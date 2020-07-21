'Resilient' Downtown Davenport adapts to virtual Bix

Downtown Davenport won’t be as full Saturday as it normally is on the final weekend of July.

With the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race going virtual this year — yet another physical event lost to the coronavirus pandemic — there won’t be as many tourists and local residents packed downtown and along the race route as normal.

That means a loss in potential revenue for local businesses, further compounding a crunch on small businesses during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re really encouraging people to stop down, grab a drink, grab some food from a local business while they’re here,” said Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, a wing of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.

“The big parties are canceled, but we’re all still open, and these businesses and these individuals that own them are still very much in need of the support.”

The format change from a physical race to one performed at one’s own pace was done in enough time to prevent large purchases, such as food and drink, by downtown businesses. So that means there have been “very little sunk costs” for the Downtown Davenport Partnership and area businesses, Carter said.