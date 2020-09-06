Real estate transactions for Sunday, September 6, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Federal National Mortgage Association, to Johnson, Kirsten Ida, 213 S.E. 1st Avenue, Galva; $5,000.
Orr, Linda, to Bukowsky, Michael and Rebecca, 5 Riverside Acres, Geneseo; $12,500.
Tucker, Linda Lee, to Osborn, Jacob, 10057 Wolf Road, Apt. A & B, Geneseo; $90,000.
Simonich, Joseph D. and Sandra S., to Dream Real Estate Investments, 203 Longview Drive, Geneseo; $130,000.
Estate Property Liquidations, to Rettig, Lance S. and Glenda R., 408 N.W. 4th Street, Galva; $90,000.
Urick, Kevin C. and Karen R. Young, to Heller, Austin M., 201 N. State Street, Atkinson; $62,500.
Lindell, Sheryl M., to Houston, Jimmie L., and Denton, Coleen M., that part of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 20 in Township 15N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, located in the County of Henry and State of Illinois; $47,500.
Sanders, Roger W. and Cynthia L., to Crosslin, Carl and Ada, 918 8th Street, Colona; $36,000.
Kostka, Mark S. and Sadie M., to Grewal, Dev S. and Jasvir K., 14 Sawgrass Drive, Coal Valley; $475,000.
Coulter, Charlotte J., to Decker, Mark A. and Lawrence, Claudia Clare, 1415 7th Street, Orion; $139,500.
Deleon, Darren, to Deleon, Patricia A., 23255 E. 750th Street, Colona; $11,000.
Anthony, Sybil Phyllis and Anthony, Wayne/ Wayne Lawrence, to Sanders, Chad W. and Dawn, 284 E. 4th Street, Woodhull; $15,000.
Voltz, Douglas A. and Susan M., to Asher, Shane L. and Sadie J.G. 23788 E. 1260 Street, Geneseo; $337,500.
Lambert, Robert K. and Charlene J., to Strode, Ryan M. and Aimee G., 41 White Pine Road, Geneseo; $285,000.
Iest, Ryan C. and Tricia J., to McCarty, Gregg S. Sr., 414 E. Wells Street, Geneseo; $197,000.
Morrell, Harvey J. Jr. and Stacey L., to Pratt, Andrew R. and Rachel L. 803 Blackbird Court, Geneseo; $320,000.
Polmateer, Richard E. and Elsie A., to Sovey, Adam and Jamee, 13804 Osco Road, Osco; $73,000.
Schroeder, Thad D. and Veronica K., to Gould, Timothy W. and Jesica L., 18802 E. 40th Street, Coal Valley; $339,000.
Metscaviz, Janie L., to Tumbleson, Michael T., 707 S. Main Street, Kewanee; $15,000.
Paxson, Steven P. and Christine B., to Aynali, Alicia M., 704 S. Chestnut Street, Kewanee; $23,000.
Homer, Alan M. and Carey D., to Kaiser, Anne V., a part of Lot 3 of the subdivision of the north half and the east part of the south half of the northwest quarter of Section 27, Township 14 N., Range 4 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois; $83,500.
Moens Properties, to Catton, Jeffrey P. and Julie M., a part of the northeast quarter of Section 11, Township 16 N, Range 4 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois; $65,500.
Schiess, Roger J., Joyce D. and Curtis A., to Rumbold, Tyler J. and Marie A., 6355 E. 2300 Street, Kewanee; $250,000.
Orr, Jean L., to Moore, Jason M. and Tabatha L., 537 Beach Street, Kewanee; $102,000.
Yaklich, Melodee; Curran, Merilee; Franzen, Melissa, to Breed, James L. and Monika P., 511 E. Division Street, Kewanee; $165,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Stone, William P. and Lynn M., Port Byron, to Pauwels, Kevin C. and Ann-Marie M., Port Byron; 300 Barber Creek Rd., Port Byron; $199,900.
Poterack, Debra G., Bettendorf, to Foley, Paul J., and Molly E., trust, Moline; 4034 River Drive, Moline; $265,000.
Puckett, Paul S. and Ruth A., Flower Mound, Texas, to Mercer, Matthew J., Rock Island; 8105 9th St. W., Rock Island; $109,900.
Cordon, Leslie Vickman, Kingfield, Maine, to Bisland, Robert, Taylor Ridge; 4226 7th Ave. Rock Island; 710-712 43rd St., Rock Island; 4224 7th Ave., Rock Island; 4319 7th Ave., Rock Island; 2739 6th Ave., Rock Island; 2418-2420 8 1/2 Ave., Rock Island and 4204 6th Ave., Rock Island; 4200 6th Ave., Rock Island; $546,154.
Mosher, Matthew, Ottawa, to Kulhavy, Kelseu, East Moline; 227 16th Ave., East Moline; $69,000.
Tellez, Elena, Silvis, to Carter, Kataivreonna M., East Moline; 220 30th Ave., East Moline; $46,000.
MKM Investments, Rock Island, to Shahnazi, Richard and Ariana, Iowa City; 718 17th St., Rock Island; $14,700.
U.S. Bank National, Owensboro, Ky., to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 1522 32nd St., Rock Island; $20,000.
The Judicial Sales Corporation, Chicago, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 152 6th St., Silvis; $4,401.
Terry, John L. and Marilyn J., trust, Moline, to Heuer, Brandon and Annie, Moline; 5315 34th Ave., Moline; $190,000.
Kirkland, Marion and Patricia, Estero, Fla., to Sierra, Alex, Moline; 2519 29th St., Moline; $196,900.
Skinner, Mark J., Bettendorf, to Hodge, David and Leah, Rock Island; 608 10th St., Rock Island; $129,000.
Orr, James, The Villages, Fla., to Peters, Catherine, Moline; 1869 19th Ave., Moline; $170,000.
Flag Stick Holdings, Davenport, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 2437 4th Ave., Moline; $50,000.
VanVoltenburg, Jeanne, trust, Silvis, to Love, Dalton, East Moline; 909 37th Ave., East Moline; $75,500.
Minch, Allen R., Orion, to Christensen, Eric and Rachel, Rock Island; 8525 17th St. W., Rock Island; $138,000.
Hicks, Vicki L., St. Petersburg, Ill., to Hamm, James A. and Trina J., East Moline; 2724 4th St. Ct., East Moline; $161,500.
Ward, Dustin B., and Fetty-Ward, Jamie E., Silvis, to Clark, Ryan, Silvis; 317 11th Ave. A. Ct., Silvis; $159,000.
Montoya, Robin M., Davenport, to Olson, Jamie, Moline; 1852 29th St., Moline; $98,000.
Klauer, Brandley and Kimberly, Bettendorf, to Koudjodji, Koami, East Moline; 2641 6th St., East Moline; $143,000.
Sattizahn, Kathy, Rapids City, to Kaur, Divya, Coal Valley; 1011 E. 3rd St. Ct., Coal Valley; $250,000.
Ganaway, Marlon, Rock Island, to Bey-Buie & Sons, Bettendorf; 1014 4th Ave., Rock Island; $500.
Boswell, Deborah J., trust, Rock Island, to Dwinal, Kayla, and Haggard, Kylee, Moline; 1707 16th St., Moline; $103,000.
Lindberg, Jeffrey, Moline, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 911 54th St. B., Moline; $30,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Christiansen, Ryan and Carly, Orting, Wash.; 1821 27th Ave., East Moline; $87,500.
Drake, Audrey L., Rock Island, to Boswell, Deborah J., Rock Island; 2112 35th St., Unit 7, Rock Island; $85,000.
Gorss, Gary H., Moline, to Raymac Properties, Rock Island; 459 32nd Ave., East Moline; $59,000.
Creen, Michael, executor, Creen, Joan M., estate, Whiteville, N.C., to Egert, Robin L. and Judy K., Moline; $75,000.
Schreiner, Gary W., trust, Rock Falls, to Villas at Safe Harbor Homeowners, Davenport; 8th St., Hampton, land/lot only; $18,000.
Frommelt, Odetta, Hazelgreen, Wis., to Scarff, Jr., Harry C., Moline; 452 Ridge Rd., East Moline, garage; $60,000.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Atlanta, Ga., to Scott, Patricia D., Moline; 1015 12th Ave., Rock Island; $24,705.
Sandefur, Jason and Zoe, Calvert City, Ky., to Cervantes, Adrian, East Moline; 105 Brakeshoe Ct., East Moline; $89,000.
Miller, John E. and Paula Sue, Rock Island, to Stone, Zachary, Rock Island; 3913 11th St., Rock Island; $69,000.
Contreras, Jose Manuel, Moline, to Future Capital, Davenport; 3907 15th St. B; Moline; $14,000.
Ahlgren, Robert G., Coralville, Iowa, to Underwood, Bobby W. and Petra D., Moline; 1819 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $40,500.
Renihan, Jill, trust, Moline, to Godfrey, Kyle, East Moline; 4226 N. 172nd St., East Moline; $260,000.
Guevara, Julio and Cristina, Bettendorf, to Collins, Theresa and Ronald, Rock Island; 4211 27th Ave., Rock Island; $149,000.
Rogers, Robert and Kari, Orion, to Cashen, William, Orion; 11705 176th Ave., Orion; $133,000.
Collins, Ronald L. and Theresa A., Rock Island, to Corry, Ashely, Rock Island; 1523 24 1/2 St., Rock Island; $89,000.
Leveraged Holdings, Davenport, to Granet Real Estate, Rock Island; Milan Beltway, Milan, land/lot only; $310,000.
Ryker, Hazel C., Waukee, Iowa, to Perkins, Sr., Nickolas R., Moline; 1812 35th St., Moline; $80,000.
Keppy, Dale, Coal Valley, to Oswald, L. Rob and Lynsy E., Coal Valley; 306 W. 5th St. Lane, Coal Valley; $121,000.
Johnston, Linda K., East Moline, to Tanksley, Isaac, Milan; 629 32nd Ave. W., Milan; $96,000.
Johnson, Paul F., Rock Island, to McCalley, Amy, Rock Island; 3500 14th St., Rock Island; $231,000.
Lubell, Daniel B., trust, Bettendorf, to Gregan, Patrick D. and Susan J., Moline; 1601 13th Ave., Moline; $121,599.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Rapp, Eric, Drexel Hill, Pa.; 1201 Glenhurst Court, Rock Island; $87,000.
Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities, Davenport, to Bagui, Mhamed, and Salohr, Salma, Rock Island; 614 31st St., Rock Island; $96,000.
Wilson, James, Coal Valley, to Clavel, Ever Avia, East Moline; 3451 4th St., East Moline; $110,000.
Lyford, Michael V., estate, Silvis, to Cross, Barbara J., Moline; 5224 11th Ave. B, Moline; $42,500.
