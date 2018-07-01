Money has never made sense to me. It’s a confusing illusion of comfort. A number in a bank account. And it’s scary — the thought of forever living without enough of it, of never having it, of losing it when you get it.
Don’t get me wrong, I love money. My mom turned shopping into a sport. But, I’ve never understood how people handle it. The way people skirt the topic. The way I didn't receive one piece of helpful information about finances in any of my classes growing up. The way I didn’t know how I’d be paying, or how much I’d be paying, on student loans until I was forced to attend a 15-minute assembly my last week of college.
And maybe that’s why I avoid it. I avoid checking my bank and loan statements. I try not to think about money, out of fear, out of lack of control. Not like my best friend, who slips into three-hour long conversations about raising her credit score when we hit the second bottle of wine. (As soon as the conversation gets too depressing, I’ll try to pull her out of it by asking to see photos of her cats. Yes, it’s that bad).
Unlike me, my friend does everything she can to feel in control of her money. In true Midwest passive aggressive fashion, I do what I can to hide from it. But either way, our conversations always end with a shared sentiment: We are drowning in loans, on top of loans, on top of uninspiring paychecks, on top of rent, on top of bills.
And we always circle back to the thought that maybe there's some magic age you reach, when you're invited into some secret club, where finally you're offered all of our society's insights about how to manage your finances and make a real living.
But as you grow older, you realize there is no magic age. All adults are winging it. We're all somehow making it by despite years of silence surrounding money. You also realize capitalism benefits from us not knowing. It benefits from us failing, from us falling more and more into debt.
But, come on now, there has to be a better way.
I think back to my parents. How they ran away from their small southern Illinois town as soon as they turned 18. How my mom stayed home taking care of her four children while my dad traveled to three different churches to preach. Money was never discussed in my family, but it was clear we didn't have enough of it, especially during these times.
And I think about my life now. How privileged I am that my parents never let me go hungry. How privileged I am to now have far more tools and resources than my parents ever did to make a name for myself and make a living.
So with that, it's time I pull myself out of my financial turtle shell and figure out how to really manage my money. And I'm inviting you to come with me.
Each Sunday, I'll be writing an experimental column as part of the new series, "Cash Course." Join me as I talk to a financial adviser about managing my student loans, as I compare my knowledge about finances with that of 17-year-olds, and as I get inspiration from some awesome lady bosses.
Each week will be a new adventure in the life of a 20-something working to manage her money like a real adult. I hope you'll come along, laugh at the failures and, hopefully, learn from the successes.