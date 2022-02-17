Report: Machinist Local 388 in Davenport will strike against Eaton-Cobham Mission Systems

The machinists union will strike against Eaton-Cobham Mission Systems at midnight, according to published reports.

International Association of Machinists and Aerospace workers Local 388 voted against a contract extension on Thursday, according to Jonah Furman, reporter for Labor Notes.

Hundreds of Local 388 workers met at Elks Lodge 288, 4400 Central Park Ave., Davenport Thursday afternoon.

A pair of representatives from Local 388 confirmed the union’s contract with Eaton was the topic of what was expected to be a daylong voting process.

Cobham Mission Systems, air-to-air refueling systems company with a manufacturing plant in Davenport, was bought by Eaton Corporation last year for $2.8 billion.

The Davenport plant is the 20th-largest employer in the Quad-City area with an estimated 750 local workers.

The company did not immediately respond for a request for comment.

They are the second major Quad-Cities employer to face a strike. Over 10,000 Deere & Co. workers at factories in Illinois, Iowa and Kansas took to the picket lines for five weeks starting Oct. 13, 2021 to fight for higher wages and increased benefits.

Strikes have been more frequent in the past year. Nationally Nabisco workers walked the picket line for five weeks, and Kellogg workers walked out during an 11-week strike.

