Quad-City area non-profits are invited to enter RK Dixon's annual Make My Non-Profit Run Better contest for a chance to win a portion of $60,000 in office technology prizes.
The contest – now in its 13th year – is designed to ease the challenges of operating a non-profit organization and give groups the opportunity to focus on their mission and the people they serve.
"It’s harder than ever for non-profit organizations to find the money in their budget to purchase, install and manage office technology," said Bryan Dixon, the Davenport company's CEO. He added the contest acknowledges the non-profits "for the hard work they do in providing charitable services to our communities."
This year’s contest will focus exclusively on the Quad-City region and is open to non-profit organizations in Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Muscatine, Louisa, Des Moines and Henry counties in Iowa and Jo Davies, Carroll, Whiteside, Rock Island, Henry, Bureau, Mercer, Henderson, Warren and Knox counties in Illinois.
It will be divided into a large and small non-profit categories based on annual revenue with the first-prize large non-profit winning an office technology makeover valued at up to $30,000. The second-prize winner will receive an equipment package valued at up to $10,000. The first-prize winner in the small non-profit category will receive a technology makeover valued at up to $15,000 with second place receiving an equipment package valued at up to $5,000.
Registration closes at 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 13. For more information, visit RKDixon.com.
Round 1 of the online voting begins Sept. 14 when the public can vote for the non-profit with the biggest technology needs.
RK Dixon is partnering with WQAD for this year’s Make My Non-Profit Run Better contest.