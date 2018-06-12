Thanks to 14 new or expanded businesses created in 2017, downtown Davenport captured more than $1 million in food and beverage sales tax revenue for the first time.
But Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, said the past year has largely set the groundwork for greater investment to come.
The partnership, a division of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, held its annual meeting Tuesday morning, where Carter said $82 million in projects have been completed in the past year.
The $1.1 million in sales tax revenue was a more-than-14-percent increase over 2016, and nearly double the revenue collected through food and beverage sales in 2012.
And while Carter touted growth over the past year, he also outlined plans to keep the downtown's momentum going. He said a driving force will be the renovation of the Kahl Building and Capitol Theatre.
"Nothing is more important at this point in downtown's history than to make sure the Kahl and Capital Theatre get done," Carter said. "This will unlock the entire west end."
This story will be updated.