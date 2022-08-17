Revive at The Group Med Spa expands for second time in two years

Medical spa services are expanding in the Quad Cities, and there's one company to thank.

Revive at The Group Med Spa opened in 2017, expanded in 2020 and is expanding once more. Located at 5374 Eastern Ave. in Davenport, it's right next to its sister company, The Group - Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, P.C.

Dave Larson, practice administrator, said the same doctors who own The Group own Revive. They are two separate businesses with common ownership.

The Group has been a Davenport staple for more than 40 years, he said. A few years back, clients began asking for treatments the practice did not offer yet.

Soon after, Larson was speaking with an esthetician when she mentioned she would like to work in a medical spa setting. By working under a physician, estheticians are able to expand their services to include chemical peels and laser therapy, for example.

In 2017, Revive at The Group Med Spa was born in the same building as The Group. It offers a buffet of services ranging from facials to massages to cosmetic injections, fillers and even laser services.

After running out of space, construction began on the adjacent lot for a new building. In January 2020, Revive officially opened next door.

"We were looking to capitalize on the good will and trust we had built up in the over 40 years of being in business," Larson said.

During construction, the new building was intentionally built larger than needed as a contingency plan. If they needed the space, it would be there. If not, it could be rented out.

Revive moved in and shortly after, Caravel Autism Health moved into the opposite side of the building. A handful of unused suites sat between them.

Soon after the doors to Revive were opened, Larson said they "took a little hiccup" when the pandemic triggered a shut-down in March 2020. Revive was out for about two months before staff were able to open again in late May.

Just a couple of years after Revive's expansion, Larson said it's expanding again. Revive is taking over a couple of the unused suits to expand its services to include new treatment rooms.

Construction is set to wrap up soon and the doors are expected to be open by the end of the year. Two expansions within as many years is an undertaking, but also a testament to the community's trust and the quality of care provided, Larson said.

"We hire the right staff that work hard and take care of clients, and that word of mouth spreads," he said. "That's been key."