicolas, Rock Island; 3249 38th Ave., Rock Island; $148,500.
Clemmons trust, Milan, to Turner, Bonnie and Jeremy, Sherrard; 624 10th St., Moline; $88,466.
Fannie Mae, Dallas, Tex., to Vyncke, David M., Moline; 4361 11th St., East Moline; $34,000.
Clark, Linda J., Chamblee, Ga., to Baenziger, Jr., Robert Lee, Blue Grass; 17225 Rt. 84 N., East Moline; $163.
Fanth, Wade, Bettendorf, to Powell, Jordan M. and Allison L., Milan; 4822 69th Ave., Milan; $185,000.
Kaple, Judith E., and McKamey, Jeffery N., Moline, to Carlos, Juan, and Ramos, Vale, Flushing, N.Y.; 2313 18th St. A., Moline; $56,000.
Mahieu, Christine, Port Byron, to Williams, Heather, Moline; 1929 43rd St., Moline; $91,000.
Navygold, Annawan, to STNLR 20, LP, Dallas, Tex.; 222 10th Ave., Milan, restaurant; $628,900.
Burge, Raymond A., Rock Island, to Brandom, Michelle, Rock Island; 3906 14th St., Rock Island; $325,000.
First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Segura, Robert and Melinda, East Moline; 104 Island Ave., East Moline; $37,400.
Simpson, Richard, Moline, to Webster, Kali, Geneseo; 1825 1st St. A., Moline; $75,500.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.