River Bend Foodbank faces fewer donations, disrupted food chain

The Scott County Health Department reported another COVID-19 related death during Thursday’s Quad Cities CPVID-19 Coalition briefing.
The county’s death toll now stands at 10. Scott County also reported a total of 351 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
Rock Island County said it has two new confirmed COVID-19 cases, putting its total at 688. The death total remained at 26.
Mike Miller, president and CEO of River Bend Foodbank, attended the briefing and said the organization — which serves 23 counties, including Rock Island and Scott — and distributed 1.8 million meals in April.
The organization typically distributes roughly 15.9 million meals per year.
Miller noted the foodbank faces a “triple threat” because of the pandemic — significantly increased demand, a disrupted food chain, and operational challenges posed by social distancing and shelter-in-place ordinances.
“Typically, 70% of our food is donated, 20% comes from the government, and 10% is food we purchase,” Miller said. “Now, we’re looking at a steep drop in donations — down to about 56%.
“About 29% comes from the government and we are purchasing about 15%.”
The Henry & Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management issued a release encouraging all churches, faith-based facilities and houses of worship to follow the following guidelines as Illinois enters Phase 3 of its COVID-19 recovery plan. The agencies asked:
- Essential gatherings, such as religious services, be limited to 10 or fewer people if conducted indoors. There is no limitation to the number of services as long as they stay under the 10 person limitation on participants, clergy, and musicians.
- Face coverings should be worn in the presence of others and when social distances of 6 feet are compromised.
- Drive-through services will be permitted, with no limitations to numbers participating, as long as social distances of at least six feet can be observed and enforced. Outdoor services can be held outdoors under sheltered structures as long as they are “open air” and do not have walls that constrict ventilation and air flow.
The state of Illinois issued new emergency rules Thursday, mandating long-term care facilities comply with infection control practices, including the testing of all residents and staff for COVID-19. Each facility will be required to develop and implement a testing plan to better protect vulnerable residents and, as a news release put it, “… ensure no facility is shirking its responsibilities for those in their care.”
The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 1,527 new cases of COVID-19, including 104 additional deaths. The state reported a total of 115,833 cases, including 5,186 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois.
Iowa reported 18,564 confirmed cases, up 213 from yesterday. The state’s death toll increased to 506.
