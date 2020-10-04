Real estate transactions for Sunday, October 4, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Koenigs, Theresa M. and Ronald, to Secrist, Eddie D. and Susan M., 213 W. Park Street, Bishop Hill; $50,000.
Neva, Susan K.; Lewis, Patricia A; Raes, Deena L., to Cernovich, Randy L. and Jacqueline F., 1232 W. Prospect Street, Kewanee; $13,000.
Orr, Keith D., to Verscha, William T. and Jodi A., 1015 Roseview Avenue, Kewanee; $15,000.
Johnson, Elizabeth W., to Schmelzer, Jayson and Boyce, Russell, 332 N. State Street, Geneseo; $108,500.
Kilburn, Anthony L. and Jaclyn P., to White, Charles James and Anderson, Melinda, 407 S. Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo; $143,000.
DeBaene, David D. and Susan J., to DeBaene, Matthew D., 54 Deer Path Court, Geneseo; $153,000.
Petty, Ted R., to Moisant, Michael J., 15 Morgan Road, Galva; $18,000.
DeSmith, Klinton and Jennifer, to Walline, Travis J., 804 S. Congress Street, Geneseo; $75,000.
Keller, Matthew R. and Herring, Raelynn L., to Clover Library District, 153 E. 4th Avenue, Woodhull; $15,000.
Drake, Devon Z. and Alyssa K., to Grooms, Emily K., 213 E. Main Street, Geneseo; $165,000.
Nowak, Laura K./DePorter, Laura K.; Nowak, Kevin, to Fowler, Jonathan, and Jones, Chelce K., 300 10th Avenue, Colona; $175,000.
Ogle, Zachary T. and Caylie L./ Lucas, Caylie L., to Bunch, Marcus O'Ryan, 925 Aspen Drive, Colona; $115,500.
Nelson, Virginia M.; Vincent, Stephen; LaSala, Susan Wood; Wood, Susan LaSala, to Hager, Taylor C., 12322 IL Hwy. 82, Cambridge; $116,000.
WCKJJ, to Ogle, Zachary T. and Carlie L., 621 Rock Point Road, Colona; $270,000.
Collis, Gary A. and Sharon M., to Tafoya, Amy A., 316 S. Henry Street, Geneseo; $57,000.
Eastburn, Eric and Stacia, to Carlson, James A. and Lanette A., 314 E. Park Street, Geneseo; $39,000.
Vandemore, Paul M. and Debra L., to Obrecht, Jon L. and Rebecca F., 709 E. Mulberry Drive, Geneseo; $215,000.
Hall, Michael S., to Almanza, Crystal I., 320 E. Church Street, Kewanee; $82,000.
Moen, Tim and Stephanie C., to Wilken, Kayla and Greg, 515 13th Avenue A, Orion; $146,500.
Keel, Melissa A. and David, to Stoops, Theodore C., 115 N. Lakeview Avenue, Kewanee; $86,000.
Miller, Mary A. and Ronald C., to Miller, Anthony S., 312 E. North Street, Geneseo; $55,000.
Scott, Dennis L. and Deirdre, to Castaneda, Moises, 823 E. Third Street, Kewanee; $25,000.
Rivera, Margarito, to Glowner, Jacob and Morgan, the west 152-1/2 feet of Lot 2 of Block 5 in W.H. Lyle's First Addition to the city of Kewanee, situated in the County of Henry and the State of Illinois; $24,000.
Corral, Jose Pereda, to Bacilio, Diana Gutierrez, 324 W. Oak Street, Kewanee; $18,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Ramos, David, Moline, to Bautista, Raquel S., Hampton; 245 32nd Ave., East Moline; $134,900.
Parker, Titus T., Watertown, Wis., to Boom, Ryan, East Moline; 3314 Kennedy Dr., East Moline; $144,000.
Caprata, Frank, Phoenix, Ariz., to Lindbloom Properties, Davenport; 1227 35th St., Rock Island; $63,000.
Blondell Family trust, Moline, to Gall, Kurt D. and Ryan M., Moline; 1150 36th Ave., Moline; $119,000.
Oak Pointe Development, Moline, to Fisher, Pamela S., Hampton; 730 10th Ave., Hampton, land/lot; $8,000.
Ayers, Natalia Rock Island, to Johnson, Susan E., Port Byron; 2122 15th St., Rock Island; $113,500.
Rennison, Kevin, Rock Island, to Boswell, Geoffrey and Carrie, Taylor Ridge; 6001 92nd Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $280,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Stefani, Anthony, Calif.; 1234 12th St., Rock Island; $99,000.
Rule, Scott, Moline, to Future Capital Davenport; 2402 5 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $23,000.
Grovanine, Grey S. and Kelly L., Davis, Ill., to Petre, James, Moline; 3532 56th St. Ct., Moline; $270,000.
Rogness, Larry G. and Cherie L., trust, Moline, to Jagger, Laura, Moline; 6040 34th Ave. A Ct., Moline; $266,000.
Mosley Family trust, Coal Valley, to Corrick, Thomas and Judy, Coal Valley; 710 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $225,000.
Moline Holdings, Moline, to Vega Romo, Brayan, Moline; 1721 31st St. A., Moline; $60,000.
Stephens, Charles E., Milan, to Stephens, Maureen, Rock Island; 2217 17th St., Rock Island; $27,403.
Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities, Davenport, to Koli, Abla, East Moline; 734 20th St., East Moline; $98,000.
Schomberg, David W., Coal Valley, to Ramsey, Melissa and Mark D., Milan; 2412 Coyne Center Rd., Milan; $227,500.
Carlson, Jeffrey, Silvis, to Sani, Abdoulaye, and Ourou, Roukeiatou Bouraima, East Moline; 421 25th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $143,000.
Pena, Adrian G., and Mana, Moline, to KVA Properties, Savanna, Ill.; 1724 9th Ave., East Moline; $42,000.
Burau, Vincent A., Franklin, Wis., to McConnell, Brian J. and Robin H., Moline; 221 23rd Ave., Moline; $124,000.
Krol, Joseph J., East Moline, to Johnson, Michael R., Silvis; 1001 17th Ave., Silvis; $165,000.
O'Brien, Michael and Mary, Holiday, Fla., to Frazee, Marjorie, Hampton; 1202 8th St. Ct., Hampton; $112,000.
Gutierrez, Julio I and Herlinda, Moline, to Cedeno, Cindy L. and Ramiro, East Moline; 368 33rd Ave. Ct., East Moline; $137,000.
Dunn, Florence, estate, East Moline, to Stickel, Larry, East Moline; 3335 2nd St. Ct., East Moline; $65,000.
U.S. Bank Trust, Irvine, Calif., to Miranda, Gabriela, East Moline; 800 20th St., East Moline; $28,500.
Salata, Mana and Zigmund, Taylor Ridge, to Lee, Ray, Rock Island; 1320 102nd Ave W., Rock Island; $125,500.
Hoff, Douglas and Michelle, El Paso, Tex., to McColl, Katelyn, Moline; 311 32nd Ave., Moline; $135,000.
Foley, Paul J. and Molly E., trust, Moline, to Ward, Ariel, and Apple, Taylor, Rock Island; 2222 14th St., Rock Island; $118,000.
Ulfig, Sherri D. and Brandon A., Taylor Ridge, to Lake, Nathan, Taylor Ridge; 13528 139th St., Taylor Ridge; $45,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Diaz, Mary, Briarwood, N.Y.; 232 5th St. E, Milan; $100,000.
Shadden, Billie L, estate, Colona, to Pitman, Robert T. and Alecia R., Coal Valley; 113 1st St., Coal Valley; $108,000.
Cord, Priscilla J., trust, to Bishop, Barbara A., East Moline; 1234 47th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $135,000.
First Generation Properties, Geneseo, to Munoz, Amanda, Moline; 123 18th Ave., Moline; $76,500.
Vandygriff, Jonathan and Bailie, Rock Island, to Luna, Kay, Rock Island; 4425 37th Ave., Rock Island; $179,900.
Weckel, David, and Chesser, Jacalyn, Moline, to Moore, Kollin, Port Byron; 21008 94th Ave. N, Port Byron; $269,500.
McIntire, Stephen N., Moline, to Claus, Sawyer, Moline; 3649 15th Ave. Ct., Moline; $85,000.
Sulzer, Shopiro and Patel, Chicago, to Comins, Brandon, East Moline; 185 39th Ave., East Moline; $187,650.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Atlanta, Ga., to Cox, David G. and Alice M., Moline; 1117 44th St., Rock Island; $28,500.
Fisher, Pamela K., Moline, to Robinson, Christopher and Monica, Milan; 8626 Knoxville Rd., Milan; $212,500.
Kindelsperger, Aron D. and Laycee E., Cordova, to Mongreig, Dirk and Sarah, Port Byron; 9114 217th St. N., Port Byron; $305,000.
Leemans, Lisa A., Sheffield Village, Ohio, to Dare, Steven J., Moline; 2806 18th St. C, Moline; $215,000.
Pingora Loan Servicing, Ewing, N.J., to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, Okla.; 1811 27th Ave., East Moline; $51,100.
Gisi Jr., Terry R., Davenport, to Ericson, David D., Rock Island; 3900 28th St., Rock Island; $149,900.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Horton, Vincent, Olympia, Wash.; 2903 - 2903 1/2 6th Ave., Rock Island; $100,000.
Ayers, Christopher T., Rock Island, to Caudillo-Torres, Edgar, Rock Island; 2616 31st St. Ct., Rock Island; $129,900.
Pence, David and Jonna, Quincy, to Bebber, Samantha, Rock Island; 8118 9th St. W., Rock Island; $133,000.
Martin, Sherri M., Lomax, Ill., to Clark, John E., Moline; 414 51st St., Moline; $81,000.
Mattecheck, Roger and Darcie, Moline, to Rosas, Antonio, Silvis; 3402 - 3404 60th St., Moline; $143,500.
Wright, John and Bonnie, Davenport, to Sherman, Jessica, Davenport; 1020 24th Ave., Rock Island; $48,000.
Lee, Ray and Tricia, Rock Island, to Griffin, Sara, East Moline; 124 15th Ave., East Moline; $81,000.
Oliva, Jose, trust, Port Byron, to Zeitler, Michael and Suzanne, East Moline; 4412 River Drive #203, Moline; $225,000.
Schulte, Mark, Moline, to Rodriguez, Rodolfo, and Sieria, Clara, Moline; 4416 51st Ave., Moline; $131,000.
Orlowski, David C., trust, Tomahawk, Wis., to Henniges, Brian and Melissa, Milan; 38.025 acres farmland, Milan; $228,150.
Blumhoff, Wayne and Betty, Milan, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 722 W. 9th St., Milan; $27,000.
DJB Properties, Catawba, N.C., to Leveraged Holdings, Davenport; 4703-4707 and 4711-4715 St. A., Moline, office/warehouse; $1,835,000.
Gray Line Holdings, Bettendorf, to Lund, Logan, Taylor Ridge; 9920 W. 77th St., Taylor Ridge; $159,900.
