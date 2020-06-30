‘Resilient’ downtown Davenport business sector continues progress

In a question-and-answer section, the following topics were touched on:

• Any permanent street closures in the downtown are not preferred. “I think we absolutely could do special events where we close one lane or all lanes for a certain period of time or events,” Carter said. “There is infrastructure that you can build when you do events like that there is some permanent infrastructure to make it better.”

• Jason Gilliland, DDP’s director of events, said there would be a proposal put in front of Davenport City Council on to-go drinks for events after coronavirus. “We still have to get all of our ducks in a row,” he said.

“DDP is part of the solution to that so there is coverage for insurance between liquor licenses. It is legal and has been done in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids … we got to make sure we do it right, and we may be doing some more events,” Carter said.

There’s also been some brainstorming about different types of events in the future, a block-party model, Gilliland and Carter said.