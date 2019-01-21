Several national news outlets are reporting that a sale of Arconic Inc. is imminent, but officials from the aluminum-products maker have not confirmed the claims.
The Wall Street Journal, Reuters and Bloomberg have published stories that say Arconic is closing in on a $10 billion deal with Apollo Global Management to acquire the New York-based company with a manufacturing plant in Riverdale.
Arconic, which specializes in the manufacture of aluminum parts for aerospace and auto makers, announced its largest contract in July — to supply aluminum sheet and plate products for Boeing.
At that time, Apollo and two other private-equity groups reportedly were interested in buying Aronic.
Bloomberg is reporting that Arconic's cladding business, which makes aluminum panels for the exterior of buildings, would be part of the deal. If that happens, the news service reported, Arconic could be protected from potential liability related to a massive 2017 apartment fire in London that killed 72 people.
Arconic officials have argued their panels were not at fault for the fire, saying it was a combination of materials that caused the blaze to quickly spread.
The local spokesman for Arconic did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.