Quad-Cities Big Table forums

This year's Quad-Cities Big Table is offering five different forums focusing on targeted issues and hosted by community leaders.

The schedule for the five Big Tables is:

Prosperous economy , 8:30 – 10 a.m., Friday, April 26, at Western Illinois University – Quad Cities, Moline. Facilitators will be Paul Rumler, Quad-Cities Chamber, and Dougal Nelson, Junior Achievement of the Heartland.

, 8:30 – 10 a.m., Friday, April 26, at Western Illinois University – Quad Cities, Moline. Facilitators will be Paul Rumler, Quad-Cities Chamber, and Dougal Nelson, Junior Achievement of the Heartland. Quad-Cities as a destination experience, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 26, at The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline. Facilitators will be Dave Herrell, Visit Quad-Cities, and Sean Moeller, Moeller Nights.

10:30 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 26, at The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline. Facilitators will be Dave Herrell, Visit Quad-Cities, and Sean Moeller, Moeller Nights. Affordable housing , 1:30-3 p.m., Friday, April 26, at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island. Facilitators will be: Leslie Kilgannon, Scott County Housing Council; Rick Schloemer, IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union; and Alvaro Macias, Ascentra Credit Union.

, 1:30-3 p.m., Friday, April 26, at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island. Facilitators will be: Leslie Kilgannon, Scott County Housing Council; Rick Schloemer, IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union; and Alvaro Macias, Ascentra Credit Union. Role of preschool in creating a world-class education, 10–11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 27, Bettendorf Public Library. Facilitators will be: Marcy Mendenhall, SAL (Skip-Along) Family and Community Services; Mike Oberhaus, former Rock Island – Milan Schools superintendent; and Don Doucette, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.

10–11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 27, Bettendorf Public Library. Facilitators will be: Marcy Mendenhall, SAL (Skip-Along) Family and Community Services; Mike Oberhaus, former Rock Island – Milan Schools superintendent; and Don Doucette, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. Youth as change agents, 2–3:30 p.m., Saturday, April 27, at Champions Club at Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport. Facilitators will be: Jasmine and Teresa Babers, daughter-mother duo and founders of Love, GIRLS Magazine.

Participants are asked to register in advance for the five Quad-Cities Big Tables at bit.ly/QCBigTable19. Participants are invited to attend multiple Big Tables.

In addition, Quad-Citians are encouraged to host their own Big Table discussions on issues of importance to them. To sign up to be a host and for resources, visit bit.ly/QCBigTable19Host.