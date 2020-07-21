'Resilient' Downtown Davenport adapts to virtual Bix

Downtown Davenport won’t be as full Saturday as it normally is on the final weekend of July.
With the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race going virtual this year — yet another physical event lost to the coronavirus pandemic — there won’t be as many tourists and local residents packed downtown and along the race route as normal.
That means a loss in potential revenue for local businesses, further compounding a crunch on small businesses during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re really encouraging people to stop down, grab a drink, grab some food from a local business while they’re here,” said Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, a wing of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.
“The big parties are canceled, but we’re all still open, and these businesses and these individuals that own them are still very much in need of the support.”
The format change from a physical race to one performed at one’s own pace was done in enough time to prevent large purchases, such as food and drink, by downtown businesses. So that means there have been “very little sunk costs” for the Downtown Davenport Partnership and area businesses, Carter said.
There have been several social media and/or marketing campaigns launched by area organizations over the past few months of coronavirus, including a new one from the DDP in recent days. That’s the “Downtown Front Porch Project,” which features a picture of a local business owner in front of their shop along with information on how that business came to be.
Additionally, Carter welcomes anyone to participate in the Downtown Davenport master plan survey, which opened to the public in recent days. He expects that to be available for interested parties throughout the Quad-Cities area to fill out over the next month or so.
It can be found here: https://www.downtowndavenport.com/downtown-davenport-master-plan. Carter said the hope is to hear from people who frequently come downtown, those who don't come downtown all that often and everyone in-between those two approaches.
“We just need that feedback, and we definitely need it from our immediate neighbors to the north, east and west from downtown. Some I don’t think we hear from often enough,” he said.
“The downtown belongs to the whole region. As downtown goes, so goes this community, and that’s been proven very abundantly between what happened in the 1980s and 1990s to the present.
“When we took our eye off the ball down here, it hurts the whole community, therefore the whole community needs to pay attention to what we’re doing and be engaged in it.”
