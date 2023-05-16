The Rock Island Arsenal is always busy, but this weekend, the public is invited to find out more.

U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal Commanding Officer Col. Daniel D. Mitchell is inviting the public to Arsenal Island this Friday and Saturday for Armed Forces Day. The event kicks off Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. and continues until 10 p.m. Saturday evening. Armed Forces Day is commemorated on the third Saturday of May each year.

Mitchell said last year the Arsenal celebrated its 160th anniversary with a big celebration. This year, it are looking to make the celebration bigger and better.

"Coming out of COVID, it was moderate. It was a first step," he said. "This year to encourage the community to get to know the Arsenal and what goes on, we have decided to make it bigger."

On Friday, things will kickoff with an opening Ceremony. It will be followed by a carnival and food vendors. At 4:25 p.m., there will be a keg tapping from Front Street Brewery, followed by a performance by Wicked Liz and the Belly Swirls at 5 p.m. The night will end at 10 p.m.

Saturday will start off with the carnival opening at 8:45 a.m. and the America's Kids Run at 9:35 a.m. The Run the Rock 5K/10K will start at 10 a.m. followed by awards. The Quad Cities Cruisers will host a car show at 1 p.m. and performances by the Matt Fuller Band at 5:30 p.m. and 30 West at 9:15 p.m. will round out the evening.

Registration for the races is available online. The weekend of fun will finish with fireworks at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Mitchell said. Admission is free and no visitors pass is needed. Those planning to attend only need a valid state ID to get onto the island and can access from either the Moline or Rock Island gates.

"I encourage people to do that because over the course of this coming year, we are going to have a whole bunch of stuff going on," Mitchell said.

On May 25, the Arsenal will conduct a flag placement ceremony at the cemetery and the Arsenal museum will reopen in June. For a long time, people felt they did not have a personal connection to the island, he said. Now, staff are working hard to reverse that feeling.

"For whatever reason, we understand folks didn't feel they were welcomed here, but we want them to know they are," he said. "We are part of the community and the community is part of us."

Since his arrival last July, Mitchell said he has noticed things have already started to change. Now, getting to welcome the community to the island to celebrate military members creates a full circle moment.

"I've been the Garrison Command here for almost a year. The community support for the military here is amazing," he said. "We get a tremendous outpouring of support from the community. It really is heartwarming to me and all the other service members to know we have such great support."

