Ridgewood Pharmacy opens Monday in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — Ridgewood Pharmacy is opening Monday in Cambridge at 103 N. Prospect, next to Cambridge Cart Sales.

The business is the third pharmacy to be owned by Donna and Jeff Merideth of East Moline. They have had a pharmacy in Silvis since 1992, and opened another one in Alpha in 2017. The couple has been devoted to serving the area for more than 30 years.

Both the Merideths will be on hand for opening day in Cambridge. There will be basket raffles and cookies and lemonade.

Donna Merideth stressed that the business is a full-service pharmacy. Most insurance will be accepted, and it is offering a full line of both prescriptions and over-the-counter products.

She said for people wishing to get prescriptions transferred, it's best to stop in or call "and we'll take care of the rest." The phone number is 309-937-1700.

The "Ridgewood" name comes from the Cambridge-Alwood sports cooperative. Merideth said she actually based her logo on a part of the Ridgewood logo.

"I'm hoping that people realize the connection between this pharmacy and our pharmacy in Alpha," she said.