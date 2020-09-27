Real estate transactions for Sunday, September 27, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Kuelper, Chase A. and Amanda D./ Wheeler, Amanda W. to Hannam, Trey J. and Duncan, Paula M., 501 S. Depot Street, Annawan; $85,000.

Price, George W. to Scott, Rodney and Pettersson, Brent, 602 N.W. 10th Street, Galva; $55,000.

Phillis, Chris L. to Schnowske, Theresa L. and Laverne R., 214 N. 4th Street, Alpha; $33,000.

Locke, Douglas J. to Bassford Construction, Lot 1 in Skona subdivision, a subdivision of part of the north half of the northwest quarter of Section 15, Township 14 North, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois, $51,000.

Westefer, Gerald E. Sr. and Constance S. to Short, Corey L. and Victoria A., 602 E. Church Street, Kewanee, $32,000.

Brown, Dolly M. to Urguiza Enterprises, 113 N. Ward Street, Geneseo, $40,000.

McGinnis, Charles G. and Shaunte N. to Gibb, Matthew L., 504 Rivermist Drive, Colona; $219,000.