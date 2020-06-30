‘Resilient’ downtown Davenport business sector continues progress

Downtown Davenport businesses have one foot in survival mode and the other in stabilization.
That was one of the messages from Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, during DDP’s annual meeting, held virtually this year.
“While we have had an extraordinarily difficult two years between flooding and COVID-19, there has still been some amazing progress down here, and the resilience of the business owners down here has been nothing short of incredible,” Carter said this week.
He further called the situation a “mixed bag” as there is pride in what has been accomplished and the growth that has occurred yet pain in how much more could have been done.
There was $7.5 million worth of completed projects in the past year for the business district, as well as $48 million in under/pending construction projects amid $600 million of work that has been invested in the area since 2000.
The Downtown Davenport Partnership, along with Grow QC Grants, distributed more than $400,000 in grants in the past year that assisted businesses impacted by the 2019 flood. Carter also highlighted the recent city hire of H.R. Green Inc., a Cedar Rapids engineering firm, to perform a floodplain study.
“There is no one silver bullet to this,” Carter said. “There will be many different ways to approach this.”
Carter also highlighted an expanded partnership between the DDP and Davenport that will see the business district add 40 more trash cans to its area and perform daily trash pickup as well as parking ramp and skybridge cleaning.
Moving forward, part of the long-term recovery from COVID-19, as well as the 2019 flood, will include a new master plan for the DDP that has been underway for some time. That process is headed toward a public input portion in the coming days, Carter said.
That plan has some themes, such as having a walkable downtown and bringing the five downtowns of the Quad-Cities into one regional approach, also a goal of the master tourism plan recently rolled out by Visit Quad Cities.
“While near-term we will be looking at constantly creative ways to just get by, eventually we want to see a plan to get out of this and come out of it running. In three to five years, we want to have some really aspirational goals we want to reach to, which brings us to our master plan,” Carter said.
Other recent master plans have taken place in 1999 and 2012, and the DDP is working with city officials with a hope to have a plan formally approved and adopted by Davenport City Council in the fall.
Some of the long-term goals include creating a vision for future investment to incentivize and direct growth as well as creating an authentic sense of place, themes that at times echo what Visit Quad Cities officials have said.
The master plan process is about halfway through, with more public engagement coming, which has so far been somewhat stifled because of COVID-19.
Creative ideas used to drum up consumer spending in downtown, such as curbside pickup from restaurants that could become permanent zones through action of city council.
“There’s all kinds of public space improvements and public right-of-way improvements that can dramatically improve the experience, both for the business and the customer, and there are some ways we can start to implement those in the long time, even after COVID is done,” Carter said this week.
The downtown survey, which is coming in the near future, will be presented at www.downtowndavenport.com .
“We need to hear that feedback. We need to hear these voices, particularly voices we don’t hear from. There’s a lot of folks that live just adjacent to downtown, whether its northeast or west, that I wish would engage more often with us, but that’s because we haven’t done a good enough job of reaching out and engaging,” Carter said. “Please do your part and tell your friends to engage in this process.”
In a question-and-answer section, the following topics were touched on:
• Any permanent street closures in the downtown are not preferred. “I think we absolutely could do special events where we close one lane or all lanes for a certain period of time or events,” Carter said. “There is infrastructure that you can build when you do events like that there is some permanent infrastructure to make it better.”
• Jason Gilliland, DDP’s director of events, said there would be a proposal put in front of Davenport City Council on to-go drinks for events after coronavirus. “We still have to get all of our ducks in a row,” he said.
“DDP is part of the solution to that so there is coverage for insurance between liquor licenses. It is legal and has been done in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids … we got to make sure we do it right, and we may be doing some more events,” Carter said.
There’s also been some brainstorming about different types of events in the future, a block-party model, Gilliland and Carter said.
• The Alternating Current Events is still slated to take place this year, Aug. 27-Aug. 30, with a shift to more outdoor events to allow for social distancing. Weather could be factor for that plan, and DDP officials are consulting with public officials for that event, but this year’s event could also include festival aspects occurring in the region, not just Davenport.
