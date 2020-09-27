Real estate transactions for Sunday, September 27, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Kuelper, Chase A. and Amanda D./ Wheeler, Amanda W. to Hannam, Trey J. and Duncan, Paula M., 501 S. Depot Street, Annawan; $85,000.
Price, George W. to Scott, Rodney and Pettersson, Brent, 602 N.W. 10th Street, Galva; $55,000.
Phillis, Chris L. to Schnowske, Theresa L. and Laverne R., 214 N. 4th Street, Alpha; $33,000.
Locke, Douglas J. to Bassford Construction, Lot 1 in Skona subdivision, a subdivision of part of the north half of the northwest quarter of Section 15, Township 14 North, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois, $51,000.
Westefer, Gerald E. Sr. and Constance S. to Short, Corey L. and Victoria A., 602 E. Church Street, Kewanee, $32,000.
Brown, Dolly M. to Urguiza Enterprises, 113 N. Ward Street, Geneseo, $40,000.
McGinnis, Charles G. and Shaunte N. to Gibb, Matthew L., 504 Rivermist Drive, Colona; $219,000.
Bloomberg, Dennis B. and Linda to Walck, James D. and Theresa A., 137 South Park Avenue, Geneseo; $230,000.
Wright, Mary M. and Bognar, Elizabeth A. to Haptonstall, Adam P., 639 Harbour Street, Kewanee; $25,500.
Bowen, Susan M. to Kuykendall, Walter, 916 Terry Avenue, Kewanee; $45,000.
Pann, Terry; Tanner, Debby; Wonser, Nancy; Ellsworth, Laurie; Wonser, Rick to Karen L. Hutten Trust, 315 E. Church Street, Kewanee; $78,000.
Collier, Constance S. to Medley, Spencer N., 10487 IL Hwy. 82, Cambridge; $140,000.
Kiefer, Robert D. to Nevarez, Candelario, 1015 Rose Street, Kewanee; $28,500.
Hebel, William J. and Carlene M. to Martinez, Ramon, 832 Page Street, Kewanee; $100,000.
Rumbold, Tyler R. and Marie to Page, Amy E., 1124 Meadow Lane, Colona; $164,500.
Matson, James M. and Morgan E., Leffel, Morgan to Smith, Chriss Ann, 909 4th Street, Orion; $96,000.
Smith, Chriss A. to Macdermott, Roger E. and Connie K., 902 4th Street, Orion; $75,000.
Peterson, Zachary D. and Jessica to Verbeck, Tyler Lee, 405 N Prospect Street, Cambridge; $101,000.
Allen, Daniel A. and Laura R. to Heiar, Zachary, 5 Pinehurst Court, Coal Valley; $396,500.
Sellman, Christopher and Summer to VenHuizen, John A. and Monty R., 626 Stone Church Lane, Geneseo, $315,000.
Spranger, Tony and Amber to Wisslead, Shannon M. and Sarah A., 108 Sherwood Drive, Andover; $165,000.
Bender, Steven R. and Carol J. to Roller, Daniel, 526 E. Mill Street, Kewanee; $139,000.
Krapfl, David J. and Kathy to Thompson, Brent and Lisa, 4 Timberlane Drive, Geneseo; $187,000.
McGowin, Connie L. to Mosher, Paul R. and Theresa S., Lot 32 in Richmond Hill Estates Addition to the city of Geneseo, situated in the County of Henry in the State of Illinois; $192,000.
Sloan, Arlo Bradley R. to SNS Properties, 402 W. Center Street, Cambridge; $30,000.
McMahill, Kimberly G. to Ringberg, Alex, 712 S. Oakwood, Geneseo; $147,500.
Bertelsen, Sara M. and Andrew K. to McMahill, Kimberly G., 422 N. Russell Avenue, Geneseo; $201,000.
Gano, Donald R to Johnson, Kelly, 700 S. Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo; $135,000.
Warren, Elida Ann to Welch, Derek, 3871 US Hwy. 6, Colona; $114,000.
Scott, Harvey L. and Mary T. to Doeckel, Raymond T. Jr., Raymond T. and Maria L., 4 Riverside Acres, Geneseo; $52,500.
Gano, Donald R. to Sheffey, Larson Joseph, 300 W. North Street, Geneseo; $140,000.
Stewart, Karen T. to Hayes, Jack L. Jr. and Tanya C., 224 Pin Oak Drive, Geneseo; $195,000.
Murphy, Michael R. and Jane M. to Buysse, Stephen G., 20228 US Hwy 6, Atkinson; $250,000.
Ceurvorst, Lucas P. and Jennifer L. to Bronner, Jordan J. and Kyle J., 211 S. West Street, Cambridge; $98,000.
Community State Bank to Sauer, Terry A., 119 S.E. 2nd Street, Galva and lot, Galva; $50,000.
Peoples National Bank of Kewanee to Elgin, Kevin D., 901 W. Prospect Street, Kewanee; $40,500.
Martin, Steven R. and Janet F. to Modro, Jennifer M., 819 W. Prospect Street,, Kewanee; $91,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Manion, Thomas J., by Teager, Thomas J., Milan, to Thu, Saw Moe Kyaw, and Thae, Saw G., Rock Island; 3408 9th St., Rock Island; $49,000.
Johnson, Michael A., Seguin, Texas, to Horton, Andrew, Milan; 2814 56th Ave. W., Milan; $120,000.
Nolan, Duane and Leslie, Sparta, Ga., to Reasby, Zina, East Moline; 3649 Kennedy Drive, #5, East Moline; $123,900.
Lampe, Kristina M., Colona, to DePaoli, Timothy M., East Moline; 741 20th Ave., East Moline; $137,000.
Rade, Tim, Moline, to Klugger Properties, Rock Island; 4018 14th Ave., 4100 14th Ave., Rock Island; $210,000.
Schutts, Jeff R., New Westminster, Canada, to Schutts, Jill R., Port Byron; 15.75 acres farm, Port Byron; $67,500.
Wachendorf, Jacob P. and Megan L., Des Moines, to McIntosh, Brittani and Justin, Hampton; 1007 5th St., Hampton; $199,900.
Sauk Valley Band & Trust, Sterling, to JEDR, Rock Island; 2412 47th St., Rock Island; $64,000.
JPTP, Moline, to Vandygriff, Jonathan and Bailie, Rock Island; 2602 29 1/2 St. Ct., Rock Island; $309,900.
Black Ink Properties, Eldridge, to Medel-Maldonado, Alejandro, Moline; 545 21st Ave., Moline; $100,000.
Eddleman, Laurie Ann, trust, Alhambra, Calif., to Flores-Gomez, Jonathan J., East Moline; 3515 3rd St. C., East Moline; $93,000.
Mullen, Stephen and Patricia, Orion, to Sloan Properties, Coal Valley; 8321 Rt. 150, Coal Valley; $36,000.
Schoffstall, Jordan, East Moline, to Kelly, Alex Michael, Moline; 1101 23rd Ave., Moline; $178,000.
Meyer, Loretta L., trust, Davenport, to Carstens, Colin J., Rock Island; 2300 37th St., Rock Island; $127,500.
Arsenal Properties, Chicago, to Edstrom Properties, DeWitt; 3622 15th Ave. Ct., Moline; $35,000.
Morales, Kyle M. and Dawn, Taylor Ridge, to Johnson, Susan M., Taylor Ridge; 6014 92nd Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $210,000.
Nelson, Tyler R., Cedar Rapids, to Leftwich, Broch, Milan; 512 W. 32nd Ave., Milan; $130,000.
Wiest, Candace, Mesa, Ariz., to Enright, Dustin T. and Christine C., Port Byron; 1413 Elm Shore Dr., Port Byron; $495,000.
Thatcher, Marily J., trust, Moline, to Lewis Jr., John W. and Heidi W., Moline; 3002 27th Ave., Moline; $260,100.
Stewardship Homes Midwest, Oregon City, Ore., to Mensah, Leonie, Moline; 1503 43rd St., Moline; $103,500.
Schreiner, Gary, Rock Falls, to Boe, Blake, Colona; Lot 3 8th St., Hampton, land/lot; $10,000.
Schreiner, Gary W., Rock Falls, to Scott, Lincoln, Coal Valley; Lot 4 8th St., Hampton, land/lot; $10,000.
Schreiner, Gary, Rock Falls, to Elite QC Enterprises, Hampton; Lot 5 8th St., Hampton, land/lot; $10,000.
Schreiner, Gary, Rock Falls, to Schueneman, Dee Ann, East Moline; Lot 6 8th St., Hampton, land/lot; $10,000.
Schreiner, Gary, Rock Falls, to Peisch, Nathan, Hampton; Lot 7 8th St., Hampton, land/lot; $10,000.
Carlson, Mildred Jean, estate, Chicago, to Donald R. Bealer Family Limited Partnership, Coal Valley, farm; 11829 Niabi Zoo Rd., Coal Valley; $106,053.
Carlson, Mildred Jean, trust and estate, Chicago, to Donald R. Bealer Family Limited Partnership, Coal Valley; 11829 Niabi Zoo Rd., Coal Valley; $106,053.
QC Liquidation, Bettendorf, to Vast Properties 2900, Kildeer, Ill.; 2900 River Drive, Moline, 90 unit apartment building and retail establishment; $6,200,000.
McClusky, Cheryl L. and Larry D., Taylor Ridge, to Morales, Kyle M. and Dawn C., Taylor Ridge; 10418 136th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $275,000.
Patel, Pinkalkumar R. and Jasmikaben P., Bettendorf, to Gutierrez, Julio and Herlinda, Moline; 3731 77th St. Ct., Moline; $239,000.
Dennis, Andrew J. and Kathleen M., Moline, to Hamilton, Marianne, Moline; 4322 17th Ave., Moline; $150,000.
Hanson, Larry D., Woodhull, to Allen, Brian, Carbon Cliff; 649-651 1st Ave. N., Carbon Cliff; $44,000.
Lovedy, Lauren, Coal Valley, to Determan, Megan L., Moline; 2515 13th St., Moline; $139,000.
Marylyn P. McDaniel Family Limited Partnership Number One, Milan, to Steele, Tom, Rock Island; Lots 3 & 4, Epperly Subdivision, vacant lot/land, Milan; $100,000.
Degelma, Erin L., Littleton, Colo., to Vasquez, Jo, Moline; 2390 24th St., Moline; $138,000.
QC Res, Davenport, to Aldridge, Anjelle, Moline; 1411 29th Ave., Moline; $165,000.
Grevas, Katherine W., Bettendorf, to Romano, Thomas J., Moline; 2530 13th St., Moline; $285,000.
Downey, Clark R. and Patricia L., Illinois City, to Bull, Corey A. and Alicia M., Illinois City; 122 unimproved acres, farm, Illinois City; $525,000.
Vroman, Greg and Rochelle, New Boston, to Reiff, Jason, Taylor Ridge; 14114 W. 138th Ave., Taylor Ridge; $202,000.
Donald R. Bealer Family Limited Partnership, Coal Valley, to Johnston, Brandon and Jessica, Coal Valley; 1700 E. 6th St. A, Coal Valley; $330,000.
Kirkpatrick, Dustin J., Orion, to Todd, Adam, Milan; 3019 W. 5th St., Milan; $117,000.
Hansen, Jess and Barbara, Rock Island, to Bermejo, Anbar and Oscar, Milan; 4728 85th Ave. W., Milan; $280,000.
Moline Community Development, Moline, to Anderos & Sons Construction, Moline; 3204 15th St. C, Moline; $10,001.
Wilges, Daly, Davenport, to Schuldt, Barbara M., Rock Island; 2809 12th Ave., Unit 202, Rock Island; $124,000.
Guss, Daniel L. and Laurie A., Milan, to Klauer, Bradley and Kimberly, Milan; 1702 114th Ave., Milan; $145,900.
Stokes, Brian Colin and Beth Ann, trust, Coal Valley, to Berner, April C., Moline; 2021 3rd St., Moline; $77,450.
Scott, Marlene H., estate, Rock Island, to Bear, Martin D. and Cheryl L., Rock Island; 3215 35th Ave., Rock Island; $115,000.
Popple, Samantha Keehn and Jennifer E., Iowa City, to Tillema, Paul and Jessica, Moline; 3105 30th St., Moline; $172,500.
Krahl, Richard L. and Janice E., Harlingen, Tex., to Vedvik, Richard A. and Beth A., Milan; 1409 6th St. W. Ct., Milan; $211,650.
Anderson, Aaron J., Reynolds, to Hollister, Meghan, Rock Island; 2218 44th St., Rock Island; $92,000.
HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Dowd, Greg and Rebecca, Rock Island; 1175 27th St., Moline; $32,000.
Keppy, Dale, Coal Valley, to Hoyt, Travis J., Coal Valley; 308 W. 5th St. Lane, Coal Valley; $129,000.
Bennett, Kelly, Davenport, to Hernandez, D. Jeanine, Rock Island; 2507 26th Ave. Ct. #5; Rock Island; $47,000.
Misbah, Abdelilah, Moline, to Maynard, Jonah, Moline; 3811 11th Ave., Moline; $84,000.
Arsenal Properties, Chicago, to Burroughs, Adrian, Silvis; 1122 22nd Ave., Silvis; $83,500.
Black, Seneca, Moline, to Deaquino Sandoval, Guadalupe, Moline; 521 21st Ave., Moline; $112,000.
Richards, Tyler, Bettendorf, to Whalen, Allison, Hampton; 1001 4th St., Hampton; $127,000.
Boyle, Daniel, trustee of Birmingham, Margie Anne, trust, East Moline, to Glover, Salem, Coal Valley; 314 E. 21st Ave., Coal Valley; $157,500.
Coryell, Shirley N., Hampton, to Nelson, Lori A., Orion; 14728 Knoxville Rd., Milan; $60,000.
Crowder, Robert T., Davenport, to Gilbraith, Nathan Bradley, Rock Island; 2020 33rd St., Rock Island; $82,500.
Rich, Jamie L. and Thomas, Davenport, to Leinhauser, Holly, East Moline; 1221 20th Ave. Way, East Moline; $198,000.
