Real estate transactions for Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Tondreau, Lisa M., to Nolan, Daniel F. and Kelsi Elise, 211 E. Prospect St., Kewanee; $128,000.
Moraski, Christopher J., to Jagers, Jon C. Revocable Living Trust, 701-1/2 S. Chestnut St., Kewanee; $15,000.
Swinderman, Zachary W., to Alonso, Brent L., 324 W. Mill St., Kewanee; $55,000.
Nordstrom, Laura and Richard, to Leo Pata Holdings, 312 S.W. 3rd Ave., Galva; $13,500.
Bryner, Brad, to Zapisek, Terra J., the southerly 104 feet of Lots 12 & 13 in Block 1 of Tenney's 2nd Addition to the city of Kewanee, $3,000.
Wallace, Cody and David, to Reed, Alan, 539 Mulberry St., Andover; $72,500.
Campbell, Julie K. and Michael L., to Church, Kody K., and Thomas, Jehna R., 900 Smith St., Hooppole, $116,000.
J.F. Edwards Construction Company, to Foeller, Paul A. and Kristie L., 716 S. Congress St., Geneseo; $193,000.
Fleming, Jennifer, to Peterson, Ethan C., 1107 Holiday Lane, Kewanee; $60,000.
Rosebeck, Darcy J., to Greene, Brandon M. and Karlie J., 29 S.E. 4th St., Galva; $50,000.
Advance Metalworking Company, to Emery, 3726 U.S. Hwy. 34, Kewanee; $710,000.
Kauzlarich, Gertrude and Kershaw, Arnold, to Brown, Brenda, 477 Wilshire Drive, Colona; $120,000.
Thompson, Robert L. and Shelia M., to ROAM ONE, 22978 IL Hwy. 82, Geneseo; $875,000.
Beebe, Jennifer/ Dalzell, Jennifer, to Bryant, Tammy K., 110 Mosher Ave., Kewanee; $48,000.
Gregory, Jack L. and Patricia A., to Phillips NIC and Bates, Christine, 516 N.W. 1st St., Galva; $2,500.
Miller, Neil C. and Kenlyn L., to Amador, Ashlee Nicole, and McCready, Morgan Noelle, 1311 3rd St., Orion; $130,000.
Brooks, Christopher M. and Jaimy R./ Slagel, Jaimy R., to Sunken, Michael Joe and Rebecca Lynn, 104 1st St., Alpha; $223,000.
Strawhacker, Gregory M., to VanOpdorp, Bo S., 106 N. West St., Annawan; $102,000.
Bridge, John, and Equity One Investment Fund, to Gutierrez, Ruben and Lorena Hurtado Lopez/ Hurtado, Lorena Guiterrez Lopez, 107 N. Elm St., Kewanee; $28,000.
Kewish, Sharen, to Wallace, Roger D. and Susan K., Kewish Farm, rural route, Galva; $725,000.
Rylander, Gregory L. and Pamela J., to Sall, Elijah J., 24 N.W. 8th Ave., Galva; $23,000.
McBride, Michael and Jan Ryder/ Ryder, Jan McBride, to Loitz, Lucas P., 815 S. Oakwood Ave., Geneseo; $182,000.
Anderson, Verna Mae; Verscheure, Janet Marie, to Anderson, Amber M. and Chad T., and Boelens, Brock and Natalie, part of the northwest quarter of Section 1, Township 15 N, Range 3 East of the 4th Principal Meridian; $790,000.
DeZeeuw, Krista, to Brown, Kyle M. and Elizabeth M., 879 Hanford Drive, Geneseo; $181,000.
Skeeters, Ruth Wanda, to Herrera, Jesus, and Olivarez, Leticia, 801 Willow Street Kewanee; $63,000.
ROCK ISLAND WARRANTY DEEDS
Rives, Joseph A., Dorado, Puerto Rico, to Deschninckel, Don, Moline; 760 7th St. Ct., Moline; $315,000.
Whiting, Diana L., estate, Westminster, Colo., to DeMink, Nicholas, Rock Island; 25 Blackhawk Hills Ct., Rock Island; $69,000.
Cardoza, Anna Maria, Muscatine, to Cardoza, Leticia, East Moline; 634 33rd Ave., East Moline; $95,000.
Stulz, George F., Stacres, Inc., Illinois City, to Cox, Ryan C. and Dorothy M., Illinois City; 15901 322nd St. W., Illinois City; $280,000.
Carr, Melissa B., Boca Raton, Fla., to Courson, Brittany, and Welvaert, Justin, Moline; 3714 37th Ave., Moline; $370,000.
E. Clark Investments, Rock Island, to Blackhawk Self Storage, Dunlap, Ill.; 2900 Blackhawk Rd., $50,000.
Deering, Dan and Lynn, Moline, to Boyer, Nicholas and Lisa, East Moline; 768 20th Ave., East Moline; $136,000.
Fisher, Johnny R. and Jennifer S., Moline, to Corbin, Mark and Stephanie, Rock Island; 8216 8th St. W., Rock Island; $120,000.
1st Community Bank, Sherrard, to Striblin, Barry, Mauldin, S.C.; 501 15th St., Silvis; $109,389.
Sandberg Trust, Moline, to Blaser, Albert, Coal Valley; land/lot only, farm, Coal Valley; $340,000.
King, Callie J., Orion, to Allen, Jason D., Orion; vacant land 117th St., Orion; $156,360.
Clevenger, James M. and Jessica V., Orange Beach, Ala., to Penrose, Emma and Matthew, Andalusia; 941 5th Ave. W., Andalusia; $174,500.
Mullins, Norma Jean, Moline, to Midwest Home Buyers, Eldridge; 1316 14th St., Moline; $60,000.
Mullins, Norma Jean, Moline, to Midwest Home Buyers, Eldridge; 1314 14th St., Moline; $50,000.
Mullins, Norma Jean, Moline, to Midwest Home Buyers, Eldridge; 1903 33rd St., Moline; $40,000.
Mullins, Norma Jean, Moline, to Midwest Home Buyers, Eldridge; 1004 40th St., Moline; $50,000.
Timm, Jessica and Deanne, Moline, to Nunez, Nicolas, and Vera-Yerena, Ma Consuelo, Moline; 3717 35th St., #3, Moline; $85,000.
Rodgers, Jo Ann, New Haven, Ind., to Nieves-Navarrete, Juan and Nieves, Claudia F., East Moline; 2801 7th St., East Moline; $136,500.
Eggert, Carrie L., Andalusia, to Loete, Payton, and Gustafson, Jordan K., Rock Island; 4225 29th Ave., Rock Island; $55,000.
Hankins, Glenda J., estate, Moline, to Moore, James, Rock Island; 3528 12th St., Rock Island; $105,000.
Myers, Melba M. and Ramon L., Bettendorf, to Williamson, Charles, Rock Island; 4519 39th Ave., Rock Island; $204,555.
Henry, Andrew and Ruthanne, East Moline, to Stout, Zachary D., and Hodges, Megan, Moline; 1031 27th St., Moline; $297,000.
Bacorn, Joel and Julie, East Moline, to Wessels, Devin E., East Moline; 728 40th Ave., East Moline; $105,000.
Moore, Justin and Kari, Geneseo, to Harris, Jeni, East Moline; 555 28th Ave., East Moline; $180,000.
Langley, Joan, Rock Island, to Timm, Jessica, Moline; 3623 26th St., Moline; $114,000.
Suncrest Properties, Sherrard, to Cisneros, Maria, Moline; 748 25th St., Moline; $50,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Daeron, Rock Island; 613 5th St., Silvis; $38,500.
Cromer, Leo F., estate, by Cromer, Sandra S., Daytona Beach, Fla., to Fenton, Carol, Rock Island; 595 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $39,000.
Cromer, Sandra S., Daytona Beach, Fla., to Fenton, Carol, Rock Island; 595 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $39,000.
Marguez, Rocio, Rock Island, to Duarte, Victor, Rock Island; 2732 8th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $900.
Laermans, John, Port Byron, to Waite, Allene E., Moline; 2359 32nd St., Moline; $50,000.
Hott, Charles and Meg, Rock Island, to Gordon, Joel and Mary, Moline; 3560 49th St., Moline; $279,000.
Clemmons, Joyce B., Milan, to Murray, Chelsea Lynn, East Moline; 240 15th Ave., East Moline; $50,336.
Muse, William H. and Sandra S., Moline, to Daeron LLC, Rock Island; 524 W. 32nd Ave., Milan; $14,500.
Hicks, Shawn R., and Fuller, Deena, Milan, to Hicks, Shauna Mae, Milan; 5704 27th St. W., Milan; $120,000.
Windmill Farm Investments, Milan, to Fisher, Drake A., Rock Island;600 42nd St., Rock Island; $50,000.
Vibrant Credit Union, Moline, to Cisneros Bermudez, Juan, and Cisneros, Jose M., Moline; 2334 33rd St., Moline; $185,000.
Smith, Brian J. and Tarrah L., Milan, to Truong, Haleigh, Rock Island; 3118 9 1/2 St., Rock Island; $80,000.
First Midwest Bank, Moline, to Devaney, Lynne, Moline; 3029 55th St., Drive, Unite 17, Moline; $205,000.
Viren, Ashley E., Silvis, to Clark, Charmaine, East Moline; 2147 8th St., East Moline; $88,000.
Vogel, Pete A. and Julie A., Decorah, to Bybee, DeeJay J. and Sarah D., Moline; 5318 17th Ave., Moline; $210,000.
Redman, Joseph and Joni, Englewood, Fla., to Betcher, Cynthia, and Jerome Wright, Rock Island; 3515 24th Ave., Rock Island; $253,017.
DeSmet, Dennis L., and Margaret M., trust, Rock Island, to Hunt, Elizabeth A., Rock Island; 1337 21st Ave., Unit 5C, Rock Island; $90,000.
Kerres, Tamara L., executor of Husted, Donald E., estate, Taylor Ridge, to Helm, Amelia A., Rock Island; 8207 7th St. W., Rock Island; $147,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Buckley, Marquita I., Moline; 1032 13th Ave., Moline; $110,000.
Gagliardo, Candance E. and Kyle D., Sherrard, to Kunz, Lindsey J. and Steven L., Sherrard; 4515 176th Ave., Sherrard; $192,000.
Shoesmith, Benjamin K., trust, Port Byron, to Bennett, Merridith, Port Byron; 3417 214th St., N., Port Byron; $450,000.
Dewaele, Scott E., Sherrard, to Springer, Gale, Rock Island; 1134 39th St., Rock Island; $117,500.
Curtis Investment Firm, Davenport, to Blue Ridge Properties, Albany, Ill.; 1114-1116 11th St., Silvis; $132,000.
Allison, Craig R. and Kathi J., Milan, to Weeks, Nathan, Rock Island; 3316 34th Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $240,000.
Zakaria, Hassan M., Worth, Ill., to Owens, Michael R., Moline; 2909-2911 7th Ave., Rock Island; $75,000.
Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Randle, Trent A.; Randle, Emma J., and Randle, Victor J., Moline; 1131 24th St., Moline; $120,000.
Polenske, Terra L. and Shawn C., Port Byron, to Ledbetter, Taigyn and Sarah, Port Byron; 530 Ravine St., Port Byron; $178,000.
Wright, David W. and Susan A., Hampton, to Piliponis, Jeff, and Sovanski, Lois, Hampton; 201 5th St., Hampton; $174,000.
Wenstrup, Kelly Michelle, Milan, to Myrick, Tausha, Rock Island; 147 16th St., Unit 5, Rock Island; $79,900.
Kerr, Jimmy L., Davenport, to Oviedo, Esmerelda and Alicia C., East Moline; 4326 5th St., East Moline; $130,000.
Edwards, Cody A. and Rachel A., Camdenton, Mo., to Blaser, Albert, Coal Valley; 1011 E., 19th Ave., Coal Valley; $160,000.
Wilken, Mark and Holly, Jefferson City, Mo., to Bassford, Richard, Coal Valley; 607 W. 3rd St., Coal Valley; $506,000.
Andrews, Richard and Virginia, Roanoke, Va., to McLaughlin, Gerald and Doris, East Moline; 415 17th Ave., East Moline; $49,500.
Netherton, Craig and Amber, Davenport, to McGrogan, Katherine A., Moline; 1844 14th St., Moline; $115,000.
Porter Development Group, Bettendorf, to Silverthorne Development, DeKalb; 17th Ave. & 7th St., vacant land, residence, Silvis; $96,000.
Goff, Ryan, and Mayhew, Lauren, Houston, Texas, to Chaney, Ryan, Rock Island; 1129 38th St., Rock Island; $100,000.
Hernandez, Nicholas S. Terronez, Colona, to Hernandez, Stephanie, Silvis; 156 6th St,. Silvis; $85,000.
Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Rock Island (Lodge) 980, Rock Island, to Fraternal Junctions, Ltd., Rock Island; 2115 4th Ave.; 2111 4th Ave., Rock Island; $130,000.
Withers, Joseph B. and Cheryl L., trust, Galesburg, to Floyd, Joseph and Kaylee, East Moline; 519 39th Ave., East Moline; $145,000.
Zachert, David L. and Diane L., Preemption, to Rosmann, Paul S., and Cassandra L., Taylor Ridge; 16316 186th St. W., Taylor Ridge, 267.53-acre farm; $910,778.
Bellah, Michael, Paducah, Ky., to Rios, Roberto A., Moline; 405 45th St., Moline; $78,500.
Mendoza, Sr., Mario L., Moline, to Stoneking, Christina Nicole, Moline; 4520 49th St. Ct., Moline; $149,000.
Fitzsimmons, Deanna, estate, Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., to Jurski, Bailey, Moline; 1816 11th Ave., Moline; $136,000.
Moynihan, Sue W., Prospect, Tenn., to Lancour, Autumn, and Cuellar, Mark, Rock Island; 3320 26th St., Rock Island; $115,000.
Gustman, Keela K. and Vern, Moline, to Sunny, Sherin, Cupertino, Calif.; 1811-1813 48th St. Place, Moline; $135,000.
Williams, Melissa Kay, Orange Park, Fla., to Manley, George, Jr., East Moline; 233 28th Ave., East Moline; $85,500.
Verstraete, William and Cheryl L., Estero, Fla., to LeeBold, Jonathan R., Milan; 316 W. 28th Ave., Milan; $130,000.
Jasper, Parker A. and Randall A., New Windsor, Ill., to Torrence, Chad A., and Jocelyn D., Milan; 618 W. 32nd Ave., Milan; $130,000.
Claus, Justin and Chelsea, Geneseo, to Marsden, Tami Kae, Port Byron; 706 S. Main St., Port Byron; $152,500.