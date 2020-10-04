Real estate transactions for Sunday, October 4, 2020

Eastburn, Eric and Stacia, to Carlson, James A. and Lanette A., 314 E. Park Street, Geneseo; $39,000.

Vandemore, Paul M. and Debra L., to Obrecht, Jon L. and Rebecca F., 709 E. Mulberry Drive, Geneseo; $215,000.

Hall, Michael S., to Almanza, Crystal I., 320 E. Church Street, Kewanee; $82,000.

Moen, Tim and Stephanie C., to Wilken, Kayla and Greg, 515 13th Avenue A, Orion; $146,500.

Keel, Melissa A. and David, to Stoops, Theodore C., 115 N. Lakeview Avenue, Kewanee; $86,000.

Miller, Mary A. and Ronald C., to Miller, Anthony S., 312 E. North Street, Geneseo; $55,000.

Scott, Dennis L. and Deirdre, to Castaneda, Moises, 823 E. Third Street, Kewanee; $25,000.

Rivera, Margarito, to Glowner, Jacob and Morgan, the west 152-1/2 feet of Lot 2 of Block 5 in W.H. Lyle's First Addition to the city of Kewanee, situated in the County of Henry and the State of Illinois; $24,000.