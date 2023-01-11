Right to Repair advocates concerned agreement with Deere isn't enough

Farmers have won the right to repair with John Deere, which some advocates are calling more of a step in the right direction than a solution.

The American Farm Bureau and John Deere announced on Sunday a Memorandum of Understanding that allows farmers to choose where their equipment is repaired or to repair it themselves. Previously, only authorized dealers could repair Deere equipment.

Kevin O'Reilly, Director for the Right to Repair campaign with the Illinois Public Interest Research Group, said an Memorandum of Understanding is not enough.

"All John Deere has to do is provide a 30-day notice, and they can pull out of this deal," he said.

The Memorandum of Understanding is not legally binding. For the past several years, farmers have been fighting for legislation that will protect their right to repair. As Deere has been a vocal opponent, O'Reilly said he was left feeling skeptical.

"When I first saw it, my instinct was not to jump for joy," he said. "This job is not done. We need to pass right-to-repair bills to make sure farmers have what they need to fix their tractors.”

According to the memo, equipment owners will now have "electronic access on Fair and Reasonable terms to Manufacturer's Tools, Specialty Tools, Software and Documentation." According to a news release from the Farm Bureau, the agreement formalizes farmers’ access to diagnostic and repair codes, as well as manuals (operator, parts, service) and product guides.

How exactly this will impact farmers and dealers is not yet known.

"It's a little difficult to say (what's coming,) but we'll know pretty quickly," said Nathan Proctor with the Public Interest Research Group.

As senior director for the Right to Repair campaign, Proctor maintains a keen interest. Because the Memorandum of Understanding goes into effect immediately, he said, the public will know soon what specific tools farmers can access.

"John Deere has long held that they support the right to repair, with certain exceptions," he said.

Those exceptions include ignition systems, resetting immobilizers and embedded software for the programming and instruction of the equipment.

At a shareholder meeting in February 2022, Deere CEO John C. May was asked about right-to-repair efforts. He said Deere supports customers' right to "safely maintain," diagnose and repair equipment but not for the idea that customers should be able to change embedded software.

One reason Deere held so tightly to the right-to-repair fight, Proctor said, was for safety reasons. Specifically, when it comes to the immobilizer, which is triggered when something like low fluid levels or a transmission issue is detected. The immobilizer then sets the equipment into "limp mode," which means it can only go about 10 miles an hour until it's reset. Before the Memorandum of Understanding was signed, only a dealer could reset this.

“To me the thing that was really encouraging was there was a specific promise that provides the ability to reset immobilizer codes," he said.

But, concern remains that there will be specific problems that only a dealer can provide a solution for.

“We're not fully convinced that farmers will be able to make 100% of repairs away from a dealership," O'Reilly said. "With a bill, there would be the legal system to determine what are fair and reasonable terms."

With the Memorandum of Understanding, farmers will have to rely on Deere to set the prices. But, Proctor said farmers are usually not as worried about the cost of the repair as they are the downtime.

As with many companies, John Deere has technician jobs open across the country. A search on Indeed for "John Deere technician" produced results from Maryland to Kansas to Texas to North Carolina. If wait times for repairs at a dealership is stretching into weeks, that can be detrimental for farmers who need to get in the fields.

"But at the same time, (Deere) didn't let independent mechanics have access," Proctor said. "That six weeks could be the loss of your entire operation. They need to have another choice."

Another red flag that comes from the Memorandum of Understanding is the cost. Proctor said the competition between dealerships, independent mechanics and farmers will inevitably lower repairs costs, because there are more options. But the Memorandum of Understanding does not outline what the cost of the tools will be.

"For a lot of farming operations, that'll be nothing. For others, that will be pretty important," he said.

O'Reilly added that the language surrounding independent repair was concerning to him.

"The way this agreement is written, it seems like there are some hoops to jump through to make sure independent mechanics can get access to tools," he said.

The MOU outlines that independent mechanics will have to rely on consent from the farmer to access these specific tools. O'Reilly is concerned mechanics will not be able to outright purchase the equipment without already having a customer lined up.

"How can you have a business if every time you have to do the thing that makes you money, you have to call the manufacturer to get authorization?" he asked.

For farmers who will try to go at it on their own, there is concern too. Proctor cited a case of a farmer in Montana who spent nearly $8,000 on a new laptop and other diagnostic equipment. Even after dropping that much, he was unable to make the changes he needed; another red flag.

"If these tools are going to be available, the price is important. But what won't you be able to do?" he asked. "I'm still worried that Deere is holding all the cards."