Real estate transactions for Sunday, September 20, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Good, Judy A. and Hancock, Jamey, to Pendergrass, David, and Watts, Elaine Pendergrass/Pendergrass, Elaine Watts; 509 E. Prospect Street, Kewanee; $155,000.
Wisniewski, Thomas F., to Wisniewski, Thomas R., 9099 E. 2625 Street, Kewanee; $87,000.
Miller, William J. and Catherine A., to Miller, Jeffrey Lee and Miller, Jean Leslie DeShields/ Deshields, Jean Leslie Miller, 637 Andrews Avenue, Kewanee; $82,000.
Thiessen, Nicole L./Nicole, to Grell, Thomas and Sandra Wells/Wells, Sandra Grell, 531 Warren Court, Colona; $86,000.
Guerrero, Manuel and Margarita, to Stoner, Matthew F., 918 Pleasant View Avenue, Kewanee; $67,000.
Reschke, Joshua A. and Jenna D., to Wilkinson, James M. and Stacie L., 35 Lilac Court, Geneseo; $255,000.
Rusk, James M. and Tina K., to Thiessen, Nicole, 533 N. Florence Street, Geneseo; $130,000.
Rock, Karla K./ Martim, Karla K., to Marshall, Amanda E., 513 N. East Street, Cambridge; $60,000.
Gould, Jesica L. and Timothy W./ Haars, Jesica L., to Carter, Kyle A. and Tara L., the east 30 feet of Lot 8 and all of Lot 9 of Peterson's First Addition of Blackfan Court to the village of Orion situated in the county of Henry, in the state of Illinois; $185,000.
Arnold, Linda, to DePauw, Abigail R., 516 N. Russell Avenue, Geneseo; $64,000.
Oleson, Shane A. and Kendra K., to Swanson, Kent and Kristi, 761 Madison Avenue, Geneseo; $151,000.
Wells Fargo Bank, to Cocquit, Scott and Julie, 401 N. State Street, vacant lot-North Church, Atkinson; $30,000.
Wilson, Michael C., to Beck, Derek, 217 West B Street. Alpha; $55,000.
Burwell, Gary and Kathy L., to Penderson, David L. Jr. and Dana S., 815 2nd Street, Colona; $235,000.
Gulley, John G. and Jacqueline, to Barnes, Cassandra and Tommy Walter, 10699 E. 600th Street, Lynn Center; $80,000.
Clauson, Gary and Virginia, to Cantrell, Daniel W., 24644 Ridge Road, Colona; $195,000.
Hernandez, Elsa I. Gerena, to Cano, Reyna and Herrera, Alfredo, 601 Florence Street, Kewanee; $25,000.
Holt, Kent R. and Julie L., to Thomas, Logan and Angela M., 334 Avon Court, Colona; $155,000.
Jones, Wayne M., to Kyse, Hillary E., 729 W. Division Street, Kewanee; $64,000.
Marshall, Samuel H. and Erin O., to Bertelsen, Andrew K. and Sara M., 730 Virginia Street, Geneseo; $307,000.
Thorson, Nancy, to Davis, Kelli J., 511 Perkins Street, Kewanee; $17,000.
Pratt, Andrew R. and Rachel L., to Tindell, Robert A. II, 349 Sullivan Drive, Colona; $173,000.
Caturano, John S. Jr.; Leinweber, Jean M.; Meyers, Joan D., to Ganson, Kyle Aaron, 112 E. Ogden Avenue, Geneseo; $116,000.
Anderson, Chad T. and Amber M., to Ehnle, Paul R. and Cheryl A., 25227 N. 300 Avenue, Kewanee; $50,000.
Rizzotto, Georgia Ann, to Thorngren, Cassandra M., 24335 N. High Street, Colona; $185,000.
Mitchell, Kyle L., to Estes, Kenneth W. and Alexandria C., 3499 N. 300th Avenue, Alpha; $195,000.
Jensen, Debra, to Woodruff, Alexis Nicole and Eaker, Jacob Anthony, 602 E. Henry Street, Atkinson; $85,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Gasper, Ivy L., Moline, to Hernandez, Jr., Steven Albert, Rock Island; 2720 26th Ave., Rock Island; $187,000.
Osborn, Joyce M., Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Brown, Joshua D., Nicole D., Moline; 4505 11th St. A., Moline; $92,000.
Jacobson, Denise S., Milan, to Knepper, Jeffory Allen and Samantha, Taylor Ridge; 9005 114th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $207,500.
Mills, Mark L. and Kimberly J., Waukee, Iowa, to Bernhardt, Thomas and Joan, Moline; 2355 30th St., Moline; $137,000.
Hambelton, Sherry K., Taylor Ridge, to Bassford Construction, Moline; 488 44th Ave. Ct., Unit 24, East Moline; $125,000.
Boom, Ryan A., East Moline, to Corwin, Matthew, Moline; 1856 29th St, Moline; $99,900.
Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Peterson, Jennifer and Craig E., Rock Island; 1703 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $96,900.
Burkhead, Shiobhan B. and Jerome W., Moline, to Natario, Adao, Moline; 1833 30th St., Moline; $147,000.
Poma, Joseph C., Rock Island, to Wimmer, Trevor V., Silvis; 208 16th St., Silvis; $58,000.
Seimer, Mark S., estate, Moline, to Spicer, Derek D., Carbon Cliff; 16816 10th Ave., Carbon Cliff; $52,500.
Howell, David E., Medford, Mass., to Caraman, Keith W., Rock Island; 816 23rd St., Rock Island; $173,000.
Nicholson, Todd and Susanne, Silvis, to Tassendorf, Troy and Bethany, Hillsdale; 135 Butzer St., Hillsdale; $125,000.
Iyiola, Olabishi and Victoria, Silvis, to Fisher, Jeffery Ryan, East Moline; 542 Forest Rd., East Moline; 142,500.
Wyffels, Richard and Kathleen, Moline, to Arndt, Chris, Moline; 3205 N. Shore Dr., Moline; $247,000.
Ascentra Credit Union, Bettendorf, to Taliafero, Masco Eli and Leticia Denise, Davenport; 618 12th St., Rock Island, store/nursery; $7,000.
Smith, Charles, and Collins, Mary, Charlotte, Iowa, to Burkhead, Jerry and Shiobhan, Rock Island; 4520 39th Ave., Rock Island; $205,000.
Ellis Renovations, Silvis, to Cunningham, Wayne E., Moline; 4720 48th St., Moline; $147,000.
Deaner, Joshua, Colona, to Farmer, Dawn, Rock Island; 27 Blackhawk Hills Dr., Rock Island; $118,900.
Mendoza, Gabriel L. and Sarah J., Bettendorf, to McNeal, Derrick L., and Ramirez Salinas, Cristel L., East Moline; 2847 7 1/2 St., East Moline; $143,000.
Mandsager, Brett, Moline, to Hamilton, Kevin, Hampton; 204 S. Barrington Dr., Hampton; $305,000.
Wiggins, Ryan C., Hillsdale, to Lloyd II, Anthony, Rock Island; 3506 10th St. Ct., Rock Island; $75,000.
Belser, Chris, Port Byron, to Hahn, John and Kelli, Sterling; 335 31st Ave., East Moline; $73,000.
Long, Donald C., trust, Rock Island, to Aimore, Dawn C., Rock Island; 2721 34th Ave., Rock Island; $148,000.
Sample Family Farms, Cordova, to Sample, John C., Port Byron; vacant lot, Port Byron; $40,000.
Arsenal Properties, Chicago, to Heath, Darlene S., Rock Island; 2604 23 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $63,000.
Lenninger, Darrell J., Davenport, to Johnson, Eric, Moline; 1850 30th St., Moline; $99,000.
Wynn, Jacob M., Milan, to Rathgeber, Kathryn, Rock Island; 3806 29th St., Rock Island; $113,750.
Kilker, Ashley, East Moline, to Lorenzo, Venancio Jarquin, East Moline; 4343 10th St., East Moline; $63,900.
Laverenz, Irina, Altona, Ill., to Weeks, Murielle Y., Moline; 1826-30 29th St., Moline; $144,900.
Wedekind, Joseph S. and Lon L., Illinois City, to Harper Real Estate Holdings, Illinois City; 28 63 acres located in Section 6, Township 16 N. Range 5 W., Illinois City, farm; $169,000.
Manion, Thomas J., by Teager, Thomas J., Milan, to Thu, Saw Moe Kyaw, and Thae, Saw G., Rock Island; 3408 9th St., Rock Island; $49,000.
Johnson, Michael A., Seguin, Texas, to Horton, Andrew, Milan; 2814 56th Ave. W., Milan; $120,000.
Nolan, Duane and Leslie, Sparta, Ga., to Reasby, Zina, East Moline; 3649 Kennedy Drive, #5, East Moline; $123,900.
Lampe, Kristina M., Colona, to DePaoli, Timothy M., East Moline; 741 20th Ave., East Moline; $137,000.
Rade, Tim, Moline, to Klugger Properties, Rock Island; 4018 14th Ave., 4100 14th Ave., Rock Island; $210,000.
Schutts, Jeff R., New Westminster, Canada, to Schutts, Jill R., Port Byron; 15.75 acres farm, Port Byron; $67,500.
Wachendorf, Jacob P. and Megan L., Des Moines, to McIntosh, Brittani and Justin, Hampton; 1007 5th St., Hampton; $199,900.
Sauk Valley Band & Trust, Sterling, to JEDR, Rock Island; 2412 47th St., Rock Island; $64,000.
JPTP, Moline, to Vandygriff, Jonathan and Bailie, Rock Island; 2602 29 1/2 St. Ct., Rock Island; $309,900.
Black Ink Properties, Eldridge, to Medel-Maldonado, Alejandro, Moline; 545 21st Ave., Moline; $100,000.
Eddleman, Laurie Ann, trust, Alhambra, Calif., to Flores-Gomez, Jonathan J., East Moline; 3515 3rd St. C., East Moline; $93,000.
Mullen, Stephen and Patricia, Orion, to Sloan Properties, Coal Valley; 8321 Rt. 150, Coal Valley; $36,000.
Schoffstall, Jordan, East Moline, to Kelly, Alex Michael, Moline; 1101 23rd Ave., Moline; $178,000.
Meyer, Loretta L., trust, Davenport, to Carstens, Colin J., Rock Island; 2300 37th St., Rock Island; $127,500.
Arsenal Properties, Chicago, to Edstrom Properties, DeWitt; 3622 15th Ave. Ct., Moline; $35,000.
Morales, Kyle M. and Dawn, Taylor Ridge, to Johnson, Susan M., Taylor Ridge; 6014 92nd Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $210,000.
Nelson, Tyler R., Cedar Rapids, to Leftwich, Broch, Milan; 512 W. 32nd Ave., Milan; $130,000.
Wiest, Candace, Mesa, Ariz., to Enright, Dustin T. and Christine C., Port Byron; 1413 Elm Shore Dr., Port Byron; $495,000.
Thatcher, Marily J., trust, Moline, to Lewis Jr., John W. and Heidi W., Moline; 3002 27th Ave., Moline; $260,100.
