Real estate transactions for Sunday, September 134, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Kuffel, Dalton; Chandra J. and Brenda A., to Kuffel, Kayla R., 609 William Street, Kewanee; $40,000.
Osborn, Jacob, to Carlson, Brandon and Adrianne, 503 W. Elk Street, Geneseo; $330,000.
Taylor, Alfaye J., to Bergheger, Latesha/ Latesha N., 521 S. Cottage Street, Kewanee; $63,000.
McMahon, Charles M., to Rohrig, Jean A., 326 Beach Street South, Kewanee; $49,000.
Lewis, Dawn and Anderson, Angela, to Ince, Brandon and Sarah; 947 Kent Street, Kewanee; $115,000.
Price, Duane G. and Torri N., to Pronschinske, Bradley E. and Angela L., 1403 Mary Drive, Kewanee; $162,000.
Miller, Jeffrey L. and Jean L., to Nimrick, Jeffrey L. II and Elizabeth T., 1031 Knox Street, Kewanee; $180,000.
Deleon, Julie A. and Darren W., to Orendorff, Robert R., 21 Timberlane Drive, Geneseo; $187,000.
Lee, Gerald and Susan, to Hall, Cindy L. and Gibson, Chris, 213 Lake View Court, Colona; $283,500.
Payne, Jeremy T. and Jessica J., to Blakley, Cory T. and Sarah R., 15 N.E. 3rd Street, Galva; $48,500.
Lampe, Tracy L. and Karen, to Foxsmith, John J. and Gillian, lot of Carroll Street, Cordova; $18,000.
Hubert, Harriet P./ Brannock, Harriet P., to Wiggin, Clayton Leigh, 811 Rockwell Street, Kewanee; $45,000.
Jacobi, Christopher M. and Sarah E., to Wexell, Jared M. and Stephanie M., 16707 U.S. Hwy 6, Geneseo; $66,500.
Russell, Charles S., to Turley, Jack M. and Alma Lynn, 8870 State Hwy 78, Kewanee; $140,000.
Ramos, Victor M. and Peggy A., /Tossell, Peggy A,. to Keel, David S. and Melissa A., 1018 Terry Avenue, Kewanee; $150,500.
Herrera, Ruben M. and Marlena Y., to Vandersnick, Bartholomew J. and Windisch, Kimberly S., 115 W. Ogden Avenue, Geneseo; $190,000.
Hazelwood Development, to Father Michael Pakula, 622 N. Russell Avenue, Geneseo; $112,000.
Maughan, Kory W. and Kristen K., to Harris, Sara T., and Lorenz, Adam R. and Sara T., 513 W. Elk Street, Geneseo; $212,000.
Mosier, Jeremy M. and Sarah J., to Gillespie, Colin and Melanie L., 704 Mineral Creek Drive, Colona; $250,000.
Witter, John F. and Alicia A., to Radue, Ethan Mikel, 847 S. Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo; $143,000.
Moe, Philip C. and Michelle A., to Kroener, John G. and Rosemary A., 1012 Killdeer Court, Geneseo; $190,000.
Diamond's Batters Box, to Village of Orion, 1410 14th Avenue, Orion; $102,500.
Nelson, Jenna Leigh Bohland; Bohland, Adam Wade, to Smith, Jeffrey W. and Alicia, 1411 6th Street, Orion; $179,000.
Steele, Thomas M. and Linda J., to Gaines, Brandon, 149 Central Park Avenue, Geneseo; $173,000.
Janey, Joey L. Sr. and Autumn L., to Allen, Bret, 810 E. 7th Street, Kewanee; $61,000.
Schulz, Traci R.; Haxton, Traci and Robert, to Miller, Jolana Jill, 118 E. Ogden Avenue, Geneseo; $115,000.
Kotter, Lisa A., to Berridge, Carolyn L., 114 S. Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo; $179,500.
CCC&L Properties, to Johnson, Gerald and Alicia, 103 S. State Street, Annawan; $45,000.
Konie, Benjamin B., to Aguilar, Elia Marina, 720 Cambridge Road, Kewanee; $59,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Otterness, Kelly J., Silvis, to Cross, Barbara J., Moline; 5224 11th Ave. B, Moline; $42,500.
Ed Holdings, Bettendorf, to Mitchell, Sherri, Moline; 2603 10th Ave., Moline; 2603 10th Ave., Moline; $124,160.
Jackson, Joseph D. and Catherine D., Moline, to Acuff, John T. and Joan D., Moline; 3701 39th St., Moline; $390,000.
Seger, Bart and Linda, Galena, to Smith, Jennifer B., Moline; 2412 28th St., Moline; $199,000.
Ater, Cecilia B., Rock Island, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 1827 7th St., Rock Island; $31,000.
Sebben, Todd M., Milan, to Herd, Kelly, Rock Island; 2023 37th St., Rock Island; $161,000.
Peterson, Jerome A. and Annette, Silvis, to Johnson, Joseph C. and Abigail L., Silvis; 1510 18th Ave. Ct., Silvis; $159,000.
Pettavino, Donna M., Rock Island, to Helling, Nicholas C., Moline; 2114 2nd St., Moline; $72,500.
Booth, Bryan K., Geneseo, to Spicer, Toby A., Rock Island; vacant land, Coal Valley; $25,000.
Moon, Billy W. and Debra L., Moline, to Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County, Moline; 7007 36th St., Moline; $74,800.
Hazelwood Homes, Geneseo, to Jones Jr., Frank D., and Gail R., Moline; 4206 33rd Ave., Moline; $410,119.
Randol, Caleb A. and Beth A., St. Charles, Mo., to Chaney, Martin, Rock Island; 1146 44th St., Rock Island; $133,500.
Stone, Larry D. and Piper R., Taylor Ridge, to Foht, Kenneth S., Moline; 1630 19th Ave., Moline; $129,900.
Makarewicz, Daniel, Quincy, Ill., to Allen, Brittney, Moline; 3601 19th Ave., Moline; $92,200.
Ricke, Patrick A., Moline, to Griffith, Maritia, Moline; 1208 & 1214 12th St., Rock Island; $63,500.
Mama and Papa, Moline, to Panicucci, Michael, Moline; 5102 25th Ave. Ct., Unit 303, Moline; $83,500.
Burk, Christopher W., Tiskilwa, Ill., to Horton Jennifer, East Moline; 716 40th Ave., East Moline; $96,000.
Enright, Dustin T., Port Byron, to Ebenroth, James, Port Byron; 1625 Elm Shore Dr., Port Byron; $305,000.
DeRoche Building Supply, Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., to Crossroads Re Holding, Stamford Ct.; 5020 8th Ave., East Moline, rental establishment; $344,284.
Paul, Seth Michael, Bettendorf, to Heaton, Arlyn E., Hampton; 76 Kennelworth Circle, Hampton; $275,000.
Anberber, Sissay and Tigist, St. Charles, Ill., to Tounou, Georges G. and Georgette K., Coal Valley; $280,000.
Tygart, Jonathan and Paulette, Sherrard, to Lone Tree Properties and Investments, East Moline; 554 30th Ave., East Moline; $75,000.
Boelens, Kirk, Moline, to Delp, Joel and Sarah, Moline; 4611 50th Ave., Moline; $85,000.
Naslund, Brian, Davenport, to Allison, Kelsey, Moline; 213 27th Ave. Ct., Moline; $143,000.
Reilly, Kathryn E., Rock Island, to Tatm, Kyna Lenetta, Moline; 3124 4th St., Unit 10, Moline; $66,000.
Dreifurst, Lawrence E. and Denise R., East Moline, to Long, Julieanna, East Moline; 863 38th Ave., East Moline; $112,000.
Wiborg, John and Shelley, Moline, to Bull, Jacob Charles and Lindsay Amber Lynne, Milan; 10909 Knoxville Rd., Milan; $237,500.
West Wind Corners, Sherrard, to Mack, Craig A. and Kathryn A., Hampton; 5325 11th Ave. C., Moline; $54,000.
Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Miller, Grace, Moline; 1922 3rd St., Moline; $107,900.
Anderson, Luke R., Rock Island, to Booth, Skylor and Travis, Moline; 528 28th Ave., Moline; $98,500.
Carpathian Capital, Minneapolis, Minn., to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 2562 8 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $37,000.
Henderson, Shane and Doree, Davenport, to Schumacher, Keenan, Colona; 1.57 acres vacant lot, Port Byron; $8,000.
McIntosh, Justin C. and Brittani, Hampton, to Orman, Wendy, Silvis; 418 16th St., Silvis; $115,000.
Rodriguez, Jolene M., Rock Island, to Ellis, Rayshaun M., Moline; 103 6th Ave., Moline; $70,000.
Davidson, Sarah D. and Eric, Moline, to Ceu, Tial Peng, East Moline; 2811 7th St., East Moline; $115,000.
Dirks, Fred P. and Diane, trust, Bettendorf, to Simmons, Brent and Jordan, Moline; 4805 49th Ave., Moline; $180,000.
Redmon, Jeffrey and Laura, East Moline, to Smith, Kevin D., Moline; 2224 11th Ave., Moline; $139,000.
Fisher, Paul A., Eldridge, to Adamson, Garrett A., Taylor Ridge; 8428 W. 114th Ave., Taylor Ridge; $400,000.
Quad City Dental Laboratory, Davenport, to JL Real Estate Holdings, Davenport, office; 3800 29th St., Moline; $225,000.
Performance Realty Home, Moline, to O'Neil, Randy, Moline; 2436 16th Ave., Moline; $136,000.
Tessendorf, Troy and Bethany M., Hilldale, to Roman, Nicholas, Cordova; 505 N. High St., Port Byron; $100,000.
DeBlock, Jerry F. and Elaine R., trust, East Moline, to Hnem, Thia, East Moline; 1020 36th Ave., East Moline; $128,500.
Morris, Rickey and Ronnie, Hampton, to Kokity, Anna, Moline; 6605 33rd St., Moline; $64,000.
Sandoval, Theresa M., Moline, estate, to Johnson, Rachel, Moline; 3132 14th St., Moline; $119,500.
Stephens, Maureen, Rock Island, to Flynn, Kody, Rock Island; 826 24th St., Rock Island; $35,300.
Rock Valley Shopping Center, f/k/a Colonial House Apartments, Omaha, Neb., to T R Holdings, Davenport; 4000 Blackhawk Rd., Rock Island, retail establishment; $1,150,000.
Coussens, Susan, Rock Island, to Alba, Jorge, Moline; 4742 19th Ave., Moline; $162,000.
Thompson, Robert and Kylee, Milan, to LeCander, Tianna, Milan; 430 E. 7th St. Ct., Milan; $87,300.
Johnson Bros Realty, Rock Island, to Suiter, Colin and Katharine, Rock Island; 2507 32nd Ave., Rock Island; $72,000.
Timber Stone Construction, Moline, to Lopez, Marisela Elena, Moline; 1812 36th St., Moline; $140,000.
S J Russell, Davenport, to Vibrant Credit Union, Moline; 6600 44th Ave., Moline, commercial building, credit union; $3,250,000.
