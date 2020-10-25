Real estate transactions for Sunday, October 25, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Kodyra, John and Baumgardner, Amanda S. to McGinnis, Hailey Marie and Woolsey, Benjamin R. L., 405 E. Wells Street, Geneseo; $142,500.
Stott, Tiffany N,. and Hogan, James, to Stanowski, Eric, 502 3rd Street, Colona; $65,000.
Nelson, Daryl and Kristin, to Bohland, Jenna L. and Adam W., 1314 12th Street, Orion; $140,000.
Sargeant, Charles, and Park, Mary, to Nelson, Eric C., 408 N. State Street, Atkinson; $13,000.
O'Connor, Michael J. and Lisa R., to Warman, Bryan, 6439 E. 500th Street, Lynn Center; $271,500.
Ehrlich, Vickey Denette, to Boyer, Joseph M. and Berenice, 625 Cherry Court, Colona; $220,000.
Johnson, Michael L., to Ferry, Ryan and Amanda, 1209 1st Street, Orion; $92,000.
Arkebauer, Theodore M. and Karen S., to West, Jason, 109 10th Avenue, Orion; $27,000.
Koning, Zachariah J., to Moorhusen James B. Revocable Trust and Moorhusen Sunny L. Revocable Trust, 321 E. Park Street, Geneseo; $145,000.
Anderson, Janet, to Hawkins, Vicki L., 139 N. Stewart Street, Geneseo; $135,000.
Smabrukare, to Dornfeld, Nicholas C., vacant land, 294th Street North 2050 Avenue, Annawan; $50,000.
Kuffel, Daniel J. and Brenda A., to Kuffel, Dalton J. and Chandra J., 215 E. Garfield Street, Kewanee; $110,000.
Bush, John S. and Kimberly A., to Vonderheide, James D. and Bonnie A. Wells/Wells, Bonnie A. Vonderheide, 13 Autumn Creek Street, Coal Valley; $375,000.
DePauw, Jacob M. and Chloe A., to Hodshire, Chris E. and Jennings, Suzanne R., 603 N. Meadow Street, Geneseo; $64,000.
Mallum, Dawn/ Gillis, Dawn, to Hancock, Steven A. and Cindy J., 709 W. Main Street, Geneseo; $90,000.
Brewer, Jared W. and Aimee L., to Williamson, Kraig, 330 Wilsey Court, Kewanee; $32,500.
Rumfelt, Lanel L. and Charles W./Carey, Lanel L., to Thomas, Bryce H., and Robinson, Kirsten L., 217 E. Ogden Avenue, Geneseo; $140,000.
Hamilton, Martha L., to Williamson, Kraig, 216 and 218 South Park Street, Kewanee; $42,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Hoffman Family Trust, Preston and Rebecca, Fulton, to Grchan, Kristine Marie, Rapids City, 1104 Deer Run Rd., Rapids City; $215,000.
Bitler, Brian, Port Byron, to Klabunde, Karter, East Moline; 18522 IL Route 84N, Port Byron; $157,500.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Hurd, Lori L., Moline; 1140 48th St., Moline; $43,000.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Medrano, Alejandro, Rock Island; 1620 5th St., Moline; $22,000.
Stogsdill, Raymond and Brittany, Moline, to Ellis Renovations, Silvis; 1892 22nd Ave., Moline; $50,000.
Trigg-Clauson, Barbara, Frankford, Del., to Haskins, Thomas J. and Margaret M. Moline; 2404 1st St. Ct., Unit 7, Moline; $195,000.
Larson, Harlan L. and Alice G., Orion, to Tukaeva, Rakhima and Ilfat, Moline; 4334 26th Ave., Moline; $155,000.
Palm, Rebecca L., Moline, to Tomlin, Bennett, Moline; 1910 15th St., Moline; $107,000.
Hebbein, Angela R., trust, Coal Valley, to Schickert, Kyle, Coal Valley; 308 W. 16th Ave., Coal Valley; $103,000.
Pustelnik, Peggy L., East Moline, to Welch, Nicholas, East Moline; 2326 14th St., East Moline; $146,000.
Granada, Diamond, Moline, to New Horizon Acquisitions, Bettendorf; 4711 51st Ave., Moline; $45,000.
Bowden, Branden D., Annawan, to Lanum, Blake, Moline; 1815 18th Ave. A., Moline; $149,900.
Paul, Nick B., Linnewood, Wash., to McDonald, Austin, and Doyle, Audrianna, Rock Island; 2210 15th St., Rock Island; $79,000.
Tillema, Jessica, Moline, to Anderson, Deborah, Moline; 3160 15th Ave., Moline; $93,500.
Kronfeld, Deborah, Moline, to Palm, Rebecca, Moline; 5310 12th Ave., Moline; $117,500.
Lingafelter, Larry E. and Louise J., Rock Island, to McKinley, Connie, Rock Island; 3730 30th Ave., Rock Island; $125,000.
2Marroe Property, Silvis, to City of Silvis; 608 22nd Ave., Silvis, permanent easement; $13,850.
Lagaisse, Robert A. and Nancy M., East Moline, to Bassford Construction, Moline; 529 15th Ave., East Moline; $40,000.
Hudnall, Julia L., Rock Island, to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 1809 9th St., Moline; $42,000.
Rowe, Sandra, Silvis, to Steele, Nicholas A., Silvis; 1015 10th St., Silvis; $105,000.
Dorathy, Alex and Haylea, Taylor Ridge, to Leaice, Douglas and Amy, Rock Island; 1910 65th Ave. W., Rock Island; $95,000.
Tschappat, Duane, Illinois City, to Debo, Mitchell, Rock Island; 548 - 550 26th St., Rock Island; $52,000.
Partridge, Eldon C. and Pamela S., trust, Silvis, to Wood, Todd and Josette M., Hampton; 200 8th Ave., Hampton; $273,000.
Dzadu, Kodzo, and Youssouf, Assiatou, Moline, to Gates, Douglas S., Rock Island; 621 18th St., Rock Island; $146,000.
Parmenter, Edwin A., Boulder, Colo., to Grayceland Rei Series, Coal Valley; 900 43rd St., Rock Island; $53,000.
Taets, Megan, Milan, to Fleming, Jane, Moline; 1013 41st St., Moline; $79,400.
Scritchfield, Mark and Mary, Moline, to Ramos, Victor and Jessica, Coal Valley; 1007 1st St., Coal Valley; $166,654.
Meierotto, Randy J. and Juli L., Davenport, to Heston, Steven, Coal Valley; 131 E. 2nd St., Coal Valley; $240,400.
Cung, Phun, and Ki, Zing Dawt, Poteau, Okla., to Lian, Van T., East Moline; 2821 7 1/2 St., East Moline; $97,000.
Weber, Daniel R. and Christine M., Austin, Tex., to Alspach, Jeremiah and Kendra, Rock Island; 808 42nd St., Rock Island; $76,000.
Chaffee, Corey A. and Autumn, J., Wentzville, Mo., to Stogsdill, Raymond and Brittany, Moline; 1829 23rd St., Moline; $195,000.
Freiband, John F., Highland Mills, N.Y., to Jimenez, Leonardo, Rock Island; 1600 25th St., Rock Island; $76,000.
Raya, Salvador and Francisca, Moline, to Earnest, Erica, Moline; 1224 16th St., Moline; $45,000.
Mueller, Joanne, M., Rock Island, to Martin, Melissa, Moline; 172 14th Ave., Moline; $89,900.
JBB Enterprises, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Singleton, Pierce, East Moline; 1608 39th Ave., East Moline; $53,000.
Wenthe, Phyllis, Taylor Ridge, to Powell, Sherry, Taylor Ridge; 6113 95th Ave. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $193,000.
Yeocum, Carrie R., East Moline, to Poling, Kyle, and Dyer, Lezlie, East Moline; 922 22nd Ave., East Moline; $105,000.
Casto, Stephanie L., Moline, to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 1518 17th St., Moline; $18,000.
US Bank Trust, Eureka, Calif., to Garcia, Francisco, Rock Island; 1524 35th St., Rock Island; $25,000.
Huse, Lyman, trust, Rock Island, to Lu, Paw, Rock Island; 1212 34th Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $144,000.
Taylor, Susan L., Rock Island, to Taylor, Emma, Rock Island; 1839 22nd St., Rock Island; $140,000.
First Generation Properties, Geneseo, to Greuel Holdings, East Moline; 2824 44th St., Moline; $148,000.
Charlton, Gwyn, Silvis, to The Cage & Properties, Moline; 2411 4th Ave., Moline; $100.
Powell, Sherry, Taylor Ridge, to Davies, Richard and Pam, Rock Island; 9105 Highland Ct., Rock Island; $260,000.
Core DG Owner, New York, N.Y., to DG Midwest Property, Greenwich, Conn; 700 6th Ave. W., Andalusia; $965,307.
Youngs, Georgia L., estate, Taylor Ridge, to Aring, Jeffrey and Tamara, Taylor Ridge; 9900 88th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $475,000.
Ellis, Aimee, Carterville, Ill., to Pulliam, Jr., Keith and LaJeana C., Rock Island; 1837 42nd St., Rock Island; $125,000.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.