River Bend Foodbank faces fewer donations, disrupted food chain

The Scott County Health Department reported another COVID-19 related death during Thursday’s Quad Cities CPVID-19 Coalition briefing.

The county’s death toll now stands at 10. Scott County also reported a total of 351 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Rock Island County said it has two new confirmed COVID-19 cases, putting its total at 688. The death total remained at 26.

Mike Miller, president and CEO of River Bend Foodbank, attended the briefing and said the organization — which serves 23 counties, including Rock Island and Scott — and distributed 1.8 million meals in April.

The organization typically distributes roughly 15.9 million meals per year.

Miller noted the foodbank faces a “triple threat” because of the pandemic — significantly increased demand, a disrupted food chain, and operational challenges posed by social distancing and shelter-in-place ordinances.

“Typically, 70% of our food is donated, 20% comes from the government, and 10% is food we purchase,” Miller said. “Now, we’re looking at a steep drop in donations — down to about 56%.

“About 29% comes from the government and we are purchasing about 15%.”