Renovations to begin this month for Fareway grocery store in LeClaire

LeClaire residents are slowly getting closer to having a grocery store again.

Fareway representative Emily Torivio confirmed Wednesday that renovations on the building at 1301 Eagle Ridge Rd. would begin by the end of the month. It is the former home of Slagle Foods, which closed in 2019.

Since then, LeClaire has not had a full-service grocery store, but City Administrator Dennis Bockenstedt said bringing one back has been in the works for years.

“We were working with a developer and were able to secure an agreement with Fareway,” he said. “It’s a very much-needed amenity.”

The store is to open early this summer, depending on how long renovations take, Torivio said. Crews will be completing a full “Fareway face lift,” including adding a new meat counter, shelving and refrigerators, she said.