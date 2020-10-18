Real estate transactions for Sunday, October 18, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Schmidt, Kurt H., to Schaaf, Daniel S. and Devon R., vacant land, lots 5 & 6 of Longbrook subdivision, being a subdivision located in the west half of the southwest quarter of Sect. 8, Township 17 N, Range 3 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois; $91,000.
Ford, William McKinley, to Mannon, Sarah Lou, 404 E. Wells Street, Geneseo; $54,000.
Johnson, Jessica M., to Herrera, Alfredo and Lopez, Isabel Benito, Lot 10 in Block 5 of Lakeview Addition to the city of Kewanee, county of Henry and state of Illinois; $43,000.
Future Capital, to Baja Homes, 530 Warren Street, Colona; $90,000.
Specht, John A. and Carla, to Snipes, Sharon K., 204 S. Depot Street, Annawan; $65,000.
Good, Stephen, to 112 W. Second Street LLC, 112 West Second Street, Kewanee; $28,000.
Rice, Gregg L.; Bishop, Rickelle A./ Rice, Rickelle A., to Dearing, Anthony and Dane A., 1224 Roseview Avenue, Kewanee; $70,000.
McDonald, Jacob M. and Miranda M., to Rice, Gregg L. and Rickelle A., 1011 N.W. 5th Avenue, Galva; $185,000.
Pereda, Jose and Maria/ Pereda, Jose Corral/ Corral, Jose Pereda, to Gutierrez, Luis, 812 N. Walnut Street, Kewanee; $26,000.
Weyland, Patricia R., to Klauer, Vincent P., 227 4th Street, Andover; $176,000.
Hanna, Christine, to Toal, Cherish N., 304 N. Marlane Drive, Alpha; $92,000.
Henderson, Bret A. and John F. Henderson Estate, to Hungate Real Estate Ventures, 115 4th Street, Andover; $20,000.
Clark, Delores C. and Donald S., to Olson, Dawn, 117 N. Washington Street, Kewanee; $28,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Hullon, Jasbir and Kundip, Moline, to Landeros, Adrian, Moline; 214 13th Ave., Moline, land/lot only; $7,000.
Williams, Renee M., Rock Island, to Johnson, Austin, Andalusia; 227 W. 6th St., Andalusia; $119,000.
Palmer, Rex, Moline, to Bray, Julie, Moline; 2323 16th Ave., Moline; $123,000.
Synergy Development & Leasing, Oshkosh, Wis., to T.R. Holdings, Davenport; 4751 41st St., Moline, retail commercial building; $700,000.
Varner, Derek A. and Angela R., Milan, to Nelson, John W. and Jennifer, Milan; 4711 116th Ave. Ct., Milan; $265,000.
Weber, Barbara A., trust, Davenport, to Kerr, Shawn and Amy, Andalusia; 2717 25th Ave., Rock Island; $60,000.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Hull, David; 938 53rd St., Moline; $60,000.
Taggart, Robert, Davenport, to Alvarado, Megan, Rock Island; 2715 46th St., Rock Island; $135,000.
Boswell, Geoffrey D. and Carrie, Taylor Ridge, to Spaulding, Tony, Milan; 517 32nd Ave. W., Milan; $125,143.
Frail, Da Yae, APO, Armed Forces Pacific, to Pennaka, Hari, Moline; 5102 25th Ave. Ct., Unit 301, Moline; $62,000.
Hodge, David and Leah, Rock Island, to Romeo, Kylie, Moline; 2321 30th St., Moline; $82,000.
Bailey, Randy G., Princeton, Iowa, to Orendorff, Anthony and Jaynie, Port Byron; 25925 80th Ave. N., Port Byron; $30,000.
Erickson, Margaret R., East Moline, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 2404 18th Ave., Moline; $40,000.
Gomez, Susan K., and Heber, Linda S., Coal Valley, to Robinson, Gwenette L., Rock Island; 902 20th St., Rock Island; $35,000.
Hoff, Curtis and Tawnya A., East Moline, to Hiatt, Sheryl, Moline; 1913 47th St. Ct., Moline; $155,000.
Epperly, Elizabeth J., Davenport, to Anderson, Austin B., Coal Valley; 5605 120th Ave., Coal Valley; $177,000.
Dorfmueller, Michelle R. and Joshua A., Robinson, Ill., to Leach, Stanley F. and Wilma I., trust, Moline; 3715 S. Shore Dr., Moline; $45,000.
Davis, Joy D., estate, Rock Island, to Brown, Blade, Rock Island; 1204 12th St., Rock Island; $49,900.
Fehrie, Timothy Robert, Stuart, Iowa, to McKavanagh, David and Elizabeth, Rock Island; 1801 85th Ave. W., Rock Island; $160,000.
Christensen, Katherine M., Silvis, to Johnson, Mark L., and Block Johnson, Susan, Silvis; 1239 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; $157,500.
Hutchinson, Debra A., Coal Valley, to Williams, Renee M., Rock Island; 3620 38th St., Unit 6, Rock Island; $133,000.
Gibson, Dan Alan, trust, Port Charlotte, Fla., to Hatfield, Mike John, Cordova; 1210-1210 1/2 3rd St. S., Cordova; $242,900.
Howard, James A. and Gayla M., Milan, to Lindbloom Properties, Coal Valley; 841 42nd St., Rock Island; $111,200.
CSS Holdings, Tampa, Fla., to Gagner, Jeanpaul X. and Katie P., Moline; 1936 12th Ave., Moline; $120,000.
Frey, Michael E. and Christine M., Port Byron, to Peschang, Nicholas J., Rapids City; 909 15th St., Rapids City; $129,000.
Ferretti, Nicholas M., Iowa City, to Dunn, Roger and Heidi, East Moline; 2614 5th St. Ct., East Moline; $178,500.
Northpoint Commercial Credit, Rock Island, to Blake, Kelly A., Rock Island; 2802 6th Ave., Rock Island; $102,000.
Pithan, Larry C., Andalusia, to Collins, Mark S. and Kathleen M., Sherrard; 3520 Meadow Circle E., Milan, land/lot only; $1,000.
Happe, Patrick A., trust, DeWitt, to Collins, Mark S. an Kathleen M., Sherrard; 3516 Meadow Circle E., Milan, land/lot only; $1,000.
Black, Herbert L., Davenport, to Macias, Killian, Milan; 620 W. 34th Ave. Ct., Milan; $90,000.
Bealer, Donald R. and Beverly J., Coal Valley, to Pritchard, William and Rosalie W., trust, Cross Plains, Wis.; 21516 River Rd. N., Cordova; $320,000.
Barrera, Pedro, Cleveland, Ill., to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 254 8th St., Silvis; $43,000.
BTHP, Inc., Taylor Ridge, to Nicoletto, Kari L., Rock Island; 1000 24th Ave., Rock Island; $53,500.
Sullivan, Kristy N., Moline, to Arduser, Cristina, Moline; 1630 27th Ave., Moline; $101,000.
McAllister, Martin E., estate, Davenport, to Mausser, Chuck, Milan; 2801 63rd Ave. W., Milan; $286,000.
Garza, Rey A. and Melissa Ann, Moline, to Harris, Robert K., Moline; 942 25th St., Moline; $67,000.
Mencos Properties, LeClaire, to Schadel, Anthony J. and Kimberly E., Sherrard; 1206 25th Ave., Rock Island; $90,000.
Moline Physicians, Toledo, Ohio, to Moline 3900 APL MP, Boca Raton, Fla.; 3900 28th Ave. Dr., Moline, medical office building; $8,978,592.
Dillin, Cheryl D., trust, Moline, to Smith, Camille, Rock Island; 3704 9th St., Rock Island; $23,000.
Statute Realty Equities, Davenport, to Hartwell Holdings, Springhill, Tenn.; 1102 20th Ave., Silvis, day care building; $1,050,000.
Anderson, Michael D., Morgantown, W. Va., to Smith, Jennifer A., Dubuque; 1859 25th Ave. Ct., Moline; $186,000.
Stathopoulos, Athanasios, Glenview, Ill., to Maus, Marilyn, Rock Island; 2817 30th Ave., Rock Island; $170,000.
U.S. Bank National, Hopkins, Minn., to Doyle Jones, Matthew, Davenport; 210 13th St., Silvis; $500.
Neilson, Kathleen, Moline, to McCoy, Delores, Moline; 2999 3rd St., Unit 105, Moline; $127,500.
Goding, Mary; Short, Brian; Short, Christopher W., and Short, David C., Rock Island, to Maltby, Russell A. and Deanna J., Rock Island; 2614 32nd St., Rock Island; $134,000.
Hynd Farm Junto Group, Bettendorf, to Ellis, Ryan, Silvis; 900 17th Ave., Silvis; $22,500.
Kargl, Tyler and Kodi, Illinois City, to Streit, Anthony; Streit, Samantha, and Meirhaeghe, Linda, Andalusia; 633 5th Ave., W., Andalusia; $150,000.
McLaughlin, Ricky O. and Kelly, Port Richey, Fla., to Garcia, Sergio, Moline; 3726 15th St. D, Moline; $95,000.
Ludin, Steven E., estate, Rock Island, to Malcolm, Jay, Milan; 1720 127th Ave. W., Milan; $89,000.
Cobb, Mark G. and Jacqulyn, Moline, to Maranda, Michelle, Rock Island; 3121 25th Ave., Rock Island; $82,000.
Parelius, Mark P., W60418, Bluffton, S.C., to 20th Street RI Loft, Rock Island; 319 20th St., Rock Island, commercial building; $15,000.
Mossage, Kirk M., Rock Island, to Baumann, Todd, Moline; 2337 33rd St., Moline; $102,900.
Spence, Kipp G. and Sandra C., Clinton, to Kies, David, Silvis; 207 5th St., Silvis; $74,000.
Rashid, Reem, and Alobaidi, Luay D., Sterling, Va., to Wah, Thoo, Rock Island; 2840 30th Ave., Rock Island; $149,500.
Rock, Amanda, San Antonio, Tex., to Scott QCA Enterprises, Orion; 3018 118th Ave. W., Milan; $43,500.
Davis, Shane, Rock Island, to Garcia, Joey and Kristina, Rock Island; 555 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $50,000.
Coffman, James and Karen, Silvis, to Westlund, Jayme Lawrence, Moline; 438 18th Ave., Moline; $133,000.
Premier Rentals, Blue Grass, to De Voss, Kelli, Rock Island; 551 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $59,000.
Sheal Properties, Bolingbrook, Ill., to Struck, Jonah Gavin and Alison Brooke, Rock Island; 1527 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $133,900.
Gould, John David, estate, Milan, to Trujillo, Balentine, Orion; 13902 117th St., Orion, farm; $430,000.
Gillum, Robert E. and Kathryn S., trust, Coal Valley, to Aust, Constance M., Coal Valley; 1714 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $211,900.
Cole, James, Jacksons Gap, Ala., to Marquez, Lisa, Illinois City; 20501 Loud Thunder Rd., Illinois City; $75,000.
